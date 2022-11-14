Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yamas - New Location 1330 Creekshire Way

No reviews yet

1330 Creekshire Way

Winston Salem, NC 27103

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 + 1/2 Bowl
Grains Bowl
Sandwich

Party Trays

Yamas Sampler Tray

$29.99

With your choice of 1 spread and 4 toppings.

Family Meal

Family Bowl Meal

Family Bowl Meal

$39.99

Dinner is served! Serves 4 Your choice of 1 protein Your choice of 1 green & 1 grain Your choice of 2 spreads Your choice of 3 toppings Your choice of 1 sauce 4 pieces of pita bread 1/2 gallon of one of our signature beverages

Family Meal Sandwich

Family Meal Sandwich

$39.99

Dinner is served! Comes with four sandwiches, four sides, + 1/2 gallon of one of our signature beverages. all four sandwiches and sides will be the same and can be found on our favorites menu!

Family Rotisserie Meal

$39.99Out of stock

4 - 1/4 chickens (white meat) 1 spread 2 family sides 4 pita bread 1/2 gallon yamas signature beverage

Build Your Favorite

Sandwich

$9.99

Pita Bread, 1 spread, 4 Toppings, & sauce. + 1 side.

Salad Bowl

$10.99

Vegan, Gluten free

Grains Bowl

$10.99

Vegan

1/2 + 1/2 Bowl

$10.99

Favorite Sandwiches

1. Traditional Gyro

$9.99

Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side

2. Falafel Fritters

$9.99

Vegan. Pita, Vegetarian chickpea fritters, arugula, tomato + cucumber salad, sumac pickled onions, seasoned fries + lemon-lime tahini sauce. + 1 side.

3. Chicken Souvlaki

$9.99

Pita, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken, arugula, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions + 1 side.

4. Fig + Pistachio Chicken Salad

$9.99

Pita, fig + pistachio chicken salad (cold), organic greens, feta cheese + mint vinaigrette. + 1 side.

Favorite Bowls

5. Pomegranate Braised Lamb Salad

$14.99

Gluten free. Arugula, organic greens, white chocolate baba ganoush, feisty Feta mousse, pomegranate braised lamb, red cabbage slaw, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, gigantes (giant beans) + sriracha Greek yogurt sauce. Served with pita bread.

6. Lentil Falafel Salad

$11.99

Vegetarian. Organic greens, Mediterranean lentils, white chocolate baba ganoush, cucumber tzatziki spread, falafel fritters, dolmades, cauliflower tabbouleh, Feta cheese, marinated olives, red cabbage slaw + mint vinaigrette. Served with pita bread.

7. Freekehlicious Kofta Bowl

$13.99

Ancient freekeh wheat, harissa yogurt spread, white chocolate baba ganoush, Feta + tomato beef meatballs, sumac pickled onions, marinated chickpeas, marinated olives, seasoned fries + lemon-lime tahini sauce. Served with pita bread.

8. Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.

9. The Veganopolis

$11.99

Spinach + Mixed greens, hummus, dolmades, tomato cucumber salad, pickled onions, red cabbage slaw, red peppers, + lemon lime tahini. Served with a pita bread.

Village Style Rotisserie + 2 sides

1/4 Rotisserie + 2 sides

$12.99

Yamas At Home

Togo Spreads

$5.00

Togo Protein 16 oz Deli Container

$10.00
Togo Sauces

Togo Sauces

$8.00

Sweets

House Baked Cookies
$3.25

House Baked Cookies

$3.25
Gluten Free Manifesto Brownie
$3.50

Gluten Free Manifesto Brownie

$3.50
Gluten Free Rice Crispy Treat
$3.50

Gluten Free Rice Crispy Treat

$3.50

Extras

Pita Crisps

$1.50

Vegan

1 Spread + Pita Crisps

$3.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Vegan

1 Spread + Pita Bread

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Vegan + Gluten Free

Mediterranean Fries

$3.95

Vegetarian + Gluten Free

Falafel (4)

$2.95

Vegan + Gluten Free

Dolmades (2)

$1.00

Vegan + Gluten Free

Yogurt Mac + Cheese

$3.50

Yamas Snack Pack

$5.50

1 Spread + Pita Crisps & 2 Toppings. Serves 1

Spanakopita

$3.50

Vegetarian

Extra Spread

$1.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids 10 and under. Choice of: a sandwich, grain bowl or salad bowl. Choice of: chicken souvlaki, gyro or falafel, 2 complementary toppings, juice box + cookie or fruit.

Kids Meal

$5.99

Drinks

Black Cane Sweetened Tea

$2.95

Black Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Yamas Lemonada

$2.95

Yamas Rose Lemonada

$2.95

Yamas Cold Brew

$2.95

Yamas Chamomile

$2.95

Yamas Tropical Guava Juice

$2.95

Yamas Mango Passionfruit Juice

$2.95
Epsa Lemonade
$3.50

Epsa Lemonade

$3.50

Yamas Aluminum Water Bottle

$2.09

Bottle Water

$0.95

Epsa Orange

$3.50

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$3.50

Olipop Classic Grape

$3.50

Olipop Classic Root Beer

$3.50

Olipop Ginger Lemon

$3.50

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$3.50

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.50

Olipop Tropical Punch

$3.50

Olipop Vintage Cola

$3.50

Organic Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sparkling Sunshine Citrus Lime

$3.50

Sparkling Sunshine Lotus Pear

$3.50

Sparkling Sunshine Pom Acai

$3.50

Spindrift Blackberry

$2.50Out of stock

Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine

$2.50

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Spindrift Lemon Limeade

$2.50

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.50

Spindrift Pineapple

$2.50

Spindrift Raspberry

$2.50

Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Sunshine Blueberry Lemon

$3.50

Sunshine Clementine

$3.50

Sunshine Ginger Berry

$3.50

Sunshine Tropical Pineapple

$3.50

Upddog Peach

$4.50

Updog Jasmin Lavender

$4.50

Updog Mojito

$4.50

Wondermelon

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Directions

Yamas - New Location image
Yamas - New Location image
Yamas - New Location image

