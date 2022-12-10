- Home
Yangban Society
712 Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
To Start
Avocado & Shinko Pear
Raw Shinko pear and avocado dressed in a hot mustard vinaigrette, toasted almonds, and Yangban rice seasoning (Toasted nori, yeast, fried garlic and fried shallot)
Chilled Acorn Noodles
Roasted Korean seaweed, fried garlic, scallions dressed in a pickled perilla seed vinaigrette
Homemade Mixed Pickles
Plate of assorted pickles
Persimmon & Beet
Roasted beets and Fuyu persimmon marinated in Korean chili flake, garlic, plum extract, sesame oil, toasted fenugreek and coriander seed. Garnished with fresh dill, marigold and wood sorrel.
Chilled Marinated Salt Spring Mussels
Poached and served chilled with Korean seaweed, lemon juice, shallot, chive, matsutake oil.
Oyster White Kimchee Mignonette
Kusshi Oysters from Washington, Kae Sung White kimchi, shallot, black pepper, persimmon vinegar
Mackerel Tostada
Lightly cured Mackerel grilled over white oak, whipped creme fraiche, grilled cucumber, dongchimi, horseradish
Mids
Congee Pot Pie
roasted chicken stock, short grain rice, ginger, white pepper
Fried White "Soondae" Sausage
Bratwurst based sausage with vermicelli noodles, steamed and then fried, served with hot mustard dijonnaise, and white kimchi kraut
Gochujang Black Tiger Prawns
Marinated in garlic, gochujang, aji panca. Grilled over charcoal topped with roasted garlic butter, served with charred Meyer lemon
Matzoh Ball Soup
Grandma Sindy's matzoh ball served in a creamy chicken broth with potatoes and squash confit in schmaltz, hand torn Sujebi dumplings, fresh dill, and roasted chicken.
Yangban Wings
Twice fried. Sweet and salty sauce made of soy, sugar, mirin, garlic, and Korean chili flakes.
Fall Salad
Kale, Little Gem Lettuce, Roasted Korean Sweet Potato, Fried Shallots and Fuyu Persimmons, Dressed in Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Butter Toasted Crumbs and Grated Pecorino Cheese.
Plates
Bone-In Heritage Pork Katsu
Peads & Barnetts bone-in pork loin, breaded and fried served with a coal roasted cabbage slaw dressed in a Ssamjang vinaigrette, fresh Meyer lemon and Tonkatsu sauce.
Fermented Black Bean Mole
Lightly fried, firm Meiji tofu served with a Mole of fermented black bean, fried chilis, toasted almonds, peanuts, golden raisins, Asian pear, heirloom tomatoes and spices garnished with toasted sesame seeds, fried garlic and shallots.
Wood Grilled Sea Bream
Lightly cured sea bream grilled over white oak served with condiment of grilled cucumber, white soy, heirloom tomatoes and Yangban chili oil finished with Meyer lemon juice.
10oz Snake River NY Strip
Grilled over white oak glazed in galbi jus.
Sides
Biscuit & Kare Gravy
Layered buttermilk biscuits smothered in a Korean curry gravy with ground beef & pork, carrots, onions.
Garlic & Dill Tots
Toasted in roasted garlic butter and fresh dill served with whipped crème fraiche and applesauce
Golden Millet Rice
Steamed California Koshikari rice and golden millet
Grilled Scallion Kimchee
Pea Shoots and Chives
Dressed in dashi and meyer lemon vinaigrette
Twice Fried Potatoes
Twice-fried Heirloom Fingerling potatoes, dressed in fish sauce caramel, brown butter, meyer lemon juice and fresh cilantro and scallions.
Luxury
Extras
Ggim Packet
sheets of seasoned roasted seaweed. great for wrapping!
Gochujang Sauce - 2 oz side
Korean chili paste seasoned with brown rice vinegar, soy sauce, and roasted sesame oil.
K-Ranch - 2 oz side
Ranch with fresh chopped parsley, scallions, dill, chrysanthemum, perilla & pea leaves. Seasoned with our house made Yangban
Kimchi Hot Sauce - 2 oz side
Aged kimchi, cayenne peppers and vinegar.
Ssamjang - 2 oz side
Yangban Rice Seasoning
Yangban seasoning mix of roasted seaweed (laver), sesame, garlic, mushroom and yeast. Great for rice, noodz or just about anything!
Kimchee
Katsu Sauce
Plain Biscuit
Hot Tea
Dessert
Apple Rum Cake
Apple rum cake dusted in powdered sugar and finished with spiced caramel and whipped sweet cream.
Buffalo Milk Soft Serve from Double 8 Dairy
Buffalo Milk from Petaluma, CA. 6 oz portion
Cookie
Dark chocolate chip
Jolly Pong Brown Butter Treats
Pear Crisp "A La Mode"
Bosc pear, Shinko pear, vanilla and brown sugar baked in a cast iron skillet topped with a crumble of toasted sesame seeds, roasted soybean powder, butter and oats. Served
Whipped Cheesecake
Butter coconut crust
Yangban "The Works" Buffalo Milk Soft Serve from Double 8 Dairy
Our most popular topping combination of Daenjang Caramel, Chocolate Injeolmi, and Nurungi Puffed Rice. Buffalo Milk from Petaluma, CA. 6 oz portion
Hot Spiced Apple Cider
Specials
Specialty Cocktails
Blossom Cocktail
Our version of the white negroni with undertones of sesame and locally produced amaro angelino contents: sesame-washed st. george bontanivore gin, amaro angeleno, carpano bianco vermouth, salt
California Collins
Vodka, Sparkling, Strawberry Giffard & Rhubarb Giffard
Grape Drink
inspired by the classic collins cocktail and a childhood nostalgia of koolaid and Welch's grape soda, this iteration utilizes a combination of Sac Sac Grape and Manischewitz.
Left Hook
Our version of a punch with a house made blend of passion fruit and a touch of gochujang for spice. Contents: Cimarron Blanco Tequila, Carpano Bianco, El Silencio Mezcal, Passion Fruit Syrup, Gochujang, Lemon Acid
Right Hook
American Whiskey, Pale Cream Sherry, Pandan, Pineapple, Bitters
Yangban Highball
Inspired by the classic mix of spirit, soda, and ice with a modern Korean twist of barley tea.
Litchi Martini
Vodka, Tequila, Litchi, Giffard & Vermouth
Vervet Pale Mary
Farm-to-can sparkling cocktail with wilder gin, tomato water bitters, habanero, lemon, and Salicornia (sea beans). Great for Michelada and Bloody Mary drinkers. Los Angeles, CA based. Abv: 7%
Vervet Toyo
Farm-to-can sparkling cocktail with Junmai ginjo sake, house-made tonic syrup of cascade hops, yuzu, local kumquat, jujube and holy basil. A great alternative to sugar brew/spiked seltzer. Super light & delicate. Los Angeles, CA based. ABV: 4%
Vervet Sundowner
Farm-to-can sparkling cocktail with strawberry bitters, champagne vinegar, grains of paradise, oak, and vanilla. Great for kombucha and wine lovers. Los Angeles, CA based. Abv: 7%.
Lo-Fi Spritz
Crisp, bright citrus flavors layered with a blend of soft floral notes, finished with hints of herbs and spice. Best served in a glass over ice. Type: Wine Spritzer ABV: 8% Format: 250 mL
Hummy Soju Seltzer
The Asian Pear is a flavorful concoction that combines seltzer, real fruit juice and, of course, craft distilled soju! 5% ABV 50 calories 12 FL OZ
Drifter Spirits Moscow Mule
Crafted by veteran bartender Michael J. Neff. A delicious balance of yin and yang, combining the sharp spiciness of ginger beer with grassy sweetness of of griffo pot-distilled vodka from Petaluma, CA. ABV: 7%.
Dolce Espresso Martini
Made with 100% arabica cold-pressed espresso, gluten free vodka, and cane sugar. Dairy free. Crafted in Los Angeles, CA. Perfect with soft serve. ABV: 11%
Makgeolli
Blood Orange Manhattan
Shiso Margarita
Livewire Crystal Shiso Margarita with Casa Magdalena run, shochu, coconut, shiso, lime 7.5% alcohol 355ml
Red Wine
Nomadica Fear Not Red Blend
Notes of bing cherry, clove, raspberry, bay leaf, violet, Darjeeling tea. A blend of grapes from two vineyards, resulting in a luscious, velvety refreshing sensual experience. Varietal: 49% pinot noir, 41% mourvedre, 5% merlot, 3% grenache, 2% syrah. Abv: 14%. Appellation: Monterey, CA.
Margerum M5
A Grenache based blend modeled after the top wines from southern Rhone. Finishes with hints of jam, cocoa, and dark berry contributions of Syrah and Mourvedre. Format: 375 ml Type: Red, Still Varietal: 49% Grenache, 31% Syrah, 10% Mourvedre, 5% Counoise, 5% Cinsault ABV: 14.8% Appellation: Santa Barbara, CA
Markou Emis
With 100% carbonic maceration this juicy light-bodied wine is the perfect wine for those crazy people who only drink red wine and want to start at 11am! Format: 750ml Type: Red, Still Chilled Varietal: 50% Agiorgitiko, 50% Mandailaria ABV: Appellation: Attika, Greece
The Prisoner
Aromas of black cherry and ripe plum are layered with vanilla and baking spice. Concentrated dark fruit flavors culminate in a lush, full mouthfeel and a lengthy finish. Type: Cabernet Sauvignon Format: 750ml Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Malbec, Petite Sirah,Charbono Appellation: Napa Valley ABV: 15%
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Aromas of black plum, purple flowers and toasty melted caramel. The palate is loaded with herbs and spice, from tarragon, sage and bay leaf to cardamom and anise, as well as a rich boysenberry-jam core. Type: Pinot Noir Format: 750ml Appellation: Monterey County Varietal: Pinot Noir ABV: 14.8%
Burgess Cabernet
2016 Contadina has notes of lush, ripe blue and black fruit balanced with high-tone herbal aromatics of mint, sage and sweet tobacco, and a long velvety finish Type: Cabarnet Sauvignon Format: 750ml Appellation: Napa Valley Varietal: 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, %6 Petit Verdot, %4 Malbec ABV: 14.5
Heitz Cellar
Woody, herbal and elegantly structured, this wine is high-toned and freshly layered in bold red fruit. Given time in the barrel and the bottle, it shows its graceful edges and nuanced elegance with ease, finishing in dusty crushed rock Type: Cabernet Sauvignon Format: 750ml Varietal: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon Appellation: Napa Valley ABV: 14%
2021 CHO PÉTILLANT-NATUREL PINOT NOIR
Korean-American winemaker, husband and wife team. Fresh, bright tart red fruit aroma with dried earth. Lively natural effervescence. tart red fruit flavors, zesty citrus aftertaste. Hints of melon and guava. This ancestral method Pinot Noir Rosé sparkling wine is made from Pinot Noir grown at 1000 ft elevation. Pairs well with adobado tacos. CHOsé all day!
Bonnet Cotton Fleurie
White Wine
Massican Annia White Blend
A blend of Tocai Friulano, Ribola Gialla, and Chardonnay
Dutton Estate Chardonnay 2018
Schramsberg North Coast Blanc De Blanc 2018
The first wine Schramsberg produced in 1965 and America’s first commercially produced Chardonnay-based brut sparkling wine. Honeycrisp apple, grilled lemon, and orange peel bring fruitful notes to the mid-palate, ending with a clean crisp acidity that’s punctuated with caramelized and tropical flavors. Format: 375ml Type: White, Sparkling Varietal: 100% Chardonnay ABV: 12% Appellation: North Coast, CA
Stolpman Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
Aromatic and fine, loaded with flavors of limes and passion fruit, wrapped tightly by a fresh acidity and stony finish. Format: 750 ml Type: White, Still Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 12.5% Appellation: Ballard Canyon, CA
Red Car Chardonnay
An oaky nose of caramel and brioche gives way to a lighter, brighter midpalate of high-toned acidity and fresh flavors of lemon and tangerine. Format: 750ml Type: White, Still Varietal: Chardonnay ABV: 13.8% Appellation: Sonoma Coast, CA
Vina Gonzalez
2021 CHO PÉTILLANT-NATUREL PINOT GRIS
Korean-American winemaker, husband and wife team. This ancestral method Pinot Gris sparkling wine brings sexy back to Oregon Pinot Gris. It awakens the senses with its tangerine, fresh lime zest, and crisp finish. Lively natural effervescence. Hints of pineapple, white farm peaches, and slate. Pairs well with breakfast, eggs Benedict, fried chicken. Get CHO Wines! Format: 750ml Type Sparkling White Varietal: Pinto Gris ABV: 12% Appellation: Willamette Valley, Oregon
Ah-SO White
Rose & Sparkling
Billecart Salmon Brut
Intense floral notes with fresh fruits highlighted by light biscuit aromas. Pure with delicate texture, fresh apple and crunchy pears. Format: 750 ml Type: White, Sparkling Varietal: 30% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Meunier ABV: 12% Appellation: Champagne, France
Bodegas Parra Jimenez Gulp Orange 2020
A great beginner wine for those not accustomed to the orange style winemaking with notes of blood orange and floral aromatics. Produced with all certified biodynamic and organic grapes, with no fining or filtering of the wine (vegan). Format: 1 L Type: White, Still (orange wine) Varietal: 50% Verdejo, 50% Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 11.5% Appellation: Castilla La Mancha, Spain
Krug Grane Cuvee 170th Edition
Nomadica Rolling Hills Still Rose
Notes of rose petal, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, and saline minerality. Fermented and aged in stainless steel to keep wine crisp and bright. Format: 250ml Type: Rose, Still Varietal: 100% Pinot Noir ABV: 13.5% Appellation: Monterey, CA
Gaston Chiquet Rose
Luminous pink-orange hue with notes of black cherry, strawberry, blackberry with a hint of lemon on the finish. Format: 750 ml Type: Rose, Sparkling Varietal: 45% Pinot Noir, 35% Chardonnay, 20% Meunier ABV: 12% Appellation: Champagne, France
Triennes Rose 750ml
Schramsberg Blanc De Blanc
The first wine Schramsberg produced in 1965 and America’s first commercially produced Chardonnay-based brut sparkling wine. Honeycrisp apple, grilled lemon, and orange peel bring fruitful notes to the mid-palate, ending with a clean crisp acidity that’s punctuated with caramelized and tropical flavors. Format: 375ml Type: White, Sparkling Varietal: 100% Chardonnay ABV: 12% Appellation: North Coast, CA ID required for delivery
Krug 375 ml
Thereafter Fizzy Spell
Dry Sparkling Wine from California 250mL Can 11.2% Alcohol
Krug 750 ml
Triennes Rose 1.5 L
Triennes Rose 375 ml
Beer
Bad Hombre
Mexican-Style Lager
Beachwood Hayabusa
Local Roots Kombucha
Madewest
Terra
Korea's most popular beer at the moment. Made from 100% pure malt grown in Australia's golden triangle and boasts a dense foam and longer carbonation. Type: Lager ABV: 4.6%
Tolago Ginger Pear
A blend of fresh-ginger and pear juice to make a deliciously balanced sparkling spritz-inspired beverage. Type: Hard Seltzer ABV: 5%
Unibroue Blanche de Chambly
Featuring a straw-coloured body and thick head, this smooth and refreshing wheat beer is known for its subtle spicy bouquet and citrus notes. Type: Belgian Wheat Ale ABV: 5%
Athletic Run Wild IPA
Terra 1qt
Korea's most popular beer at the moment. Made from 100% pure malt grown in Australia's golden triangle and boasts a dense foam and longer carbonation. Type: Lager ABV: 4.6%
Vodka
Scotch/Bourbon
Soju
NA Beverages
2% Peach
"Extremely refreshing peach-infused water imported from Korea. "
Apple (Ringo) Soda - Kimino
Sparkling water containing the juice from Fuji Ringo apples hand picked from the Aomori region beyond the northern Hakkoda mountains and the water from the western Japanese mountains. 8.45 oz can.
Bacchus-D Energy Drink
Non-carbonated Korean soft drink originally sold in pharmacies as an ‘herbal medicine’ to prevent colds and cure hangovers. Mix a “Bacchus bomb” by adding vodka. 3.4 oz bottle.
Badoit Sparkling Water
Black Bori Roasted Dark Barley Tea
Cold Brew Jasmine Tea - Steep LA
Hot flashed for ~1 minute. Iced down to bring out fragrance. Steeped for 18 hours. Made with Real dried jasmine flowers, gunpowder green tea from china. Light bodied.
Cold Brew Oolong Tea - Steep LA
Hot flashed for ~1 minute. Iced down to bring out fragrance. Steeped overnight. Taiwanese beverage grade dark oolong blend (not roasted). Light to medium bodied.
Halmi Sparkling Beverage
Cinnamon, Ginger, Jujube, Persimmon
Harmless Coconut Water
Made with young coconuts grown in Thailand. Note: pink due to varying levels of antioxidants. 8.75 oz bottle.
Mexican Coke
The classic cola made with real cane sugar and imported from Mexico in a glass bottle. 12 oz bottle.
Mexican Sprite
Mikan Sparkling - Kimino
Mikan (orange) hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with hyogo region water and organic sugar cane. 8.45 oz.
Milkis
Korea’s #1 selling soft drink with a sweet and creamy taste of carbonated water and milk. 8.45 oz can.
Mountain Valley Sparkling
America’s original premium spring water.
Mountain Valley Spring
Orange Spritz - Corsa
Varied notes of orange, florals, and aromatics reminiscent of the relaxed elegant Italian lifestyle. Over 350 mg of electrolyte minerals from organic coconuts (more than leading sports drinks) 8 oz can.
Reed's Ginger Beer
Sac Sac Grape
Ume Sparkling - Kimino
Ume plums hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with hyogo region water and organic sugar cane. 8.45 oz.
Stumptown Cold Brew
Diet Coke
Morning Recovery
Morning Recovery (Sugar-Free)
Sam Da Soo
Yuzu Soda - Kimino
Bath
Lavender Rose Lip Balm - Sun Day
Peppermint Cocoas Lip Balm - Sun Day
Restoring Night Blam - Sun Day
Calendula-infused all natural plant based body balm used for skin irritation. 1 month supply with daily use. Los Angeles, CA based company with a collection of plant based, herb infused, body care products.
Herbal Bug Spray - Sun Day
All natural plant based bug repellent. Made with essential oils and dried herbs. Shake well before use. Los Angeles, CA based company with a collection of plant based, herb infused, body care products.
Bergamont Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku
Sleek, travel-sized hand sanitizer that fits easily in your pocket/purse/bag. All natural infused with Jojoba, Rosa Canina, Argan and Italian Bergamia
Eucalyptus Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku
Sleek travel-sized hand sanitizer that fits easily in your pocket/purse/bag. All natural infused with Jojoba, Rosa Canina, Argan, and French Lavender
Lavendula Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku
Sleek, travel-sized hand sanitizer that fits easily in your pocket/purse/bag. All natural infused with Jojoba, Rosa Canina, Argan, and Australian Eucalyptus
Et Toi - Yangban
A one-of-a-kind soap blend made exclusively for Yangban with notes of white & black tea, along with ginger. Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, and aloe vera. Made in Oakland, CA
Et Toi - Provencal
A one-of-a-kind soap blend made exclusively for Yangban with notes of white & black tea, along with ginger. Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, and aloe vera. Made in Oakland, CA
Et Toi - Levi
Cool and dark with notes of tea tree, bay leaf, orange, and tobacco. Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, and aloe vera. Made in Oakland, CA
Toothbrush
World’s first plant-based toothbrush. Every part is compostable from bristles to the handle and even the box. Based in Los Angeles, CA
Dental Floss
Pure silk thread with candelilla wax with 100% compostable product & packaging. Contains 2 dental floss spools (33 yards long) and 1 refillable glass container. Based in Los Angeles, CA
Korean Face Mask
Misc. Retail
Korean American owned in the Arts District of Los Angeles
