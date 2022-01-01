  • Home
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Yan Tea - 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5
A map showing the location of Yan Tea 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5View gallery

Yan Tea 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5

review star

No reviews yet

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5

Katy, TX 77449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Classic Milk Tea
Strawberry Green Tea

Bites & Dim Sum 點心 小食

Potsticker (6)鍋貼

$7.00

Shao Mai (6)燒賣

$9.00

Xiao Long Bao (8) 小籠包

$9.50

Steam Pork Bun (3)叉燒包

$8.50

Shrimp Dumpling (6)蝦餃

$8.50

Popcorn Chicken鹽酥雞

$6.50

Fried Spring Roll (4)春捲

$5.50

Shrimp Tempura (4)炸蝦

$7.50

Takoyaki (6)章魚燒

$8.50

French Fries薯條

$4.50

CONGEE 粥

Duck Meat Congee 鴨粥

$9.00

Chicken Congee 雞粥

$9.00

BBQ Pork Congee 叉燒粥

$9.00

Pork & Preserved Egg Congee 皮蛋瘦肉粥

$9.00

Beef Congee 牛肉粥

$9.50

Fish Filet Congee 魚片粥

$9.50

Shrimp & Scallop Congee 鮮蝦干貝粥

$13.00

Fried Bread Stick 油條

$4.00

Dessert 甜點

Creme Brulee

$5.00

Sesame Ball (Red Bean) - 6Pcs

$7.00

Mille Crepe

$9.00

Coconut Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

NOODLES 湯麵

Shrimp Wonton 蝦雲吞湯麵

$8.00

Fish Ball Noodles Soup魚蛋面

$10.00

Assorted Luwei 什錦滷味湯麵

$12.00

2 BBQ Meat雙拼湯麵

$13.00

3 BBQ Meat三拼湯麵

$14.00

Beef Brisket 牛南面

$13.00

Roast Duck燒鴨湯麵

$12.00

BBQ Pork 叉燒湯麵

$12.00

Chow Fun 河粉

$13.00

Chow Fun with Gravy濕炒河粉

$14.00

Pan Fried Noodles兩面黃

$15.00

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles海鮮兩面黃

$16.00

Singapore Mei Fun 星洲米粉

$14.00

Rice Noodle Stir Fried w/chicken, Pork, Shrimp with Curry.

Yang Chow Fried Rice 楊州炒飯

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦炒飯

$12.00

Beef Fried Rice 牛炒飯

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice 雞炒飯

$11.00

OVER RICE 便 當

R o a s t D u c k

$12.00

S o y a C hic k e n

$12.00

C h a r Sie w

$11.00

C ris p y P o r k B elly

$12.00

A s s o r t e d L u w ei

$12.00

2 BBQ Meat

$13.00

3 BBQ Meat

$14.00

Braised Pork

$10.00

Popcorn Chicke n

$10.00

B e e f w / B r o c c oli

$12.00

Beef w/Tomato

$12.00

Beef Brisket

$13.00

Pork Chop w/Onio n

$12.00

P o r k C h o p w / P e kin g S a u c e

$12.00

G e n al T s o C hic k e n

$12.00

O r a n g e C hic k e n

$12.00

S w e e t C hili C hic k e n

$12.00

S e s a m e C hic k e n

$12.00

C hic k e n C u tle t w / c u r r y

$13.00

P o r k C u tle t w / C u r r y

$13.00

E el

$14.00

Fis h & T o f u H o m e s t yle

$12.00

RICE TRIANGLE 飯團

RICE TRIANGLE 飯團

ROAST MEAT 燒臘

Roast Duck 特色烤鴨

$19.00+

Soya Chicken 豉油雞

$18.00+

Scallion Chicken 蔥油雞

$19.00+

Peking Duck 片皮鴨

$30.00+

BBQ Pork 叉燒

$13.00

B.B.Q Spare Ribs 排骨

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly 燒肉

$15.00

Roast Whole Pig 烤全豬 (Weekends Only)

$16.00

Assorted Luwei 滷味拼盤

$15.00

Pig Ear, Intestine,stomach, Pig Tongue

Soya Duck Wings 滷味鴨翼

$6.00

Soyo Egg(1) 滷 蛋

$1.00

Royal Chicken 貴妃雞

$18.00+

Whole Roast Pig

$338.00

Fruit Tea

Hawaii Fruit Tea

$3.95+

Mango Green Tea

$3.95+

Honey Lemon

$3.95+

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$3.95+

Lychee Green Tea

$3.95+

Strawberry Green Tea

$3.95+

Peach Green Tea

$3.95+

Guava Green Tea

$3.95+

Fresh Orange Green Tea

$4.25+

Fresh Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.25+

Supreme Fruit Tea

$4.95+

Yogurt Drink

Green Tea Yogurt

$3.75+

Lemonade Yogurt

$3.75+

Orange Yogurt

$3.75+

Mango Yogurt

$3.75+

Grapefruit Yogurt

$3.75+

Rose Yogurt

$3.75+

Fresh Milk

Matcha Fresh Milk

$3.95+

Fresh Milk Tea

$3.95+

Cocoa Fresh Milk

$3.95+

Brown Sugar Bubble Fresh Milk

$4.25+

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$3.75+

Rose Milk Tea

$3.75+

Taro Milk Tea

$3.75+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$3.75+

Coffee Milk Tea

$3.75+

Mango Milk Tea

$3.75+

Coconut Milk Tea

$3.75+

Oreo Milk Tea

$3.75+

Matcha Milk Tea

$3.75+

Maple Sugar Milk Tea

$3.75+

Hazelnut Black Milk Tea

$3.75+

Caramel Black Milk Tea

$3.75+

Almond Black Milk Tea

$3.75+

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$3.75+

Thai Tea

$3.75+

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$3.75+

Brown sugar Milk Tea

$4.25+

Honey Green Milk Tea

$3.75+

Slushy

Taro Slushy

$4.95

Matcha Milk Slushy

$4.95

Strawberry Slushy

$4.95

Strawberry Milk Slushy

$4.95

Mango Slushy

$4.95

Peach Slushy

$4.95

Passion Fruit Slushy

$4.95

Passion Fruit Mango Slushy

$4.95

Red Bean Milky Slushy

$4.95

Pina Colada Slushy

$4.95

Coconut Slushy

$4.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95

Mango Smoothie

$4.95

Brulee Milk Tea

Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$4.99+

Brewed Tea

Classic Black Tea

$3.25+

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25+

Classic Oolong Tea

$3.25+

Peach Oolong Tea

$3.50+

Sakura Oolong Tea

$3.50+

Winter Melon Tea

$3.50+

Honey Tea

$3.50+

Bottle Water

Bottle water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Katy - 23220 Grand Circle BLVD, STE 140
orange starNo Reviews
23220 GRAND CIRCLE BLVD, STE 140 KATY, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Dim Sum Box - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
1223 Grand West Blvd B107 HOUSTON, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
YELO
orange starNo Reviews
23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3 Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
23511 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston