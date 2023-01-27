Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yanni's Greek Grill

No reviews yet

9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd #E7

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Pita
Grilled Athenian Chicken Plate
Chicken Plate

Soda

Coke (Can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.50

Coke Zero (Can)

$2.50

Sprite (Can)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (Can)

$2.50

Coke (Fountain)

$2.50

Diet Coke (Fountain)

$2.50

Coke Zero (Fountain)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$2.50

Sprite (Fountain)

$2.50

Minite Maid Lemonaide (Fountain)

$2.50

Root Beer (Can)

$2.00

Beer

Mythos

$7.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Fix Hellas

$5.00

Wine

Glass of Wine

$7.00

Glass of Wine (Refill)

$3.50

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

La Croix - Pamplemousse

$3.50

La Croix - Lime

$3.50

La Croix - Lemon

$3.50

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$2.00

APPETIZERS

Falafel Balls

Falafel Balls

$5.99
Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$5.99
Babaghanoush & Pita

Babaghanoush & Pita

$5.99
Tzatziki & Pita

Tzatziki & Pita

$5.99
Dolmades

Dolmades

$5.99

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Spanakopita Spring Rolls

Spanakopita Spring Rolls

$5.99

Spinach & Feta

Kotopita Spring Rolls

Kotopita Spring Rolls

$5.99

Chicken, Feta & Spinach

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Sampler Trio

$14.99

Your choice of Three Appetizers

Crispy Fries

$3.99
Garlic Feta Fries

Garlic Feta Fries

$5.99
Chicken Fingers (5 piece)

Chicken Fingers (5 piece)

$8.99
Yannis Famous Wings

Yannis Famous Wings

$11.99

6 Wings Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce or seasoning. Comes with 1 side of ranch.

Pepperoncini Peppers & Olives

Pepperoncini Peppers & Olives

$4.99

SALADS

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives & Cucumbers

Village Salad

$9.99

Onion, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives & Feta Cheese

Gyro Salad

$12.99

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

Shawarma Salad

$12.99

Lamb & Beef Shawarma, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$12.99

Chicken Shawarma, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta Cheese

Falafel Salad

$12.99

PLATES

Falafel Plate

$12.99

Fresh made Falafel Balls along with your choice of 2 sides

Gyro Plate

$12.99

Traditional Gyro Meat (Lamb and Beef) with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Plate

$12.99

Seasoned Dark Meat Chicken with your choice of 2 sides

Shawarma Plate

$12.99

Gyro Shawarma Meat with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.99

Chicken Shawarma Meat with your choice of 2 sides

Half/Half Meat Plate

$13.99

Your Choice of 2 meats with your choice of 2 sides

Grilled Athenian Chicken Plate

$13.99

Dark Meat Boneless Thighs Sauted w/ Tomatoes & Onions with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Kebab Plate

$14.99

Two Chicken Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides

Lamb Kebab Plate

$15.99

Two Lamb Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides

Filet Mignon Kebab Plate

$18.99

Two Filet Mignon Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides

Half/Half Kebab Plate

$18.99

Your choice of 2 kebabs with your choice of 2 sides

Lamb Chops Plate

$18.99

3 Lamb Chops seasoned and cooked to perfection (Medium) topped with sauted onions & tomatoes along with your choice of 2 sides

PITAS

Traditional Gyro Pita

$9.99

Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki wrapped inside a Pita

Chicken Pita

$9.99

Chicken Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita

Shawarma Pita

$9.99

Gyro Shawarma Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$9.99

Chicken Shawarma Pita w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside a Pita

Philly Pita

$9.99

Gyro Meat w/ Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom & Garlic Sauce wrapped in a Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.99

Falafel Balls w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Hummus Spread & Tahini Sauce wrapped in a Pita

A LA CARTE

Gyro Meat

$5.99

Chicken Meat

$5.99

Chicken Kebab Skewer

$5.99

Lamb Kebab Skewer

$6.99

Shawarma Meat

$6.99

Chicken Shawarma Meat

$6.99

Beef Kebab Skewer

$8.99

Greek Salad (Small)

$4.99

Village Salad (Small)

$5.99

Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.99

Cucumbers (Sliced)

$1.99

Pita Bread

$0.99

Feta Cheese

$0.99

Rice (Small)

$4.99

Rice (Med)

$5.99

Rice (Large)

$6.99

DESSERTS

Baklava

$4.99

Greek Yogurt

$5.99

Plain Greek Yogurt Topped w/ Honey & Walnuts

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Rice Pudding topped with Cinnamon

SAUCES

Xtra Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Xtra Salad Dressing

$0.99

Xtra Tzatziki Sauce

$0.99

Xtra Tahini Sauce

$0.99

Xtra Ranch Sauce

$0.99

Xtra Hot Sauce

$0.99

Xtra Hummus (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Babaganoush (2oz)

$0.99

Gyro by the Pound

1LB of Gyro Meat

$15.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd #E7, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Directions

