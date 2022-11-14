Yamas - New Location 1330 Creekshire Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem, NC 27103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
No Reviews
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121 Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Rooster's A Noble Grille - Winston Salem
No Reviews
380 Knollwood Street Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Winston Salem
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurant
More near Winston Salem