Yakiniku GEN 250 E 52nd St

No reviews yet

250 E 52nd St

New York, NY 10022

Salad

Gen Salad

Gen Salad

$8.00
Cabbage salad

Cabbage salad

$8.00

Potato salad

$7.00

1/2 Gen Salad

$5.00

1/2 Cabbage Salad

$6.00

1/2 Potato Salad

$4.50

Vegetable

Sanchu lettuce

$7.00
Yakiyasai Mori

Yakiyasai Mori

$10.00

Appitizer

Kimuchimori

Kimuchimori

$10.00

Spicy, contain seafood and fish sauce

Hakusai kimchi

$5.00

Spicy

Kakuteki

$5.00

Spicy

Oikimchi

$6.00

Spicy

Namurumori

Namurumori

$10.00

Whole cucumber

$4.00
Yukke

Yukke

$16.00

Raw meat

Jo kalbu sushi

$18.00

Raw meat

Harami sushi

$15.00

Raw meat

Jo kalbu sashimi

$18.00

Raw meat

Korean seaweed

$3.00

Moyashi

$5.00

Beef tonuge

Negi tan

Negi tan

$18.00

100 gram

Jo tan

$22.00

100 gram

Atsugiri beef tan

Atsugiri beef tan

$30.00

120 gram

Negi

$2.00

Condiment

Additional green onion

$2.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Kochujang

$1.00

Samjang

$1.00

Oroshi Ninniku

$1.00

Wagu Meat selection

Premium Wagyu Striploin

$140.00

200 gram

Chuck Rib wagyu

$34.00

100 gram

Premium Wagyu selection

Premium Wagyu selection

$200.00

300gram

Washu Meat selection

Misuji

Misuji

$16.00

100 gram of Flat Iron

Harami

$18.00

100 gram of Out side skirt

Jo Harami

$24.00

100 gram of Out side skirt

Nakaochi kalbi

Nakaochi kalbi

$13.00

100 gram of Rib finger

Kainomi

$16.00

100 gram of Flap meat

Kalbi

$18.00

100 gram of Chuck rib

Jo kalbi

Jo kalbi

$28.00

100 gram of Premium chuck rib

Honetsuki kalbi

Honetsuki kalbi

$15.00

100 gram of Bone in short rib

Tsurami

$13.00

100 gram of Cheeck

Daimond Harami

Daimond Harami

$22.00

150 gram of Out side skirt

Daimond Kalbi

Daimond Kalbi

$22.00

150 gram of Chuck Rib

Techan

$11.00

80 gram og Large intestine

Mino

$12.00

80 gram of First tripe

Hatsu

$10.00

80 gram of Heart

Akasen

$10.00

80 gram og 4th stomach

Jyo Nikumori

$78.00

300 gram of Meat assortment

Nikumori

Nikumori

$54.00

300 gram of Meat assortment

Horumon mori

Horumon mori

$23.00

160 gram og Offal assortment

Horumon mori (Copy)

Horumon mori (Copy)

$23.00

160 gram og Offal assortment

Tsurami

$13.00

vegetable selection

Yaki yasai mori

Yaki yasai mori

$10.00

Corn

$4.00

4 Pcs

Onion

$4.00

4 Pcs

Shitake mushroom

$4.00

4 Pcs

Asparangus

$4.00

8 Pcs

Other meat

Tontoro wasabi

$10.00

100 gram of Sweet fatty pork

Lobster

Lobster

$25.00

2 Pcs

Scallop

$13.00

4 Pcs

Shrimp

$13.00

5 Pcs

Sausage

$8.00

4 Pcs

Soup selection

Yukke Jang Men

Yukke Jang Men

$15.00

Reimen

$8.00

Egg soup

$9.00

Wakame soup

$9.00

Yukke Jang soup

$12.00

Spicy

Kalbi soup

$13.00

Kuppa

$10.00

Rice

Rice

$3.00
Negimeshi

Negimeshi

$5.00

Raw egg

Ishiyaki bibimbab

Ishiyaki bibimbab

$12.00

Spicy

Yakiniku Bento

$16.53

Jo Yakiniku Bento

$20.21

Dessert

Annin Tofu

$5.00

Taiyaki only

$2.50
Taiyaki with ice cream

Taiyaki with ice cream

$7.00

Kinako ice

$6.00

Ice cream only

$4.00

Course menu

Gen Basic course

$50.00

Gen Classic course

$65.00

Gen Premium course

$80.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

250 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022

