Yaki + yang 813 Sharpstown Ctr
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chinese and Japanese food with a Mexican tasty touch! We offer sushi, our creation yaki ball (rice ball), rice, wings, boneless, ando more…
Location
813 Sharpstown Ctr, Houston, TX 77036
Gallery
