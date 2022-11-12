- Home
- /
- Northborough
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Yama Zakura Sushi Bar
Yama Zakura Sushi Bar
894 Reviews
$$
369 West Main St
Northborough, MA 01532
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Fresh steamed soy beans
Wicked Edamame
Fresh soy beans sauteed with our wicked sauce.
Chicken Wings
Crispy marinated chicken wings served with sweet & spicy sauce
Thai Egg Rolls
Crunchy Thai style spring rolls with cabbage, and carrots, served with sweet & sour sauce
Gyoza
Minced pork and vegetable dumplings served steamed or fried
Shumai
Your choice of steamed or fried shrimp dumplings
Hamachi Kama
Lightly fried, seasoned yellowtail collar bone drizzled with kabayaki sauce
Crabby Turtle
Half an avocado stuffed with baked blue crab meat, topped with panko, sweet lemon sauce, Zakura sauce and tobiko
Spicy Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna slices topped with tobiko, scallions, Ponzu sauce and spicy Zakura sauce.
Wasabi Crunch
Panko-crusted tuna slices topped with tobiko, scallions, and creamy wasabi sauce
Yama Nachos (5pcs)
Crispy wontons topped with spicy tuna, apple-avocado salsa, ginger, sweet mayo, and sesame seeds
Soups and Salads
Mixed Field Green Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato and carrots.
Miso Soup
Japanese miso soup with rab, scallion, tofu and seaweed
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad topped with tobiko
Seafood Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad with chef's choice of sashimi, mixed with spicy mayo and panko, finished with tobiko
Spicy Squid Salad
Sliced squid with spicy mayo and tokibo
Tako Su
Tako and cucumber salad, mixed with Ponzu sauce and topped with tobiko, scallions, and sesame seeds
Fried Rice
Vegetable Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce
Tofu Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce
Chicken Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce
Shrimp Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce
Vegetable Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
Tofu Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
Chicken and Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice Combo
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
Noodles
Vegetable Pad Thai
Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg
Tofu Pad Thai
Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg
Chicken Pad Thai
Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg
Shrimp Pad Thai
Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg
Chicken and Shrimp Pad Thai Combo
Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg
Vegetable Hot Basil Noodle
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
Tofu Hot Basil Noodle
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
Chicken Hot Basil Noodle
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
Shrimp Hot Basil Noodle
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Hot Basil Noodle Combo
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
Entrees
Vegetable Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
Tofu Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
Chicken Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
Shrimp Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
Maki
Cougar Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna, baked blue crabmeat, tobiko, panko, and spicy Zakura sauce
Good Life
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna, finished with panko spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Red Sox
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna, panko, and tobiko, finshed with spicy Zakura sauce
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with tuna and drizzled with spicy mayo, scallions, and sesame seeds
Brady Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna and finished with apple-avocado salsa and spicy Zakura sauce
Tekka
Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed
Brian Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with tuna and avocado finished with panko, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Autumn Roll
Salmon , avocado and cucumber roll topped with seared salmon, finished with apple-avocado salsa, panko, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Philly
Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese roll topped with smoked salmon and sprinkled with sesame seeds and scallions
Rolls Royce
Salmon, avocado and cucumber roll topped with seared salmon, baked blue crab meat, pank, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Sake Roll
Salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed
Spicy Salmon
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with salmon, and drizzled with spicy mayo, sesame oil, scallions, and sesame seeds
Volcano
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber and panko roll topped with baked salmon and blue crabmeat, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko
MinuteMan
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with yellowtail, sesame seeds, and scallions
Negihama
Yellowtail and scallions wrapped in rice and seaweed
Spicy Hamachi
Yellowtail and cucumber roll topped with yellowtail and drizzled with spicy mayo, scallions, and sesame seeds
Alligator
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with seared kabayaki eel, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko
Caterpillar
