Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Yama Zakura Sushi Bar

894 Reviews

$$

369 West Main St

Northborough, MA 01532

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Fresh steamed soy beans

Wicked Edamame

$9.00

Fresh soy beans sauteed with our wicked sauce.

Chicken Wings

$10.50

Crispy marinated chicken wings served with sweet & spicy sauce

Thai Egg Rolls

$9.50

Crunchy Thai style spring rolls with cabbage, and carrots, served with sweet & sour sauce

Gyoza

$9.50

Minced pork and vegetable dumplings served steamed or fried

Shumai

$9.50

Your choice of steamed or fried shrimp dumplings

Hamachi Kama

$13.00

Lightly fried, seasoned yellowtail collar bone drizzled with kabayaki sauce

Crabby Turtle

$16.00

Half an avocado stuffed with baked blue crab meat, topped with panko, sweet lemon sauce, Zakura sauce and tobiko

Spicy Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Seared tuna slices topped with tobiko, scallions, Ponzu sauce and spicy Zakura sauce.

Wasabi Crunch

$20.00

Panko-crusted tuna slices topped with tobiko, scallions, and creamy wasabi sauce

Yama Nachos (5pcs)

$16.00

Crispy wontons topped with spicy tuna, apple-avocado salsa, ginger, sweet mayo, and sesame seeds

Soups and Salads

Mixed Field Green Salad

$6.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato and carrots.

Miso Soup

$5.00

Japanese miso soup with rab, scallion, tofu and seaweed

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed salad topped with tobiko

Seafood Seaweed Salad

$10.25

Seaweed salad with chef's choice of sashimi, mixed with spicy mayo and panko, finished with tobiko

Spicy Squid Salad

$10.00

Sliced squid with spicy mayo and tokibo

Tako Su

$9.50

Tako and cucumber salad, mixed with Ponzu sauce and topped with tobiko, scallions, and sesame seeds

Fried Rice

Vegetable Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$16.50

Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce

Tofu Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$16.50

Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce

Chicken Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce

Shrimp Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$20.00

Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce

Vegetable Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.50

Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.

Tofu Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.50

Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.

Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.

Chicken and Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice Combo

$22.00

Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.

Noodles

Vegetable Pad Thai

$16.50

Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg

Tofu Pad Thai

$16.50

Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg

Chicken Pad Thai

$18.00

Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg

Shrimp Pad Thai

$20.00

Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg

Chicken and Shrimp Pad Thai Combo

$22.00

Thai stir fried rice noodles in our sweet tangy sauce with egg

Vegetable Hot Basil Noodle

$16.50

Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce

Tofu Hot Basil Noodle

$16.50

Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce

Chicken Hot Basil Noodle

$18.00

Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce

Shrimp Hot Basil Noodle

$20.00

Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Hot Basil Noodle Combo

$22.00

Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce

Entrees

Vegetable Yellow Curry

$16.50

Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice

Tofu Yellow Curry

$16.50

Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice

Chicken Yellow Curry

$18.00

Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice

Shrimp Yellow Curry

$20.00

Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice

Maki

Cougar Roll

$23.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna, baked blue crabmeat, tobiko, panko, and spicy Zakura sauce

Good Life

$20.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna, finished with panko spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Red Sox

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna, panko, and tobiko, finshed with spicy Zakura sauce

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with tuna and drizzled with spicy mayo, scallions, and sesame seeds

Brady Roll

$20.25

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna and finished with apple-avocado salsa and spicy Zakura sauce

Tekka

$9.00

Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed

Brian Roll

$22.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with tuna and avocado finished with panko, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Autumn Roll

$22.00

Salmon , avocado and cucumber roll topped with seared salmon, finished with apple-avocado salsa, panko, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Philly

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese roll topped with smoked salmon and sprinkled with sesame seeds and scallions

Rolls Royce

$23.00

Salmon, avocado and cucumber roll topped with seared salmon, baked blue crab meat, pank, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Sake Roll

$8.00

Salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed

Spicy Salmon

$13.00

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with salmon, and drizzled with spicy mayo, sesame oil, scallions, and sesame seeds

Volcano

$17.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber and panko roll topped with baked salmon and blue crabmeat, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko

MinuteMan

$20.00

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with yellowtail, sesame seeds, and scallions

Negihama

$8.00

Yellowtail and scallions wrapped in rice and seaweed

Spicy Hamachi

$12.50

Yellowtail and cucumber roll topped with yellowtail and drizzled with spicy mayo, scallions, and sesame seeds

Alligator

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with seared kabayaki eel, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko

Caterpillar

$20.00

Baked kabayaki eel and cucumber roll wrapped in avocado slices and drizzled with Zakura sauce and sesame seeds

Dragon

$17.00

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with seared kabayaki eel, panko, and Zakura sauce

East Coast

$22.00

Baked kabayaki eel, avocado, and cucumber roll, topped with seared eel, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko

Unagi Avo

$10.00

Baked kabayaki eel and avocado roll drizzled with Zakura sauce and sesame seeds

Unagikyu

$10.00

Baked kabayaki eel and cucumber roll drizzled with Zakura sauce and sesame seeds

California

$10.00

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with crab stick

Debbie

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber roll wrapped with seared crab stick, topped with sweet lemon mayo sauce, spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko

Jaxson

$23.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared shrimp, baked blue crabmeat, panko, spicy Zakura sauce, and tobiko

Kayleigh

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber roll topped with tempura sweet potato, avocado, panko, and Zakura sauce

Lobster Bomb

$30.00

Cucumber, avocado, and panko roll topped with lobster baked in a sweet lemon mayo sauce finished with spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko

Maui

$12.00

Shrimp, pineapple, cucumber, and tobiko roll drizzled with sweet mayo

My Angel

$25.00

Cucumber, avocado, and panko roll topped with shrimp, crab stick, and scallop baked in a sweet lemon mayo sauce, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Rock n Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and panko roll, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Spider

$23.00

Softshell crab tempura avocado, cucumber and panko roll, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Spicy Scallop

$22.00

Belichick

$22.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, seared lemon sauce, panko, tobiko, and spicy Zakura sauce

Celebration

$19.75

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll wrapped in seared tuna and salmon, finished with panko, spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko

Lemon Fusion

$20.00

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll wrapped in seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and crab stick, topped with sweet lemon mayo sauce, spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko

Northborough

$17.50

Tuna, salmon,yellowtail, and scallion roll, deep fried in tempura batter, topped with spicy mayo, miso sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds (riceless)

Rainbow

$19.00

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll wrapped in tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and crab stick, topped with sesame seeds and scallions

Soul

$19.75

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll wrapped in seared salmon and shrimp, topped with sweet lemon mayo sauce, spicy Zakura sauce, panko, and tobiko

Avocado

$6.75

Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed

Jennifer

$15.75

Tempura sweet potato, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with sweet potato, avodato and panko finished with Zakura sauce

Kappa

$6.25

Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed

Sweetheart

$10.00

Twempura sweet potato, avocado, panko and cream cheese roll drizzled with Zakura sauce

Veggie

$9.75

Cucumber , carrot and pineapple roll topped with sweet mayo

Stop, Drop and Roll

$22.00

Yellowtail and cucumber roll topped with seared yellowtail and jalapenos, drizzled with wasabi mayo and spicy Zakura sauce finished with rainbow mix and sesame seeds

Cataldo DetecTogether

$22.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with tuna and avocado, drizzled with lemon cream wasabi mayo finished with tobiko and scallion and panko

Johnny O

$23.00

Tuna , salmon, cucumber & avocado roll topped with soft shell crab tempura drizzled with sweet lemon mayo and spicey Zakura sauce topped with tobiko

Snowflake

$25.00

Salmon, cucumber and avocado roll topped with scallop and a spicy citrus sauce finished with tobiko and lemon zest

Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$6.75

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.25

Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri

$10.00

Ika Nigiri

$6.75

Ikura Nigiri

$7.50

Inari Nigiri

$4.75

Fried Tofu

Kanikama Nigiri

$5.75

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$9.50

Tako Nigiri

$6.75

Tamago Nigiri

$5.50

Japanese Omelet

Tobiko Nigri

$7.50

Saba Nigiri

$6.25

Sake Nigiri

$8.25

Masago Nigiri

$7.00

Unagi Nigiri

$7.75

White Tuna (Escolar) Nigiri

$8.25

Escolar

Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$9.25

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.50

Hotate (Scallop) Sashimi

$14.00

Ika Sashimi

$9.25

Ikura Sashimi

$10.25

Inari Sashimi

$6.25

Kanikama Sashimi

$7.50

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$13.25

Tako Sashimi

$9.25

Tamago Sashimi

$7.25

Tobiko Sashimi

$9.50

Saba Sashimi

$8.25

Sake Sashimi

$10.50

Masago Sashimi

$9.75

Unagi Sashimi

$10.50

White Tuna (Escolar) Sashimi

$10.50

Sides and Extras

Brown Rice

$3.50

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Sauteed Asian Vegetables

$9.00

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$4.50

Basic Platter

$120.00

1 Tiger Roll, 1 Veggie Roll, 2 California Rolls, 2 Spicuy Tuna Rolls, 2 Spicy Salmon Rolls and 2 Rock n Rolls

Specialty Platter

$150.00

1 Good Life Roll, 1 Jaxson Roll, 1 Soul Roll, 1 Ronk n Roll, 1 Red Sox Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 California Roll, 1 Spicy Tuna Roll, 1 Spicy Salmon Roll and 1 Veggie Roll

Soy Wrap

$1.00

Sweet Lemon Sauce

$1.50

Zakura Sauce

$1.00

Extra Gyoza/Shumai Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Zakura Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Extra Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Extra Crush Peanuts

$1.00

Sweet Mayo

$1.00

Extra Sriracha

$1.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Fried Bananas

$7.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

369 West Main St, Northborough, MA 01532

Directions

