Yabo's Powell

4046 Powell Rd

Powell, OH 43065

Baja Taco
Philly Cheese Taco
Chip & Queso

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

*Gluten free

Chip & Queso

Chip & Queso

$7.00

*Gluten free

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$7.00

*Gluten free

Chips & Trio

Chips & Trio

$11.00

*Gluten free

Small Meaty Queso

Small Meaty Queso

$8.00

Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free

Large Meaty Queso

Large Meaty Queso

$10.00

Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free

SM Spinach Artichoke Queso

$7.00Out of stock
Small Nacho

Small Nacho

$8.00

Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free

Large Nacho

Large Nacho

$10.00

Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$12.95
Wings

Wings

$12.95Out of stock
Chimi Bites

Chimi Bites

$7.00
Small Totcho

Small Totcho

$6.00

Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free

Large Totcho

Large Totcho

$8.50

Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free

SM Chili Cheese Tots

$7.00

LG Chili Cheese Tots

$9.50
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00
Cup Chicken Chili

Cup Chicken Chili

$4.00
Bowl Chicken Chili

Bowl Chicken Chili

$6.00

Cup Beef Chili

$4.00

Bowl Beef Chili

$6.00

Specialties

Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$4.25

Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla *Gluten free

MINI Taco

MINI Taco

$2.00

Chimichanga

$15.00
The Massive

The Massive

$15.00

Giant crispy corn tortilla inside cheesy flour tortilla filled with combination of ½ lb grilled chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, grilled veggies, cilantro, feta, lettuce and pico de gallo.

The Stack

The Stack

$14.00

Our version of southwestern lasagna with layers of cheese, tortillas, our roja sauce -or- green chili sauce and your choice of protein on a bed of rice

The Big Sloppy

The Big Sloppy

$12.00

Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce pico de gallo

Bodacious Burrito

Bodacious Burrito

$11.00

Served dry or wet: Wet is topped with roja or green chili sauce. Includes baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein

The Dinky

The Dinky

$7.00

Our idea of burrito that’s not too big and not too little. Filled with refried beans. rice, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein

Yabo's Enchilada

Yabo's Enchilada

$11.00

Your choice of protein with cheese and meat or just cheese rolled up in two corn tortillas and topped with our roja sauce or green chili sauce on bed of rice or refried beans *Gluten free

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa

Bowl

Bowl

$11.00

Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein

Family/Party Pack

$25.00

Family Pack Contains: 12 Mini Tortillas 24oz Choice of Protein *$15 Extra for Fish, Shrimp, or Steak 8oz Shredded lettuce 6oz Shredded Cheese 2oz Pico de Gallo 2oz Sour Cream 2oz Salsa

Steak Fajita Taco

Steak Fajita Taco

$5.25

Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges

Oak Barrel Steak & Cheese Taco

$5.25

Street Corn Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Nashville Chicken Taco

$4.50

Tandoori Chicken Taco

$4.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$4.50

Grilled chicken served with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and topped with buttermilk ranch

Beef Birria Taco

$5.25
Philly Cheese Taco

Philly Cheese Taco

$5.25

Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes

Carolina Pork Taco

$4.50
Cubano Taco

Cubano Taco

$4.75

Roasted pork, sliced ham and cheese, grilled together and served with pickle and Mojo sauce

Don Yabo (Italian Sub) Taco

Don Yabo (Italian Sub) Taco

$4.50

Grilled Italian sub in tortilla with ham, pepperoni, cheese , banana peppers, lettuce and tomato with Italian dressing

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco

$6.00
Large Queso Mac

Large Queso Mac

$8.00
Large Cajun Queso Mac

Large Cajun Queso Mac

$8.00

Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles and cajun seasoning served plain or with your choice of protein

Salad

Yabo's House Salad

Yabo's House Salad

$10.75

Chopped mixed greens with red onions, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, shredded cheese, feta cheese, cilantro, olive relish and your choice of protein and dressing *Gluten free

Yabo's Taco Salad

Yabo's Taco Salad

$10.75

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Senor Cobb Salad

Senor Cobb Salad

$12.50

Mixed green topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg, ham and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing *Gluten free

Dinky Salad

Dinky Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes and cucumber with your choice of dressing *Gluten free

Sides

Baja Rice w/ Corn

Baja Rice w/ Corn

$2.50
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Small Salsa

$0.50

Large Salsa

$2.00

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Large Guacamole

$5.00

Small Queso

$2.00

Large Queso

$5.00

Small Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Large Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Kid's

Kids Taco Basket

Kids Taco Basket

$5.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.00
Kid's Queso Mac

Kid's Queso Mac

$5.00

Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles, served plain with a drink

Dessert

Oreo Churro

$4.00

Creme-Filled Churro

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Empatatas

$6.00

Sauces

Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle

Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle

$6.00

Augmented with smoky pepper.

Sissy Sauce Bottle

Sissy Sauce Bottle

$6.00

A mild training sauce.

Serrano Lime Bottle

Serrano Lime Bottle

$6.00

A perky citrus zest.

Strawbery Habanero Bottle

Strawbery Habanero Bottle

$6.00

A nice pair of sweet & hot.

Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle

Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle

$6.00

Well rounded flavor. Ample heat.

Ghost Pepper Bottle

Ghost Pepper Bottle

$6.00

Almost too hot to handle.

Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Great Place to Eat, Drink & Gather!

4046 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065