Baked kabayaki eel and cucumber roll wrapped in avocado slices and drizzled with Zakura sauce and sesame seeds
Dragon
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with seared kabayaki eel, panko, and Zakura sauce
East Coast
Baked kabayaki eel, avocado, and cucumber roll, topped with seared eel, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko
Unagi Avo
Baked kabayaki eel and avocado roll drizzled with Zakura sauce and sesame seeds
Unagikyu
Baked kabayaki eel and cucumber roll drizzled with Zakura sauce and sesame seeds
California
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with crab stick
Debbie
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber roll wrapped with seared crab stick, topped with sweet lemon mayo sauce, spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko
Jaxson
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared shrimp, baked blue crabmeat, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko
Kayleigh
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber roll topped with tempura sweet potato, avocado, panko, and Zakura sauce
Lobster Bomb
Cucumber, avocado, and panko roll topped with lobster baked in a sweet lemon mayo sauce finished with spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko
Maui
Shrimp, pineapple, cucumber, and tobiko roll drizzled with sweet mayo
My Angel
Cucumber, avocado, and panko roll topped with shrimp, crab stick, and scallop baked in a sweet lemon mayo sauce, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Rock n Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and panko roll, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Spider
Softshell crab tempura avocado, cucumber and panko roll, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Spicy Scallop
Belichick
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, seared lemon sauce, panko, tobiko, and spicy Zakura sauce
Celebration
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll wrapped in seared tuna and salmon, finished with panko, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
Lemon Fusion
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll wrapped in seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and crab stick, topped with sweet lemon mayo sauce, spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko
Northborough
Tuna, salmon,yellowtail, and scallion roll, deep fried in tempura batter, topped with spicy mayo, miso sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds (riceless)
Rainbow
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll wrapped in tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and crab stick, topped with sesame seeds and scallions
Soul
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll wrapped in seared salmon and shrimp, topped with sweet lemon mayo sauce, spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko
Avocado
Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed
Jennifer
Tempura sweet potato, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with sweet potato, avodato and panko finished with Zakura sauce
Kappa
Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed
Sweetheart
Twempura sweet potato, avocado, panko and cream cheese roll drizzled with Zakura sauce
Veggie
Cucumber , carrot and pineapple roll topped with sweet mayo
Stop, Drop and Roll
Yellowtail and cucumber roll topped with seared yellowtail and jalapenos, drizzled with wasabi mayo and spicy Zakura sauce finished with rainbow mix and sesame seeds
Cataldo DetecTogether
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with tuna and avocado, drizzled with lemon cream wasabi mayo finished with tobiko and scallion and panko
Johnny O
Tuna , salmon, cucumber & avocado roll topped with soft shell crab tempura drizzled with sweet lemon mayo and spicey Zakura sauce topped with tobiko
Snowflake
Salmon, cucumber and avocado roll topped with scallop and a spicy citrus sauce finished with tobiko and lemon zest
Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri
Ika Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Inari Nigiri
Fried Tofu
Kanikama Nigiri
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri
Tako Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Japanese Omelet
Tobiko Nigri
Saba Nigiri
Sake Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
White Tuna (Escolar) Nigiri
Escolar
Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Hotate (Scallop) Sashimi
Ika Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi
Inari Sashimi
Kanikama Sashimi
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Sake Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
White Tuna (Escolar) Sashimi
Sides and Extras
Brown Rice
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Sauteed Asian Vegetables
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed Rice Noodles
Basic Platter
1 Tiger Roll, 1 Veggie Roll, 2 California Rolls, 2 Spicuy Tuna Rolls, 2 Spicy Salmon Rolls and 2 Rock n Rolls
Specialty Platter
1 Good Life Roll, 1 Jaxson Roll, 1 Soul Roll, 1 Ronk n Roll, 1 Red Sox Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 California Roll, 1 Spicy Tuna Roll, 1 Spicy Salmon Roll and 1 Veggie Roll
Soy Wrap
Sweet Lemon Sauce
Zakura Sauce
Extra Gyoza/Shumai Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Extra Ginger
Extra Wasabi
Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Zakura Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Extra Unagi Sauce
Extra Crush Peanuts
Sweet Mayo
Extra Sriracha
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
369 West Main St, Northborough, MA 01532