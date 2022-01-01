Yampa Valley Kitchen imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Yampa Valley Kitchen

46 Reviews

207 9th Street

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe
Lemonade
Rosti

BREAKFAST

American Breakfast

$17.00

2 eggs your way, toast, preserves

Breakfast Sammy

$17.00

2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, spinach, hot aioli, tomato, onion, brioche, roasted jalapeno

French Omelet

$17.00

gruyere, ham, caramelized onions, chives Gluten Free

Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Kale, mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheddar Gluten Free

Steak & Eggs

$34.00

7x wagyu steak, wild mushrooms, eggs your way, demi-glace, garlic sour dough toast, yvk greens

Reuben Eggs Benedict

$23.00

Gravlox Benedict

$23.00

house gravlax, orange hanberno hollandaise, co. everything bagel, capers, dill

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, 2 eggs your way

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Rosti

$17.00

swiss style potato pancake, ham, gruyere, caramelized onions, sunny side up egg Gluten Free

Apple French Toast

$18.00

Brioche french toast, banana foster, banana chips, candied pecans, cocoa nibs, chantily cream, maple syrup

Lemon Crepe

$15.00

choice of preserves, local honey, maple butter, maple syrup

Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe

$15.00

housemade nutella, banana, toasted hazelnut, chantily cream

Savory Crepe

$16.00

ham, wild mushroom conserva, gruyre, hollandaise

Avocado Toast

$19.00

avocado, feta cheese, heirloom cherry tomato, candied red onion, multigrain bread, radish, herbs Gluten Free Option/Vegan Option

Belgian Waffle

$17.00

fresh fruit, granola, chantillty cream, powdered sugar

Gravlox on Rye

$19.00

everything spiced rye bread, cream cheese, yuzu pickles, pickeld onion, capers, radish, dill

Hall & Oats

$18.00

stone oats, almond milk, berries, banana, dried papaya, shaved coconut, maple syrup, cocoa nibs

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Egg

$6.00

Avocado

$5.00

Bacon

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Sausage Patty

$6.00

Home Fries

$5.00

YVK Greens

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Biscuit

$5.00

Multigrain

$2.50

Rye

$2.50

Sourdough

$2.50

Garlic Sourdough

$2.50

Gluten Free Bread

$2.50

Butter

$1.50

Honey

$2.00

Maple Butter

$2.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Preserves

$2.00

Chantilly

$3.00

Side Gravy

$5.00

Nutella

$3.00

Bagel with Butter

$6.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$6.00

LUNCH MENU

French Onion Dip

$11.00

vegetable chips, french onion dip

Yuzu Pickles

$5.00

Chicken Soup & Dumplings Cup

$7.00

hayden farms chicken, vegetables, herbs, red lentil noodles

Chicken Soup & Dumplings BOWL

$14.00

hayden farms chicken, vegetables, herbs, red lentil noodles

Oak Street Salad

$18.00

Bok Choy Salad

$18.00

Superfood Broccoli Salad

$18.00

broccoli, dried cherries, sunflower seeds, almonds, quinoa, red onion, confit tomato, peanut sauce

Reuben

$21.00

wagyu pastrami, kimchi, gruyere, 1000 island, rye bread

YVK Burger

$24.00

Vegan Veggie Burger

$19.00

vegan burger (chickpeas, hazelnuts, beets, carrot, brown rice, flax, sesame seeds, spices) vegan garlic aioli, tomato, pickled onions, yuzu pickles & mixed greens

Tuna Melt

$17.00

tuna, carrot, celery, cornichon, dill, tomato, cheddar cheese, fried capers, herbs, shallot, sourdough

Avocado Toast

$19.00

avocado, feta cheese, heirloom cherry tomato, candied red onion, radish, herbs, multi grain toast

Gravlox on Rye

$19.00

everything spiced rye bread, cream cheese, yuzu pickles, pickeld onion, capers, radish, dill

Soda Creek BLT

$19.00

belgian waffle, riverbear bacon, cheddar, kale, tomato, onion, yuzu pickle, truffle sherry aioli

Mother Klucker Chicken Sando

$21.00

buttermilk fried chicken, gochujang, ranch powder, bok choy, yuzu pickles, fresno chili, sambal aioli Sub Grilled Chicken

Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Cup

$6.50Out of stock

LUNCH SIDES

YVK Greens

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Avo

$5.00

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Side Dressing

$2.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Cup Soup de jour

$6.50

Bowl soup de jour

$13.00

SPECIALS

Parmingo & Jalepeno Patty Melt

$24.00

7 oz burger patty, rye bread, carm. onions, gruyere, samba aioli

Crispy Hash

$19.00

Frittata

$17.00

Cocktails

Orange Julia

$12.00

Orange juice, cream, vanilla, aquafaba, turbinado, vanilla vodka or seedleip citrus

Blood Mary

$12.00

Beet, peppers, tomato, celery, lemon, ginger, spices, herbs, hot sauce, horseradish vodka or seedlip garden

Beet Down Sour

$12.00

Beet & berry shrub, lemon deviation citrus rose gin or seedlip citrus

Aloe-ha-Margarita

$14.00

Aloe juice, pineapple, honey, lime, suerte blanco tequila or seedlip garden

Sunshine Lift

$13.00

Apricot, tumeric, honey, cocktail punk peach bitters, lemon, mint, Gifford apricot liqueur or seedlip citrus

Flower Sour

$14.00

lemon, lime, chamomile syrup, honey, aquafaba, mythogoly gin,

Starburst

$12.00

Almond milk, carob, honey, aquafaba, vanilla, suerte reposado or seddlip spice

Matcha Mint G&T

$15.00

Matcha, green juice, lime, tonic, deviation mountain herb gin, alpino bitters or seedlip spice

Esspress-Me-Self

$15.00

espresso, honey vanilla syrup, cinnamon, cream, vanilla jones vodka

Naughty Almond- No Icecream

$17.00

Fashionably OLD

$18.00

laws san luis valley rye whiskey, cane sugar, angostura bitters, lemon

Manmosa

$17.00

0 Proof Cocktails

Orange Julia - 0 Proof

$10.00

Garden Mary - 0 Proof

$10.00

Beet Down - 0 Proof

$10.00

Aloe-ha Margarita - 0 Proof

$12.00

Sunshine Lift - 0 Proof

$11.00

Flower Sour-0 Proof

$12.00

lemon, lime, chamomile syrup, honey, aquafaba, seedlip citrus

Starburst-0 Proof

$10.00

Matcha Mint G&T - 0 Proof

$13.00

Espresso Me Self-0 Proof

$12.00

espresso, honey vanilla syrup, cinnamon, cream, seedlip spice

Naughty Almond-0 Proof

$15.00Out of stock

Smoothies & Juices

Green Juice

$9.00

Romaine, celery, cucumber, parsley, kale, lemon, ginger

Carrot Apple Ginger Lemon

$9.00

Wake Me Up Smoothie

$11.00Out of stock

lots of greens, apple, banana, lemon, orange, coconut water *comes with a small cup of coffee

Berry Happy

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

N/A

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold palmer

$4.00

Pelligrino / Large Bottle

$9.00

Pelligrino Small Bottle

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

RMS cola

$5.00

Diet Boylan Cola

$5.00Out of stock

RMS root beer

$5.00

RMS prickly pear

$5.00

RMS ginger beer

$5.00

RMS Blackberry

$5.00

RMS Lemon Lime

$5.00

Orange Cream

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Earl Grey

$5.00

Russian Caravan

$5.00Out of stock

English Breakfast

$5.00

Orange Cinnamon

$5.00

Turmeric Ginger Mate

$5.00

Masala Chai

$5.00

Ceylon Green

$5.00Out of stock

Green Roobios

$5.00

Mint Bliss

$5.00

Jasmine Green

$5.00

)olong Green

$5.00

Red Rooibos

$5.00

Organic Vita Me

$5.00

Very Berry Bunch

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Cheerful Lemon

$5.00

Hangover Relief

$5.00

Immunity Blend

$5.00

Lemon Turmeric

$5.00

Live Fit

$5.00

Passion

$5.00

Relieve Stress

$5.00

Beers/Cans

Seasonal Draft

$8.00

Mad Creek Kolsch

$6.00

Space Dog IPA

$6.00

Coal Miner Stout

$6.00

Colomosa Cider

$6.00

By The Glass

Mimosa

$11.00

Domaine Saint Vincent, Brut

$11.00

Rose

$12.00

White Bordeaux, Chateau de Fontenille

$13.00

Moniker Chardonnay

$14.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Pinot Noir, Left Coast Cali Cuvee

$16.00

Friends Red Blend

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pedroncelli

$14.00

Bubbles

Mimosa Service

$50.00

Adami Prosecco 'Bosco di Gica' Prosecco

$52.00

Gruet 'Sauvage' Rosé

$56.00Out of stock

Gruet Blanc de Noirs

$52.00

Laurent-Perrier, La Cuvee, Brut

$115.00

Laurent-Perrier, Rosé, Brut

$220.00

NA Bubbles

$35.00

BTL Domaine Saint Vincent

$44.00

White Wine

F-Vine Vinho Verde

$36.00

Chenin Blanc, Painted Wolf

$39.00

Vidiano, Douloufakis Dafnios

$42.00

Pinot Grigio, "Terra Alpina" Alois Lageder

$44.00

Gruner Veltiner, Loimer "Lois"

$54.00Out of stock

Dry Riesling, Forge Cellars "Classique"

