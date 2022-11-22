Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yabo's - Evans Farms

review star

No reviews yet

5875 Evans Farm Drive

Suite H

Lewis Center, OH 43035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

Fountain.

$2.75

Tea.

$2.75

Milk.

$1.75

Energy Drink.

$4.00

Water.

Coffee.

$2.00

Shirley Temple.

$2.75

Blue Slush N/A

$4.00

Margs.

Margarita.

Yabo's "Hollywood" Margarita *Limit of 3*

Frozen Marg. (Prickly Pear)

Yabo's Frozen "Hollywood" Margarita *Limit of 3*

**BYO Marg

Specialty Cocktails.

Moscow Mule.

$10.00

Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Garnished With Lime.

Mexican Mule.

$10.00

Tequila, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Garnished With Lime.

Kentucky Mule.

$10.00

Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Garnished With Lime.

Old Fashion.

$12.00

Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Bitters, With Luxardo Cherry Garnish.

Patio Paloma.

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Fresh Sweet Lime Juice, Grapefruit Soda, Lime Garnish.

La Seńorita.

$8.00

Buckeye Vodka, Prickly Pear mix, Sierra Mist. *Crew Member Favorite*

Pink Lady.

$8.00

Buckeye Vodka, Malibu Rum, Sour Mix, Sierra Mist, Cranberry Juice, Garnished With Lemon.

Colorado Bulldog.

$9.00

Buckeye Vodka, Kaluha, Half & Half, Splash Of Root Beer or Pepsi. "Sneaky Delicious"

Stone Fence.

$10.00

Hard Cider, With Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

"Don Yabos" Ranch Water.

$8.00

1800 Silver Tequila, Soda, Fresh Lime Juice, Lime Garnish.

Manhattan.

$12.00

Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Garnished With Luxardo Cherries.

Lynchburg Lemonade.

$9.00

Jack Daniels, Triple Sec, Sour Mix, Sierra Mist, Garnished With Lemon.

Bourbon Smash.

$10.00

Yabo's Own "Hollywood Select" Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Fresh Mint, Lemon, Simple Syrup.

Tequila Sunrise.

$10.00

1800 Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine.

Tequila Antigua.

$11.00

Double of Jose, Fresh Orange Juice, Orange Bitters, Agave Nectar, Garnished With Lime.

Lemon Shake Up.

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon, Sugar, Fresh Lemon Juice.

Loaded Buckeye.

$10.00

Double Buckeye Vodka, Soda, Fresh Lime, Garnished With Lime.

Spirits.

Rum and Soda.

$6.00

Cola mixed with your favorite Rum!

Whiskey and Soda.

$6.00

Gin Drinks.

$8.00

Top shelf Gins, with your favorite mixer.

Vodka Drinks.

$8.00

Bourbon/American Whiskey.

1.5 oz of your favorite Bourbon, served your way.

Tequila.

Your Favorite Tequila, served how you like.

Scotch/Japanese/Irish Whiskey.

Scotch served your way.

**B.Y.O. Cocktail**

Make Your Very Own Cocktail, Just Tell Us The Ingredients, And We Will Take It From There. **BYO drinks Sales are final** **Max amount Fluid oz. of alcohol is 3**

Cognac

Draft.

7th son Humulus Nimbus

$9.50

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

Beta Flash NE IPA

$9.50

Brew Dog Elvis Juice

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

CBC Bodhi

$8.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Downeast Cider Winter Blend

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lost Coast Tangerine

$7.00

Miller Light

$4.00

New Belgium Fat tire Amber Ale

$7.00

Nocterra Trail Break Lager

$8.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Thirsty Dog 12 dogs of Christmas

$8.00

Bottles.

Angry Orchard Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bucket**

$12.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$4.50

Corona Extra Bucket**

$16.00

Corona Light Bottle

$4.50

Corona Light Bucket**

$16.00

Corona Premier Bottle

$4.50

Corona Premier Bucket**

$16.00

Dos Equis Lager Bottle

$4.50

Miller Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Light Bucket**

$14.00

Modelo Bottle

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Cans.

Busch Light Can

$2.00

Coors Banquet Can

$2.00

Hamms

$2.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$5.00

Long Drink Strong

$5.00

Long Drink Traditional

$5.00

Long Drink Zero

$5.00

Miller High Life Can

$2.00

Natural Light Can

$2.00

Nocterra Swell Line California

$6.50

PBR Can

$2.00

Strohs

$2.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.50

White Claw Lime.

$4.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

NUTRL Pineapple

$4.50

NUTRL Mango

$4.50

NUTRL Raspberry

$4.50

NUTRL Watermelon

$4.50

Wine.

Cabernet GLS

$4.00

Merlot GLS

$4.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$4.00

Chardonnay GLS

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$4.00

Appetizers.

Chips & Salsa.

Chips & Salsa.

$4.00

*Gluten free

Chip & Queso.

Chip & Queso.

$7.00

*Gluten free

Chips & Guac.

Chips & Guac.

$7.00

*Gluten free

Chips & Trio.

Chips & Trio.

$10.00

*Gluten free

**Refill Chips and Salsa.

Small Meaty Queso.

Small Meaty Queso.

$8.00

Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free

Large Meaty Queso.

Large Meaty Queso.

$10.00

Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free

Small Nacho.

Small Nacho.

$7.00

Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free

Large Nacho.

Large Nacho.

$10.00

Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free

Chicken Nuggets.

Chicken Nuggets.

$11.95
Chimi Bites.

Chimi Bites.

$7.00
Roasted Jalapenos.

Roasted Jalapenos.

$4.50

With lime and queso fresco

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.

$4.00

Served with ancho chile ranch dipping sauce *Gluten free

Small Totcho.

Small Totcho.

$6.00

Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free

Large Totcho.

Large Totcho.

$8.50

Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free

Yabo's Chicken Chili.

Yabo's Chicken Chili.

$4.00+

Chili Cheese Tots.

$7.00

Yabo's Beef Chili.

$4.00+

Large Chili Cheese Tots.

$9.50

Salads.

Yabo's House Salad.

Yabo's House Salad.

$10.75

Chopped mixed greens with red onions, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, shredded cheese, feta cheese, cilantro, olive relish and your choice of protein and dressing *Gluten free

Yabo's Taco Salad.

Yabo's Taco Salad.

$10.75

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Senor Cobb Salad.

Senor Cobb Salad.

$12.50

Mixed green topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg, ham and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing *Gluten free

Dinky Salad.

Dinky Salad.

$4.50

Mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes and cucumber with your choice of dressing *Gluten free

Yabos Tacos.

Veggie Taco.

$4.25

Ground Beef Taco.

$4.25

Pork Taco.

$4.25

Chorizo Taco.

$4.25

Bacon Taco.

$4.25

Chicken Taco.

$4.25

Shredded Chicken Taco.

$4.25

Shredded Beef Taco.

$5.00

Steak Taco.

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco.

$5.00

Fried Shrimp Taco.

$5.00

Grilled Fish Taco.

$5.00

Fried Fish Taco.

$5.00

Mini Tacos.

Mini Tacos With Your Favorite Filling.

Mini Veggie Taco.

$2.00

Mini Ground Beef Taco.

$2.00

Mini Pork Taco.

$2.00

Mini Chorizo.

$2.00

Mini Bacon Taco.

$2.00

Mini Chicken Taco.

$2.00

Mini Shredded Chicken.

$2.00

Mini Shred. Beef Taco.

$2.75

Mini Steak Taco.

$2.75

Mini Grilled Shrimp Taco.

$2.75

Mini Fried Shrimp Taco.

$2.75

Mini Grilled Fish Taco.

$2.75

Mini Fried Fish Taco.

$2.75

Specialty Tacos.

Our Specialty Recipe Tacos! Hollywood Scott's "Americana in a Tortilla"

Birria Taco.

$5.00

Beef Marinated and slow roasted in chili pepper and spice blend, topped with queso fresco, diced onions, and cilantro. Served with a spicy au jus.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco.

$5.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi, served with jalapeño slaw and cilantro lime crema.

Carolina Pork Taco.

$4.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco.

$4.50

Grilled chicken served with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and topped with buttermilk ranch

Cubano Taco.

Cubano Taco.

$4.25

Roasted pork, sliced ham and cheese, grilled together and served with pickle and Mojo sauce

Don Yabo Taco.

Don Yabo Taco.

$4.00

A Grilled Italian sub in a tortilla! Ham, pepperoni, cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.

Korean Steak Taco.

$5.00

Spicy Korean marinated sirloin, topped with kimchi, fresh cilantro, and Sriracha mayo.

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco.

$4.50

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, and topped with our homemade pickle slaw.

