  Charlotte
  YAMA Waverly - 11641 waverly center drive, suite K-2
YAMA Waverly 11641 waverly center drive, suite K-2

No reviews yet

11641 waverly center drive, suite K-2

charlotte, NC 28277

Food Menu

Hot Dish

Edamame

$7.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Calamari

$11.00Out of stock

Harumaki

$7.00

Kalbi

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Shumai

$9.00

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

Tori Kaarage

$10.00

Trumpet Mushrooms

$10.00

Hamachi Kama

$18.00

Cold Dish

Ginger Salad

$7.00

James Island

$16.00

Narudo

$10.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$15.00

Salmon Truffle

$15.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Kani Salad

$8.00

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Kanpachi Jalapeno

$17.00

Soups/Sides/Rice

Miso Soup

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Clear Soup

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Steak Fried Rice

$17.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

D. Teriyaki

D. Teriyaki Vegetable

$14.00

D. Teriyaki Chicken

$19.00

D. Teriyaki Steak

$28.00

D. Teriyaki Shrimp

$26.00

D. Teriyaki Salmon

$28.00

Entree

Katsu Curry

$19.00

Chicken Yaki Udon

$16.00

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$14.00

Platter for 2

$70.00

Nigiri Assortment

$33.00

Curry Sauce

$2.00

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$17.00

Yama Sushi Bowl

$23.00

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$42.00

Sashimi Platter

$38.00

Plain Udon

$12.00

Steak Yaki Udon

$18.00

Premium Nigiri

$43.00

Sushi

------------------

Ballantyne Roll

$14.00

Nigatta

$15.00

Morrison Roll

$15.00

H&M Roll

$14.00

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Totoro Roll

$18.00

Waverly Roll

$14.00

Big Mike Roll

$15.00

Downtown Roll

$13.00

Magic Roll

$14.00

Naughty Akami Roll

$12.00

Snow Roll

$19.00

Aka Maki

$18.00

Uptown Roll

$14.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Spicy Narudo Roll

$17.00

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Lake Norman Roll

$14.00

Special Roll

$50.00

------------------

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Eel Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Kani Roll

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Ebi Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Negi Toro Roll

$15.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

------------------

Cali HR

$7.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$9.00

Philly HR

$8.00

Eel HR

$8.00

Tuna HR

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura HR

$9.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$8.00

Avocado HR

$6.00

Salmon Skin HR

$9.00

Salmon HR

$8.00

Kani HR

$6.00

Spicy Scallop HR

$9.00

Cucumber HR

$5.00

Negi Toro HR

$15.00

Yellowtail HR

$9.00

Ebi HR

$6.00

------------------

N. Salmon

$8.00

N. Yellowtail

$9.00

N. Madai

$9.00

N. Eel

$8.00

N. Tuna

$9.00

N. Salmon Belly

$9.00

N. Kanpachi

$9.00

N. Kurodai

$8.00

N. Scallop

$9.00

N. Chu Toro

$14.00

N. Ora King

$10.00Out of stock

N. Fluke

$8.00

N. Striped Bass

$8.00

N. Ikura

$8.00

N. Oh Toro

$19.00

N. Smoked Salmon

$8.00

N. Ebi

$6.00

N. Mackarel

$6.00

N. Tobiko

$6.00

N. Tuna Tasting

$38.00

N. Salmon Tasting

$27.00

N. Kani

$6.00

N. Ika

$7.00

N. Masago

$6.00

N. Cali Uni

$18.00Out of stock

N. Hokkaido Uni

$27.00

N. Tamago

$5.00

N. Tako

$7.00

N. Amaebi

$12.00

N. Kinmedai

$12.00Out of stock

N. Lobster

$18.00

N. Aji

N. Anago

N. Zuke Salmon

$9.00

N. Shima Aji

$9.00Out of stock

N. Surf Clam

$9.00

------------------

S. Salmon

$8.00

S. Yellowtail

$9.00

S. Madai

$9.00

S. Eel

$8.00

S. Tuna

$9.00

S. Salmon Belly

$9.00

S. Kanpachi

$10.00

S. Kurodai

$8.00

S. Scallop

$9.00

S. Chu Toro

$14.00

S. Ora King

$10.00Out of stock

S. Fluke

$8.00

S. Striped Bass

$8.00

S. Ikura

$8.00

S. Oh Toro

$19.00

S. Smoked Salmon

$8.00

S. Ebi

$6.00

S. Mackarel

$6.00

S. Tobiko

$6.00

S. Tuna Tasting

$38.00

S. Salmon Tasting

$27.00

S. Kani

$6.00

S. Ika

$7.00

S. Masago

$6.00

S. Cali Uni

$18.00Out of stock

S. Hokkaido Uni

$27.00

S. Tamago

$5.00

S. Tako

$8.00

S. Amaebi

$13.00

S. Hok. Uni Spoon

$31.00

S. Kinmedai

$12.00Out of stock

S. Live Scallop

$20.00Out of stock

S. Surf Clam

$8.00

S. Avocado

$5.00

S. Cali Uni Spoon

$23.00Out of stock

S. Shima Aji

$9.00Out of stock

S. Aji

$9.00

S. Zuke Salmon

$9.00

Dessert

Molten Cake

$10.00

Monaka

$7.00

Mochi

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Green Tea Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Lunch