$52.00

Rose Bottle

$48.00

White Bordeaux, Chateau de Fontenille Bottle

$52.00

Chardonnay, Moniker `la Ribera`Bottle

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc BT, Allen Scott Bottle

$56.00

Long Meadow Rose Bottle

$62.00

Red Wine

Beau Rivage Red Blend

$39.00

Cabriz

$39.00Out of stock

St Innocent 'Zenith Vineyard' Pinot Noir

$98.00

Left Coast Cali Cuvee Pinot Noir

$64.00

Friends Red

$36.00

Pedroncelli 'Three Vineyards' Cabernet Sauvignon BT

$56.00

Plumpjack, Cabernet Sauvignon

$300.00

Vodka

Family Jones House Vodka

$8.00

Breckenridge Vodka

$10.00

Ski Town Vodka

$12.00

Peach Street Goat Vodka

$8.00

Breckenridge Espresso Vodka

$10.00

Breckenridge Pear Vodka

$10.00

Woody Creek Potato Vodka

$8.00

Hrenovuha Vodka

$10.00

Mythology Vodka

$8.00

Annika Jones Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Family Jones Gin

$8.00

Deviation Cirtus Rose Gin

$10.00

Deviation Mtn Herb Gin

$10.00

Lee Spirits Lavender Gin

$11.00

Sleeping Giant Gin

$12.00

Leopolds Gin

$12.00

Mythology Gin

$10.00

Juniper Jones Gin

$10.00

Ironton Ponderosa Gin

$10.00

Ironton Olde Alchemist

$10.00

Tequila

Suerte Tequila Blanco

$9.00

Suerte Tequila Reposado

$11.00

123 Uno Tequila Blanco

$12.00

123 Dos Tequila Reposado

$15.00

123 Tres Tequila Anejo

$16.00

Craneo Mezcal Espadin

$18.00

Forteleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Whiskey

Family Jones House Whiskey

$10.00

Locke& Co

$18.00

Laws Rye Batch

$16.00

Laws Four Grain Bourbon

$16.00

Ella Jones Bourbon

$15.00

Ironton Colorado Bourbon Whiskey

$15.00

Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey

$13.00

Warrior Whiskey

$14.00

Breckendridge Bourbon

$13.00

Leopold Bros Whiskey Cherry

$10.00Out of stock

10th Alpenglow

$10.00

Knucklenoggin Caramel Whiskey

$10.00

Sticky Fingers Pnut Butter

$10.00

Territorial Moonshine Corn Whiskey

$8.00

Tin Cup Whiskey

$10.00

Rum

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$10.00

Montaya Oro

$8.00

Montaya Platino

$9.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Nooku Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Ironton Coffee Liquer

$9.00

Ricardos Decaf Coffee Liquor

$9.00

477 Almondretto

$8.00

477 Lemoncello

$8.00

Marble Gingercello

$8.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

Carpano Antica Vermouth

Golden Moon Dry Curacao

$7.00

Lee Spirits Forbidden Fruit Liquor

$7.00

Leopolds Absinthe

$16.00

Leopolds Aperitivo

$8.00

Leopolds Orange Liquor

$6.00

Leopolds Sour Apple

$6.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee (Decaf)

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Lattes

Golden Mylk Latte

$6.00

Turmeric & spices, coconut oil, maple syrup, oat milk

Noku Latte

$10.00

Espresso, nooku bourbon cream liqueur, cinnamon, dairy milk

Pistachio Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha, pistachios, coconut milk Make it iced!

Belgium Mocha Latte

$6.00

Espresso, dark chocolate ganache, dairy milk Make it iced!

Maple Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Bhakti chai tea, maple syrup, cinnamon, dairy milk Make it iced!

London Fog

$6.00

Earl grey da le creme tea, honey vanilla syrup, dairy milk

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Espresso, honey vanilla syrup, cereal, cream, dairy milk

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hazelnut Latte

$6.00

Toasted Coconut Latte

$6.00

Reg Chai Latte

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Latte

$5.00+

Breve

$6.00+

Cortado

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Affogato

$9.00

Shot in the Dark

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Berry Happy Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Cran

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Steamed Almond Milk

$5.00

Kids Food

French Toast BERRIES N CREAM

$12.00

Sever with : maple syrup, honey, or preserves

Kids French toast

$10.00

Berries N Cream Crepe

$12.00

Kids Crepe

$10.00

Kids American

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Ham & Cheese Crepe

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Berry Happy Smoothie

$6.00

Kids Organic Milk

$4.00

Kids Organic Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Bacon

$6.00

Kids Ham

$3.00

Kids Sausage (1)

$3.00

Bee Grateful Caramels

Lavender Honey

$1.50Out of stock

Salted Honey

$1.50Out of stock

Bag of 8 Lavender

$10.00

Bag of 8 Salted Honey

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

Gallery
Yampa Valley Kitchen image

Map
