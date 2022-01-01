Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Salad

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Mt Pleasant

review star

No reviews yet

1993 Riviera Drive

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Chicken Dinner
Filet Mignon Dinner
Steak & Chicken

BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00Out of stock

CLUB SODA

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull (SF)

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Smurf

$4.00

SweetTea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

APPETIZERS

Albacore Tuna Tataki

$14.50Out of stock

Beef Gyoza

$9.00

Beef Spring Rolls

$10.00

Beef Tataki

$14.50Out of stock

Filet mignon seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.

Crispy Crab Wontons

$10.00

Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.

Edamame

$6.50

Pork Shumai

$9.00

Steamed pork dumplings. Served with ponzu sauce.

Seabiscuit

$12.00Out of stock

Seafood Dynamite

$12.00Out of stock

Baked scallops, octopus, conch, crab, shrimp and squid mixed with masago and spicy mayo.

Soft Shell Crab

$11.50

Deep fried soft shell crab and onions. Served with ponzu sauce.

Spinach Cheese Sticks

$9.50

Stuffed Shrimp

$11.50

Sushi A

$9.50Out of stock

(No raw fish) One piece of crab and shrimp with a California roll.

Sushi B

$10.00Out of stock

(Raw fish) One piece of tuna and red snapper with a California roll.

Tempura Vegetables

$10.00

TNT Shrimp

$12.50

Tuna Tartar

$13.00Out of stock

Diced tuna, avocado and scallions mixed with a special soy based sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$14.50Out of stock

Fresh tuna seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.50

Yamato Sampler

$18.00

Great for sharing! Crab wontons, spinach cheese sticks and tempura shrimp.

Baked Mussels

$12.50Out of stock

SOUPS & SALADS

House Soup

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

House Salad

$4.00

Sashimi Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Variety of fresh sashimi mixed with special spicy sauce.

Crab Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Seaweed Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Squid Salad

$7.50Out of stock

HIBACHI ENTREES

Entrees include house soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables. 3 hibachi sauces included. Extra sauces must be purchased for .25 under “Misc Menu”

Vegetable Dinner

$16.00

Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$23.00

Hibachi Shrimp Dinner

Filet Mignon Dinner

$30.00

Filet Mignon Dinner

Steak Dinner

$27.50

NY Strip Steak Dinner

Appetizer Shrimp Dinner

$25.00

Scallop Dinner

$27.00

Shrimp & Chicken

$25.00

Steak & Shrimp

$27.50

Steak & Chicken

$26.50

Steak, Shrimp & Chicken

$32.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

Filet, Shrimp & Chicken

$34.00

Filet & Chicken

$29.00

Filet & Shrimp

$31.00

Filet & Jumbo Shrimp

$33.50

Emperor w/ Scallops

$50.00

Filet mignon, lobster and scallops

Emperor w/ Shrimp

$50.00

Filet mignon, lobster and shrimp

Filet & Scallops

$35.00

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$42.00

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$30.00

Seafood Dinner

$48.00

Lobster, scallops and jumbo shrimp

Showtime Dinner

$40.00

Filet mignon, scallops amd appetizer shrimp

Steak & Lobster

$39.50

Yamato Dinner

$37.00

Filet mignon, jumbo shrimp and teriyaki chicken

DESSERTS

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish in a flaky pastry tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar and garnished with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Under new management as of 8/5/19 With over 20 years of experience with hibachi restaurants.

Website

Location

Directions

