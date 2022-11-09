Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yantra Kitchen

312 Reviews

$$

18511 Pioneer Blvd

Artesia, CA 90701

Chicken Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan
Chicken Makhni

APPETIZERS

Aloo Tikki

$7.00

Spiced potato patty with mixed vegetables, paneer, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Portuguese Connection (Fish Fry)

$14.00

Fresh white fish fillet battered Amritsari style

Trio of Chicken Tikka

Trio of Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Red, green and white morsels of tandoori chicken breast marinated in our house spices and yogurt

Mumbai Pav Bhaji

$10.00

Ponakos (Pakoras)

$9.00

Medley mix vegetables battered in chickpea flour. Served with Chutney

Ocean King Prawns

$21.00

Marinated jumbo prawns mixed with special herbs and spices

Tikona (Samosas)

$7.00

3 pieces. Vegetarian

Paneer Fritta

$9.00

Yantra Chicken Kebab

$15.00

Indian Fusion Fries

$6.00

Schezwan Paneer

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

SALAD

Papaya Salad

$12.00

VEGGIE CURRY

Amritsari Chole

Amritsari Chole

$12.00

Chickpeas cooked with cumin seeds, coriander, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and onions. Garnished with cilantro, diced onions and a lemon wedge

Aloo Gobi

$11.00
Butter Paneer Masala

Butter Paneer Masala

$16.00

Homemade cheese in a butter tomato gravy with fenu- Greek leaves. Served with rice.

Paneer Bhuna

$16.00

Crispy okra stirred fried with caramelized onions and spices

Kashmiri Kofta

$15.00

Mixed vegetable dumplings with paneer in red tomato gravy. Served with rice

Nargisi Kofta Makhni

$15.00

Potatoes and paneer dumplings, sundried tomatoes, makhni gravy. Served with rice

Baingan Bhartha

$11.00

Tandoori smoked eggplant, onion-tomato masala

Kadhi Pakora

Kadhi Pakora

$11.00

Indian yellow lentils with cumin, turmeric, and spices. Served with rice

Dal Bukhara

Dal Bukhara

$11.00

Richly flavored black lentils simmered over the tandoori oven.

Yellow Dal Tadka

$11.00

Rajma

$11.00

MEAT CURRY

Delhi 6 Curry

$17.00

Onion based gravy, homemade ground spices with your choice of Chicken, Lamb, Goat, or Seasonal fish. Served with basmati rice

Go Goa Coconut Curry

$15.00

Coconut milk, curry leaves, with homemade ground spices with your choice of Chicken, Lamb, Goat, Shrimp or Seasonal Fish. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Tomato creamed based gravy with fenu Greek leaves with your choice of Chicken, Lamb, Goat, Seasonal fish, Shrimp or Paneer. Served with Rice

Fish Tikka Masala

$19.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Chicken Makhni

$18.00

Chicken leg meat, tomato cream sauce, fenu Greek leaves and butter. Served with rice

Best Memory (House Korma)

$15.00

Cashew nut creamed based sauce, black pepper, mild spiced. Served with rice

Made in India Saag

$16.00

Cooked curry spinach with spices

TANDOORI

Chicken Magnum

$24.00

Chicken leg meat marinated with Indian Spices then cooked in a clay oven. Served with a house side

Lamb Chop Rangoli

$25.00

French trimmed chops marinated in our curried masala sauce and yogurt. Served with a house side

Bengal Bonding (Fish)

$19.00

6oz. Salmon Steak marinaded with herbs & Spices. Served with a house side

PASTA

Spaghetti Arrabbiata

$12.00

Our white Indian Gravy sauce with three cheese tortellini

Penne Rose

$14.00

Spicy creamy tomato sauce with Indian Spices

Butter Noodles

$6.00

PIZZA

Piara Pizza

$14.00

Green chutney, mixed bell peppers, sliced onions, jalapenos, cilantro, kashmiri chili, cilantro, paneer and our house cheese blend

Verdure Misto Pizza

$12.00

Tomato cream sauce, chicken, mixed bell peppers, sliced onions, jalapenos, cilantro, kashmiri chili, cilantro, and our house cheese blend

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$7.00

NAAN

Butter Naan

$3.00

Plain Naan (No Butter)

$3.00
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Crispy and Fluffy Indian flat bread with fresh garlic, cilantro and spices

Garlic Chili Naan

$4.00
Malai Naan

Malai Naan

$7.00

Naan with cheese and spices

Truffle Naan

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Lacha Paratha

$4.00

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

BATHURA

$4.00

RICE/BIRYANI

Plain Rice

$3.00

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Vegetable Biryani

$12.00

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Lamb Biryani

$17.00

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

SIDES

Chutney

$3.00

Lime Pickles

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Mango Pickles

$3.00

Onion, Chili & Lemon

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pappadam

$2.00

DESSERT

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Ras Malai

$5.00

Carrot Halwa

$5.00

PANI PURI CART

PANI PURI

$10.00

PAN CART

SWEET PAN

$3.00

Sada Pan

$3.00

Sweet Saffron

$4.00

120

$4.00

160

$5.00

Drinks List

Chai

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Lassi

$4.00

Nimbu Pani

$4.00

Indian Lemonade

Coca Cola Can

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$4.00

Sprite Can

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Smart Bottled Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00

Limca

$4.00

Thumbs Up

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

The Yantra Kitchen is a design poetry. The renowned Indian cuisine mesmerizes all your senses and satiating your taste buds with its sensuous exotic flavors. It has been designed to reflect the journey of spices from the Malabar Coast in Kerala all up to North India. As a diverse nation, India showcases a variety of cooking styles in its varied regions. Bringing together this delicious taste to Artesia. Yantra has a mannerly crafted menu to reflect the culinary brilliance of Indian cuisine. The passion has crafted some of the most innovated flavors. The cuisine cleverly balances innovation and immense respect to the history of Indian cooking and its heritage. Our cuisine showcases healthy ingredients that are expertly to produce clean flavors and textures with a strong spirit at its core. Treat your taste buds at a truly unique, contemporary Indian cuisine at this elegant restaurant.

Website

Location

18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701

Directions

