Yang's Kitchen - Downtown Alhambra

Demitasse Finca Siberia Coffee Beans (12oz) - Roasted On 11/07/22

$21.00

We are so excited to share this coffee with you. Rafael and Carmen Silva are two people whose commitment to coffee quality is only surpassed by their hospitality. We discovered this farm and their lovely mill on our last trip to El Salvador (special thanks to Steve over at Has Bean for making the introduction) and were instantly blown away by the incredible coffees they put in front of us. The attention to detail and the meticulous way in which they process coffees shines in the cup. This lovely farm in the Apaneca-Ilamatepec mountain range (1500-1600 MASL) produces 80% Bourbon and 20% Pacamara and is 100% shade-grown coffee. Here we taste tropical fruits, chocolate and caramel.