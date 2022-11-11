Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Yada on Franklin

274 Reviews

$$

111 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Order Again

Popular Items

Spanish Latte
Grill Cheese
BLT

Blended

Classic Smoothie

$7.00

The Kenny

$9.00

Mango Veggie smoothie with whey protein, super greens, & fiber

The Darla

$8.00

Peach Pear Apricot smoothie with whey protein & Collagen

The Alicia

$8.00

Tropical Sunshine smoothie with turmeric & whey protein

Frappe

$6.00

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Spanish Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiatto

$4.00+

Ice Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00+

Espresso Shot

$2.00+

Tea

Black Chai

$3.00

Blood Orange

$3.00

Devils Blend

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Heaven's Garden

$3.00

Just Peachy

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00

Yellow Bird

$3.00

Chai Cloud

$5.00

Devil's Cloud

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00

Coffee

Drip

$1.50+

Large Cold Brew

$5.00

NITRO

$6.00

Java Juice

$4.50

Non Caffeine

Small OJ

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Choco Milk

$3.00+

Croissants

Spinach Croissant

$5.50

Warm Buttery pastry filled with spinach and ricotta cheese

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Warm buttery pastry filled with ham and Swiss cheese

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Warm buttery pastry filled with semisweet chocolate

Classic Croissant

$3.00

Warm baked and served with honey butter on the side

Quiche

Ham & Bacon Quiche

$8.00

Warm quiche filled with Bacon, Ham, & Cheddar

Veggie Quiche

$8.00

Warm quiche filled with Mushroom, Spinach, & Goat Cheese

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Cinnamon Scone

$4.00

Sweet Breads

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Lemon

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Marble

$5.00

Orange Poppy

$5.00

Parfait

Vanilla or Plain Greek Yogurt, served with almond oat crunch and seasonal fresh fruit

Parfait

$6.00

Pastries

Large Cookies

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Filled with a delicious vanilla yogurt

Bagels

Rated Top 20 Nationwide Bagels freshly baked

Single Bagels

$3.00

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Authentic NY Bagels, Rated Top 20 Nationwide. Choose your own assortment of 12 bagels! Don't forget to add BoarsHead Cream cheese!

Appetizers

Yada Pretzel

$9.00

Fried pretzel, salted and served with a house made champagne bourbon mustard.

Peppa Bites

$9.00

Our signature Peppameno cheese, breaded and deep fried. Served with a strawberry pepper jam.

Spicy Halloumi

$11.00

Fried spicy Halloumi Cheese, Topped with shishito peppers, pickled red jalapeños & a drizzle of yada sauce

6 Wings

$11.00

Buffalo, sweet thai chili, or garlic Parmesan

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

A bowl of our house made fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan served with ketchup

Meatball Bowl

$9.00

House made meatballs & Pomodoro sauce topped with Shredded mozzarella and parmesan

Spinach & Artichoke

$11.00

Sandwiches / Entree

BLT

$12.00

Toasted sourdough bread, applewood smoked bacon, Romaine, tomatoes & Mayo

Burrata Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh creamy Burrata, roasted tomatoes, house made pesto, balsamic drizzle served on a toasted rustic roll

Chicken Parm Hero

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, fried, house marinara, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone served on a hoagie roll

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Hand shredded chicken in a greek yogurt and mayo base with cranberries, pecans & green apples served on a butter croissant.

Cuban

$14.00

Rustic Sourdough hoagie, spicy brown mustard, ham, salami, roasted pork tenderloin, pickles, and Swiss cheese.

Egg Salad

$10.00

Keeping it simple with mayo, yellow mustard, salt & pepper served on a butter croissant.

Fish & Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Hand battered Atlantic cod served over crispy fries or paired with any side.

Grill Cheese

$10.00

American cheese on wheat or sourdough bread with cheddar, muenster, smoked gouda, or chipotle gouda.

Italian Job

$13.00

Fresh baked NY Everything Bagel with our homemade pesto, topped with pepperoni, salami, ham, bacon, chipotle gouda and sliced tomato

Meatball Hero

$12.00

Made from scratch meatballs covered with Pomodoro sauce and topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll

Pastrami

$14.00

Marbled rye with thin slices of steamed pastrami topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and house made 1,000 island dressing.

SW Quesadilla

$12.00

Garlic & Herb wrap filled with black beans, corn, salsa, freshly grated cheddar and chicken with sour cream on the side.

Vermont

$12.00

Rustic roll, mango habanero sauce maple glazed turkey, slivered almonds, cranberries, caramelized apples and muenster cheese.

Salads

Yada Salad

$13.00

Baby Arugula, Red cabbage, Beets, Almonds, Goat Cheese, Blood orange and shallot vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmigiano reggiano, house made dressing.

Wraps

Teriyaki Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Spinach wrap, provolone cheese, cabbage and carrot slaw, topped with chicken and teriyaki dressing. **None of these ingredients can be removed nor be added to them**

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Garlic & Herb wrap, roasted turkey, crispy bacon, mixed greens topped with a creamy home made ranch. **None of these ingredients can be removed nor be added to them**

Soup

All of our soups are made from scratch. Enjoy a cup or bowl daily. Creamy Potato or Chunky Tomato Basil

Cup Soup

$4.50

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Sides

Side Fries

$2.50

Just your classic crispy french fries perfectly salted. Served with a side of ketchup.

Sunshine

$3.00

A Tapioca base pudding with mandarine oranges, pineapple pieces, and marshmallows combined with natural fruit juices. Our sunshine salad has no added sugars, gluten free, dairy free, and guilt free!

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Tricolor Spiral pasta with shredded cheese and fresh cherry tomatoes tossed in Italian dressing.

Broccoli Crunch

$3.00

Fresh cut broccoli florets, sliced grapes, sunflower seeds, raisins, and bacon tossed in a homemade mayonnaise based dressing.

Potato Salad

$3.00

Red Skin Potatoes with bacon and our Bourbon Mustard

Side Salad

$4.50

A bed of fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved carrots, and homemade croutons with your choice of dressing.

EXTRA's

$Side Dressing:

$Sour Cream

$0.50

$Side Wing Sauce:

Whole Pickle

$1.50

2 Pieces toast

$1.50

Croissant

$3.00

$Side 1,000 Island

$0.50

$Side Pesto

$1.00

$Side Parm

$1.50

$Side Ketchup

$Side Sriracha

$0.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

$15.00Out of stock

Peppamento

8 oz Peppamento

$6.00Out of stock

Just like Pimento cheese but BETTER! Instead of pimentos, we add peppadew peppers for an unexpected punch of flavor. Our cheese is hand grated in house to ensure the best flavor! served cold.

16 oz Peppamento

$11.00Out of stock

Just like Pimento cheese but BETTER! Instead of pimentos, we add peppadew peppers for an unexpected punch of flavor. Our cheese is hand grated in house to ensure the best flavor! served cold.

Snack Trays

Fruit Snack

$7.00Out of stock

A daily mix of Havarti cheese, seasonal fruit, and a salty snack

Feta Antipasto

$6.50Out of stock

Fresh feta with large black and green olives tossed in our homemade garlic oil

Deconstructed Chx Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Our signature chicken salad over a bed of spring mix. Served with fresh tri-color peppers, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and a side of Boars' Head hummus

Tartlets

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$5.00

Bread Chips

Pita Chips

$3.00

Bagel Chips

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our cafe for breakfast and lunch or join us for a cicchetti style dining experience at night !

Location

111 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Directions

Yada on Franklin image
Yada on Franklin image
Yada on Franklin image

