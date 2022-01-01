YakAttak Coffee 407 S Ellery Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family owned and operated business. We have 13 kids and counting ;) We also Pastor a church in Fairview. When we come to work we just want everyone to know they are loved and welcome.
Location
407 S Ellery Ave, Fairview, MT 59221
Gallery