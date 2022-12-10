Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yangban Society

review star

No reviews yet

712 Santa Fe Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

To Start

Kusshi Oysters from Washington, Kae Sung White kimchi, shallot, black pepper, persimmon vinegar
Avocado & Shinko Pear

Avocado & Shinko Pear

$16.00

Raw Shinko pear and avocado dressed in a hot mustard vinaigrette, toasted almonds, and Yangban rice seasoning (Toasted nori, yeast, fried garlic and fried shallot)

Chilled Acorn Noodles

Chilled Acorn Noodles

$16.00

Roasted Korean seaweed, fried garlic, scallions dressed in a pickled perilla seed vinaigrette

Homemade Mixed Pickles

Homemade Mixed Pickles

$9.00

Plate of assorted pickles

Persimmon & Beet

Persimmon & Beet

$16.00

Roasted beets and Fuyu persimmon marinated in Korean chili flake, garlic, plum extract, sesame oil, toasted fenugreek and coriander seed. Garnished with fresh dill, marigold and wood sorrel.

Chilled Marinated Salt Spring Mussels

$16.00

Poached and served chilled with Korean seaweed, lemon juice, shallot, chive, matsutake oil.

Oyster White Kimchee Mignonette

$20.00

Kusshi Oysters from Washington, Kae Sung White kimchi, shallot, black pepper, persimmon vinegar

Mackerel Tostada

Mackerel Tostada

$12.00

Lightly cured Mackerel grilled over white oak, whipped creme fraiche, grilled cucumber, dongchimi, horseradish

Mids

Congee Pot Pie

$18.00

roasted chicken stock, short grain rice, ginger, white pepper

Fried White "Soondae" Sausage

Fried White "Soondae" Sausage

$16.00

Bratwurst based sausage with vermicelli noodles, steamed and then fried, served with hot mustard dijonnaise, and white kimchi kraut

Gochujang Black Tiger Prawns

Gochujang Black Tiger Prawns

$42.00

Marinated in garlic, gochujang, aji panca. Grilled over charcoal topped with roasted garlic butter, served with charred Meyer lemon

Matzoh Ball Soup

Matzoh Ball Soup

$16.00

Grandma Sindy's matzoh ball served in a creamy chicken broth with potatoes and squash confit in schmaltz, hand torn Sujebi dumplings, fresh dill, and roasted chicken.

Yangban Wings

Yangban Wings

$30.00

Twice fried. Sweet and salty sauce made of soy, sugar, mirin, garlic, and Korean chili flakes.

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$20.00

Kale, Little Gem Lettuce, Roasted Korean Sweet Potato, Fried Shallots and Fuyu Persimmons, Dressed in Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Butter Toasted Crumbs and Grated Pecorino Cheese.

Plates

Bone-In Heritage Pork Katsu

Bone-In Heritage Pork Katsu

$34.00

Peads & Barnetts bone-in pork loin, breaded and fried served with a coal roasted cabbage slaw dressed in a Ssamjang vinaigrette, fresh Meyer lemon and Tonkatsu sauce.

Fermented Black Bean Mole

Fermented Black Bean Mole

$26.00

Lightly fried, firm Meiji tofu served with a Mole of fermented black bean, fried chilis, toasted almonds, peanuts, golden raisins, Asian pear, heirloom tomatoes and spices garnished with toasted sesame seeds, fried garlic and shallots.

Wood Grilled Sea Bream

Wood Grilled Sea Bream

$30.00

Lightly cured sea bream grilled over white oak served with condiment of grilled cucumber, white soy, heirloom tomatoes and Yangban chili oil finished with Meyer lemon juice.

10oz Snake River NY Strip

$65.00

Grilled over white oak glazed in galbi jus.

Sides

Dressed in dashi and meyer lemon vinaigrette
Biscuit & Kare Gravy

Biscuit & Kare Gravy

$16.00

Layered buttermilk biscuits smothered in a Korean curry gravy with ground beef & pork, carrots, onions.

Garlic & Dill Tots

Garlic & Dill Tots

$12.00

Toasted in roasted garlic butter and fresh dill served with whipped crème fraiche and applesauce

Golden Millet Rice

Golden Millet Rice

$6.00

Steamed California Koshikari rice and golden millet

Grilled Scallion Kimchee

Grilled Scallion Kimchee

$10.00

Pea Shoots and Chives

$10.00

Dressed in dashi and meyer lemon vinaigrette

Twice Fried Potatoes

$12.00

Twice-fried Heirloom Fingerling potatoes, dressed in fish sauce caramel, brown butter, meyer lemon juice and fresh cilantro and scallions.

Luxury

Yangban Supreme Caviar

Yangban Supreme Caviar

$75.00

A 1 oz jar of Regis Ova Supreme Caviar.

Yangban Trout Roe

Yangban Trout Roe

$38.00

A 1 oz jar of cured trout roe.

Extras

Ggim Packet

$2.00

sheets of seasoned roasted seaweed. great for wrapping!

Gochujang Sauce - 2 oz side

$1.00

Korean chili paste seasoned with brown rice vinegar, soy sauce, and roasted sesame oil.

K-Ranch - 2 oz side

$1.00

Ranch with fresh chopped parsley, scallions, dill, chrysanthemum, perilla & pea leaves. Seasoned with our house made Yangban

Kimchi Hot Sauce - 2 oz side

$1.00

Aged kimchi, cayenne peppers and vinegar.

Ssamjang - 2 oz side

$1.00

Yangban Rice Seasoning

$12.00

Yangban seasoning mix of roasted seaweed (laver), sesame, garlic, mushroom and yeast. Great for rice, noodz or just about anything!

Kimchee

$4.00

Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Plain Biscuit

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dessert

Apple Rum Cake

Apple Rum Cake

$16.00

Apple rum cake dusted in powdered sugar and finished with spiced caramel and whipped sweet cream.

Buffalo Milk Soft Serve from Double 8 Dairy

Buffalo Milk Soft Serve from Double 8 Dairy

$10.00

Buffalo Milk from Petaluma, CA. 6 oz portion

Cookie

Cookie

$6.00

Dark chocolate chip

Jolly Pong Brown Butter Treats

Jolly Pong Brown Butter Treats

$6.00
Pear Crisp "A La Mode"

Pear Crisp "A La Mode"

$16.00

Bosc pear, Shinko pear, vanilla and brown sugar baked in a cast iron skillet topped with a crumble of toasted sesame seeds, roasted soybean powder, butter and oats. Served

Whipped Cheesecake

Whipped Cheesecake

$16.00

Butter coconut crust

Yangban "The Works" Buffalo Milk Soft Serve from Double 8 Dairy

Yangban "The Works" Buffalo Milk Soft Serve from Double 8 Dairy

$12.00

Our most popular topping combination of Daenjang Caramel, Chocolate Injeolmi, and Nurungi Puffed Rice. Buffalo Milk from Petaluma, CA. 6 oz portion

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

$3.00

Specials

Chili Oil and Yuja
Korean “jajang” Bolognese

Korean “jajang” Bolognese

$16.00

Ragu made of ground beef & pork, red & white wine & Roasted black bean, served with rice, cucumber & scallions

Black Perigord Truffle

$55.00

1/2oz Shaved Perigord Truffle

Specialty Cocktails

Home School Manhattan made with bourbon whiskey, vermouth, bitters 35% alcohol / 70 proof 200ml / 6.6 fl oz
Blossom Cocktail

Blossom Cocktail

$16.00

Our version of the white negroni with undertones of sesame and locally produced amaro angelino contents: sesame-washed st. george bontanivore gin, amaro angeleno, carpano bianco vermouth, salt

California Collins

California Collins

$14.00

Vodka, Sparkling, Strawberry Giffard & Rhubarb Giffard

Grape Drink

Grape Drink

$14.00

inspired by the classic collins cocktail and a childhood nostalgia of koolaid and Welch's grape soda, this iteration utilizes a combination of Sac Sac Grape and Manischewitz.

Left Hook

Left Hook

$16.00

Our version of a punch with a house made blend of passion fruit and a touch of gochujang for spice. Contents: Cimarron Blanco Tequila, Carpano Bianco, El Silencio Mezcal, Passion Fruit Syrup, Gochujang, Lemon Acid

Right Hook

Right Hook

$16.00

American Whiskey, Pale Cream Sherry, Pandan, Pineapple, Bitters

Yangban Highball

Yangban Highball

$14.00

Inspired by the classic mix of spirit, soda, and ice with a modern Korean twist of barley tea.

Litchi Martini

Litchi Martini

$14.00

Vodka, Tequila, Litchi, Giffard & Vermouth

Vervet Pale Mary

Vervet Pale Mary

$14.00

Farm-to-can sparkling cocktail with wilder gin, tomato water bitters, habanero, lemon, and Salicornia (sea beans). Great for Michelada and Bloody Mary drinkers. Los Angeles, CA based. Abv: 7%

Vervet Toyo

Vervet Toyo

$14.00

Farm-to-can sparkling cocktail with Junmai ginjo sake, house-made tonic syrup of cascade hops, yuzu, local kumquat, jujube and holy basil. A great alternative to sugar brew/spiked seltzer. Super light & delicate. Los Angeles, CA based. ABV: 4%

Vervet Sundowner

Vervet Sundowner

$14.00

Farm-to-can sparkling cocktail with strawberry bitters, champagne vinegar, grains of paradise, oak, and vanilla. Great for kombucha and wine lovers. Los Angeles, CA based. Abv: 7%.

Lo-Fi Spritz

Lo-Fi Spritz

$6.00

Crisp, bright citrus flavors layered with a blend of soft floral notes, finished with hints of herbs and spice. Best served in a glass over ice. Type: Wine Spritzer ABV: 8% Format: 250 mL

Hummy Soju Seltzer

Hummy Soju Seltzer

$10.00

The Asian Pear is a flavorful concoction that combines seltzer, real fruit juice and, of course, craft distilled soju! 5% ABV 50 calories 12 FL OZ

Drifter Spirits Moscow Mule

Drifter Spirits Moscow Mule

$13.00

Crafted by veteran bartender Michael J. Neff. A delicious balance of yin and yang, combining the sharp spiciness of ginger beer with grassy sweetness of of griffo pot-distilled vodka from Petaluma, CA. ABV: 7%.

Dolce Espresso Martini

Dolce Espresso Martini

$14.00

Made with 100% arabica cold-pressed espresso, gluten free vodka, and cane sugar. Dairy free. Crafted in Los Angeles, CA. Perfect with soft serve. ABV: 11%

Makgeolli

Makgeolli

$20.00
Blood Orange Manhattan

Blood Orange Manhattan

$13.00
Shiso Margarita

Shiso Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Livewire Crystal Shiso Margarita with Casa Magdalena run, shochu, coconut, shiso, lime 7.5% alcohol 355ml

Red Wine

Nomadica Fear Not Red Blend

Nomadica Fear Not Red Blend

$9.00

Notes of bing cherry, clove, raspberry, bay leaf, violet, Darjeeling tea. A blend of grapes from two vineyards, resulting in a luscious, velvety refreshing sensual experience. Varietal: 49% pinot noir, 41% mourvedre, 5% merlot, 3% grenache, 2% syrah. Abv: 14%. Appellation: Monterey, CA.

Margerum M5

Margerum M5

$28.00

A Grenache based blend modeled after the top wines from southern Rhone. Finishes with hints of jam, cocoa, and dark berry contributions of Syrah and Mourvedre. Format: 375 ml Type: Red, Still Varietal: 49% Grenache, 31% Syrah, 10% Mourvedre, 5% Counoise, 5% Cinsault ABV: 14.8% Appellation: Santa Barbara, CA

Markou Emis

Markou Emis

$29.00

With 100% carbonic maceration this juicy light-bodied wine is the perfect wine for those crazy people who only drink red wine and want to start at 11am! Format: 750ml Type: Red, Still Chilled Varietal: 50% Agiorgitiko, 50% Mandailaria ABV: Appellation: Attika, Greece

The Prisoner

The Prisoner

$100.00

Aromas of black cherry and ripe plum are layered with vanilla and baking spice. Concentrated dark fruit flavors culminate in a lush, full mouthfeel and a lengthy finish. Type: Cabernet Sauvignon Format: 750ml Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Malbec, Petite Sirah,Charbono Appellation: Napa Valley ABV: 15%

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$60.00

Aromas of black plum, purple flowers and toasty melted caramel. The palate is loaded with herbs and spice, from tarragon, sage and bay leaf to cardamom and anise, as well as a rich boysenberry-jam core. Type: Pinot Noir Format: 750ml Appellation: Monterey County Varietal: Pinot Noir ABV: 14.8%

Burgess Cabernet

Burgess Cabernet

$120.00

2016 Contadina has notes of lush, ripe blue and black fruit balanced with high-tone herbal aromatics of mint, sage and sweet tobacco, and a long velvety finish Type: Cabarnet Sauvignon Format: 750ml Appellation: Napa Valley Varietal: 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, %6 Petit Verdot, %4 Malbec ABV: 14.5

Heitz Cellar

Heitz Cellar

$150.00

Woody, herbal and elegantly structured, this wine is high-toned and freshly layered in bold red fruit. Given time in the barrel and the bottle, it shows its graceful edges and nuanced elegance with ease, finishing in dusty crushed rock Type: Cabernet Sauvignon Format: 750ml Varietal: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon Appellation: Napa Valley ABV: 14%

2021 CHO PÉTILLANT-NATUREL PINOT NOIR

2021 CHO PÉTILLANT-NATUREL PINOT NOIR

$40.00

Korean-American winemaker, husband and wife team. Fresh, bright tart red fruit aroma with dried earth. Lively natural effervescence. tart red fruit flavors, zesty citrus aftertaste. Hints of melon and guava. This ancestral method Pinot Noir Rosé sparkling wine is made from Pinot Noir grown at 1000 ft elevation. Pairs well with adobado tacos. CHOsé all day!

Bonnet Cotton Fleurie

Bonnet Cotton Fleurie

$90.00

White Wine

Korean-American winemaker, husband and wife team. This ancestral method Pinot Gris sparkling wine brings sexy back to Oregon Pinot Gris. It awakens the senses with its tangerine, fresh lime zest, and crisp finish. Lively natural effervescence. Hints of pineapple, white farm peaches, and slate. Pairs well with breakfast, eggs Benedict, fried chicken. Get CHO Wines! Format: 750ml Type Sparkling White Varietal: Pinto Gris ABV: 12% Appellation: Willamette Valley, Oregon
Massican Annia White Blend

Massican Annia White Blend

$54.00

A blend of Tocai Friulano, Ribola Gialla, and Chardonnay

Dutton Estate Chardonnay 2018

Dutton Estate Chardonnay 2018

$50.00
Schramsberg North Coast Blanc De Blanc 2018

Schramsberg North Coast Blanc De Blanc 2018

$40.00

The first wine Schramsberg produced in 1965 and America’s first commercially produced Chardonnay-based brut sparkling wine. Honeycrisp apple, grilled lemon, and orange peel bring fruitful notes to the mid-palate, ending with a clean crisp acidity that’s punctuated with caramelized and tropical flavors. Format: 375ml Type: White, Sparkling Varietal: 100% Chardonnay ABV: 12% Appellation: North Coast, CA

Stolpman Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

Stolpman Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Aromatic and fine, loaded with flavors of limes and passion fruit, wrapped tightly by a fresh acidity and stony finish. Format: 750 ml Type: White, Still Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 12.5% Appellation: Ballard Canyon, CA

Red Car Chardonnay

Red Car Chardonnay

$45.00

An oaky nose of caramel and brioche gives way to a lighter, brighter midpalate of high-toned acidity and fresh flavors of lemon and tangerine. Format: 750ml Type: White, Still Varietal: Chardonnay ABV: 13.8% Appellation: Sonoma Coast, CA

Vina Gonzalez

Vina Gonzalez

$60.00
2021 CHO PÉTILLANT-NATUREL PINOT GRIS

2021 CHO PÉTILLANT-NATUREL PINOT GRIS

$40.00

Korean-American winemaker, husband and wife team. This ancestral method Pinot Gris sparkling wine brings sexy back to Oregon Pinot Gris. It awakens the senses with its tangerine, fresh lime zest, and crisp finish. Lively natural effervescence. Hints of pineapple, white farm peaches, and slate. Pairs well with breakfast, eggs Benedict, fried chicken. Get CHO Wines! Format: 750ml Type Sparkling White Varietal: Pinto Gris ABV: 12% Appellation: Willamette Valley, Oregon

Ah-SO White

Ah-SO White

$10.00

Rose & Sparkling

Dry Sparkling Wine from California 250mL Can 11.2% Alcohol
Billecart Salmon Brut

Billecart Salmon Brut

$125.00

Intense floral notes with fresh fruits highlighted by light biscuit aromas. Pure with delicate texture, fresh apple and crunchy pears. Format: 750 ml Type: White, Sparkling Varietal: 30% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Meunier ABV: 12% Appellation: Champagne, France

Bodegas Parra Jimenez Gulp Orange 2020

Bodegas Parra Jimenez Gulp Orange 2020

$33.00

A great beginner wine for those not accustomed to the orange style winemaking with notes of blood orange and floral aromatics. Produced with all certified biodynamic and organic grapes, with no fining or filtering of the wine (vegan). Format: 1 L Type: White, Still (orange wine) Varietal: 50% Verdejo, 50% Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 11.5% Appellation: Castilla La Mancha, Spain

Krug Grane Cuvee 170th Edition

Krug Grane Cuvee 170th Edition

$225.00
Nomadica Rolling Hills Still Rose

Nomadica Rolling Hills Still Rose

$9.00

Notes of rose petal, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, and saline minerality. Fermented and aged in stainless steel to keep wine crisp and bright. Format: 250ml Type: Rose, Still Varietal: 100% Pinot Noir ABV: 13.5% Appellation: Monterey, CA

Gaston Chiquet Rose

Gaston Chiquet Rose

$91.00

Luminous pink-orange hue with notes of black cherry, strawberry, blackberry with a hint of lemon on the finish. Format: 750 ml Type: Rose, Sparkling Varietal: 45% Pinot Noir, 35% Chardonnay, 20% Meunier ABV: 12% Appellation: Champagne, France

Triennes Rose 750ml

Triennes Rose 750ml

$32.00
Schramsberg Blanc De Blanc

Schramsberg Blanc De Blanc

$40.00

The first wine Schramsberg produced in 1965 and America’s first commercially produced Chardonnay-based brut sparkling wine. Honeycrisp apple, grilled lemon, and orange peel bring fruitful notes to the mid-palate, ending with a clean crisp acidity that’s punctuated with caramelized and tropical flavors. Format: 375ml Type: White, Sparkling Varietal: 100% Chardonnay ABV: 12% Appellation: North Coast, CA ID required for delivery

Krug 375 ml

Krug 375 ml

$115.00
Thereafter Fizzy Spell

Thereafter Fizzy Spell

$10.00

Dry Sparkling Wine from California 250mL Can 11.2% Alcohol

Krug 750 ml

Krug 750 ml

$225.00
Triennes Rose 1.5 L

Triennes Rose 1.5 L

$59.00
Triennes Rose 375 ml

Triennes Rose 375 ml

$18.00

Beer

Bad Hombre

Bad Hombre

$5.00

Mexican-Style Lager

Beachwood Hayabusa

Beachwood Hayabusa

$4.00
Local Roots Kombucha

Local Roots Kombucha

$9.00
Madewest

Madewest

$11.00
Terra

Terra

$4.00

Korea's most popular beer at the moment. Made from 100% pure malt grown in Australia's golden triangle and boasts a dense foam and longer carbonation. Type: Lager ABV: 4.6%

Tolago Ginger Pear

Tolago Ginger Pear

$7.00

A blend of fresh-ginger and pear juice to make a deliciously balanced sparkling spritz-inspired beverage. Type: Hard Seltzer ABV: 5%

Unibroue Blanche de Chambly

Unibroue Blanche de Chambly

$6.00

Featuring a straw-coloured body and thick head, this smooth and refreshing wheat beer is known for its subtle spicy bouquet and citrus notes. Type: Belgian Wheat Ale ABV: 5%

Athletic Run Wild IPA

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$4.00
Terra 1qt

Terra 1qt

$15.00

Korea's most popular beer at the moment. Made from 100% pure malt grown in Australia's golden triangle and boasts a dense foam and longer carbonation. Type: Lager ABV: 4.6%

Vodka

Wheatley

Wheatley

$8.00

Gin

Botanist

Botanist

$11.00
St. George Botanivore

St. George Botanivore

$24.00

Rum

Diplomatico

Diplomatico

$11.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Azunia Blanco

Azunia Blanco

$13.00
El Silencio

El Silencio

$11.00
Mal Bien Espadin 200ml

Mal Bien Espadin 200ml

$33.00
Tromba Reposado

Tromba Reposado

$31.00

Whiskey

Larceny

Larceny

$8.00
Old Forester

Old Forester

$24.00
Whistle Pig 10 year 375ml

Whistle Pig 10 year 375ml

$65.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Glenfarclas 12

Glenfarclas 12

$13.00
Johnnie Walker Blue

Johnnie Walker Blue

$38.00

Soju

Jinro Soju

Jinro Soju

$16.00

NA Beverages

2% Peach

2% Peach

$7.00

"Extremely refreshing peach-infused water imported from Korea. "

Apple (Ringo) Soda - Kimino

Apple (Ringo) Soda - Kimino

$7.00

Sparkling water containing the juice from Fuji Ringo apples hand picked from the Aomori region beyond the northern Hakkoda mountains and the water from the western Japanese mountains. 8.45 oz can.

Bacchus-D Energy Drink

Bacchus-D Energy Drink

$4.00

Non-carbonated Korean soft drink originally sold in pharmacies as an ‘herbal medicine’ to prevent colds and cure hangovers. Mix a “Bacchus bomb” by adding vodka. 3.4 oz bottle.

Badoit Sparkling Water

Badoit Sparkling Water

$8.00
Black Bori Roasted Dark Barley Tea

Black Bori Roasted Dark Barley Tea

$7.00
Cold Brew Jasmine Tea - Steep LA

Cold Brew Jasmine Tea - Steep LA

$7.00

Hot flashed for ~1 minute. Iced down to bring out fragrance. Steeped for 18 hours. Made with Real dried jasmine flowers, gunpowder green tea from china. Light bodied.

Cold Brew Oolong Tea - Steep LA

Cold Brew Oolong Tea - Steep LA

$7.00

Hot flashed for ~1 minute. Iced down to bring out fragrance. Steeped overnight. Taiwanese beverage grade dark oolong blend (not roasted). Light to medium bodied.

Halmi Sparkling Beverage

Halmi Sparkling Beverage

$6.00

Cinnamon, Ginger, Jujube, Persimmon

Harmless Coconut Water

Harmless Coconut Water

$6.00

Made with young coconuts grown in Thailand. Note: pink due to varying levels of antioxidants. 8.75 oz bottle.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

The classic cola made with real cane sugar and imported from Mexico in a glass bottle. 12 oz bottle.

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$5.00
Mikan Sparkling - Kimino

Mikan Sparkling - Kimino

$7.00

Mikan (orange) hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with hyogo region water and organic sugar cane. 8.45 oz.

Milkis

Milkis

$6.00

Korea’s #1 selling soft drink with a sweet and creamy taste of carbonated water and milk. 8.45 oz can.

Mountain Valley Sparkling

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$5.00+

America’s original premium spring water.

Mountain Valley Spring

Mountain Valley Spring

$5.00+
Orange Spritz - Corsa

Orange Spritz - Corsa

$5.00

Varied notes of orange, florals, and aromatics reminiscent of the relaxed elegant Italian lifestyle. Over 350 mg of electrolyte minerals from organic coconuts (more than leading sports drinks) 8 oz can.

Reed's Ginger Beer

Reed's Ginger Beer

$5.00
Sac Sac Grape

Sac Sac Grape

$4.00
Ume Sparkling - Kimino

Ume Sparkling - Kimino

$7.00

Ume plums hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with hyogo region water and organic sugar cane. 8.45 oz.

Stumptown Cold Brew

Stumptown Cold Brew

$7.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Morning Recovery

Morning Recovery

$5.00
Morning Recovery (Sugar-Free)

Morning Recovery (Sugar-Free)

$5.00
Sam Da Soo

Sam Da Soo

$2.95+
Yuzu Soda - Kimino

Yuzu Soda - Kimino

$7.00

Beverages

Heitz Cellar

$150.00

Seoul Mule - Sugar Lab

$6.00

Bath

Lavender Rose Lip Balm - Sun Day

Lavender Rose Lip Balm - Sun Day

$7.00
Peppermint Cocoas Lip Balm - Sun Day

Peppermint Cocoas Lip Balm - Sun Day

$7.00
Restoring Night Blam - Sun Day

Restoring Night Blam - Sun Day

$19.00

Calendula-infused all natural plant based body balm used for skin irritation. 1 month supply with daily use. Los Angeles, CA based company with a collection of plant based, herb infused, body care products.

Herbal Bug Spray - Sun Day

Herbal Bug Spray - Sun Day

$13.00

All natural plant based bug repellent. Made with essential oils and dried herbs. Shake well before use. Los Angeles, CA based company with a collection of plant based, herb infused, body care products.

Bergamont Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku

Bergamont Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku

$10.00

Sleek, travel-sized hand sanitizer that fits easily in your pocket/purse/bag. All natural infused with Jojoba, Rosa Canina, Argan and Italian Bergamia

Eucalyptus Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku

Eucalyptus Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku

$10.00

Sleek travel-sized hand sanitizer that fits easily in your pocket/purse/bag. All natural infused with Jojoba, Rosa Canina, Argan, and French Lavender

Lavendula Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku

Lavendula Hand Sanitizer - Noshinku

$10.00

Sleek, travel-sized hand sanitizer that fits easily in your pocket/purse/bag. All natural infused with Jojoba, Rosa Canina, Argan, and Australian Eucalyptus

Et Toi - Yangban

Et Toi - Yangban

$10.00

A one-of-a-kind soap blend made exclusively for Yangban with notes of white & black tea, along with ginger. Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, and aloe vera. Made in Oakland, CA

Et Toi - Provencal

Et Toi - Provencal

$10.00

A one-of-a-kind soap blend made exclusively for Yangban with notes of white & black tea, along with ginger. Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, and aloe vera. Made in Oakland, CA

Et Toi - Levi

Et Toi - Levi

$10.00

Cool and dark with notes of tea tree, bay leaf, orange, and tobacco. Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, and aloe vera. Made in Oakland, CA

Toothbrush

Toothbrush

World’s first plant-based toothbrush. Every part is compostable from bristles to the handle and even the box. Based in Los Angeles, CA

Dental Floss

Dental Floss

Pure silk thread with candelilla wax with 100% compostable product & packaging. Contains 2 dental floss spools (33 yards long) and 1 refillable glass container. Based in Los Angeles, CA

Korean Face Mask

Korean Face Mask

$5.00

Misc. Retail

A game for interesting families that are interested in each other. "This is not a box of ice breakers!"

So Grandma Broke Hearts

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Korean American owned in the Arts District of Los Angeles

Website

Location

712 Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PIZZANISTA! DTLA 2019 E 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
2019 E. 7th Street Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Guerrilla Tacos - & Guerrilla Cafecito
orange star4.3 • 1,917
2000 E 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
rykn / kodo - 710 South Santa Fe Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
710 South Santa Fe Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Yess Pop Up @ Good Brown
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Mateo St Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
580 Mateo St. Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Afuri Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
688 Mateo street Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston