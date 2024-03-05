Yanni's Pizza 10456 Ellenton Street
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders$10.76
Five chicken tenders with choice of sauce
- Chicken Wings$13.47
Eight chicken wings with choice of sauce
- Garlic Bread$5.15
Served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.31
Six cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Breadsticks$7.02
Ten homemade breadsticks served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.89
Six poppers served with our homemade sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$7.85
Fresh fried mushrooms served with our homemade marinara sauce or ranch
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.08+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and cucumbers
- Greek Salad$7.23+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini peppers, and olives
- Chef Salad$7.23+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, salami, turkey, ham, pepperoncini peppers, and cheese
- Antipasto Salad$7.23+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, salami, pepperoni, ham, and cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.96+
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, and pepperoncini peppers
- Turkey and Cheese Salad$7.23+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, turkey, pepperoncini peppers, and cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$7.96+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, and chicken
- Chicken Salad$7.96+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, and shredded chicken with mayo
- Chicken and Bacon Salad$8.79+
Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, chicken, and bacon
Subs and Wraps
- Italian$11.91
Ham, Genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and cheese
- Meatball Parm$11.91
Meatballs, meat sauce, and cheese
- Sausage Parm$11.91
Sausage, meat sauce, and cheese
- Ham and Cheese$11.91
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- Gyro$11.91
Traditional lamb and beef gyro meat with tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
- Turkey$12.95
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and cheese
- Vegetarian$11.70
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper, mayo, mushroom, and cheese
- BLT$11.70
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Salad$11.91
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese
- Chicken Parm$11.91
Chicken, meat sauce, and cheese
- Chicken Stir-Fry$11.91
Chicken, mushrooms, onions, peppers, mayo, and cheese
- Philly Steak$13.78
Shaved steak, cheese, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and mayo
- Roast Beef$12.95
Roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
- Super Sub$12.95
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken$12.95
Fried chicken, ranch, hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
- Turkey and Ham$12.95
Served with turkey, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
Pasta
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.04
Served with our homemade meat sauce over angel hair noodles
- Homemade Lasagna$13.78
Topped with our homemade meat sauce and cheese
- Stuffed Shells$13.78
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with our meat sauce and cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.47
Creamy alfredo sauce served with ziti or fettuccine
Dinners
- Chicken Tender Plate$11.91
Five fried chicken tenderloins with a side of french fries and choice of sauce
- Hamburger$9.62
Five-ounce patty, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side of fries and pickle. The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Cheeseburger$10.66
Five-ounce patty, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side of fries and pickle. The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Bacon Burger$11.39
Five-ounce patty, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side of fries and pickle. The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chicken and Rice$12.84
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with a side of garlic bread
- Steak and Rice$14.09
Shaved steak with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with a side of garlic bread
Calzones
- Cheese CALZONE$10.66+
- House Special CALZONE$15.86+
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, hamburger, peppers, and onions
- Meat Lovers CALZONE$15.86+
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and ham
- Vegetarian CALZONE$15.86+
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and tomatoes
- Greek CALZONE$15.86+
Feta, olives, spinach, and tomatoes
- Taco CALZONE$15.86+
Taco seasoned hamburger, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips
- Margarita CALZONE$15.86+
Tomatoes, basil, and garlic
- Colin B Special CALZONE$12.74+
House hot sauce and shredded chicken
- BBQ Chicken CALZONE$12.74+
Shredded chicken and BBQ sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch CALZONE$13.26+
Shredded chicken, bacon, and ranch
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo CALZONE$16.38+
Homemade creamy Alfredo sauce with chicken and broccoli
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$5.46+
- House Special Pizza$15.86+
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, hamburger, peppers, and onions
- Meat Lovers Pizza$15.86+
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and ham
- Vegetarian Pizza$15.86+
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and tomatoes
- Greek Pizza$15.86+
Feta, olives, spinach, and tomatoes
- Taco Pizza$15.86+
Taco seasoned hamburger, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips
- Margarita Pizza$15.86+
Tomatoes, basil, and garlic
- Colin B Special Pizza$12.74+
House hot sauce and shredded chicken
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.74+
Shredded chicken and BBQ sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.26+
Shredded chicken, bacon, and ranch
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$16.38+
Homemade creamy Alfredo sauce with chicken and broccoli
Sides
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Beer + Wine
Kalo Ice cream and Coffee
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
10456 Ellenton Street, Barnwell, SC 29812
