Yakko Bistro 17040 West Dixie Highway

17040 West Dixie Highway

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

tofu, scallions, wakame, tenkasu,

Suimonno

$4.00

clear broth , seaweeds, yuzu juice,

Seafood Miso Hot Pot

$15.00

shrimp, scallops, fish, veggies, tofu,

Kimchi Hot Pot

$16.00

kimchi, tofu, shrimp, scallops, egg,

Mixed Salad

$8.00

w/avocado +3, tuna +6, salmon +6,

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Crispy Bak Choi

$10.00

Crispy Pork Onion Salad

$12.00

Cold

Potato Salad

$6.00

Addict Cucumber

$6.00

Kimchi

$6.00

home made Korean style spicy pickles

Kimchi Tofu

$8.00

tofu, chopped kimchi,

Goma Ae

$8.00

boiled spinach, sesame sauce

Crispy Chips Spicy Tuna

$14.00

angular, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

Shiromi Tiradito

$14.00

white fish, jalapeno paste, tomato's,

Salmon Carpaccio

$14.00

avocado, caper, ikura, parmesan cheese,

Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.00

cilantro, yuzu ponzu,

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

sealed tuna, garlic ponzu jello, pickled onion,

Shrimp Summer Roll

$12.00

rice paper, noodles, lettuce,

Hot

Edamame

$6.00

spicy +2

Kawahagi

$10.00

fish jerky

Lotus Roots Kinpira

$8.00

Shrimp Spicy Mayo

$14.00

Agedashi Tofu, Nasu

$10.00

crispy fried tofu, eggplant

Chicken Kara Age

$10.00

yakko fried chicken

Oyster Fry

$14.00

breaded fried , tartar sauce,

Spinach Shiitake

$10.00

sauteed garlic, butter,

Spicy Tofu, Eggplant

$12.00

sauteed w/ veggies

Katsu Chicken

$12.00

breaded fried

Katsu Pork

$12.00

breaded fried

Kimchi Butta

$10.00

a sautéed w/ pork

Chilian Seabass Katsu

$14.00

breaded fried , tartar sauce,

Rolls & Nigiri

Crunch Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

California Roll

$12.00

crab meat mix, avocado, cucumber, masago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

Salmon Avocado

$14.00

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

assorted veggies, sweet tofu,

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$16.00

Chirashi Roll

$20.00

assorted fish, takuwan, tobiko, kombu sheet

Maguro

$10.00

Tuna

Sake

$10.00

Salmon

Aburi Salmon

$12.00

Torched

Hamachi

$12.00

JP Yellowtail

Madai

$12.00

JP Seabream

Suzuki

$10.00

Sea Bass

Ikura

$12.00

Salmon Roe

Hotate

$12.00

Scallops

Amaebi

$14.00

Sweet Shrimp

Yuzu Tobiko

$10.00

Frying Fish Roe

Quail Egg

$2.00

Kushi-Yaki-Grilled

Chicken Breast

$6.00

on skewer

Chicken Thigh

$5.00

on skewer

Tsukune

$6.00

chicken meat ball on skewer

Chicken Liver

$4.00

on skewer

Gizzard

$4.00

on skewer

Chicken Heart

$4.00

on skewer

Wing

$5.00

on skewer

Quail Eggs (Skewer)

$4.00

on skewer

Pork Belly

$5.00

on skewer

Beef (On Skewer)

$8.00

on skewer

Pork Belly Rice Dog

$8.00

Yakiniku Steak

$25.00

Yakko's signature beef flap steak

Shishito

$4.00

on skewer

Shitake Mushroom

$4.00

on skewer

Sweet Corn

$4.00

Tofu Dengaku

$4.00

w/ sweet miso

Yaki Imo

$4.00

Japanese sweet potato

Nasu Dengaku

$6.00

w/ sweet miso

Tomato Bacon

$4.00

on skewer

Asparagus Bacon

$5.00

Hotate - Scallops

$8.00

on skewer

Shio Sake

$14.00

salted salmon

Jumbo Pawn

$16.00

w/dynamite mayo

Samma Shio-Yaki

$12.00

whole pike mackerel,

Premium Hamburg Steak

$22.00

Lean angus beef, sunny egg, brown sauce

Organic Chicken Leg

$16.00

w/ bone

Salmon Kama Miso

$12.00

salmon collar, miso marinade

Ikamaru Yaki

$16.00

whole squid

Noodles & Rice & More

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

pork chasu, eggs, bomboo,kikurage,

Miso Ramen

$16.00

pork chasu, eggs, bamboo, beans sprouts,

Tan-Tan Men

$15.00

spicy ground pork sauce, beans sprouts, egg,

Seafood Ramen

$18.00

shrimp, scallops, kanikama, veggies,

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.00

Udon Soup

$10.00

veggies +3, tempura shrimp + 6, beef + 4,

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.00

veggies, tempura shrimp, egg,

Fried Rice w/ Vegetables

$12.00

Fried Rice w/ Pork Chashu

$16.00

Fried Rice w/ Chicken

$16.00

Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Rice w/ Kimchi, Chasu Pork, Sunny Egg

$16.00

Yaki Udon w/ Vegetables

$12.00

Yaki Udon w/ Chicken

$14.00

Yaki Udon w/ Pork

$14.00

Yaki Udon w/ Shrimp

$15.00

Okonomi Yaki w/ Vegetables

$12.00

Okonomi Yaki w/ Shrimp

$16.00

Okonomi Yaki w/ Pork Belly

$14.00

Omurice

$16.00

chicken rice omelet, w/ brown sauce

Dessert

banana Tempura

$7.00

EHIGO RICE

ECHIGO RICE

$13.00

SAPPORO

SAPPORO

$6.00

KERIN ICHIBAN

KERIN ICHIBAN

$6.00

KERIN LIGHT

KERIN LIGHT

$6.00

STELLA

STELLA

$6.00

GOOSE IPA

GOOSE IPA

$6.00

ORION

ORION

$10.00

OHKA 720ML

OHKA

$60.00

MASUMI 300ML

MASUMI

$23.00

TEDORIGAWA 300ML

TEDORIGAWA

$32.00

TOBIROKKU 300ML

TOBIRU

$26.00

NIGORI 500 ML

NIGORI

$48.00

CHIKURIN 720ML

CHIKURIN

$65.00

HAKUTO 720ML

HAKUTO

$55.00

EIKO FUJI 300ML

EIKO FUJI

$22.00

SEIKYO 300ML

SEIKYO

$26.00

MABOROSHI 720ML

MABOROSHI

$60.00

YUKINOBOSHA 720ML

YUKINO BOSHA

$55.00

JOTO 300ML

JOTO

$37.00

YUZU 500ML

YUZU

$43.00

UME 720ML

UME

$63.00

HOU HOU SPRKLING 300ML

HOU HOU SPARKLING

$27.00

SANTA MAGRITA B

SANTA MARGARITA

$55.00

CAPOSALDO B

CAPOSALDO

$35.00

ST FRANCIS B

ST FRANCIS

$36.00

13 CELSIUS B

13 CELSIUS

$35.00

AIX ROSE B

AIX ROSE

$55.00

VANDAMP ROSE B

VANDAMP ROSE

$40.00

SCHMITT B

SCHMIT REI B

$40.00

GABCIA PROSECCO SPLIT

GANCIA PRO

$13.00

CRAGGY SAV B

CRAGGY SAV B

$57.00

ALTA VISTA B

ALTA VISTA

$35.00

COKE

COKE

$3.00

D COKE

D COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00

ICE TEA

ICE TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$3.00

ORANGE J

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPLE J

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

WATER

WATER STILL

$3.00

SPARKLING

SPARKLING

$3.00

CAPOSALDO G

CAPOSLDO

$8.50

ST FRANCIS G

ST FRAICIS

$9.00

13 CELSIUS G

13 CELSIUS G

$8.50

VANDAMP ROSE G

VANAMP ROSE G

$10.00

SCHMITT G

SCHITT G

$10.00

CRAGGY G

CRAGGY

$15.00

MONTES CAB

MONTES CAB B

$36.00

NORTON RESERVED CAB

NORTON RESERVE

$40.00

RESONANCE PN

RESONANCE PN

$90.00

NORTON MALBEC

NORTON MALBEC

$40.00

ALTA VISTA MALBEC

ALTA VISTA MALBEC

$35.00

MONTE MERLOT

MONTE MERLOT

$36.00

BOLINI MERLOT

BOLONI

$45.00

PLANET PN B

PLANET PN B

$35.00

MONTES CAB G

MONTES G

$9.00

ALTA VISTA MALBEC G

ALTA VISTA MALBEC

$8.50

MONTE MERLOT G

MONTE MERLOT G

$8.50

PLANET PN G

PLANET PN G

$8.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
17040 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

