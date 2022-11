Khanom Tom (Coconut Balls)

$6.00

Glutinou rice balls with palm sugar. A traditional Thai derrest since the Sukhothai period. A popular Thai dessert which made up for many Thai ceremonies. Steamed glutinous rice flour wrapped in sweet coconut stuffed which stirring until smooth and delicious, then boil until done. Finally mix well with grated coconut. - Green color made from Pandan feaf. - Blue color made from Butterfly pea flower. - Yellow color made from Pumkin.