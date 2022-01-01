- Home
Yampa Valley Kitchen
46 Reviews
207 9th Street
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
American Breakfast
2 eggs your way, toast, preserves
Breakfast Sammy
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, spinach, hot aioli, tomato, onion, brioche, roasted jalapeno
French Omelet
gruyere, ham, caramelized onions, chives Gluten Free
Veggie Omelet
Kale, mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheddar Gluten Free
Steak & Eggs
7x wagyu steak, wild mushrooms, eggs your way, demi-glace, garlic sour dough toast, yvk greens
Reuben Eggs Benedict
Gravlox Benedict
house gravlax, orange hanberno hollandaise, co. everything bagel, capers, dill
Biscuits & Gravy
buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, 2 eggs your way
Huevos Rancheros
Rosti
swiss style potato pancake, ham, gruyere, caramelized onions, sunny side up egg Gluten Free
Apple French Toast
Brioche french toast, banana foster, banana chips, candied pecans, cocoa nibs, chantily cream, maple syrup
Lemon Crepe
choice of preserves, local honey, maple butter, maple syrup
Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe
housemade nutella, banana, toasted hazelnut, chantily cream
Savory Crepe
ham, wild mushroom conserva, gruyre, hollandaise
Avocado Toast
avocado, feta cheese, heirloom cherry tomato, candied red onion, multigrain bread, radish, herbs Gluten Free Option/Vegan Option
Belgian Waffle
fresh fruit, granola, chantillty cream, powdered sugar
Gravlox on Rye
everything spiced rye bread, cream cheese, yuzu pickles, pickeld onion, capers, radish, dill
Hall & Oats
stone oats, almond milk, berries, banana, dried papaya, shaved coconut, maple syrup, cocoa nibs
BREAKFAST SIDES
1 Egg
2 Egg
Avocado
Bacon
Ham
Sausage Patty
Home Fries
YVK Greens
Side of Fruit
Biscuit
Multigrain
Rye
Sourdough
Garlic Sourdough
Gluten Free Bread
Butter
Honey
Maple Butter
Maple Syrup
Preserves
Chantilly
Side Gravy
Nutella
Bagel with Butter
Bagel with Cream Cheese
LUNCH MENU
French Onion Dip
vegetable chips, french onion dip
Yuzu Pickles
Chicken Soup & Dumplings Cup
hayden farms chicken, vegetables, herbs, red lentil noodles
Chicken Soup & Dumplings BOWL
hayden farms chicken, vegetables, herbs, red lentil noodles
Oak Street Salad
Bok Choy Salad
Superfood Broccoli Salad
broccoli, dried cherries, sunflower seeds, almonds, quinoa, red onion, confit tomato, peanut sauce
Reuben
wagyu pastrami, kimchi, gruyere, 1000 island, rye bread
YVK Burger
Vegan Veggie Burger
vegan burger (chickpeas, hazelnuts, beets, carrot, brown rice, flax, sesame seeds, spices) vegan garlic aioli, tomato, pickled onions, yuzu pickles & mixed greens
Tuna Melt
tuna, carrot, celery, cornichon, dill, tomato, cheddar cheese, fried capers, herbs, shallot, sourdough
Avocado Toast
avocado, feta cheese, heirloom cherry tomato, candied red onion, radish, herbs, multi grain toast
Gravlox on Rye
everything spiced rye bread, cream cheese, yuzu pickles, pickeld onion, capers, radish, dill
Soda Creek BLT
belgian waffle, riverbear bacon, cheddar, kale, tomato, onion, yuzu pickle, truffle sherry aioli
Mother Klucker Chicken Sando
buttermilk fried chicken, gochujang, ranch powder, bok choy, yuzu pickles, fresno chili, sambal aioli Sub Grilled Chicken
Bowl
Cup
LUNCH SIDES
SPECIALS
Cocktails
Orange Julia
Orange juice, cream, vanilla, aquafaba, turbinado, vanilla vodka or seedleip citrus
Blood Mary
Beet, peppers, tomato, celery, lemon, ginger, spices, herbs, hot sauce, horseradish vodka or seedlip garden
Beet Down Sour
Beet & berry shrub, lemon deviation citrus rose gin or seedlip citrus
Aloe-ha-Margarita
Aloe juice, pineapple, honey, lime, suerte blanco tequila or seedlip garden
Sunshine Lift
Apricot, tumeric, honey, cocktail punk peach bitters, lemon, mint, Gifford apricot liqueur or seedlip citrus
Flower Sour
lemon, lime, chamomile syrup, honey, aquafaba, mythogoly gin,
Starburst
Almond milk, carob, honey, aquafaba, vanilla, suerte reposado or seddlip spice
Matcha Mint G&T
Matcha, green juice, lime, tonic, deviation mountain herb gin, alpino bitters or seedlip spice
Esspress-Me-Self
espresso, honey vanilla syrup, cinnamon, cream, vanilla jones vodka
Naughty Almond- No Icecream
Fashionably OLD
laws san luis valley rye whiskey, cane sugar, angostura bitters, lemon
Manmosa
0 Proof Cocktails
Orange Julia - 0 Proof
Garden Mary - 0 Proof
Beet Down - 0 Proof
Aloe-ha Margarita - 0 Proof
Sunshine Lift - 0 Proof
Flower Sour-0 Proof
lemon, lime, chamomile syrup, honey, aquafaba, seedlip citrus
Starburst-0 Proof
Matcha Mint G&T - 0 Proof
Espresso Me Self-0 Proof
espresso, honey vanilla syrup, cinnamon, cream, seedlip spice
Naughty Almond-0 Proof
Smoothies & Juices
Green Juice
Romaine, celery, cucumber, parsley, kale, lemon, ginger
Carrot Apple Ginger Lemon
Wake Me Up Smoothie
lots of greens, apple, banana, lemon, orange, coconut water *comes with a small cup of coffee
Berry Happy
Orange Juice
Apple
Cranberry
N/A
Loose Leaf Tea
Earl Grey
Russian Caravan
English Breakfast
Orange Cinnamon
Turmeric Ginger Mate
Masala Chai
Ceylon Green
Green Roobios
Mint Bliss
Jasmine Green
)olong Green
Red Rooibos
Organic Vita Me
Very Berry Bunch
Chamomile
Cheerful Lemon
Hangover Relief
Immunity Blend
Lemon Turmeric
Live Fit
Passion
Relieve Stress
Beers/Cans
By The Glass
Bubbles
White Wine
F-Vine Vinho Verde
Chenin Blanc, Painted Wolf
Vidiano, Douloufakis Dafnios
Pinot Grigio, "Terra Alpina" Alois Lageder
Gruner Veltiner, Loimer "Lois"
Dry Riesling, Forge Cellars "Classique"
Rose Bottle
White Bordeaux, Chateau de Fontenille Bottle
Chardonnay, Moniker `la Ribera`Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc BT, Allen Scott Bottle
Long Meadow Rose Bottle
Red Wine
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Family Jones House Whiskey
Locke& Co
Laws Rye Batch
Laws Four Grain Bourbon
Ella Jones Bourbon
Ironton Colorado Bourbon Whiskey
Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey
Warrior Whiskey
Breckendridge Bourbon
Leopold Bros Whiskey Cherry
10th Alpenglow
Knucklenoggin Caramel Whiskey
Sticky Fingers Pnut Butter
Territorial Moonshine Corn Whiskey
Tin Cup Whiskey
Cordials/Liqueurs
Nooku Bourbon Cream
Ironton Coffee Liquer
Ricardos Decaf Coffee Liquor
477 Almondretto
477 Lemoncello
Marble Gingercello
Carpano Dry Vermouth
Carpano Antica Vermouth
Golden Moon Dry Curacao
Lee Spirits Forbidden Fruit Liquor
Leopolds Absinthe
Leopolds Aperitivo
Leopolds Orange Liquor
Leopolds Sour Apple
Lattes
Golden Mylk Latte
Turmeric & spices, coconut oil, maple syrup, oat milk
Noku Latte
Espresso, nooku bourbon cream liqueur, cinnamon, dairy milk
Pistachio Matcha Latte
Matcha, pistachios, coconut milk Make it iced!
Belgium Mocha Latte
Espresso, dark chocolate ganache, dairy milk Make it iced!
Maple Chai Tea Latte
Bhakti chai tea, maple syrup, cinnamon, dairy milk Make it iced!
London Fog
Earl grey da le creme tea, honey vanilla syrup, dairy milk
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Espresso, honey vanilla syrup, cereal, cream, dairy milk
Hot Chocolate
Hazelnut Latte
Toasted Coconut Latte
Reg Chai Latte
Espresso Drinks
Kids Drinks
Kids Food
French Toast BERRIES N CREAM
Sever with : maple syrup, honey, or preserves
Kids French toast
Berries N Cream Crepe
Kids Crepe
Kids American
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Ham & Cheese Crepe
Kids Burger
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Berry Happy Smoothie
Kids Organic Milk
Kids Organic Chocolate Milk
Bacon
Kids Ham
Kids Sausage (1)
Come in and enjoy!
207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487