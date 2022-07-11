- Home
Yang's Kitchen - Downtown Alhambra
410 Reviews
$$
112 W. Main St.
Alhambra, CA 91801
Popular Items
Coffee
Tea
Hot Joimo Firefly Oolong Tea (8oz cup)
notes of blooming floral
Hot Joimo Oolong Tea (8oz cup)
notes of earthy floral, roasted camellia
Hot Joimo Premium High Mountain Oolong Tea (8oz cup)
notes of gardenia, passion fruit, sweet apple
Hot Joimo Ruby Oolong Tea (8oz cup)
notes of caramel, cocoa, wheat, sugar cane
Iced Joimo Ruby Oolong Tea
notes of caramel, cocoa, wheat, sugar cane
Specialty Drinks
Stone Fruit Kombucha (8oz)
Extremely limited batch kombucha brewed with Joimo oolong tea, and Farmers Market stone fruit.
Plum Kombucha (8oz)
Extremely limited batch kombucha brewed with Joimo oolong tea and K&K Ranch Plums! Served in a 8oz cup, meant to be consumed immediately. For a limited time only!!!
Coffee 'Kombucha'
Demitasse coffee brewed in the style of kombucha. Fizzy and tangy, like a coffee tonic. Served with ice. Something different & funky to start your day!
Farmers Market 'Orange Juice' (32oz carafe)
Fresh squeezed farmers market oranges (or it could be tangerines/mandarins; basically anything delicious from the market!)
Farmers Market 'Orange Juice' (8oz)
Fresh squeezed farmers market oranges (or it could be tangerines/mandarins; basically anything delicious from the market!)
Oolong Fresca
Made with oolong tea, Gonzaga Farms valencia oranges, lemongrass, organic lime, Makrut lime leaf, organic mint.
Strawberry Amazake 'Smoothie' (10oz)
Made with Chavez Farms strawberries, amazake (Japanese fermented rice beverage), almond milk, and lime zest. Drinks like a smoothie!
Organic Whole Milk (8oz)
Soft Beverages
De La Calle Original Ginger Manzana Tepache
Organic, craft made tepache (fermented pineapple drink) by De La Calle. Tepache with a hint of warming ginger and a sweetness that comes from freshly picked apples. Extra good for your gut. Contains no caffeine.
De La Calle Picante Mango Chili Tepache
Organic, craft made tepache (fermented pineapple drink) by De La Calle. For those who go bold, this flavor features a delicate balance of sweetness from juicy mangoes and a hint of spice from the chilis. Contains no caffeine.
De La Calle Tradicional Pineapple Spice Tepache
Organic, craft made tepache (fermented pineapple drink) by De La Calle. Their take on traditional tepache. Fresh pineapples seasoned with turbinado sugar, agave, and a pinch of cinnamon. Deliciously refreshing. Contains no caffeine.
Diet Coke
Mexican Coke (355ml)
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (1L)
500ml sparkling water
Sanzo Asian Pear Sparkling Water
Asian inspired sparkling water using real fruits and no sugar added. Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Linsanity and the release of HBO Max’s 38 At The Garden with this limited edition can collaboration featuring Jeremy Lin and Sanzo's first-ever limited edition flavor, Asian Pear. Asian pear is sweet, crisp and always made with real fruit.
Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water
Asian inspired sparkling water using real fruits and no sugar added. The "Golden Lime" From The Philippines, Calamansi Is The Perfect Balance Of Tart Lime With Hints Of Tangerine.
Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water
Asian inspired sparkling water using real fruits and no sugar added. Is It A Raspberry? A Grape? A Sweet Flower? Kind Of All Three. Lychee Are Floral, Fragrant And Just The Right Amount Of Sweet. If You've Previously Found Lychee Too Sweet Or Syrup-Y, You'll Be Refreshed By Our Lightness.
Sanzo Mango Sparkling Water
Asian inspired sparkling water using real fruits and no sugar added. The Indian Alphonso Mangoes, Dubbed "The King Of Mangoes", Are Often Considered The Best On Earth. Radiant Orange, Sweeter And Less Fibrous Than Its Counterparts, You'll Taste The Difference In Just One Sip.
Sanzo Yuzu with Ginger Sparkling Water
Yuzu Are Lemony, Tart, And Pair Perfectly With Ginger For A Balanced Punch.
Topo Chico Sparkling Water (355ml)
Alcohol To-go (TAKEOUT ONLY, NO DELIVERY)
Market Mimosa
Farmer's Market fresh-squeezed orange juice and sparkling wine. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules. Must order one bonafide meal for every two alcoholic beverages to-go.
Oolong Spritz
A refreshing spritz cocktail made with our Oolong Fresca base, sparkling wine, and mint. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules. Must order one bonafide meal for every two alcoholic beverages to-go.
Mystery Glass of Sake
Dealer's choice on a glass of sake. A fun way to try our sakes without having to decide! Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules. Must order one bonafide meal for every two alcoholic beverages to-go.
Mystery Glass of Wine
Dealer's choice on a glass of wine. A fun way to try our wines without having to decide! Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules. Must order one bonafide meal for every two alcoholic beverages to-go.
Cellador Ales Chenille Buddha's Hand & Wai-iti Hops Sour Ale (16oz, RETAIL/TOGO)
Sour ale with apple cider must, buddha's hand citron, wai-iti hops. 7.5% abv. Must be 21+ to order.
Cellador Ales Tepache Seltzer (16oz, RETAIL/TOGO)
Made with organic raw cane sugar, pineapple, and cinnamon. Fermented in oak barrels for a couple months, and naturally conditioned in the can with local orange blossom honey. 6.8% ABV. Must be 21+ to order. We will check ID at the counter/table.
Cellador Ales Ziniferous Rustic Piquette Seltzer (collab w/ VDC) (16oz, RETAIL/TOGO)
Rustic piquette seltzer made in collaboration with Vin de California (a local winery in Pasadena!). Made with zinfandel wine grape skins and naturally conditioned with honey. A delicious & tasty cross between a seltzer & a piquette. Must be 21+ to order.
Aldo Viola Brutto Pét-Nat 2021
A pét-nat from Sicily, Italy. A pét-nat made of 100% catarratto that sees some skin contact. Bright and juicy with notes of stone fruit and a wonderful bubble texture. 750ml/bottle. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules.
Bergianti San Vincent Rosato Frizzante 2020
A sparkling wine/pét-nat/lambrusco (declassified) from Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Sparkling rosé made with Lambrusco di Sorbara. Lively, dry, energetic, refreshing and savory, with hints of raspberries, wild herbs and mineral salts. 750ml/bottle. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules.
Filipa Pato 3B Metodo Tradicional Rosé NV
Sparkling rosé from Barraida, Portugal. An elegant sparkling wine made from Baga and Bical grapes by a rising star female winemaker from Portugal. Raspberries and strawberries on the nose, the palate has the freshness and body of the Baga grape and the creaminess of Bical. Something we could drink everyday! 750ml/bottle. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules.
Fio Piu Piu Pét-Nat Rosé 2020
Pet-Nat Rosé from Mosel, Germany. 100% Pinot Noir. Fresh and yeasty as pet-nat often is, it transcends the genre with its creamy texture and implacably dry, earthy finish. Must be 21+ to order.
Fio Socalcos Riesling 2019
Riesling from Mosel, Germany. Grown on terraced vineyards (socalcos means terrace in Portuguese). The flinty nose will catch your attention that's balanced with crisp minerality, peach, and acacia blossom. Must be 21+ to order.
La Cayetana Criolla Blanca 2020
White wine from Mendoza, Argentina. Criolla Blanca grapes are not planted in other countries and is often referred to as Pedro Ximenez in Argentina. Delicious, aromatic, savory dry white wine! Must be 21+ to order.
Malat Furth Grüner Veltliner 2021
Grüner Veltliner from Kremstal, Austria. Carries a lovely mineral-driven nose accentuated by notes of lemon curd, almond, nutmeg, and brown butter. Tart and fresh palates shine with a zesty, high-toned acidity that fully encompasses the back palate and slowly drifts away just in time for the next sip. 750ml/bottle. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules. Must order one bonafide meal for every two alcoholic beverages to-go.
Pépière La Pépiè Merci Melon de Bourgogne 2020
A white wine from Muscadet-Sevre et Maine, France. Bright, fresh, saline and totally quaffable! A classic pairing with oysters and shellfish. Must be 21+ to order.
K. Wechsler Riesling Trocken 2020
Riesling from Rheinhessen, Germany. The label Trocken means that the wine is dry, which means that this Riesling is not sweet! It’s complex and delicious with hints of limestone, grapefruit, melon, mint and pear. 750ml/bottle. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules. Must order one bonafide meal for every two alcoholic beverages to-go.
Benvenuto Orange Zibbibo 2020
Light orange wine from Calabria, Italy. 100% Zibbibo. This wine sees 40 days on the skin, but drinks like a beautiful, floral rosé. Light bodied, incredibly pretty wine. Must be 21+ to order.
La Cattiva Bianco Trebbiano 2020
A light orange wine from Puglia, Italy. A fun, savory, zippy wine made with 30% grapes that are macerated on the skins, giving this wine a beautiful, lightly golden hue – and for that reason, we’re calling this one an orange wine! A surprisingly good food wine; try it with some spicy noodles, chicken wings, or seafood! 750ml bottle. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules. Must order one bonafide meal for every two alcoholic beverages to-go.
Populis Macerated Chardonnay 2021
A light orange wine from Mendocino, CA. A super fresh and bright skin contact chardonnay that opens up nicely as it sits. Notes of apricot and stone fruit stand out on the nose, but a fine streak of minerality, plushness and acid carries the wine through the finish. 750ml/bottle. Note: Must be 21 and older to order. When ordering for takeout, the person who placed the order must pick up the order and present ID per ABC rules.
Occhipinti Sottobanco Procanico 2020
Orange wine from Lazio, Italy. 100% Procanico. Bright to start, and opens up with very floral aromas and flavors. Light tannins, lots of flavors to explore, delicious light orange wine. Must be 21+ to order.
Rogue Vine Jamón Jamón Moscatel 2021
Orange wine from Sur, Chile. The moscatel is highly aromatic, but not sweet! Slightly grippy, savory, clean orange wine for a great price. Must be 21+ to order.
Leo Steen Casa Verde Red Field Blend 2021
Red wine blend from Redwood Valley, CA. Lively and fresh field blend of Grenache, Carignan, Barbera, Cabernet Sauvignon, and French Colombard. A perfectly unfussy red wine to share at the table with food! Must be 21+ to order.
Montestregone Strja Barbera d' Asti 2019
Red wine from Piedmont, Italy. Rich complex fruit, fig, pepper, and acid throughout. Tasty, easy going, fruity red with mild tannin structure. Must be 21+ to order.
Anthony Thevenet Beaujolais Villages Gamay 2020
Red wine from Beaujolais, France. 100% Gamay. Attractive, rich bouquet of copious red cherries, crushed strawberry and touches of dark chocolate. Balanced with salinity, minerality, and nice acidity. Must be 21+ to order.
Thierry Richoux Irancy Rouge Pinot Noir 2017
Pinot noir from Burgundy, France. Delicious pinot noir from Irancy, a small hamlet in Burgundy. Consistent nuances of orange peel, aperol, persimmon and griotte. Medium bodied, complexity throughout. Must be 21+ to order.
Heiwa Shuzou "Kid" Junmai (180ml cup)
Junmai sake from Wakayama, Japan. Comes in a single serving glass cup! A lovely sake that exhibits a soft mouth feel and offers an acidity that is well balanced with the gentle umami of sake rice. Must be 21+ to order. We will check ID at the table/counter.
Heiwa Shuzou "Kid" Junmai Daiginjo Sparkling Nama Nigori (360ml bottle)
Junmai Daiginjo Sparkling Nama Nigori Sake from Wakayama, Japan. A fun sparkling sake with aromas of vivid young melon, sweet rice, strawberry, and a slight bitterness of ginger. Drinks like a sparkling wine, super fresh & delicious! Must be 21+ to order. We will check ID at the counter/table.
Kodama Jozo Chogetsu "Clear Moon" Junmai Ginjo (300ml bottle)
Junmai Ginjo sake from Akita, Japan. A smooth sake with lovely aromas of white spring flowers, grapefruit and mango. Medium light in texture, the hints of anise and tropical fruit are accented by the freshness of the long, flavorful finish. Must be 21+ to order. We will check ID at the counter/table.
Matsuse Shuzo Matsunotsukasa Kimoto Junmai 2020 (720ml bottle)
Kimoto Junmai sake from Shiga, Japan. Brewed in the traditional kimoto method which naturally allows lactic acid bacteria to grow, this sake has a natural umami through and through with just the right level of acidity. Must be 21+ to order. We will check ID at the counter/table.
Uehara Shuzo Soma No Tengu "Forest Spirit" Muroka Nama Genshu Usu-Nigori (720ml bottle)
Junmai Ginjo Muroka Nama Genshu Usu-Nigori sake from Shiga, Japan. Beautiful silvery color with a fresh aroma with hints of Jasmine rice & almond. A delicious sake with a creamy, sweet front palate, lightly tart side palate and a long dry finish. Delicate and refined, yet complex and assertive. Must be 21+ to order. We will check ID at the counter/table.
Nanbu Bijin Muto Umeshu (720ml bottle)
Japanese plum sake from Iwate, Japan. Ume infused with Nanbu Bijin’s one-of-a-kind “all koji” Junmai Sake with no sugar added. Serve chilled, on it's own! 720ml/bottle. Must be 21+ to order. We will check ID at the counter/table.
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Housemade chocolate chip cookie made with Grist and Toll whole wheat flour, Straus organic butter, organic cane sugar, and Valrhona Chocolate.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Made with Grist & Toll whole wheat flour, Bob's Steel Cut Oats, Vanilla Bean, and Straus Organic Butter. 11/19/21 UDPATE: Our cookies are now a little smaller than before
Housemade Ice Cream / Sorbet
Plum Sorbet [ve] Plum Vanilla Ice Cream (choose up to 2 flavors)
The Hangry Bakery Tarts (11/11-11/13)
Banana Miso Caramel Cream Tart by The Hangry Bakery (DAY OLD 50% OFF)
Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Bananas, Creme Fraiche Creme Chantilly, Vanilla Creme Patissiere, Miso Caramel, Tehachapi Sonora Pate Sucree
Passion Mango Tart by The Hangry Bakery
Rincon Tropics Passion Fruit, Crème Fraiche Crème Chantilly, Wong Farmers Valencia Pride Mango Curd, Tehachapi Sonora Pâte Sucrée
Persimmon Hojicha Tart by The Hangry Bakery
Her Produce Fuyu Persimmon, Cinnamon Crème Chantilly, Hojicha Crème Pâtissière, Pomegranate, Tehachapi Sonora Pâte Sucrée
Specialty Items
Astrea Caviar (pre-order)
Astrea Caviar is a locally founded specialty caviar company that is located in Pasadena. Their caviar is meticulously sourced from Yunnan China, 6,500 ft. above sea level. The sturgeon are raised in pure spring water and are allowed to mature naturally and slowly before harvest. Every purchase will come with 1 caviar tin opener and 1 Astrea Mother of Pearl Spoon! For more information, please visit https://astreacaviar.com/. Please order a few days ahead if possible.
Coffee Beans
Demitasse Finca Siberia Coffee Beans (12oz) - Roasted On 11/07/22
We are so excited to share this coffee with you. Rafael and Carmen Silva are two people whose commitment to coffee quality is only surpassed by their hospitality. We discovered this farm and their lovely mill on our last trip to El Salvador (special thanks to Steve over at Has Bean for making the introduction) and were instantly blown away by the incredible coffees they put in front of us. The attention to detail and the meticulous way in which they process coffees shines in the cup. This lovely farm in the Apaneca-Ilamatepec mountain range (1500-1600 MASL) produces 80% Bourbon and 20% Pacamara and is 100% shade-grown coffee. Here we taste tropical fruits, chocolate and caramel.
Tea
Joimo Oolong (50g)
Joimo High Mountain Oolong is a bouquet of floral notes, enveloped in the earthy aroma of roasted camellia. This signature brew offers an elevated tasting experience and is the perfect way to add joy to any moment. Makes up to 55 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Oolong (100g)
Joimo High Mountain Oolong is a bouquet of floral notes, enveloped in the earthy aroma of roasted camellia. This signature brew offers an elevated tasting experience and is the perfect way to add joy to any moment. Makes up to 110 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Premium HMTN Oolong (50g)
This Premium HMTN Oolong is an intoxicating combination of gardenia and passion fruit fragrance, bound together by subtle hints of sweet apple. Makes up to 55 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Premium HMTN Oolong (100g)
This Premium HMTN Oolong is an intoxicating combination of gardenia and passion fruit fragrance, bound together by subtle hints of sweet apple. Makes up to 110 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Firefly Oolong (50g)
This Firefly Oolong is a symphony of blooming floral notes with a fragrant nose and light finish. Makes up to 55 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Firefly Oolong (100g)
This Firefly Oolong is a symphony of blooming floral notes with a fragrant nose and light finish. Makes up to 110 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Ruby Oolong (50g)
This Ruby Oolong opens with notes of caramel and cocoa, wrapped in aromas of wheat and sugar cane. The tea finishes lightly and pairs well with chocolate and creamy desserts. Makes up to 65 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Ruby Oolong (100g)
This Ruby Oolong opens with notes of caramel and cocoa, wrapped in aromas of wheat and sugar cane. The tea finishes lightly and pairs well with chocolate and creamy desserts. Makes up to 130 cups of tea, depending on the brew.
Joimo Mighty. Fine Tea Filter.
This micro-mesh stainless steel is designed to sit comfortably atop most teacups, and easily prevents loose leaves and sediments as you pour your perfect brew.
Joimo Mighty. Fine Tea Timer.
One minute timer to time the perfect brew.
Joimo Tea Infuser Set (Mango Oolong)
8 servings of Mango Oolong
Joimo Tea Infuser Set (Mixed Oolong)
2 bags of Signature High Mountain Oolong, 2 bags of Ruby Oolong, 2 bags of Mango Oolong, 2 bags of Premium HMTN Oolong
Joimo Tea Infuser Set (Ruby Oolong)
8 servings of Joimo Ruby Oolong
Prepared Goods
Art of Snack Granola (8oz)
Delicious homemade granola by @the.art.of.snack Ingredients: Oats, Puffed Kamut, Pistachios, Pepitas, Coconut Chips, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Olive Oil, Salt, Spices Contains: wheat, pistachios, coconut
Chili Crisp (16oz)
Our chili crisp is made with ginger, garlic, shallots, three types of chilis, spices, and more. Add it to just about anything!
Chili Crisp (8oz)
Our chili crisp is made with ginger, garlic, shallots, three types of chilis, spices, and more. Add it to just about anything!
Dried Pasta - Semolina Organic Conchiglie (16oz)
Organic dried pasta shells! Whether you're cooking up a wicked batch of shells n' cheese or want a shape to capture a meaty ragu or vegetables, this conchiglie will add both beauty and flavor.
Dried Pasta - Semolina Organic Penne Rigate (16oz)
Organic dried penne rigate pasta. Endlessly versatile, this "quill" shaped pasta can stand up to baking, tossing with your favorite chunky sauce (Puttanesca, anyone?) and creamy sauces alike.
Dried Pasta - Semolina Organic Rigatoni (16oz)
Organic dried rigatoni pasta, perfect cut for baked pasta dishes and meaty ragus. Also great in pasta salads or tossed with fresh veggies and salty cheeses.
Dried Pasta - Semolina Organic Strozzapreti (16oz)
Organic dried strozzapreti pasta. This scroll-like shape traditionally comes from Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, but there are also versions from Southern Italy. Try it with hearty sugos and ragus!
Pantry
Artisanal Chickpea Miso by Amazake Co. (8oz)
Artisanal chunky style chickpea miso made with organic handcrafted rice koji, organic chickpeas, ancient sea salt, California spring water. Unpasteurized, vegan, probiotic, soy-free, non-gmo, gluten free. Made in Los Angeles by Amazake Co.
Califia Farms Barista Blend Almond Milk (32oz)
Califia Farms Barista Blend Almond Milk. Great for lattes, coffees, and teas.
Fly by Jing Chili Pepper Oil
This bright and flavorful chili oil is made with a custom blend of chilis, prized for a balance of their heat, luster, and fragrance. Infused with aromatics and spices, its heat never overwhelms but serves to enhance sensations and awakens the palate to deeper flavors.
Fly by Jing Fire Hot Pot Base (480g)
A spicy, tingly, complex base for building a fire hot pot at home. Spiced with a warming medley of ginger, star anise, and clove and rounded out with Sichuan Pepper extract to electrify your tastebuds.
Fly by Jing Pixiandouban 3 Year Aged Doubanjiang (18oz)
This product is imported by Fly by Jing. The original manufacturer is Sichuan Pixiandouban Co. Often called the ‘soul’ of Sichuan cooking, doubanjiang, or preserved fava bean paste, is at the heart of many of the province’s signature dishes. The best doubanjiang comes from a county called Pixian just outside of Chengdu. Here, factories have been fermenting their paste for hundreds of years, traditionally in large clay pots that are left out under the sun and mixed by hand daily to evenly distribute its exposure to the elements. The longer they are aged, the darker and more complex in flavor they become. Our 3 year doubanjiang is one of the best in existence, with deep umami flavors slowly built over time, completely natural with no additives, and largely unavailable outside of China.
Fly by Jing Preserved Black Beans (300g)
One of the oldest ingredients in Chinese cooking, preserved black beans or douchi (豆豉) have been a part of Chinese cuisine for over 2000 years. Fly by Jing's preserved black beans are the most premium available outside of China and add a deep umami and complex salt to your dishes. These preserved black beans come from the oldest factory in Pixian, where they have been fermenting their beans for over 100 years.
Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp (6oz)
Meet the first 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. MADE WITH: Erjingtiao chiles — Fragrant, flavorful, and a staple in Sichuan cuisine. The best Erjingtiao chiles are grown in Guizhou, and we’d never settle for anything less. Tribute peppers — The rarest, most prized Sichuan peppercorn. Gongjiao, or Tribute pepper, is hand-harvested in the Qingxi mountains once a year. Formerly given as a tribute to the Emperor, it delivers electrifying aromas and tongue-tingling spice. Cold-pressed, Non-GMO ancient Sichuan rapeseed oil (not to be confused with Western canola oil) — 100% organic and adored in Sichuan cuisine for thousands of years for its amber hue, nutty flavor and nutrient density, high in vitamin E and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. INGREDIENTS: Non-GMO Rapeseed oil, Non-GMO Soybean oil, Dried Chili Pepper, Fermented Black Bean, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Salt, Shallots, Mushroom Powder, Ginger
Fly by Jing Tribute Pepper Oil
The elusive Gongjiao Tribute Pepper is a variety of Sichuan Pepper so prized it was given as a tribute to the emperor. Excruciatingly hand-harvested and infused with fragrant and nutty semi-winter rapeseed oil, it will add dimension to your food with an electrifying tingle and heady citrus bouquet.
K&K Ranch Almonds. shelled (10.5oz)
K&K Ranch Golden Raisins (per lb)
Local & sustainable produce from K&K Ranch.
K&K Ranch Mixed Raisins (per lb)
Local & sustainable produce from K&K Ranch.
K&K Ranch Pecans, shelled (9oz)
Hand shelled raw pecans! Local & sustainable produce from K&K Ranch.
K&K Ranch Red Walnuts, shelled (8.8oz)
Hand cracked/hand shelled red walnuts! Local & sustainable produce from K&K Ranch.
K&K Ranch Trail Mix (11.25oz)
K&K Ranch Walnuts, shelled (13.5oz)
Hand cracked/hand shelled walnuts! Local & sustainable produce from K&K Ranch.
Meiji Firm Tofu (16oz)
Meiji Firm Tofu. All natural, non-gmo, no preservatives, made locally in Gardena! Some of the best tofu you will find in Los Angeles (if not the best).
Meiji Supreme Tofu (12oz)
Meiji Supreme Tofu. This supreme tofu is like a soft tofu, but denser. The flavor is more concentrated and the texture is like a thick custard. It can be eaten chilled. Get fancy with it and add some seasonal vegetables to make a gourmet tofu dish. All natural, non-gmo, no preservatives, made locally in Gardena! Some of the best tofu you will find in Los Angeles (if not the best).
Minor Figures Organic Oat Milk (33.8oz)
Organic oat milk
Omiso Amakuchi Yellow Miso Paste (8oz)
This is Omiso’s hand crafted miso paste. Country style miso, aged for 5 months. #Amakuchi is a versatile yellow miso with relatively low sodium content. It pairs well with everything from vegetables to meat to tofu. Organic white rice koji, Non-GMO Soybeans, Sea Salt. Fermented since April 2021. Locally produced, artisanal miso paste by Omiso Co, based in DTLA. Made traditionally with some of the finest ingredients from Japan.
Omiso Ichinen Red Miso Paste (8oz)
This Ichinen red miso paste has been aged for about 1 year, and comes with layers of umami flavors. It has a stronger taste than the younger & milder yellow miso. Pairs with: vegetables, meat, tofu, and more. Ingredients: rice koji, organic soybeans, salt, spring water
Omiso Red Miso Soup Paste (10oz)
Omiso's Instant Miso Soup Paste makes your miso soup cooking so easy! Boil any vegetables you wish to have in your miso soup, lower the heat and add this soup paste. (approx. 12 servings when you use 1.5 tbsp for 7-8oz water). This miso soup paste has Wakame seaweed, soybean curd, and vegetable stock mixed in with three different types of miso paste. Vegan Item. Locally produced, artisanal miso paste by Omiso Co, based in DTLA. Made traditionally with some of the finest ingredients from Japan.
Omiso Soup Ball 5 Piece Set
Omiso's Instant Miso Soup is a tasty, portable way to get your miso soup fix wherever you are. All you need is hot water! This 5pc pack includes 2pc Aosa Nori Seaweed, 1pc Pink Peppercorn, and 2pc Tororo Kelp. Vegan Item. Locally produced, artisanal miso paste by Omiso Co, based in DTLA. Made traditionally with some of the finest ingredients from Japan.
Omiso Yellow Miso Soup Paste (10oz)
Omiso's Instant Miso Soup Paste makes your miso soup cooking so easy! Boil any vegetables you wish to have in your miso soup, lower the heat and add this soup paste. (approx. 12 servings when you use 1.5 tbsp for 7-8oz water). This miso soup paste has Wakame seaweed, soybean curd, and vegetable stock mixed in with three different types of miso paste. Vegan Item. Locally produced, artisanal miso paste by Omiso Co, based in DTLA. Made traditionally with some of the finest ingredients from Japan.
Omiso Yuzu Miso Sauce (8oz)
Omiso's Yuzu Citron Miso is miso condiment which is sweet and savory. It can be used as dipping sauce for vegetable sticks, bread spread, to marinate chicken and fish, or just simply add on top of steamed rice. Vegan item. Locally produced, artisanal miso paste by Omiso Co, based in DTLA. Made traditionally with some of the finest ingredients from Japan.
Omiso Yuzu Shio Koji (8oz)
Omiso's Yuzu Shio Koji can be used simply poured onto meat or fish as a marinade or added as a sauce or finishing touch. Vegan item. Locally produced, artisanal miso paste by Omiso Co, based in DTLA. Made traditionally with some of the finest ingredients from Japan.
Red Boat Kho Sauce (11.8oz)
Made with Red Boat's premium fish sauce, black pepper, shallots, and ginger. Use this Kho Sauce to create a rich savory braise in no time! Ingredients: Water, Fish Sauce (Anchovy, Sea Salt), Organic Coconut Sugar, Canola Oil, Ginger, Shallot, Corn Starch, Green Onions, Citric Acid, Black Pepper, Sunflower Lecithin, Crushed Red Pepper, Yeast Extract. Contains Fish (Anchovy). Processed in a facility that also processes peanuts, milk, tree nuts (coconut), soy, wheat, shellfish, and egg.
Merchandise
Yang's Kitchen T-shirt (size S)
Yang's Kitchen tees are made with Next Level Apparel premium fabrics!
Yang's Kitchen T-shirt (size M)
Yang's Kitchen tees are made with Next Level Apparel premium fabrics!
Yang's Kitchen T-shirt (size L)
Yang's Kitchen tees are made with Next Level Apparel premium fabrics!
Yang's Kitchen T-shirt (size XL)
Yang's Kitchen tees are made with Next Level Apparel premium fabrics!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Yang’s Kitchen strives to source local, sustainable, and organic when possible. We work hard to source premium ingredients and we cook everything from scratch with love. We also do our best to pay our employees living wages (tips are shared with all employees, including kitchen staff), and to reduce our environmental footprint wherever we can. Overall, these factors translate to higher menu prices, but we hope that you find value and feel a sense of comfort in knowing that we aim to get better everyday at doing what is important to us.
