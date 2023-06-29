  • Home
  • /
  • Vail
  • /
  • Yama Sushi - 168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yama Sushi 168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142

review star

No reviews yet

168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142

Vail, CO 81657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Golden Hour

$14.00

Katana

$15.00

Watermelon Mojito

$14.00

Samurai

$15.00

Thai Me Up

$16.00

Your Mom’s Lemonade

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Campfire Cooler

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Doc Holliday

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Giddy Geisha

$12.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

In Love with the Coco

$16.00

Juan Diablo

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Lycheetini

$14.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Shishito Caipirinha

$16.00

Shiso Naughty

$15.00

Sidecar

$16.00

The Village Nut

$17.00

The Zinger

$16.00

Tokyo 75

$15.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Winter Blossom

$16.00

Yama’s Last Word

$16.00

Beer

Asahi

$9.00+

Kirin Ichiban

$9.00+

Kirin Light

$9.00

Sapporo

$9.00+

Modelo Especial

$9.00

Wine

Guiseppe Cortese, Barbera d’Alba Piedmont, Italy '19

$16.00+

Cloudline, Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, OR '19

$17.00+

Castellare di Castellina, Chianti Classico, Castellin, Italy '20

$17.00+

Nickel & Nickel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville, Napa Valley, CA '19

$220.00

Merry Edwards, Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, CA '17

$115.00

Pertico, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy '19

$17.00+

Landmark Vineyards, Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA '18

$21.00+

Whitehaven Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zeland '19

$16.00+

Champalou, Vouvray, Loire Valley, France '19

$18.00+

Whispering Angel, Rosé, Cotes De Provence, CA '19

$19.00+

Mionetto, Prosecco Brut, Veneto, Italy

$16.00+

Veuve Clicquot, Champagne, Champagne, France

$150.00

Liquor

Spring 44 (WELL)

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Crop Cucumber

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel One Citroen

$13.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Titos

$13.00

DBL Spring 44 (WELL)

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$28.00

DBL Chopin

$28.00

DBL Crop Cucumber

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose

$28.00

DBL Ketel One

$26.00

DBL Ketel One Citroen

$26.00

DBL Stoli

$22.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$22.00

DBL Titos

$26.00

Roku (WELL)

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Kyoto Kinobi

$18.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Suntory

$14.00

DBL Roku (WELL)

$24.00

DBL Beefeater

$22.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$26.00

DBL Hendricks

$30.00

DBL Kyoto Kinobi

$36.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

DBL Suntory

$28.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Flor de Cana

$14.00

Goslings

$12.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$22.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

DBL Flor de Cana

$28.00

DBL Goslings

$24.00

DBL Mount Gay

$22.00

Campo Viejo (WELL)

$10.00

Camarena Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal - Joven

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Anejo

$16.00

G4 Blanco

$15.00

G4 Reposado

$17.00

G4 Anejo

$19.00

Pasote Blanco

$14.00

Pasote Reposado

$16.00

Pasote Anejo

$18.00

Teremana Blanco

$15.00

400 Conejos Mezcal - Joven

$14.00

DBL Campo Viejo (WELL)

$20.00

DBL Camarena Silver

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$34.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal - Joven

$44.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$34.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$38.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$64.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$24.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$28.00

DBL Espolon Anejo

$32.00

DBL G4 Blanco

$30.00

DBL G4 Reposado

$34.00

DBL G4 Anejo

$38.00

DBL Pasote Blanco

$28.00

DBL Pasote Reposado

$32.00

DBL Pasote Anejo

$36.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$30.00

DBL 400 Conejos Mezcal - Joven

$28.00

Rittenhouse (WELL)

$14.00

10th Mountain Rye

$15.00

Akashi Blended

$18.00

Akashi Singlemalt (2oz pour)

$30.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blanton’s (2oz pour)

$30.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Ichiros Malt & Grain (2oz pour)

$43.00

IWAI Mars Whisky

$17.00

IWAI Whisky 45

$18.00

IWAI Tradition, Mars Whisky (2oz pour)

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Nikka (2oz pour)

$36.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Suntory

$16.00

Woodford Reserve (2oz pour)

$16.00

DBL Rittenhouse (WELL)

$28.00

DBL 10th Mountain Rye

$30.00

DBL Akashi Blended

$36.00

DBL Akashi Singlemalt

$60.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$32.00

DBL Blanton’s

$60.00

DBL Bulleit

$28.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$28.00

DBL Crown Royal

$28.00

DBL Ichiros Malt &amp; Grain

$86.00

DBL IWAI Mars Whisky

$34.00

DBL IWAI Whisky 45

$36.00

DBL IWAI Tradition, Mars Whisky

$44.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$22.00

DBL Jameson

$22.00

DBL Jim Beam

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$26.00

DBL Nikka

$72.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$20.00

DBL Suntory

$32.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$32.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$45.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$21.00

Macallan 12yr

$22.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$22.00

DBL Dewars

$22.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$32.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$90.00

DBL Lagavulin 16yr

$42.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$44.00

Aperol

$9.00

Antica Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Averna

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$12.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Domaine de Canton

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Soho Lychee Liqueur

$8.00

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$10.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$9.00+

Purple Haze (Chambord)

$11.00+

Creme de Sake - Sho Chiku Bai

$9.00

Pure Dusk - Shimizu-No-Mai

$11.00

Dreamy Clouds - Rihaku

$10.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$10.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$10.00

Living Jewel - Tozai

$10.00

Tozai Living Jewel

$35.00+

Manotsuru

$42.00

Medium-bodied sake with tantalizing fruit flavors and a pleasant nuttiness on the mid-palate. Hints of minerals on the very dry finish.

Shimizu-No-Mai

$38.00

Fresh and well-structured, with subtle notes of pear and Fuji apple. Creamy, finishes soft-sweet to dry.

Kawatsuru

$84.00

Juicy notes of grapefruit and freshly cut grass, with a hint of salted pineapple. Crisp, dry finish with an almost effervescent energy behind it.

Fukucho

$85.00

Full flavor, earthy touches and great texture with a long, persistent finish. Great to pair with Kumamoto Oysters!

Kikusui

$38.00+

A light and comfortably dry premium Sake with the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body bringing refreshing Mandarin orange like overtones, with just the right amount of body and a comfortable dryness it enhances

Momokawa Organic

$48.00

Notes of refreshing melon and lime combine with delicate pineapple and cola flavors. Rich and Dry

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo

$32.00

This dry, delicate and fruity sake features a smooth, silky texture, tinged with aromas and flavors of pear, melon, honeysuckle, custard, and nutmeg. The finish is clean and refreshing with an emerging taste of lightly salted fruit.

Soto

$36.00+

Kamoshibito Kuheji

$91.00

Nishide Shuzo

$240.00

Manotsuru

$200.00

Toko

$130.00

Takatenjin

$94.00

Shimizu-No-Mai

$45.00

Shimizu-No-Mai

$78.00

Sho Chiku Bai

$27.00

Daimon

$64.00

Rihaku

$44.00+

Sho Chiku Bai

$32.00

Tozai

$35.00

NA Beverages

Apple juice

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Fruity Spritz

$8.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00+

Gosling’s Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Ramune Japanese Sodas

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Voss

$8.00

Sushi Menu

Sashimi Specials

Yuzu Kanpachi (8pc)

$25.00

yuzu juice, garlic chips, sea salt, citrus zest, cilantro *GF w/o garlic chips

Saikyo Hoisin Yellowtail (6pc)

$26.00

stuffed with blonde miso hoisin, cilantro, and shredded daikon, serrano, micro red shiso, yuzu sumiso, scallion oil *GF w/o miso hoisin, yuzu sumiso

Yama's Poke

$28.00

diced tuna tossed with spicy sesame oil, white onion, wakame seaweed, serrano, sesame seeds, soy - wonton chips *GF w/o sauce, wonton chips

Salmon Tartare

$27.00Out of stock

spicy garlic, spicy mayo, yuzu tobiko, salmon roe, avocado

Fire Torched Flounder (8pc)

$22.00

with micro red shiso, kaiware sprouts, serrano, citrus chili soy *GF w/o citrus chili soy

Sliced Yellowtail with Ponzu (8pc)

$24.00

ponzu sauce, serrano, cilantro *GF w/o Ponzu

Shiso Tuna (6pc)

$29.00

shiso leaf, julienned cucumber, fresh grated wasabi root, Japanese mignonette, citrus garlic soy, scallion oil *GF w/o citrus garlic soy

Yuzu Salmon (6pc)

$24.00

wasabi salt, yuzu tobiko, sweet yuzu sauce

Amazu Scallop (6pc)

$32.00

wrapped around taquan, yamagobo, cucumber, topped with spicy miso, garlic crunch, amazu

Nigiri

Maguro / Tuna N

$15.00

Hon Maguro / Bluefin Tuna N

$18.00

Bincho / Albacore Tuna N

$14.00

dressed with masago, negi *NOT GF - marinated in SOY

Aji / Spanish Mackerel N

$14.00

dressed with amazu, ginger buds, negi *GF w/o Amazu

Kanpachi / Amber Jack N

$14.00

Hamachi / Yellowtail N

$13.00

Shake / Atlantic Salmon N

$13.00

Tasmanian Ocean Trout N

$14.00

Hirame / Flounder N

$14.00

Tako / Octopus N

$13.00

Ebi / Shrimp N

$12.00

Hokki / Surf Clam N

$12.00

Ama Ebi / Sweet Raw Shrimp N

$17.00

*GF w/o tempura heads

Kani / Snow Crab Leg N

$20.00

Hotate / Scallops N

$15.00

Unagi / Fresh Water Eel N

$14.00

*NOT GF - marinated in SOY

Uni / Sea Urchin N

$23.00

Ikura / Salmon Roe N

$13.00

*NOT GF

Masago / Smelt Roe N

$12.00

*NOT GF

Wasabi Tobiko / Flying Fish N

$12.00

*NOT GF

Yuzu Tobiko / Flying Fish N

$12.00

*NOT GF

Sashimi

Maguro / Tuna S

$16.00

Hon Maguro / Bluefin Tuna S

$20.00

Bincho / Albacore Tuna S

$15.00

dressed with masago, negi *NOT GF - marinated in soy

Aji / Spanish Mackerel S

$15.00Out of stock

dressed with amazu, ginger buds, negi

Kanpachi / Amber Jack S

$15.00

Hamachi / Yellowtail S

$14.00

Shake / Atlantic Salmon S

$14.00

Tasmanian Ocean Trout S

$15.00

Hirame / Flounder S

$15.00

Tako / Octopus S

$14.00

Ebi / Shrimp S

$13.00

Hokki / Surf Clam S

$13.00

Ama Ebi / Sweet Raw Shrimp S

$17.00

*GF w/o tempura heads

Kani / Snow Crab Leg S

$20.00

Hotate / Scallops S

$16.00

Unagi / Fresh Water Eel S

$15.00

*NOT GF - marinated in SOY

Uni / Sea Urchin S

$23.00

Ikura / Salmon Roe S

$13.00

*NOT GF

Masago / Smelt Roe S

$12.00

*NOT GF

Wasabi Tobiko / Flying Fish S

$12.00

*NOT GF

Yuzu Tobiko / Flying Fish S

$12.00

*NOT GF

Maki/Nori on the outside

Negihama Maki / Yellowtail

$13.00

Shake Maki / Salmon

$12.00

Tekka Maki / Tuna

$15.00

Avocado Maki

$10.00

Kappa Maki / Cucumber

$10.00

Spicy Shake Maki / Salmon

$13.00

*NOT GF

Spicy Negihama Maki / Yellowtail

$14.00

*NOT GF

Spicy Hotate Maki / Scallop

$15.00

*NOT GF

Yasai/Veg Roll & Sashimi

Singapore Roll (6pc)

