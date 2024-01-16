YakiniQ Cafe 1640 Post Street FL 1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1640 Post Street FL 1, San Francisco, CA 94115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramen Dining Waraku - 1638 Post Street
No Reviews
1638 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant
Sasa Japanese Restaurant -
No Reviews
22 Peace Plaza Suite 530 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant
BANGKOK STREET Thai Street Food
No Reviews
1826 Buchanan Street, Unit B San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant