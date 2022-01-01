Restaurant header imageView gallery

YakAttak Coffee 407 S Ellery Ave

review star

No reviews yet

407 S Ellery Ave

Fairview, MT 59221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Red•Bull Charger
Italian Sodas

Breve

Breve

$4.00+

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Jen's Drink

Jen's Drink

$6.00

Espresso Shot

1 Shot

$0.25

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.25+

Frappe

Frappe

$4.00+

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie

$4.00+

Heather's Latte

Heather's Latte

$5.00+

House Coffee

House Coffee

$1.50+

Italian Sodas

Italian Sodas

$3.00+

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

London Fog

London Fog

$2.25+

Lotus

Lotus

$4.50+

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50+

Milk Tea

Milk•Tea

$3.75+

Peanut Butter Bomb

PB BOMB

$4.75+

Red Bull Charger

Red•Bull Charger

$4.00+

Refreshers

Refreshers

$4.00+

Scoop Of Boba

1 Scoop

$0.75

2 Scoop

$1.25

3 Scoop

$1.75

4 Scoop

$2.25

Single Cans ~ Bottle Waters~ Single Cans of Red Bull

Single Cans ~ Bottled Water ~ Single cans of Red-Bull

$3.00+

Tea

Tea

$2.00+

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.00+

Ice Cream

Cup of Ice Cream

$3.00+

Milkshake/Malt

Shake

$4.00+

Malt

$4.00+

Red-Bull Shakes

Red-Bull Shakes

$5.75+

Regular Cone

Regular Cone

$3.50+

Sundaes

Sundaes

$4.50+

Supreme Milk Shake

S'More

$8.75

Shake IT up Butter Cup

$9.25

Milk & Cookies

$8.75

Rollin In The Dough

$8.75

King Shake

$9.25

Birthday Cake

$8.75

Chocolate Brownie

$9.25

Monthly Special

$9.00

Waffle Cone

Waffle

$4.00+

Special $1.00 Scoop

$1 ONE SCOOP ONLY SPECIAL

$1.00

Bakery Goodies

Bars

$3.00

Caramel / Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Crepe

$5.00

Cupcake (Each)

$1.25

Doughnuts

$1.25

Muffins

$3.50

Special Goodie

$4.00

Cotton Candy (2 Colors)

$3.00

Cotton Candy (4Colors)

$4.00

Breakfast Food

Breakfast Food

$0.75+

Lunch

Lunch-Dinner Food

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated business. We have 13 kids and counting ;) We also Pastor a church in Fairview. When we come to work we just want everyone to know they are loved and welcome.

Location

407 S Ellery Ave, Fairview, MT 59221

Directions

