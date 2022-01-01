Main picView gallery

Yampa River Icehouse

review star

No reviews yet

751 Yampa St

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO 80477

Order Again

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Vanila

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Mythology

$9.00Out of stock

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Gosling'S

$8.00

Appleton

$8.00

Goslings 151

$9.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

DJ 1942

$24.00

Clase Azul

$26.00

Casa Amigos SL

$11.00

Casa Amigos REP

$12.00

Casa Amigos AN

$14.00

Casa Amigos MEZ

$14.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Lunazul SL

$8.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Espolon SL

$8.00

DJ Silver

$15.00

DJ Reposado

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Angels Envy

$10.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$13.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00Out of stock

Jameson

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Well Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Glenliviet

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Cointreau

Drambuie

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Carolyns Irish Cream

$7.00

Luxardo

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$8.00

Jaegermeister

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Kalhua

$8.00

Peach Scnappes

$8.00

477 Coffee

$8.00

477 Lemondrop

$8.00

477 Peanut Barrel

$8.00

Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Shocktop Wheat

$7.00

Avalanche

$6.00

NB Juicy Haze

$7.00

SP Maestro

$7.00

SP Rotator

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Mountain Time Lager

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

SP Gaper Pils

$6.00

SP Kolsch

$6.00

SP Hoochie Mama

$6.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$4.00

Moose Drool

$6.00

Fruit Smash

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Heineken N A

$5.00

Shinerbock

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Storm Peak Rice Lager

$4.00

Storm Peak Pumpkin

$4.00

Cocktails

Texas Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Southside

$12.00

Pistol Packin

$12.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Cocktail

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Rose Cooler

$11.00

The Bloody

$5.00

House Marg

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Shots

ST Casaamigos SL

$8.00

ST Casamigos RP

$9.00

ST Espolon

$7.00

ST Fireball

$6.00

ST Herradura SL

$7.00

ST Jack Daniels

$7.00

ST Jaeger

$6.00

ST Jameson

$7.00

ST Jim Beam

$7.00

ST Lemondrop 477

$6.00

ST Makers

$7.00

ST Milagro Reposado

$7.00

ST Milagro Silver

$7.00

ST Rumpleminz

$6.00

ST Screwball

$6.00

ST Stoli-O

$6.00

ST Titos

$7.50

ST Well GIn

$5.00

ST Well Rum

$5.00

ST Well Tequila

$5.00

ST Well Vodka

$5.00

ST Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wine

Angeline PN GLS

$10.00

Casa Concha CAB GLS

$10.00

Trivento MAL GLS

$8.00

Klinker ZIN GLS

$12.00

20 Acres CHARD GLS

$8.00

Kim Crawford SB GLS

$10.00

Tiamo PGrigio GLS

$9.00

20 Acres CHARD BTL

$30.00

Kim Crawford SB BTL

$33.00

Tiamo PGrigio BTL

$33.00

Angeline PN BTL

$37.00

Casa Concha CAB BTL

$37.00

Trivento MAL BTL

$30.00

Klinker ZIN BTL

$44.00

Rose GLS

$10.00

Rose BTL

$36.00

Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Prosecco BTL

$30.00

Chateau St. Michelle Brut

$34.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Topochico

$4.00

Topochico Grapefruit

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Gingerale

Kids Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Iced Tea

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Rootbeer

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

Redbull

$5.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Shirts

Mens T Shirt

$20.00

Womens T Shirt

$20.00

Employee T Shirt

$12.00

Employee Hoodie

$24.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Local Snapback Hat

$25.00

EMP Hat

$15.00

Snapback Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

751 Yampa St, STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO 80477

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