Bento A

$17.00

Bento B

$17.00

Bento C

$17.00

Yama Sushi Bowl

$23.00

L. Vegetable Teriyaki

$13.00

L. Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

L. Steak Teriyaki

$18.00

L. Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.00

L. Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Sauces

Calamari Sauce

Eel Sauce

Ginger Dressing

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Gyoza Sauce

Ponzu Sauce

Shrimp Sauce

Soy Sauce

Spicy Mayo

Sriracha Sauce

Sushi Vinegar

Sweet Chili Sauce

Sweet Soy Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Nama Wasabi

Chopsticks

Plastic Utensils

Pint Sauce

Bar Menu

Specialty Drinks

Blushing Geisha

$13.00

Cherry Blossom

$13.00

French Pear

$13.00

Gin & Gingertini

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Mandarin Mule

$12.00

Red Lotus

$13.00

Sake Martini

$12.00

Tokyo New Fashion

$15.00

Tokyo Spring

$12.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Beer

Sapporo Draft

$6.00

IPA Draft

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Asahi

$6.00

Orion

$6.00

Sapporo Reserve

$10.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Echigo Stout

$11.00

Sapporo Pure

$5.00

Wine Glass

Firesteed PN

$12.00

Chop Shop Cab

$10.00

Saurus Rose

$9.00

Matua Valley SB

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Char

$10.00

Chemistry PN

$12.00

Silver Palm Cab

$13.00

Lagaria PG

$9.00

St Michelle SB

$10.00

Napa Cellar Char

$14.00

Route Stock PN

$15.00

Avissi Prosecco

$10.00

Choya Plum Wine

$11.00

Shelton Riesling

$9.00

Louis Latour Char

$13.00

Wine Bottle

Bt Firesteed PN

$48.00

Bt Chop Shop Cab

$40.00

Bt Saurus Rose

$36.00

Bt Matua Valley SB

$40.00

Bt Kendall Jackson C

$40.00

Bt Chemistry PN

$50.00

Bt Silver Palm Cab

$52.00

Bt Lagaria PG

$36.00

Bt St Michelle SB

$40.00

Bt Napa Cellar C

$55.00

Bt Route Stock PN

$60.00

Bt Avissi Prosecco

$39.00

Bt Choya Plum Wine

$42.00

Bt Shelton Riesling

$36.00

Bt Louis Latour C

$52.00

Bt Ramey Claret Cab

$80.00

Bt Chateau Montelena Cab

$140.00

Bt Cakebread C

$90.00

Bt Cloudy Bay SB

$70.00

Bt Domaine Carneros

$65.00

Bt J Davies Cab

$165.00

Bt Opus One

$500.00

Bt HDV C

$130.00

Bt Arista C

$100.00

Bt Cristal

$450.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Bt Caymus Cab

$90.00

Bt Sonoma Cutrer C

$55.00

Bt Vueve Clicquot

$120.00

Bt Dom Perignon

$350.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$11.00

G Dassai 45

$12.00

G Kitaya 50

$12.00

G Kudoki

$10.00

G Naraman

$8.00

G Ozeki Nigori

$8.00

G Oze no Yukidoke

$8.00

G Sho Chiku Bai

$9.00

G Suigei

$8.00

Cf Dassai 45

$32.00

Cf Kitaya 50

$33.00

Cf Kudoki

$30.00

Cf Naraman

$24.00

Cf Suigei

$24.00Out of stock

Cf Oze no Yukidoke

$24.00

Bt Dassai 45

$140.00

Bt Kitaya 50

$145.00

Bt Kudoki

$130.00

Bt Naraman

$120.00

Bt Ozeki Nigori

$15.00

Bt Oze no Yukidoke

$120.00

Bt Sho Chiku Bai

$18.00

Bt Suigei

$120.00

Azure

$70.00

Born Gold

$90.00

Born Nama Genshu

$100.00

Dassai 39

$90.00

Dassai Beyond

$1,000.00

Dassai Nigori

$30.00

Hakkaisan 45

$38.00

Hakkaisan Kongoshin

$400.00

Joto

$27.00

Kaiun

$85.00

Karakuchi Honjozo

Kikusui

$28.00

Kiminoi Yamahai

LG Dassai 23

$180.00

Mio Sparkling

$18.00

Okunomatsu

$200.00

Rihaku

$28.00

Shirakabe Gura

$26.00

Shirakawago

$26.00

SM Dassai 23

$90.00

Takenokawa Kyokugen

Tenryo

$40.00

Tentaka

$28.00

Watari Bune 55

$36.00

Mixed Drinks

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$11.00

French Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Vesper Martini

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketal

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose Pear

$11.00

Stoli

$8.00

Haku

$10.00

Absolut

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Ketal

$17.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Haku

$17.00

DBL Stoli

$15.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose Pear

$17.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Patron

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigo Respo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Primava

$31.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Clase Azul

$31.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$14.00

DBL Patron

$18.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Jim Bean

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Michters Small

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jack Daniel

$9.00

1792 Single

$13.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Hibiki Harmony

$21.00

Hibiki 21

$105.00

Taketsuru

$13.00

Nikka Coffey

$13.00

Baker's Select

$30.00

Hakushu 12

$26.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Larceny BP

$13.00

Heaven Hill 7

$12.00

Nikka Barrel

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$18.00

Woodford Double Oak

$13.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Bookers 7Y

$20.00

Blanton

$21.00

Old Forester SBBS

$20.00

DBL Jim Bean

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Bulliet

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Markers Mark

$16.00

DBL Crown

$16.00

DBL Woodford

$16.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$27.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Johnny Walker

$11.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

DBL Dewars White Label

Gin

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Roku

$1,000.00

DBL New Amsterdam

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

Liqueurs/Cordials

St Germaine

DBL St Germaine

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fiji

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ramune

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Half/Half

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sour Mix

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11641 waverly center drive, suite K-2, charlotte, NC 28277

