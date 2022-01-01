Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yakuza House

2740 Severn Avenue

Metairie, LA 70002

Order Again

Izakaya

Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Shio Koji Hamachi Kama

$9.00

Kaki Oyster

$9.00

Age Dashi Tofu

$6.00

Wagyu Gyoza

$9.00

Beef Tataki

$9.00

Karaage

$7.00

Crispy Rice

$12.00

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$8.00

Kurobuta Pork Ribs

$12.00

Tako-yaki

$6.00

Kushiyaki

$8.00

yakitori

Soup & Salad

Clear Soup

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Snowcrab Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Ceviche Salad

$16.00

Sando

Mando

$12.00

pork

Yakido

$13.00

chicken

Ichigo

$9.00

strawberry mascarpone cream sandwich

Tamago

$9.00

egg omlette

Donburi & Noodles

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Gyu Beef Don

$17.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

Katsu Don

$13.00

Curry Don

$14.00

Karaage Don

$14.00

Ramen Street Noodles

$15.00

Chirashi Don

$25.00

Unagi Don

$18.00

Salmon Ikura Don

$17.00

Poke Don

$17.00

Curry Ramen

$15.00

Sides

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Bowl of Sushi Rice

$2.50

Bowl of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Truffle Ponzu

$1.50

Side of Spicy Edamame Sauce

$1.00

Handrolls

Nibbles

$19.00

Starving

$23.00

Hangry

$30.00

Akami Temaki

$7.00

Negi-Hama Temaki

$7.00

Negi-Toro Temaki

$10.00

Salmon Temaki

$6.00

Scallop Temaki

$6.00

Blue Crab Temaki

$8.00

Red Crab Temaki

$5.00

Panko Shrimp Temaki

$7.00

Steamed Lobster Temaki

$10.00

Unagi Temaki

$8.00

Shiso Temaki

$4.00

Avocado Temaki

$4.00

Kyuri Temaki

$3.00

cucumber

Kanpyo Temaki

$4.00

marinated gourd

Nigiri

Hotate (seared)

$5.00

scallop w/ foie gras

Ika Nigiri

$4.00

cuttlefish

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

salmon roe

Akami Nigiri

$4.00

lean tuna

Sake Nigiri

$4.00

salmon

Sake Toro Nigiri

$5.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

Unagi Nigiri

$5.00

freshwater eel

Anago Nigiri

$5.00

saltwater eel

Chu Toro Nigiri

$10.00

medium fat bluefin

O-Toro Nigiri

$11.00

fatty fat bluefin

Tamago Nigiri

$3.00

Sashimi

Toro Sashimi

$29.00

Sake Sashimi

$13.00

Akami Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Crudo

$17.00

Peppered Tuna

$14.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Ora King Salmon

$17.00

Toyosu

Shima Aji

$7.00+

striped jack

Aburi Sawara

$7.00+

Madai

$7.00+

sea bream

Medai

$8.00+

butterfish

Hirame

$8.00+

flounder

Kanpachi

$8.00+

amberjack

Kohada Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

Wagyu

$10.00

A-5 beef

Bluefin Tuna Trio

$25.00

Kinmedai (splendid alfonsino)

$8.00Out of stock

Crimson Sea Bream

$7.00

Desserts

Tempura Cheesecake

$9.00

Ichigo Sando

$9.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Matcha Green Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Green Tea

$3.00

Sparkling/Bottled Water

$5.00

Moshi's Yuzu Sparkling Drink

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

CORKAGE

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Japanese Handrolls, nigiris and more

2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie, LA 70002

