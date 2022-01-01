Jibs imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Jibs Hudson Yards

review star

No reviews yet

350 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shirts

Blue Short Sleeve

$39.00

Yellow Short Sleeve

$39.00

White Short Sleeve

$39.00

Blue Long Sleeve

$60.00

Yellow Long Sleeve

$60.00

White Long Sleeve

$60.00

Hoodie

$75.00
Solid Rugby - Navy

Solid Rugby - Navy

$105.00

Krost x Jibs

Solid Cropped Rugby - Navy

Solid Cropped Rugby - Navy

$105.00

Krost x Jibs

Striped Rugby

Striped Rugby

$110.00

Krost x Jibs

Striped Crop Rugby

$110.00

Hats

Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$45.00
Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$30.00
Beanie

Beanie

$65.00

Trucker Hat

$39.00

Miscellaneous

JIBS Portable Charger

$19.00

Caddie

$45.00

Enamel Cup

$18.00

Roasting Pan/Lid

$45.00

S&P Shakers

$22.00

Salads

Crudite

Crudite

$14.00

Veggie Dip

Seafood Specialties

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Rhode Island

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Maine

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Louisiana

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$32.00

Broccoli Rabe

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$28.00

Ponzu, Papaya, Sesame

Not Fish

Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza

Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza

$19.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

BLiS Hot Sauce

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Connecticut-Style

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$30.00

Bacon, Cheddar

Super Dog

Super Dog

$8.00

Relish, Pickled Peppers, Onions, Mustard

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$16.00

Choice Of: ~Old Bay Cod, Cole Slaw, Sour Cream ~Chili-Garlic Shrimp, Mango-Corn Salsa, Guacamole ~Vegan, Impossible, Cole Slaw, Guacamole

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$21.00

Choice Of: ~Old Bay Cod, Cole Slaw, Sour Cream ~Chili-Garlic Shrimp, Mango-Corn Salsa, Guacamole ~Vegan, Impossible, Cole Slaw, Guacamole

Kid's Dog

$8.00

Plain Hot Dog

Big Kahuna Burger

Big Kahuna Burger

$18.00

Pineapple, Cheddar, Bacon

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$8.00
Chips

Chips

$2.00
Summer Corn Salad

Summer Corn Salad

$10.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Dream Pops

$11.00

Fruit Pops

$8.80Out of stock

Frozen Drinks

Sailing

$16.00

Cazadores Frozen Margarita

Specialty Drinks

E Still The One

Rosaluna Mezcal, Aperol, Lime

What A Fool Believes

$18.00

Tito's, Elderflower, Butterfly Pea Flower, Prosecco

E Ride Like The Wind

Tequila Blanco, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Cinnamon

This Is It!

$17.00

Bacardi, Hibiscus, Lime, Agave

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Spicy Green Bean, Pepperoncini, Lemon

Can Beer

Narragansett Light

$9.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Killsboro IPA

$10.00

Beach Beer

$8.00

SeaQuench Sour Beer

$8.00

Long Drink Hard Seltzer

$10.00

High Noon Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$10.00

High Noon Peach Hard Seltzer

$10.00

sipMARGS

SipMargs Classic

$10.00

Merch

Striped Crop Rugby

Striped Crop Rugby

$110.00

Krost x Jibs

Solid Cropped Rugby - White

Solid Cropped Rugby - White

$105.00

Krost x Jibs

Solid Cropped Rugby - Navy

Solid Cropped Rugby - Navy

$105.00

Krost x Jibs

Blue Short Sleeve

$39.00

White Short Sleeve

$39.00

Yellow Long Sleeve

$60.00

Hoodie

$75.00
Solid Rugby - Navy

Solid Rugby - Navy

$105.00

Krost x Jibs

Striped Rugby

Striped Rugby

$110.00

Krost x Jibs

Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$45.00

Trucker Hat

$39.00
Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$30.00
Beanie

Beanie

$65.00
Solid Rugby - White

Solid Rugby - White

$105.00

Krost x Jibs

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

350 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery
Jibs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Frying Pan NYC - Pier 66 Maritime
orange starNo Reviews
207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Friedman's - Herald Square
orange starNo Reviews
132 west 31 street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Tir Na Nog, Penn Station
orange starNo Reviews
254 W 31st Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Pennsylvania 6
orange starNo Reviews
132 West 31st New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Oscar Wilde NYC - 45 West 27th St
orange starNo Reviews
45 West 27th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Cafeteria
orange starNo Reviews
119 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston