Yangban Society

Bodegas Parra Jimenez Gulp Orange 2020

$33.00

A great beginner wine for those not accustomed to the orange style winemaking with notes of blood orange and floral aromatics. Produced with all certified biodynamic and organic grapes, with no fining or filtering of the wine (vegan). Format: 1 L Type: White, Still (orange wine) Varietal: 50% Verdejo, 50% Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 11.5% Appellation: Castilla La Mancha, Spain