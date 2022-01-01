Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Mt Pleasant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Under new management as of 8/5/19 With over 20 years of experience with hibachi restaurants.
Location
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kanji Mount Pleasant
No Reviews
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurant