Ya Mas (West Palm) 216 clematis st

216 clematis st

west palm beach, FL 33301

Dips

Ya Mas Meze

Ya Mas Meze

$20.00

Your Choice of Any 3 Dips. Choose from: Classic Hummus: Tahini, Lemon. Zhoug Hummus: Cilantro, Cardamom, Jalapeño. Classic Tzatziki: Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Dill. Muhammara: Walnut, Aleppo Pepper, Pomegranate

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Tahini, Lemon

Zhoug Hummus

Zhoug Hummus

$10.00

Cilantro, Cardamom, Jalapeño

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Dill

Muhammara

Muhammara

$10.00

Walnut, Aleppo Pepper, Pomegranate

Crudité

Crudité

$6.50

Selection of Heirloom Vegetables

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$6.00

Small Plates

Dolmades

Dolmades

$13.00

Grape Leaves, Rice, Herbs, Tzatziki

Whipped Feta & Labneh

Whipped Feta & Labneh

$13.50

Pistachio, Greek Honey, Pickled Onions

Kebabs

Kebabs

Served with basmati rice and barberries. Select 2 Sauces: Gyro Sauce, Spicy Gyro Sauce, Ya Mas Sauce.

Medium Plates

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$17.50

Cucumber, Tomato, Feta, Oregano Vinaigrette

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$20.00

Feijoada, Herbed Bread Crumb, Feta Foam

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$18.50

Greek Sausage, Melted Leek, Pepperoncini

Octopus

Octopus

$25.00

Gigante Bean, Zhoug, Caper Berry

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.50

Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Tahini Dressing

Large Plates

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$54.00

Bechamel, Crispy Eggplant, Marinated Tomato

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$63.00

Cucumber Gremolata, Quinoa Tabouleh

Lamb Bolognese Rigatoni

$46.00

Rigatoni, Ground Lamb, Tomato

Wild Mushroom Pappardelle

$38.00

Truffle Cream, Roasted Mushroom

Linguini Calabresi

Linguini Calabresi

$44.00

Homemade Pasta, Mussels, Calamari, Shrimp

Sides

Greek Potatoes

Greek Potatoes

$11.50

Haricot Vert

$11.50

Heirloom Carrots

$11.50
Quinoa Tabbouleh

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$11.50
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$6.00
Side Tzatziki

Side Tzatziki

$3.90

Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Dill

Side Harissa Yogurt

$3.90

Side Ya Mas Sauce

$3.90

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$11.00

Philo, Honey, Pistachio

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
