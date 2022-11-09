Restaurant info

The Yantra Kitchen is a design poetry. The renowned Indian cuisine mesmerizes all your senses and satiating your taste buds with its sensuous exotic flavors. It has been designed to reflect the journey of spices from the Malabar Coast in Kerala all up to North India. As a diverse nation, India showcases a variety of cooking styles in its varied regions. Bringing together this delicious taste to Artesia. Yantra has a mannerly crafted menu to reflect the culinary brilliance of Indian cuisine. The passion has crafted some of the most innovated flavors. The cuisine cleverly balances innovation and immense respect to the history of Indian cooking and its heritage. Our cuisine showcases healthy ingredients that are expertly to produce clean flavors and textures with a strong spirit at its core. Treat your taste buds at a truly unique, contemporary Indian cuisine at this elegant restaurant.

