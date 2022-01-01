Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yamma

7 Reviews

$$

2050 W Division St

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Falafel
Shish Tawook
Muhammara

Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

traditional Palestinian paprika spiced hummus. made with fresh soaked and cooked chickpeas. topped with crispy chickpeas. served with toasted pita.

Muhammara

Muhammara

$11.00

fire roasted red bell peppers, toasted walnuts, and pomegranate molasses dip. topped with crispy chickpeas. served with toasted pita.

Whipped Feta with Olive Tapenade

Whipped Feta with Olive Tapenade

$12.00

feta and yogurt dip, blended with house spices. served with Jerusalem olive tapenade and pita spears.

Falafel App

$8.00

(5) spiced chickpea and heavy greens, fried. served with chunky tahini.

Lentil Fritters

Lentil Fritters

$8.00Out of stock

(5) lentil, ginger, and greens. served with creamy harissa.

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

turmeric and mint roasted cauliflower. served with chunky tahini.

Greens

Feta Fettoush Salad

$13.00

crumbled feta, olives, sumac onion, cucumber, romaine, toasted pita croutons, sumac vinaigrette

Jerusalem

$8.00

cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, jerusalem dressing.

Chickpea + Kale Caesar

$13.00

marinated and bruised kale, crisipy chickpeas, sumac onion, cucumber, sun-dried tomato, cashew parmesan, vegan caesar.

Weed Wise

$5.00

house side salad. mixed greens, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pita croutons, sumac vinaigrette.

Roll It Up or Pack A Bowl

rolled in traditional Shrak flatbread OR served over a bed of mixed greens, vermicelli rice, or maftoul.

Shroom Shawarma

$12.00Out of stock

shawarma spiced oyster mushrooms, romaine, hummus, toum, cucumber, dressed cabbage, sumac onions, chunky tahini.

Lentil Fritter

Lentil Fritter

$12.00Out of stock

marinated kale, avocado, roasted cauliflower, sumac onion, creamy harissa, chunky tahini.

Falafel

$12.00

mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, toum, Jerusalem salad, sumac onions, pickled turnips, chunky tahini.

Shish Tawook

Shish Tawook

$12.00

flame grilled spiced chicken, romaine, whipped feta, toum, cherry tomato, cucumber, sumac onions, chunky tahini.

Lamb Meshwi (slow roasted lamb)

Lamb Meshwi (slow roasted lamb)

$14.00

5 hour slow roasted lamb, cucumber, laban sauce, pickled turnips, sumac onions, chunky tahini, mixed greens, romaine

Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

flame grilled marinated shrimp, romaine, whipped feta, toum, cherry tomato, cucumber, sumac onions, chunky tahini.

Lamb Shish Kabob

$15.00Out of stock

Munchies

Lamb Fat Fries

Lamb Fat Fries

$12.00

hand punched fries topped with house made melt in your mouth lamb bacon, laban sauce, sumac onion, sliced jalapeño, side of hot shatta!

Feta Za'atar Fries

$10.00

hand punched fries, crumbled feta, za'atar. served with chunky tahini.

Lamb Pops 2/$15

Lamb Pops 2/$15

$15.00

a la carte. slow cooked and seared lamb chops. chunky tahini.

Lamb Pops 3/$20

Lamb Pops 3/$20

$20.00

slow cooked and seared lamb chops. chunky tahini.

Shroom Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

fried oyster mushrooms. served with creamy harissa.

Snack Pack

$10.00

Shish tawook fried chicken bites over hand punched fries. served with chipotle mayo.

Shrimp Pack

$13.00

yogurt marinade, lightly dusted and perfectly fried shrimp, hand punched fries. served with creamy harissa.

Sandwiches

all sandwiches served on a brioche bun.

The OG

$10.00

a classic. two halal beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and american cheese.

Jalapeño Business

$12.00

two halal beef patties, pepper jack cheese, thick cut bacon, whipped feta, sliced jalapeno, sumac onions

Fried at the BBQ

Fried at the BBQ

$12.00

fried chicken breast, onion rings, thick cut bacon, mild cheddar, bbq sauce.

Trippy Bread

Trippy Bread

$12.00

fried oyster mushroom, creamy harissa, cabbage slaw, crinkle pickle

Silence of the Lambs

$14.00

slow roasted lamb, mixed greens, sumac onions, cucumber, laban sauce, chunky tahini, pickled turnips.

Short Tuna Memory

Short Tuna Memory

$14.00

sesame seed crusted seared ahi tuna, marinated kale, avocado, sumac onion, sliced jalapeno, chunky tahini.

High Expectations

$12.00

grilled spiced chicken, avocado, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo

Sides

Fries

$5.00

hand punched shoestring Idaho potatoes

Purple + Orange Sweet Frites

Purple + Orange Sweet Frites

$6.00

hand cut Hawaiian purple sweet potato and orange sweet potato fries

Extra Pita

$2.00

Pita Spears

$3.50

Side Sauce

Maftoul

$5.00

traditional Palestinian couscous

Vermicelli Rice

$4.00

Vermicelli Rice

$4.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Modern Palestinian Fare

Website

Location

2050 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Yamma image
Yamma image
Yamma image
Yamma image

