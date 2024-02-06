YAO
No reviews yet
213 Pearl Street Fl 2nd
New York, NY 10038
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Abalone 名品干鲍
- Beancurd Sheet Roll w. Abalone 干鲍鱼鲜竹卷$10.00
Bean curd roll with abalone and shrimp
- Shumai, Abalone and Pork 干鲍烧麦$15.00
- Black Pepper Beef and Abalone Puff Pastry 黑椒牛柳鲍鱼酥$23.00
- Braised Abalone and Berkshire Pork 干鲍红烧黑豚肉$58.00
- Braised Abalone and Free-Range Chicken 干鲍焖三黄走地鸡$48.00
- Yao’s Signature Mixed Stir Fry w. Abalone and Dried Squid 干鲍吊片小炒皇$48.00
Tang' Pick 富瑶必点
- Grilled Berkshire Pork 炭烧黑豚叉烧$36.00
- Oven Roasted Black Angus Short Rib 鹅油香烤安格斯牛小排$58.00
48-Hour slow-cooked short rib with foie gras, and organic baby lettuce
- Assorted Organic Mushrooms in Hot Stone Pot 有机菌菇石锅焗饭$32.00
Assorted mushroom over rice
- Salt Baked Free Range Chicken 古法盐焗鸡$38.00
Half chicken baked with salt
Fresh Whole Sea Perch with Bones 鲜活全鱼
Appetizer 前菜
- Cucumber w. Garlic Sauce 蒜拍小黄瓜$10.00
Cucumber salad with house-made sweet and sour sauce
- Marinated Jellyfish w. Sesame 凉拌海蜇$16.00
Jellyfish and sesame
- Hokkaido Black Snail w. Special Sauce 堂灼北海道黑螺$16.00
Black snails with house-made sauce
- Roasted Duck w. Dried Plum Sauce 梅子鸭$26.00
Roasted duck, dried plum sauce
- Fried Eggplant 椒盐茄子$12.00
Fried eggplant with salt and pepper
- Fried Calamari 椒盐鲜鱿$18.00
Fried calamari with salt and pepper
Dim Sum 点心
Seafood 海鲜
- Mapo Tofu w. Lobster 龙虾麻婆豆腐$68.00
Mapo tofu with lobster
- Yao’s Signature Mixed Stir Fry w. Abalone and Dried Squid 干鲍吊片小炒皇$48.00
- Wild Scallops w. XO Sauce XO酱炒野生带子$38.00
Wild scallops from Hokkaido with seasonal vegetables
- Ham & Clams w. White Sauce 金华火腿浸花蚬$32.00
Fresh clams with slices of ham in white sauce
- Fried Soft Shell Shrimp 椒盐软壳虾$38.00
Fried soft-shell shrimps with salt and pepper
- Lobster with White Truffle 白松露龙虾$68.00
One lobster with white truffle and mushroom
Duck 鸭
Pork 猪
Beef 牛
Chicken 鸡
Soup 汤
Vegetables 蔬菜
- Organic Baby Lettuce 堂灼有机生菜胆$26.00
Baby lettuce, deep-fried garlic and shallots
- Stir-Fried Water Spinach w. Belacan 马拉盏炒空心菜$28.00
Stir-fried water spinach with belacan sauce (seafood)
- Snow Pea Leaves w. Broth 高汤浸豆苗$28.00
With mushroom, dried shrimp and ham
- Snow Pea Leaves w. Chanterelle 鸡油菌米浆豆苗$28.00
Snow pea leaves with chanterelle in rice paste
- Stir-Fried Assorted Vegetable w. Black Truffle 黑松露炒全素$28.00
Mushroom, asparagus with black truffle
- Stir-fried Okra w. Black Garlic 黑蒜炒秋葵$26.00
Okra, and black garlic
- Chinese Cauliflower w. Preserved Meat 干烧台山菜花$28.00
Chinese cauliflower and preserved meat
- Stir-Fried String Bean with Minced Pork and Kale Borecole 橄榄菜肉碎四季豆$26.00
Stir-fried string bean, minced pork, and kale borecole
Rice & Noodles 主食
- Steamed Lobster and Chencun Noodles w. XO Sauce. XO酱龙虾蒸陈村粉$68.00
One lobster, housemade rice noodles, with housemade xo sauce
- Lobster w. Sticky Rice and Black Truffle 黑松露龙虾糯米饭$78.00
Lobster, sticky rice, and black truffle
- Fried Rice w. Scallops and Xo Sauce. XO酱带子瑶柱炒饭$32.00
Scallops, rice, red masago caviar, and housemade xo sauce
- Fried Rice w. Diced Angus Short Rib 安格斯牛小排粒炒饭$32.00
Diced angus short rib, eggs, shallots
- Assorted Organic Mushrooms in Hot Stone Pot 有机菌菇石锅焗饭$32.00
Assorted mushroom over rice
- Fried Rice w. Roasted Eelt 香芋蒲烧鳗鱼炒饭$32.00
Eel and squash over rice
- Fusilli w. Wild Octopus and Bone Marrow 牛骨髓野生八爪鱼卷面$38.00
Wild octopus, bone marrow fusilli, and noodles
- White Rice$2.00
Dessert 甜品
Drink
Cocktails
Spirit-Free Cocktails
Beer
By The Glass
- Jeio-Bisol Glera Blend$18.00+
- Chard, Pinot Noir$22.00+
- Rabigato Blend, CARM$14.00+
- Sauvignon Blanc, VIlla Maria$16.00+
- Sancerre (Sauv Blanc), Domaine Rafaittan-Planchon$18.00+
- Riesling, Max Ferdinand Richter$20.00+
- Merlot, Markham Vineyard$16.00+
- Grenache, Chateau de Sant Cosme$16.00+
- Gamay, Nicole Chanrion$18.00+
- Cab Franc, Merlot$24.00+
- Tokaj, Royal Tokaji$18.00+
- Lacrima and Native Cherries, Lucchetti$18.00+
By The Bottle
- Pinot Blanc, Lieb Cellars$70.00
- Chardonnay, Champagne Gosset$130.00
- Chardonnay, Laurent-Perrier, Champagne$160.00
- Pinot Noir, Pinot Menuire$160.00
- Pinot Noir, Laurent-Perrier$220.00
- Chardonnay, Bruno Paillard$270.00
- Chardonnay, Pinot Menuire$600.00
- Chardonnay, Tattinger$600.00
- Chardonnay, Dom Perignon$700.00
- Jeio Prosecco, Glera Blend$60.00
- Posit, Saints Hills, Posh$64.00
- Riesling, Fritz Haag$60.00
- Riesling, Mulheimer Sonnenlay$68.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Yao$50.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, The Paper Nautilus$98.00
- Chardonnay, Yao$50.00
- Chablis, Thomas Labille$72.00
- Bourgogne, Xavier Monnot$88.00
- Pouilly-Fuisse, Domaine de la Garenne$120.00
- Chardonnay, Maison Joseph Drouhin$290.00
- Pinot Noir, Domaine Laurent Chardigny$50.00
- Pinot Noir, Bergstrom$120.00
- Merlot Yao, Special Select$50.00
- Mencia, Bodegas Estefania Tilenus$65.00
- Rioja, Bodegas Muga$78.00
- Gamay, Chateau du Moulin a Vent$74.00
- Dingac, Saints Hills$100.00
- Sangiovese, Le Ragnaie$52.00
- Nebiolo, Gaja$150.00
- Cab Franc, Cab Sauv$180.00
- Nebiolo, Gaja, Barbaresco$750.00
- Yao Cab Franc, Carmenere$100.00
- Bordeaux, Chateau Monbousquet$150.00
- Bordeaux, Petit Figeac$240.00
- Bordeaux, Brane-Cantenac$360.00
- Bordeaux, Reserve La Comtesse$1,160.00
- Bordeaux, Grand Vin de Chateau Latour$1,500.00
- Burgundy, Domaine Faiveley$200.00
- Burgundy, Domaine Romanee-Conti$2,000.00
- Cab Sauv, Petit Syrah$400.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Harper Oak$68.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2020$240.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2019$775.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Hundred Acre$1,600.00
Spirits
- Black Button Distilling$14.00
- Tito's$18.00
- Absolut$18.00
- Suntory Haku$18.00
- Ketel One$22.00
- Grey Goose$24.00
- St. Georges Chili$22.00
- Woodys$14.00
- Suntory Roku$18.00
- Tanqueray$18.00
- Bombay Sapphire$20.00
- Empress 1908$20.00
- Hendricks$24.00
- St. Georges$24.00
- Baccardi White Label$14.00
- Ten-To-One Carribean White$16.00
- Ten-to-One Carribean Dark$18.00
- Appleton Estate Jamaican$18.00
- Appleton Estate 12-yr$22.00
- Planteray Stiggins Fancy$22.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Jim Beam$14.00
- Wild Turkey 101$14.00
- Jim Beam Black$16.00
- WL Weller 12$18.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Makers Mark 46$18.00
- J.P. Trodden$20.00
- Knob Creek$20.00
- Eagle Rare$22.00
- Russell's Reserve 10 yr$26.00
- Coopers Daughter Black Walnut$26.00
- Bakers$26.00
- Rare Breed$30.00
- Blantons$34.00
- Makers Mark$16.00
- St. Georges“Baller ”Umeshu Cask"$24.00
- Oregon, Westward Single Malt 2-Row$28.00
- Wild Turkey 101 Rye$14.00
- Sazerac$16.00
- Rittenhouse$18.00
- Russel’s Reserve Rye 6yr$22.00
- Bhakta “1928”$28.00
- Old Overholt Limited Cask Strength$32.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Writers Tears Cask Strength$20.00
- RedBreast 12$28.00
- Toki$20.00
- Hatosaki$24.00
- Hibiki Harmony$28.00
- Yamazaki 12$36.00
- Yamazaki 18$98.00
- Dewars$18.00
- Johnny Walker Black$22.00
- Dewars 18$30.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$68.00
- Islay, Laphraoig 10 yr$22.00
- Caol Ila 12 yr$26.00
- Lowland, Auchentoshan 3-Wood$26.00
- Skye, Talisker 10yr$24.00
- Speyside, Glenfiddich 15 Solera Cask$28.00
- Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask$34.00
- Balvenie 21 yr Single Barrel$92.00
- Highland, Dalmore 14$28.00
- The Macallan 12 Sherry Oak$36.00
- The Macallan Rare Cask$96.00
- Pueblo Viejo$14.00
- Hiatus Blanco$16.00
- Espolon Blanco$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- Hiatus Reposado$20.00
- Espolon Reposado$22.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Mal Bien Espadin$16.00
- Montelobos Espadin Joven$18.00
- Mal Bien Zacate Limone$20.00
- Montelobos Ensamble$36.00
- Tigre Maguey Papalote$42.00
- Cognac, Courvoisier VSOP$18.00
- Cognac, Remy Martin 1738$24.00
- Cognac, Martell Cordon Bleu$32.00
- Cognac, Hennessey XO$68.00
- Brandy, Bhakta 27:07$24.00
- Armagnac, Bhakta 1973$76.00
- Fernet$16.00
- Kweichow Moutai 飞天茅台$498.00
- Moutai Liquor 贵州茅台$1,888.00
- Wu Liang Ye 珍品五糧液$238.00
- Xing Hua Cun Fen Chiw 杏花村汾酒$128.00
- Yang He Dream Blue 江苏洋河梦之蓝$188.00
- National Cellar 1573 泸州国窖$168.00
- Te Chu Chiw 泸州老窖特曲$14.00+
- Winler Brewed Shao Xing Huadiao 紹興花雕酒$68.00
- Aperol$14.00
- Fernet Branca$16.00
- Branca Menta$16.00
- Montenegro$16.00
- Braulio$20.00
- Bruto Americano$20.00
- Cynar$16.00
- Campari$14.00
- Absinthe$22.00
N/A Beverage
Chinese Tea
- Imperial Jasmine Green Tea 特級福建龙珠茉莉绿茶$10.00
- Jasmine Pearl Green Tea 福建茉莉花龙珠绿茶$8.00
- House Premium Tie Guanyin Tea 特級安溪铁观音$18.00
- Southern Tie Guanyin Tea 安溪铁观音$10.00
- Yunnan Black Tea 云南老树红茶$10.00
- Green Pu’er Tea (Jing Dong) 云南2018景东普洱(生普)$10.00
- Supreme Green Pu’er Tea 云南2007古道头村普洱(生普)$18.00
- House Pu’er Tea 云南老树熟普洱$10.00
- Wuyi Premium Da Hong Pao 福建大紅袍金奖肉桂$20.00
- Wuyi Da Hong Pao 福建大紅袍$12.00
- Chrysanthemum 飄香菊花茶$8.00
- Chrysanthemum & Pu’er Tea 菊花普洱茶$10.00
Sommelier Pairing
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
213 Pearl Street Fl 2nd, New York, NY 10038