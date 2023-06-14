Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat

216 Reviews

$

635 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Spring, CO 80487

BREAKFAST & LUNCH

Hot Sandwiches

Ridgeline

Ridgeline

$13.99+

Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo

Pilgrim

Pilgrim

$13.49+

Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo hot on sourdough.

Cuban

Cuban

$12.49+

Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard

Summit

Summit

$13.99+

Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo

Grand

Grand

$14.49+

Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo, red wine vinaigrette

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$14.49

Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.99+

Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye

Meatball

Meatball

$14.49

Meatballs, house marinara and provolone cheese hot on a French Baguette.

Sherpa

Sherpa

$12.79+

Roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Trailhead

Turkey Trailhead

$12.79+

Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard

Bushwacker

Bushwacker

$11.99+

Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda, romaine lettuce

Dolomite

Dolomite

$12.99+

Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette

Expedition

Expedition

$14.29+

Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo

Fourteener

Fourteener

$14.29+

Roast beef, gorgonzola, sweet roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce, horseradish mayo

Lost Creek

Lost Creek

$13.49+

All white albacore tuna salad, Swiss, avocado, tomato, field greens

Hot Springs

Hot Springs

$11.49+

Avocado, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, carrots, field greens, chevre, red wine vinaigrette

Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap

Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

Seasoned chicken salad, almonds, dried cranberries, celery, carrot & onion served in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce & gouda cheese.

Build Your Own

Your choice of: Bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads, and 3 veggies Extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients
BYO Vegetarian

BYO Vegetarian

$9.79+

Build your own veggie sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Turkey

BYO Turkey

$11.99+

Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Ham

BYO Ham

$11.99+

Build your own ham sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Pulled Pork

BYO Pulled Pork

$11.99+

Build your own pulled pork sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Prosciutto

BYO Prosciutto

$12.99+

Build your own prosciutto sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Genoa Salami

BYO Genoa Salami

$12.99+

Build your own salami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Capocollo

BYO Capocollo

$12.99+

Build your own capocollo sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Chicken Breast

BYO Chicken Breast

$12.99+

Build your own chicken sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Tuna Salad

BYO Tuna Salad

$12.99+

Build your own tuna salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Curry Chicken Salad

BYO Curry Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Roast Beef

BYO Roast Beef

$13.29+

Build your own roast beef sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

BYO Pastrami

BYO Pastrami

$13.49+

Build your own pastrami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.

Salads

Green Greek Salad

Green Greek Salad

$12.99+

English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99+

Bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing

Yampa Cobb Salad

Yampa Cobb Salad

$14.49+

Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing

Golden Beet Crunch Salad

Golden Beet Crunch Salad

$14.49+

Chopped kale, golden beets, quinoa, granny smith apple, sriracha sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola paired with a fig yogurt dressing.

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$14.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, capers, gigandes beans, roma tomato, roasted red peppers, sourdough croutons, burrata & balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Fresh soups prepared daily.
Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$5.99+Out of stock

Our Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is packed with diced chicken, a medley of vegetables and tender pasta all simmered in a savory herbed chicken broth.

Creamy Chicken Poblano

Creamy Chicken Poblano

$5.99+

A creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers accented with corn and black beans and finished with a hint of lime.

Italian Wedding

Italian Wedding

$5.99+Out of stock

Small meatballs married with pieces of chicken, pasta and spinach in a delicate chicken broth.

Lentil and Chick Pea

Lentil and Chick Pea

$5.99+Out of stock

A hearty organic soup with lentils, chickpeas and tomatoes simmered in a herbed stock with vegetables.

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.99+

Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.

Turkey Green Chile

$5.99+Out of stock

Sides & Desserts

Boulder Canyon Chips

Boulder Canyon Chips

$2.25

* Due to supply chain disruptions, brand may be substituted based upon availability.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Dolmas

$1.00

Our traditional dolmas are early-harvest grape leaves stuffed with a mix of creamy Arborio rice, onion, mint and dill. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten and diary free

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.29Out of stock

Our delicious fresh baked chocolate chip cookies sandwiching a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. Not available for delivery - pick up only.

Chutney Jar 16oz

Chutney Jar 16oz

$10.00

16oz Jar of Yampa's Cranberry Chutney

Breakfast

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$7.99

Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese

Egg, Ham & Cheddar

Egg, Ham & Cheddar

$7.49

Fresh egg, ham, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll

Egg, Bacon & Cheddar

Egg, Bacon & Cheddar

$7.49

Fresh egg, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll

Egg, Sausage & Cheddar

Egg, Sausage & Cheddar

$7.49

Fresh egg, chicken apple sausage, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll

Egg, Avo-Tomato & Cheddar

Egg, Avo-Tomato & Cheddar

$7.49

Fresh egg, avocado, tomato, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll

EBLT

EBLT

$7.79

Fresh egg, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll

Ranchero

Ranchero

$7.79

Fresh egg, chorizo, roasted green chiles, avocado, melted pepperjack, served on a toasted brioche roll

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping

Coffee

$2.50

Pick-up only, not available for delivery.

Kid's Menu

Ham & Cheddar Melt

Ham & Cheddar Melt

$6.99

Ham and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.