Oak Barrel Steak & Cheese Taco.

$5.00

Great bavette beef topped with crispy onions, and Ohio smoked cheddar.

Philly Cheese Taco.

Philly Cheese Taco.

$4.50

Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes

Steak Fajita Taco.

Steak Fajita Taco.

$4.75

Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges

Tandoori Chicken Taco.

$4.50

Spicy, Indian-style grilled chicken paired with a cucumber cream sauce.

Street Corn Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Entrees.

BLT Quesadilla

$9.50
Bodacious Burrito.

Bodacious Burrito.

$11.00

Served dry or wet, with baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Chimichanga.

$15.00

Choice of Filling in a deep fried burrito, with rice and cheese, served with green chili sauce, roja sauce, and topped with queso. Side of refried beans, and taco garnish.

Dinky Yabo.

Dinky Yabo.

$7.00

Our idea of burrito that’s not too big and not too little. Filled with refried beans. rice, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein.

Quesadilla.

Quesadilla.

$9.50

Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa.

Queso Mac.

$8.00
Rice & Bean Bowl.

Rice & Bean Bowl.

$10.75

Baja rice with corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of protein/filling.

The Big Sloppy.

The Big Sloppy.

$12.00

Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce and pico de gallo.

THE MASSIVE.

THE MASSIVE.

$15.00

Soft flour tortilla wrapped around a crispy corn tortilla, filled with combination of ½ lb grilled chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, with grilled veggies, cilantro, feta, lettuce and pico de gallo.

The Stack.

The Stack.

$14.00

Our version of southwestern lasagna with layers of cheese, tortillas, our roja sauce -or- green chili sauce and your choice of protein on a bed of rice.

Yabo's Enchilada.

Yabo's Enchilada.

$10.75

Your choice of protein with cheese and meat or just cheese rolled up in two tortillas and topped with our roja sauce or green chili sauce on bed of rice or refried beans

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Yabo's Chili Cheese Burrito

$13.00

Kids.

Kid's Taco Basket.

Kid's Taco Basket.

$5.00

Served with choice of beef, pork or chicken, a side of chips, queso and a drink *Gluten free with grilled white corn tortilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla.

$5.00

Served with a side of chips, queso and drink *Gluten free with grilled white corn tortilla

Kid's Chicken Nuggets.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets.

$5.00

Served with chips, queso and a drink *Gluten free

Kid's Queso Mac.

Kid's Queso Mac.

$5.00

Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles, served plain with a drink

Dessert.

Oreo Churro

$4.00

Creme Filled Churro.

$4.00

Sides.

Baja Rice w/ Corn.

Baja Rice w/ Corn.

$2.50
Black Beans.

Black Beans.

$2.50
Refried Beans.

Refried Beans.

$2.50

Sour Cream.

$1.00

Large Salsa.

$3.00

Small Salsa.

$1.00

Large Guacamole.

$5.00

Small Guacamole.

$2.00

Large Queso.

$5.00

Small Queso.

$2.00

Large Pico De Gallo.

$3.00

Small Pico De Gallo.

$1.00

Sauces.

Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle

Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle

$6.00

Well-rounded flavor. Ample heat.

Sissy Sauce Bottle

Sissy Sauce Bottle

$6.00

A mild training sauce.

Serrano Lime Bottle

Serrano Lime Bottle

$6.00

A perky citrus zest.

Strawbery Habanero Bottle

Strawbery Habanero Bottle

$6.00

A nice pair of sweet & hot.

Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle

Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle

$6.00

Augmented with smoky pepper.

Ghost Pepper Bottle

Ghost Pepper Bottle

$6.00

Almost too hot to handle.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Taco Spot! Americana in a Tortilla

Website

Location

5875 Evans Farm Drive, Suite H, Lewis Center, OH 43035

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CJ's Soul Food - 1262 E Powell Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1262 East Powell Road Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center
orange star4.6 • 265
1182 E Powell Rd Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Polaris
orange star3.1 • 194
1041 Gemini Place Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Polaris Fashion Place
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Polaris Parkway Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
The Royce - Columbus
orange star4.3 • 1,019
8791 Lyra Drive Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2 Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewis Center

The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center
orange star4.6 • 265
1182 E Powell Rd Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
Sam's Bar - 4819 Columbus Pike
orange star4.4 • 103
4819 Columbus Pike Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewis Center
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston