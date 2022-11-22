- Home
Yabo's - Evans Farms
No reviews yet
5875 Evans Farm Drive
Suite H
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Non-Alcoholic Beverages.
Margs.
Specialty Cocktails.
Moscow Mule.
Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Garnished With Lime.
Mexican Mule.
Tequila, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Garnished With Lime.
Kentucky Mule.
Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Garnished With Lime.
Old Fashion.
Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Bitters, With Luxardo Cherry Garnish.
Patio Paloma.
Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Fresh Sweet Lime Juice, Grapefruit Soda, Lime Garnish.
La Seńorita.
Buckeye Vodka, Prickly Pear mix, Sierra Mist. *Crew Member Favorite*
Pink Lady.
Buckeye Vodka, Malibu Rum, Sour Mix, Sierra Mist, Cranberry Juice, Garnished With Lemon.
Colorado Bulldog.
Buckeye Vodka, Kaluha, Half & Half, Splash Of Root Beer or Pepsi. "Sneaky Delicious"
Stone Fence.
Hard Cider, With Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
"Don Yabos" Ranch Water.
1800 Silver Tequila, Soda, Fresh Lime Juice, Lime Garnish.
Manhattan.
Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Garnished With Luxardo Cherries.
Lynchburg Lemonade.
Jack Daniels, Triple Sec, Sour Mix, Sierra Mist, Garnished With Lemon.
Bourbon Smash.
Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Fresh Mint, Lemon, Simple Syrup.
Tequila Sunrise.
1800 Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine.
Tequila Antigua.
Double of Jose, Fresh Orange Juice, Orange Bitters, Agave Nectar, Garnished With Lime.
Lemon Shake Up.
Deep Eddy Lemon, Sugar, Fresh Lemon Juice.
Loaded Buckeye.
Double Buckeye Vodka, Soda, Fresh Lime, Garnished With Lime.
Spirits.
Rum and Soda.
Cola mixed with your favorite Rum!
Whiskey and Soda.
Gin Drinks.
Top shelf Gins, with your favorite mixer.
Vodka Drinks.
Bourbon/American Whiskey.
1.5 oz of your favorite Bourbon, served your way.
Tequila.
Your Favorite Tequila, served how you like.
Scotch/Japanese/Irish Whiskey.
Scotch served your way.
**B.Y.O. Cocktail**
Make Your Very Own Cocktail, Just Tell Us The Ingredients, And We Will Take It From There. **BYO drinks Sales are final** **Max amount Fluid oz. of alcohol is 3**
Cognac
Draft.
7th son Humulus Nimbus
Bells Two Hearted IPA
Beta Flash NE IPA
Brew Dog Elvis Juice
Bud Light
CBC Bodhi
Coors Lite
Downeast Cider Winter Blend
Kona Big Wave
Lost Coast Tangerine
Miller Light
New Belgium Fat tire Amber Ale
Nocterra Trail Break Lager
Pacifico
Peroni
Thirsty Dog 12 dogs of Christmas
Bottles.
Angry Orchard Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Coors Light Bucket**
Corona Extra Bottle
Corona Extra Bucket**
Corona Light Bottle
Corona Light Bucket**
Corona Premier Bottle
Corona Premier Bucket**
Dos Equis Lager Bottle
Miller Light Bottle
Miller Light Bucket**
Modelo Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Cans.
Busch Light Can
Coors Banquet Can
Hamms
Long Drink Cranberry
Long Drink Strong
Long Drink Traditional
Long Drink Zero
Miller High Life Can
Natural Light Can
Nocterra Swell Line California
PBR Can
Strohs
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime.
White Claw Raspberry
NUTRL Pineapple
NUTRL Mango
NUTRL Raspberry
NUTRL Watermelon
Wine.
Appetizers.
Chips & Salsa.
*Gluten free
Chip & Queso.
*Gluten free
Chips & Guac.
*Gluten free
Chips & Trio.
*Gluten free
**Refill Chips and Salsa.
Small Meaty Queso.
Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free
Large Meaty Queso.
Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free
Small Nacho.
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free
Large Nacho.
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free
Chicken Nuggets.
Chimi Bites.
Roasted Jalapenos.
With lime and queso fresco
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.
Served with ancho chile ranch dipping sauce *Gluten free
Small Totcho.
Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free
Large Totcho.
Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free
Yabo's Chicken Chili.
Chili Cheese Tots.
Yabo's Beef Chili.
Large Chili Cheese Tots.
Salads.
Yabo's House Salad.
Chopped mixed greens with red onions, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, shredded cheese, feta cheese, cilantro, olive relish and your choice of protein and dressing *Gluten free
Yabo's Taco Salad.
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
Senor Cobb Salad.
Mixed green topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg, ham and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing *Gluten free
Dinky Salad.
Mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes and cucumber with your choice of dressing *Gluten free
Yabos Tacos.
Mini Tacos.
Mini Veggie Taco.
Mini Ground Beef Taco.
Mini Pork Taco.
Mini Chorizo.
Mini Bacon Taco.
Mini Chicken Taco.
Mini Shredded Chicken.
Mini Shred. Beef Taco.
Mini Steak Taco.
Mini Grilled Shrimp Taco.
Mini Fried Shrimp Taco.
Mini Grilled Fish Taco.
Mini Fried Fish Taco.
Specialty Tacos.
Birria Taco.
Beef Marinated and slow roasted in chili pepper and spice blend, topped with queso fresco, diced onions, and cilantro. Served with a spicy au jus.
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco.
Blackened Mahi-Mahi, served with jalapeño slaw and cilantro lime crema.
Carolina Pork Taco.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco.
Grilled chicken served with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and topped with buttermilk ranch
Cubano Taco.
Roasted pork, sliced ham and cheese, grilled together and served with pickle and Mojo sauce
Don Yabo Taco.
A Grilled Italian sub in a tortilla! Ham, pepperoni, cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.
Korean Steak Taco.
Spicy Korean marinated sirloin, topped with kimchi, fresh cilantro, and Sriracha mayo.
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco.
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, and topped with our homemade pickle slaw.
Oak Barrel Steak & Cheese Taco.
Great bavette beef topped with crispy onions, and Ohio smoked cheddar.
Philly Cheese Taco.
Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes
Steak Fajita Taco.
Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges
Tandoori Chicken Taco.
Spicy, Indian-style grilled chicken paired with a cucumber cream sauce.
Street Corn Shrimp Taco
Entrees.
BLT Quesadilla
Bodacious Burrito.
Served dry or wet, with baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Chimichanga.
Choice of Filling in a deep fried burrito, with rice and cheese, served with green chili sauce, roja sauce, and topped with queso. Side of refried beans, and taco garnish.
Dinky Yabo.
Our idea of burrito that’s not too big and not too little. Filled with refried beans. rice, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein.
Quesadilla.
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa.
Queso Mac.
Rice & Bean Bowl.
Baja rice with corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of protein/filling.
The Big Sloppy.
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce and pico de gallo.
THE MASSIVE.
Soft flour tortilla wrapped around a crispy corn tortilla, filled with combination of ½ lb grilled chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, with grilled veggies, cilantro, feta, lettuce and pico de gallo.
The Stack.
Our version of southwestern lasagna with layers of cheese, tortillas, our roja sauce -or- green chili sauce and your choice of protein on a bed of rice.
Yabo's Enchilada.
Your choice of protein with cheese and meat or just cheese rolled up in two tortillas and topped with our roja sauce or green chili sauce on bed of rice or refried beans
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Yabo's Chili Cheese Burrito
Kids.
Kid's Taco Basket.
Served with choice of beef, pork or chicken, a side of chips, queso and a drink *Gluten free with grilled white corn tortilla
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla.
Served with a side of chips, queso and drink *Gluten free with grilled white corn tortilla
Kid's Chicken Nuggets.
Served with chips, queso and a drink *Gluten free
Kid's Queso Mac.
Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles, served plain with a drink
Sides.
Sauces.
Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle
Well-rounded flavor. Ample heat.
Sissy Sauce Bottle
A mild training sauce.
Serrano Lime Bottle
A perky citrus zest.
Strawbery Habanero Bottle
A nice pair of sweet & hot.
Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle
Augmented with smoky pepper.
Ghost Pepper Bottle
Almost too hot to handle.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your Taco Spot! Americana in a Tortilla
5875 Evans Farm Drive, Suite H, Lewis Center, OH 43035