$15.00

tempura asparagus, avocado, arugula, taquan, watercress *GF w/o tempura

Veggie Shred Roll (6pc)

$16.00

avocado, red & yellow bell pepper, asparagus, cherry tomato, shiso leaf, tempura fried, tsume

Sashimi Taquan (8pc)

$16.00

wasabi salt, shis, yuzu kosho, scallion oil, tamari ponzu

Veggie Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri (2pc)

$8.00

Asparagus Nigiri (2pc)

$7.00

Cucumber Nigiri (2pc)

$7.00

Yamagobo Nigiri (2pc)

$7.00

Taquan Nigiri (2pc)

$7.00

Mango Nigiri (2pc)

$8.00

Specialty Rolls

Blondie (8pc)

$27.00

tuna, asparagus, cucumber topped w/avo, tuna, serrano - lemon plum *GF w/o Lemon Plum

Yen Yen (8pc)

$24.00

spicy tuna, mango, cilantro topped w/ yellowtail, avo, serrano - amazu *GF w/o amazu, sub spicy tuna for reg tuna

Caterpillar (8pc)

$24.00

fresh water eel, masago, yamagobo, kaiware sprouts topped w/ avo, sesame seeds - tsume

Beach Break (6pc)

$21.00

cocnut-fried shrimp, mango, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ toasted coconut flakes - lemon plum *GF w/o Lemon Plum, no temp, no yuzu tobiko

Spider (6pc)

$26.00

tempura soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, avo, kaiware sprouts, sesame seeds, tsume

Panama (6pc)

$20.00

tempura shrimp, salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, kaiware sprouts, yuzu tobiko, lemon plum sauce *GF w/o Lemon Plum, no temp, no yuzu tobiko

Summer in Vail (6pc)

$30.00

snow crab, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, masago, cilantro, avo wrapped in cucumber, ponzu *GF w/o Ponzu, no masago

Hammerhead (6pc)

$28.00

masago, snow crab, eel, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, tsume

Boom Boom (8pc)

$24.00

yellowtail, wasabi tobiko, avo, topped w/ spicy tuna, serrano, tsume *GF w/o Tsume, no wasabi tobiko, no spicy tuna sun reg tuna

Randy (8pc)

$32.00

snow crab, cucumber, and avo, topped w/ tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp, masago *GF w/o masago

Shrimp Tempura (6pc)

$17.00

cucumber, avo, masago, kaiware sprouts, tsume *GF w/o Tsume, no temp, no masago

California (6pc)

$20.00

snow crab, cucumber, avo, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna (6pc)

$18.00

togarashi spiced tuna, cucumber, avo, kaiware sprouts, yamagobo

Kani Tsunami (8pc)

$28.00

tempura shrimp, mango, cream cheese, serrano, avo, topped w/ spicy crab, tempura crunch, tsume *GF w/o Tsume, temp crunch

Sides

Sides

Dessert Menu

Tempura Brownie Bites

Tempura Brownie Bites

$11.00

Mochi

Blood Orange Mochi

$3.00

Chocolate Mochi

$3.00

Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Passionfruit

$3.00

Pistachio

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Vanilla

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

168 E Gore Creek Dr Unit 142, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Segundo - Vail
orange starNo Reviews
223 Gore Creek Drive Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
The Red Lion
orange starNo Reviews
304 Bridge Street Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Los Amigos - Vail
orange star3.7 • 1,012
400 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
7 Hermits Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
278 Hanson Ranch Road Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
DECA+BOL
orange star4.1 • 1,305
141 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Chasing Rabbits
orange starNo Reviews
141 E Meadow Dr Ste 104 Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vail

La Bottega - Vail VIllage
orange star4.0 • 2,223
100 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
DECA+BOL
orange star4.1 • 1,305
141 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Almresi Vail
orange star4.6 • 958
298 Hanson Ranch Rd Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 394
232 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vail
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston