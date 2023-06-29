Yama Sushi 168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142
168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142
Vail, CO 81657
Drink Menu
Cocktails
Golden Hour
Katana
Watermelon Mojito
Samurai
Thai Me Up
Your Mom’s Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Campfire Cooler
Dark 'N Stormy
Doc Holliday
French 75
Giddy Geisha
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
In Love with the Coco
Juan Diablo
Lemon Drop
Lycheetini
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Shishito Caipirinha
Shiso Naughty
Sidecar
The Village Nut
The Zinger
Tokyo 75
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
Winter Blossom
Yama’s Last Word
Wine
Guiseppe Cortese, Barbera d’Alba Piedmont, Italy '19
Cloudline, Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, OR '19
Castellare di Castellina, Chianti Classico, Castellin, Italy '20
Nickel & Nickel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville, Napa Valley, CA '19
Merry Edwards, Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, CA '17
Pertico, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy '19
Landmark Vineyards, Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA '18
Whitehaven Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zeland '19
Champalou, Vouvray, Loire Valley, France '19
Whispering Angel, Rosé, Cotes De Provence, CA '19
Mionetto, Prosecco Brut, Veneto, Italy
Veuve Clicquot, Champagne, Champagne, France
Liquor
Spring 44 (WELL)
Belvedere
Chopin
Crop Cucumber
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
Stoli
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Roku (WELL)
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Kyoto Kinobi
Tanqueray
Suntory
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Flor de Cana
Goslings
Mount Gay
Campo Viejo (WELL)
Camarena Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Mezcal - Joven
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Espolon Anejo
G4 Blanco
G4 Reposado
G4 Anejo
Pasote Blanco
Pasote Reposado
Pasote Anejo
Teremana Blanco
400 Conejos Mezcal - Joven
Rittenhouse (WELL)
10th Mountain Rye
Akashi Blended
Akashi Singlemalt (2oz pour)
Basil Hayden
Blanton’s (2oz pour)
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Ichiros Malt & Grain (2oz pour)
IWAI Mars Whisky
IWAI Whisky 45
IWAI Tradition, Mars Whisky (2oz pour)
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Nikka (2oz pour)
Seagrams 7
Suntory
Woodford Reserve (2oz pour)
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenlivet 12yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16yr
Macallan 12yr
Aperol
Antica Sweet Vermouth
Averna
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, Yellow
Cointreau
Domaine de Canton
Fernet Branca
Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
Soho Lychee Liqueur
St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Tuaca
Sake
Hot Sake
Purple Haze (Chambord)
Creme de Sake - Sho Chiku Bai
Pure Dusk - Shimizu-No-Mai
Dreamy Clouds - Rihaku
Soto Junmai Daiginjo
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo
Living Jewel - Tozai
Tozai Living Jewel
Manotsuru
Medium-bodied sake with tantalizing fruit flavors and a pleasant nuttiness on the mid-palate. Hints of minerals on the very dry finish.
Shimizu-No-Mai
Fresh and well-structured, with subtle notes of pear and Fuji apple. Creamy, finishes soft-sweet to dry.
Kawatsuru
Juicy notes of grapefruit and freshly cut grass, with a hint of salted pineapple. Crisp, dry finish with an almost effervescent energy behind it.
Fukucho
Full flavor, earthy touches and great texture with a long, persistent finish. Great to pair with Kumamoto Oysters!
Kikusui
A light and comfortably dry premium Sake with the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body bringing refreshing Mandarin orange like overtones, with just the right amount of body and a comfortable dryness it enhances
Momokawa Organic
Notes of refreshing melon and lime combine with delicate pineapple and cola flavors. Rich and Dry
Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo
This dry, delicate and fruity sake features a smooth, silky texture, tinged with aromas and flavors of pear, melon, honeysuckle, custard, and nutmeg. The finish is clean and refreshing with an emerging taste of lightly salted fruit.
Soto
Kamoshibito Kuheji
Nishide Shuzo
Manotsuru
Toko
Takatenjin
Shimizu-No-Mai
Shimizu-No-Mai
Sho Chiku Bai
Daimon
Rihaku
Sho Chiku Bai
Tozai
NA Beverages
Apple juice
Coca-Cola
Club Soda
Diet Coca-Cola
Cranberry juice
Fruity Spritz
Gingerale
Green Tea
Gosling’s Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Orange juice
Pellegrino
Pineapple juice
Ramune Japanese Sodas
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic Water
Voss
Sushi Menu
Sashimi Specials
Yuzu Kanpachi (8pc)
yuzu juice, garlic chips, sea salt, citrus zest, cilantro *GF w/o garlic chips
Saikyo Hoisin Yellowtail (6pc)
stuffed with blonde miso hoisin, cilantro, and shredded daikon, serrano, micro red shiso, yuzu sumiso, scallion oil *GF w/o miso hoisin, yuzu sumiso
Yama's Poke
diced tuna tossed with spicy sesame oil, white onion, wakame seaweed, serrano, sesame seeds, soy - wonton chips *GF w/o sauce, wonton chips
Salmon Tartare
spicy garlic, spicy mayo, yuzu tobiko, salmon roe, avocado
Fire Torched Flounder (8pc)
with micro red shiso, kaiware sprouts, serrano, citrus chili soy *GF w/o citrus chili soy
Sliced Yellowtail with Ponzu (8pc)
ponzu sauce, serrano, cilantro *GF w/o Ponzu
Shiso Tuna (6pc)
shiso leaf, julienned cucumber, fresh grated wasabi root, Japanese mignonette, citrus garlic soy, scallion oil *GF w/o citrus garlic soy
Yuzu Salmon (6pc)
wasabi salt, yuzu tobiko, sweet yuzu sauce
Amazu Scallop (6pc)
wrapped around taquan, yamagobo, cucumber, topped with spicy miso, garlic crunch, amazu
Nigiri
Maguro / Tuna N
Hon Maguro / Bluefin Tuna N
Bincho / Albacore Tuna N
dressed with masago, negi *NOT GF - marinated in SOY
Aji / Spanish Mackerel N
dressed with amazu, ginger buds, negi *GF w/o Amazu
Kanpachi / Amber Jack N
Hamachi / Yellowtail N
Shake / Atlantic Salmon N
Tasmanian Ocean Trout N
Hirame / Flounder N
Tako / Octopus N
Ebi / Shrimp N
Hokki / Surf Clam N
Ama Ebi / Sweet Raw Shrimp N
*GF w/o tempura heads
Kani / Snow Crab Leg N
Hotate / Scallops N
Unagi / Fresh Water Eel N
*NOT GF - marinated in SOY
Uni / Sea Urchin N
Ikura / Salmon Roe N
*NOT GF
Masago / Smelt Roe N
*NOT GF
Wasabi Tobiko / Flying Fish N
*NOT GF
Yuzu Tobiko / Flying Fish N
*NOT GF
Sashimi
Maguro / Tuna S
Hon Maguro / Bluefin Tuna S
Bincho / Albacore Tuna S
dressed with masago, negi *NOT GF - marinated in soy
Aji / Spanish Mackerel S
dressed with amazu, ginger buds, negi
Kanpachi / Amber Jack S
Hamachi / Yellowtail S
Shake / Atlantic Salmon S
Tasmanian Ocean Trout S
Hirame / Flounder S
Tako / Octopus S
Ebi / Shrimp S
Hokki / Surf Clam S
Ama Ebi / Sweet Raw Shrimp S
*GF w/o tempura heads
Kani / Snow Crab Leg S
Hotate / Scallops S
Unagi / Fresh Water Eel S
*NOT GF - marinated in SOY
Uni / Sea Urchin S
Ikura / Salmon Roe S
*NOT GF
Masago / Smelt Roe S
*NOT GF
Wasabi Tobiko / Flying Fish S
*NOT GF
Yuzu Tobiko / Flying Fish S
*NOT GF
Maki/Nori on the outside
Yasai/Veg Roll & Sashimi
Singapore Roll (6pc)
tempura asparagus, avocado, arugula, taquan, watercress *GF w/o tempura
Veggie Shred Roll (6pc)
avocado, red & yellow bell pepper, asparagus, cherry tomato, shiso leaf, tempura fried, tsume
Sashimi Taquan (8pc)
wasabi salt, shis, yuzu kosho, scallion oil, tamari ponzu
Veggie Nigiri
Specialty Rolls
Blondie (8pc)
tuna, asparagus, cucumber topped w/avo, tuna, serrano - lemon plum *GF w/o Lemon Plum
Yen Yen (8pc)
spicy tuna, mango, cilantro topped w/ yellowtail, avo, serrano - amazu *GF w/o amazu, sub spicy tuna for reg tuna
Caterpillar (8pc)
fresh water eel, masago, yamagobo, kaiware sprouts topped w/ avo, sesame seeds - tsume
Beach Break (6pc)
cocnut-fried shrimp, mango, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ toasted coconut flakes - lemon plum *GF w/o Lemon Plum, no temp, no yuzu tobiko
Spider (6pc)
tempura soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, avo, kaiware sprouts, sesame seeds, tsume
Panama (6pc)
tempura shrimp, salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, kaiware sprouts, yuzu tobiko, lemon plum sauce *GF w/o Lemon Plum, no temp, no yuzu tobiko
Summer in Vail (6pc)
snow crab, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, masago, cilantro, avo wrapped in cucumber, ponzu *GF w/o Ponzu, no masago
Hammerhead (6pc)
masago, snow crab, eel, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, tsume
Boom Boom (8pc)
yellowtail, wasabi tobiko, avo, topped w/ spicy tuna, serrano, tsume *GF w/o Tsume, no wasabi tobiko, no spicy tuna sun reg tuna
Randy (8pc)
snow crab, cucumber, and avo, topped w/ tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp, masago *GF w/o masago
Shrimp Tempura (6pc)
cucumber, avo, masago, kaiware sprouts, tsume *GF w/o Tsume, no temp, no masago
California (6pc)
snow crab, cucumber, avo, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna (6pc)
togarashi spiced tuna, cucumber, avo, kaiware sprouts, yamagobo
Kani Tsunami (8pc)
tempura shrimp, mango, cream cheese, serrano, avo, topped w/ spicy crab, tempura crunch, tsume *GF w/o Tsume, temp crunch
Sides
