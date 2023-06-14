- Home
- Steamboat Springs
- Sandwiches
- Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat
Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat
216 Reviews
$
635 Lincoln Ave
Steamboat Spring, CO 80487
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST & LUNCH
Hot Sandwiches
Ridgeline
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo
Pilgrim
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo hot on sourdough.
Cuban
Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard
Summit
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
Grand
Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo, red wine vinaigrette
Italian Beef
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye
Meatball
Meatballs, house marinara and provolone cheese hot on a French Baguette.
Sherpa
Roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey Trailhead
Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard
Bushwacker
Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda, romaine lettuce
Dolomite
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette
Expedition
Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
Fourteener
Roast beef, gorgonzola, sweet roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce, horseradish mayo
Lost Creek
All white albacore tuna salad, Swiss, avocado, tomato, field greens
Hot Springs
Avocado, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, carrots, field greens, chevre, red wine vinaigrette
Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap
Seasoned chicken salad, almonds, dried cranberries, celery, carrot & onion served in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce & gouda cheese.
Build Your Own
BYO Vegetarian
Build your own veggie sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Ham
Build your own ham sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Pulled Pork
Build your own pulled pork sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Prosciutto
Build your own prosciutto sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Genoa Salami
Build your own salami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Capocollo
Build your own capocollo sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Chicken Breast
Build your own chicken sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Tuna Salad
Build your own tuna salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Roast Beef
Build your own roast beef sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BYO Pastrami
Build your own pastrami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Salads
Green Greek Salad
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing
Yampa Cobb Salad
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
Golden Beet Crunch Salad
Chopped kale, golden beets, quinoa, granny smith apple, sriracha sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola paired with a fig yogurt dressing.
Burrata Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, capers, gigandes beans, roma tomato, roasted red peppers, sourdough croutons, burrata & balsamic vinaigrette
Soups
Chicken Noodle
Our Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is packed with diced chicken, a medley of vegetables and tender pasta all simmered in a savory herbed chicken broth.
Creamy Chicken Poblano
A creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers accented with corn and black beans and finished with a hint of lime.
Italian Wedding
Small meatballs married with pieces of chicken, pasta and spinach in a delicate chicken broth.
Lentil and Chick Pea
A hearty organic soup with lentils, chickpeas and tomatoes simmered in a herbed stock with vegetables.
Tomato Bisque
Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.
Turkey Green Chile
Sides & Desserts
Boulder Canyon Chips
* Due to supply chain disruptions, brand may be substituted based upon availability.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Dolmas
Our traditional dolmas are early-harvest grape leaves stuffed with a mix of creamy Arborio rice, onion, mint and dill. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten and diary free
Ice Cream Sandwich
Our delicious fresh baked chocolate chip cookies sandwiching a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. Not available for delivery - pick up only.
Chutney Jar 16oz
16oz Jar of Yampa's Cranberry Chutney
Breakfast
Baja Burrito
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
Egg, Ham & Cheddar
Fresh egg, ham, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll
Egg, Bacon & Cheddar
Fresh egg, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll
Egg, Sausage & Cheddar
Fresh egg, chicken apple sausage, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll
Egg, Avo-Tomato & Cheddar
Fresh egg, avocado, tomato, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll
EBLT
Fresh egg, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll
Ranchero
Fresh egg, chorizo, roasted green chiles, avocado, melted pepperjack, served on a toasted brioche roll
Yogurt Parfait
All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping
Coffee
Pick-up only, not available for delivery.