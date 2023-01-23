A map showing the location of Yama Sushi 850 Holloway AvenueView gallery

Yama Sushi 850 Holloway Avenue

No reviews yet

850 Holloway Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94112

Specialty

272 Volcano Roll

272 Volcano Roll

$16.95

Baked salmon layered over california roll.

275 Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Baked salmon layered over california roll.

256 California Roll

$6.55

Crab, avocado and cucumber.

Appetizers

111 Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soybeans

112 Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.15

113 Baked Mussel (4 Pcs)

$10.15

114 Soft Shell Crab

$9.95

Crispy whole crab with katsu sauce.

115 Tempura Mix

$9.95

Shrimp (3 pcs) and veggie (6 pcs).

115-1 Veggie Tempura Mix

$8.95

Delicious Tempura mix made of Pumpkin, Carrot, Potato, Broccoli and Sweet Potato and Taro.

116 Shrimp Katsu App (4 Pcs)

$9.45

117 Fried Chicken Wings (4 Pcs)

$6.95

118 Agedashi Tofu

$6.15

Fried tofu with tempura sauce.

119 Hiyayakko Cold Tofu

$5.15

120 Croqutte（3pcs）

$6.70

121 Fried Oysters （6pcs）

$9.15Out of stock

Crispy potato cake

$6.95

Chicken and vegetable potstickers.

125 Green Gyoza (8 Pcs)

$7.95

Edamame skin and vegetable pot stickers.

126 Hamachi Kama

$11.95

127 Salmon Kama

$8.15

128 Green Spheres (Ball)

$9.95

Spicy tuna wrapped with avocado.

129 Tuna Poke

$10.95

Marinated spicy tuna cubes cubes.

130 Salmon Poke

$9.15

Marinated spicy salmon cubes

131 Albacore Tataki

$10.15

Grilled seasoned white tuna steak

132 Carpaccio De Hamachi

$11.15

Yellowtail slices with ponzu, scallion red pepper.

134 Sashimi Appetizer (6Pcs)

$12.15

White Tuna, Tuna and Salmon

135 Fried Salmon Skin

$6.15

137 Chicken Karaage App

$5.15

Takoyaki 4pc

$7.95

Steamed bun 2pcs

$3.50

fried oyster winter spcial 2pcs

$3.49

Rolls (6pcs)

221 Avocado Roll

$5.55

222 Kappa Roll

$5.55

Cucumber

223 Oshinko Roll

$5.55

Pickled yellow radish

224 Shitake Roll

$5.55

Black mushroom

225 Tofu Skin Roll

$5.55

Soybean outside inari inside

226 Futomaki Roll

$7.55

Sweet egg mixed vegetable

227 California Roll

$6.95

Crab, avocado and cucumber

228 Rock&Roll

$10.50

Bbq eel and avocado, cucumber

229 Una-Tem Roll

$9.50

230 New York Roll

$8.50

Shrimps tempura, avocado, cucumber

231 Philadelphia Roll

$8.15

Smoked salmon and cheese, avocado

232 Salmon Skin Roll

$7.55

Rilled salmon skin, avocado, cucumber

233 Teriyaki Roll

$7.55

Grilled chicken with avocado

234 Tekka Maki (Tuna)Roll

$7.55

Tuna

235 Hamachi Roll

$9.50

Yellowtail tuna and avocado

236 Golden Gate Roll

$7.55

Tuna, avocado and tobiko

237 Green River Roll

$7.95

White tuna, avocado seaweed

238 B-52Roll

$6.95

Spicy yellowtail

239 Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

240 Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.55

241 Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

242 Sabagari Roll

$7.95

Mackerel ginger

243 Alaska Roll

$8.95

Fresh salmon avocado tobiko

244 Dynamite Roll

$8.95

Deep fried hamachi and salmon

245 Fried California Roll

$7.55

Deep fried hamachi and salmon

246 Crunchy Roll

$7.55

Deep fried fish roll (spicy)

247 Black And White

$7.50

Deep fried seaweed wrapped with eel and tofu.

Specialty Makimono Rolls (8pcs)

271 Bay Scallop Roll

$16.95

Baked scallop on california roll with tobiko.

$16.95

Baked salmon layered over california roll.

274 Dragon Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, bbq eel and avocado covering.

275 Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado covering crab meat, topped with tobiko.

276 Veggie Dragon Roll

$12.95

Fried mix veg and cucumber inside, topped with avocado.

277 Vip Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber with spicy tuna topping.

278 Francisco Roll

$12.95

Fried soft shell crab, eel and avocado topping.Fried soft shell crab, eel and avocado topping.

279 Crispy Roll

$13.95

Tuna, hamachi, salmon and cheese wrapped then deep fried.

280 Flying Eel Roll

$12.95

California roll with eel topping and masago.

281 Sakura Roll

$12.95

Crab meat, avocado with tuna and tobiko

282 Three Amigos Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, then layered with tuna, white tuna hamachi.

283 Tiger Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber with salmon topping.

284 Spider Roll

$16.95

Fried soft shell crab, crab meat, avocado and cucumber.

285 Veggie Spider Roll

$13.95

Oshinko, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, shitake & avocado.

286 Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Six types of fish over california roll.

287 Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Unagi crabmeat and cucumber with avocado.

288 49Ers Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna with salmon and avocado covering.

289 Godzilla Roll

$11.95

Batter fried spicy albacore with tobiko.

290 Peacock Roll (8 Pcs)

$13.50

Unagi crabmeat and cucumber with avocado.

Sashimi (5pcs)

191 Tuna Sashimi

$11.95

Maguro

192 White Tuna Sashimi

$10.95

Albacore

192 Salmon Sashimi

$9.95

Sake

194 Saba Sashimi

$8.95

Mackerel

195 Hamachi Sashimi

$12.95

Amberjack

197 Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.95

198 Sashimi Combo

$40.95

Your choice of 5 different sashimi (20 pcs) Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon, Saba, Hamachi, Smoked Salmon

Nigiri

201 Tuna Nigiri Maguro

$7.95

Maguro

202 Albacore Nigiri White tuna

$7.50

White Tuna

203 Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

204 Hamachi Nigiri Yellow tail

$7.50

Yellow tail

205 Saba Nigiri

$6.50

206 Hotate Nigiri Scallop

$7.50

Scallop

207 Unagi Nigiri Bbq eel

$7.50

BBQ Eel

208 Ebi Nigiri Cooked shrimp

$7.50

Cooked Shrimp

210 Amaebi Nigiri Sweet shrimp 11.50

$11.50

Sweet Shrimp

212 Ikura Nigiri Salmon roe

$7.50

Salmon Roe

213 Tobiko Nigiri 6.50 Flying fish roe

$6.50

Flying Fish Roe

214 Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

215 Inari Nigiri Tofu skin

$5.50

Tofu Skin

216 Tamago Nigiri Sweet egg

$6.50

Sweet Egg

217 Spicy Salmon Nigiri

$6.95

218 Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$6.95

219 Spicy Hamachi Nigiri

$6.95

220 Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$7.95

Temaki Hand Roll

251 Alaska Hand Roll

$5.45

252 Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$5.45

253 Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll

$5.45

254 Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.45

255 Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$6.45

256 California Hand Roll

$6.45

258 Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$6.45

259 Unagi Hand Roll

$6.45

260 Una-Temp Hand Roll

$5.45

261 Spider Hand Roll

$6.45

262 Veggie Tempura Hand Roll

$5.45

Sushi Combos

301. Nigiri Combo (6 Pcs)

$18.95

Tuna Nigiri (2 pcs), Salmon Nigiri (2 pcs), Albacore Nigiri (2 pcs)

302. Yama Sashimi Combo (12pcs)

$20.95

Tuna Sashimi (2pcs), Salmon Sashimi (2pcs), Albacore Sashimi (2pcs), Califonia Roll (6pcs)

303. Sushi and Sashimi Combo (16 Pcs)

$24.95

Tuna Sashimi (3 pcs), Salmon Sashimi (3 pcs), California roll (6 pcs), Hamachi Nigiri (1 pcs), Unagi Nigiri (1pcs), Albacore Nigiri (1pcs) and Saba Nigiri (1pcs).

304 Happy Nigiri California Combo (16 Pcs)

$37.95

California roll (6 pcs), Ebi (2 pcs), Unagi (2 pcs), Tuna (2 pcs), Salmon (2 pcs), Albacore (2 pcs)

305 Sushi For Two Combo (28 Pcs)

$54.95

Tuna roll (6 pcs), california roll (6 pcs). Sashimi: Tuna (4 pcs) and Salmon (4 pcs). Nigiri: Ebi (2 pcs), Unagi (2 pcs), Hamachi (2 pcs) and Albacore (2 pcs),

Soups and Salads

141 Miso Soup

$2.50

142 Yama Wonton Soup

$6.95

Tonkatsu soup with wanton vegetable

144 Seaweed Salad

$4.95

145 Squid Salad

$9.95

146 House Salad

$3.95

Served With Miso Dressing

148 Kimichi Salads

$4.95

Udon and Ramen Soup

151 Roast Duck Ramen

$17.95

152 Charsu Ramen

$13.95

153 Seafood Ramen

$14.95

154 Oyako Udon

$12.95

Pan fried chicken and egg served in a light udon soup.

155 Beef Udon

$14.95

156 Shrimp Tempura Udon

$16.95

157 Vegetable Udon

$12.95

158 Seafood Udon

$15.95

159 Chicken Stir Fried Udon

$15.95

160 Beef Sukiyaki Stir Fried Udon

$16.95

161 Seafood Stir Fried Udon

$16.95

Donburi

181 Oyako Donburi

$14.95

Chicken with egg and onion over rice.

182 Katsu Donburi

$15.95

Pork cutlet with egg and onion over rice.

183 Beef Donburi

$18.95

Sukiyaki beef with egg and onion over rice.

184 Unagi Donburi

$18.95

Bbq eel and veggies over rice.

185 Chirashi Donburi

$20.95

Assorted sashimi over sushi rice bowl.

Box

310 Yama Bento Box

$19.95

Choose 3 items, served with rice, salads and miso soup

311 Yama Chicken Box

$11.95

Chicken Teriyaki, Salad, Egg, Tofu Teriyaki and Rice

312 Yama Salmon Box

$13.95

Salmon Teriyaki, Salad, Egg, Tofu Teriyaki and Rice

313 Yama Beef Box

$12.95

Beef Teriyaki, Salad, Egg, Tofu Teriyaki and Rice

Entrees

Served with Rice, Salad and Soup

162 Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

163 Chicken Karaage Entrees

$15.95

Chicken Nuggets

164 Beef Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled Steak

165 Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled Salmon

166 Saba Shioyaki

$14.95

Grilled Mackerel

167 Shrimp Tempura Entrees (10Pcs)

$14.95

Crispy Deep fried Shrimp and Veggies

168 Ton Katsu

$14.95

Pork Cutlet

169 Chicken Katsu

$15.50

Chicken Cutlet

170 Sukiyaki Beef

$16.95

Sliced Marinated Beef

171 Tofu Teriyaki

$14.95

172 Yama Curry

$16.95

Sides

321 Rice

$2.00

322 Brown Rice

$3.00

323 Sushi Rice

$3.00

Desserts

341 Green Tea Ice Cream

$2.95

342 Mochi Ice Cream

$3.95

Vanilla, strawberry, green tea, mango

343 Fried Banana Sundae

$7.95

501 Edmame

$3.95

502 spicy garlic edmame

$5.95

503 V creopuette 2pc

$4.49

504 V Gyoza 4pc

$4.95

505 V Green Gyoza 6pc

$5.95

506 V shrimp tempura

$5.95

507 house salad

$3.95

508 miso soup

$2.50

509 V umi curry

$13.95

510 V chicken thigh curry

$10.95

511 V chicken breast curry

$11.95

512 V kara-raisu

$9.95

513 V pork curry

$12.95

514 V beef curry

$12.95

515 V ebi fry curry

$12.95

516 V une-don

$13.95

517 V katsu-don

$11.95

518 V Gyudon

$13.95

519 V Checken katsudon

$10.95

520 V Oyako don

$12.95

521 V Green tea ice cream

$2.95

522 V Mochi ice cream

$3.95

523 Soda

$2.15

524 Ramune soda pop

$4.45

525 Japanese green tea

$3.40

Soda

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Root Beer

$3.45

Dr. Pepper

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Ginger Ale

$3.45

Coke Zero

$3.45

352 Ramune Soda (Original)

$4.45

352 Ramune Soda (Strawberry)

$4.45

Green Tea

353 Oi Ocha Tea (Regular)

$3.45

354 Oi Ocha Tea (Large)

$6.45

All hours
Sunday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Yama Sushi is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients. As a big fan of Japanese cuisine, we only provide quality Japanese dishes and sushi rolls that will make your mouth melt.

850 Holloway Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112

