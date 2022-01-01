Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yapa

review star

No reviews yet

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chococake ice cream
Chocolate Cake

MEATS & SEAFOOD

65-day dry aged boneless ribeye

65-day dry aged boneless ribeye

$26.95

Organic Sonoma County chicken

$6.75

Wild Santa Barbara salmon

$14.50

Wild Santa Barbara halibut

$16.75
Yapa Reserve white sturgeon caviar

Yapa Reserve white sturgeon caviar

$36.00
Yapa Reserve smoked trout caviar

Yapa Reserve smoked trout caviar

$15.00

White Sturgeon Caviar Pack

$38.00

Smoked Trout Caviar Pack

$22.00

DAIRY & EGGS

Organic whole milk

$6.00

Organic lactose-free whole milk

$6.00

Unsalted butter

$5.00

Organic brown eggs

$4.25

DRY GOODS

Organic Giustos Unbleached Flour

Organic Giustos Unbleached Flour

$2.50

Whole Wheat Flour

$3.10

Pancake Mix

$5.10
Quinoa

Quinoa

$4.20
Purple Corn

Purple Corn

$6.50

Japanese Panko

$3.00
Medium Grain White Rice

Medium Grain White Rice

$2.00
Peruvian Beans

Peruvian Beans

$2.00
Cancha Corn

Cancha Corn

$4.10
Organic Brown Sugar

Organic Brown Sugar

$2.00
Organic White Sugar

Organic White Sugar

$2.00
White Sugar Cubes

White Sugar Cubes

$14.00
Brown Cubes

Brown Cubes

$14.00

Maldon smoked sea salt

$7.50

Kosher Salt

$7.00
Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$3.00
Fabrri Amarena Cherries

Fabrri Amarena Cherries

$18.00

Llama Spit Hand Sanitizer

$2.00

PRODUCE

Lemons

Lemons

$4.00
Limes

Limes

$4.00

Oranges

$7.00
Grapefruits

Grapefruits

$9.00
Red tomatoes

Red tomatoes

$2.30
Carrots

Carrots

$3.00
Red onions

Red onions

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes

$2.00
Kennebec Potatoes

Kennebec Potatoes

$2.00
Celery

Celery

$3.00
Little Gems Lettuce

Little Gems Lettuce

$2.00
Yellow Corn on the Cob

Yellow Corn on the Cob

$2.00
Garlic Cloves

Garlic Cloves

$0.75

Cilantro

$2.00
Oregano

Oregano

$2.00
Mint

Mint

$2.00

PICKLES & CONDIMENTS

Pickled Cauliflower & Serrano Chilies

Pickled Cauliflower & Serrano Chilies

$4.00
Pickled Cucumbers

Pickled Cucumbers

$4.00

Pickled Daikon Radish & Yellow Peppers

$4.00
Pickled carrots & Shallots

Pickled carrots & Shallots

$4.00

Heinz Ketchup

$4.00

Gindo’s Spice of Life Hot Sauce

$12.00

Aji panca paste

$4.00

Aji amarillo paste

$4.00

SNACKS & DESSERTS

Casino mint-chocolate cookies

$2.00

Dona Pepa cookies

$2.00
Alfajores

Alfajores

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00
Lucuma ice cream

Lucuma ice cream

$3.00
Strawberry sorbet

Strawberry sorbet

$3.00

Chococake ice cream

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$20.00
Oaxacan Gold

Oaxacan Gold

$22.00

Mojave Margarita

$22.00
Pisco Punch

Pisco Punch

$22.00

Lilikoi Mai Tai

$20.00

Urban Jungle Bird

$18.00
Fair Harvard

Fair Harvard

$26.00
Negroni

Negroni

$22.00
Improved Whiskey Cocktail

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$26.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$16.00
Frozen Painkiller

Frozen Painkiller

$16.00

Pornstar Chi Chi

$18.00

Crossfire Hurricane

$18.00

COCKTAIL KITS

Mimosa Cocktail Kit

Mimosa Cocktail Kit

$30.00

750ML NATURAL SPARKLING WINE & YOUR CHOICE OF 32OZ COLD PRESSED GRAPEFRUIT OR ORANGE JUICE

Chilcano Cocktail Kit

Chilcano Cocktail Kit

$75.00

750ML 2017 CAPURRO ACHOLADO PISCO, 8-CANS OF ELLIOT’S GINGER BEER, 16OZ COLD-PRESSED LIME JUICE, CANDIED GINGER, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

El Diablo Cocktail Kit

El Diablo Cocktail Kit

$95.00

750ML SIEMBRA VALLES BLANCO TEQUILA, 8-CANS OF ELLIOT’S GINGER BEER, 16OZ COLD-PRESSED LIME JUICE, CRÈME DE CASSIS, CANDIED GINGER, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit

Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit

$65.00

750ML SILVERGRIN VODKA, 8-CANS OF ELLIOT’S GINGER BEER, 16OZ COLD-PRESSED LIME JUICE, CANDIED GINGER, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

Kangaroo/Flame of Love Cocktail Kit

Kangaroo/Flame of Love Cocktail Kit

$85.00

750ML SILVERGRIN VODKA, 375ML DOLIN DRY VERMOUTH, 375ML VALDESPINO “INOCENTE” FINO SHERRY, CASTELVETRANO OLIVES, ORANGE TWISTS, MATCHES, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

Martinez Cocktail Kit

$110.00

1L FORD’S GIN, 375ML DOLIN ROUGE VERMOUTH, MARASCHINO LIQUEUR, BOTTLE OF ANGOSTURA BITTERS, LEMON TWISTS, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

Martini Cocktail Kit

Martini Cocktail Kit

$100.00

1L FORD’S GIN, 375ML DOLIN DRY VERMOUTH, BOTTLE OF REGAN’S ORANGE BITTERS, LEMON TWISTS, CASTELVETRANO OLIVES, 2-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

Manhattan Cocktail Kit

Manhattan Cocktail Kit

$95.00

750ML RITTENHOUSE 100PF RYE, 375ML DOLIN ROUGE VERMOUTH, BOTTLE OF ANGOSTURA BITTERS, JAR OF AMARENA CHERRIES, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

El Capitan Cocktail Kit

El Capitan Cocktail Kit

$100.00

750ML CAPURRO PISCO, 375ML DOLIN ROUGE VERMOUTH, BOTTLE OF ANGOSTURA BITTERS, JAR OF AMARENA CHERRIES, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

Palmetto Cocktail Kit

Palmetto Cocktail Kit

$85.00

750ML RUM-BAR JAMAICAN GOLD RUM, 375ML DOLIN ROUGE VERMOUTH, BOTTLE OF ANGOSTURA BITTERS, JAR OF AMARENA CHERRIES, 12-PACK OF YAPA’S BIG CLINEBELL CUBES

COLD PRESSED JUICES

Lime Juice

$8.00

Lemon Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$8.00

COCKTAIL SYRUPS

Organic Cane Simple Syrup

$10.00

Citrus Spiked Organic Agave Syrup

$14.00

Raw West Coast High Dessert Wildflower Honey Syrup

$20.00

Ginger Syrup

$14.00

Cinnamon Syrup

$14.00

Citrus Gomme Syrup

$14.00

Pineapple Gomme Syrup

$16.00

Grenadine Syrup

$14.00
Rhum JM Petit Cane Syrup

Rhum JM Petit Cane Syrup

$14.00

ICE

2”x 2” Cubes

$10.00

Scottsman Pellets

$8.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Mtn Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Mtn Valley Spring Water 4-PK

Mtn Valley Spring Water 4-PK

$8.00
Mtn Valley Sparkling Water

Mtn Valley Sparkling Water

$3.00

Mtn Valley Sparkling Water 4-PK

$8.00
Q Tonic Water

Q Tonic Water

$4.00
Q Tonic Water 4-PK

Q Tonic Water 4-PK

$12.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00
Mexican Coca-Cola 4-PK

Mexican Coca-Cola 4-PK

$8.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke 4-PK

$8.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
Mexican Sprite 4-PK

Mexican Sprite 4-PK

$8.00
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$3.00
Inca Kola 4-PK

Inca Kola 4-PK

$8.00
Elliot’s Ginger Beer

Elliot’s Ginger Beer

$5.00
Elliot’s Ginger Beer 4-PK

Elliot’s Ginger Beer 4-PK

$12.00

Vignette Rosé Wine Soda

$6.00

Vignette Rosé Wine Soda 4-PK

$20.00

Vignette Pinot Noir Wine Soda

$6.00

Vignette Pinot Noir Wine Soda 4-PK

$20.00

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

San Pellegrino Pompelmo 4-PK

$8.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Blue Bottle NOLA Iced Coffee

$8.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bulletproof Coffee

$6.00

DEMITASSE COFFEE, ORGANIC MCT OIL & GRASS-FED BUTTER

BEERS

Cristal

$5.00

Cristal 4-PK

$16.00
Cusquena

Cusquena

$5.00
Cusquena 4-PK

Cusquena 4-PK

$16.00
Dark Chestnut Imperial Stout, Kuri Kuro

Dark Chestnut Imperial Stout, Kuri Kuro

$12.00
Dark Chestnut Imp. Stout, Kuri Kuro 4-PK

Dark Chestnut Imp. Stout, Kuri Kuro 4-PK

$42.00
Grapefruit Radler, Stiegl

Grapefruit Radler, Stiegl

$5.00
Grapefruit Radler, Stiegl 4-PK

Grapefruit Radler, Stiegl 4-PK

$16.00
Mic Czech, Boomtown

Mic Czech, Boomtown

$7.00
Mic Czech, Boomtown 4-PK

Mic Czech, Boomtown 4-PK

$20.00
White Ale, Wednesday Cat

White Ale, Wednesday Cat

$10.00
White Ale, Wednesday Cat 4-PK

White Ale, Wednesday Cat 4-PK

$34.00

WINE BOTTLES

NV Azimut, Extra Brut Cava

NV Azimut, Extra Brut Cava

$25.00

NV Laititude 50N, Rose Sekt

$25.00

NV Bruno Paillard, Extra Brut Champagne

$35.00

2018 Gaspard, Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

2018 Populis, Rose of Carignane

$25.00
2018 Terres Dorees, Gamay

2018 Terres Dorees, Gamay

$25.00
2018 Oeno, Pinot Noir

2018 Oeno, Pinot Noir

$30.00

2018 Chateau D’Oupia, Carignan

$20.00
2016 Bichi, Baja field blend

2016 Bichi, Baja field blend

$30.00

SPIRITS BOTTLES

Silvergrin Vodka

Silvergrin Vodka

$24.00

750ML

Ford’s Gin

Ford’s Gin

$26.00

Caledonia Spirits Barr Hill Gin

$36.00

Plymouth Navy Strength English Gin

$38.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$24.00

Svöl Swedish-Style Aquavit

$35.00
Siembra Valles Blanco Tequila

Siembra Valles Blanco Tequila

$52.00
Mal Bien Mezcal

Mal Bien Mezcal

$35.00
2017 Capurro Acholado Pisco

2017 Capurro Acholado Pisco

$35.00
High West Western Oat Silver Whiskey

High West Western Oat Silver Whiskey

$35.00
Rittenhouse 100pf Rye

Rittenhouse 100pf Rye

$26.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$32.00

Avuá Amburana Cachaca

$52.00
Rum-Bar Jamaican Silver Rum

Rum-Bar Jamaican Silver Rum

$24.00
Rum-Bar Jamaican Gold Rum

Rum-Bar Jamaican Gold Rum

$32.00

Rhum JM 100pf Blanc Agricole Rum

$32.00

Clement Canne Blue Blanc Agricole Rum

$42.00
Cruzan Black Strap Rum

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$18.00

Laird’s Blended Applejack

$24.00

Dewar’s White Label Blended Scotch Whisky

$24.00

VERMOUTHS & SHERRY BOTTLES

Dolin Dry Vermouth

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$18.00
Dolin Blanc Vermouth

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$18.00
Dolin Rouge Vermouth

Dolin Rouge Vermouth

$18.00

Punt e Mes Vermouth

$28.00
Valdespino Manzanilla Deliciosa Sherry

Valdespino Manzanilla Deliciosa Sherry

$25.00
Valdespino Fino Inocente Sherry

Valdespino Fino Inocente Sherry

$25.00
Valdespino Amontillado Tio Diego Sherry

Valdespino Amontillado Tio Diego Sherry

$28.00
Hidalgo Cream Alameda Sherry

Hidalgo Cream Alameda Sherry

$18.00

APÉRTITIFS, LIQUEURS & AMARI BOTTLES

Chateau de Laubade Floc de Gascogne Vin de Liqueur

Chateau de Laubade Floc de Gascogne Vin de Liqueur

$20.00
Cappelletti Apéritif Wine

Cappelletti Apéritif Wine

$20.00
Tempus Fugit Kina L'Aero D'Or Apéritif Wine

Tempus Fugit Kina L'Aero D'Or Apéritif Wine

$34.00
Byrrh Grand Quinquina Apéritif Wine

Byrrh Grand Quinquina Apéritif Wine

$20.00
Leopold Bros. Aperitivo Liqueur

Leopold Bros. Aperitivo Liqueur

$30.00
Salers Aperitif La Bounoux Gentiane Liqueur

Salers Aperitif La Bounoux Gentiane Liqueur

$22.00

Dolin Véritable Génépy des Alpes Liqueur

$30.00
Meletti Amaro

Meletti Amaro

$26.00
Tempus Fugit Gran Classico Bitter Liqueur

Tempus Fugit Gran Classico Bitter Liqueur

$38.00
Fernet Branca

Fernet Branca

$18.00
Chareau Aloe Liqueur

Chareau Aloe Liqueur

$42.00
Leopold Bros. Maraschino Liqueur

Leopold Bros. Maraschino Liqueur

$42.00
Leopold Bros. Orange Liqueur

Leopold Bros. Orange Liqueur

$40.00
St. Elder Natural Elderflower Liqueur

St. Elder Natural Elderflower Liqueur

$20.00
Escubac Sweetdram Liqueur

Escubac Sweetdram Liqueur

$36.00
Meletti Anis Liqueur

Meletti Anis Liqueur

$20.00

Clear Creek Cherry Liqueur

$24.00
The King’s Ginger Liqueur

The King’s Ginger Liqueur

$40.00
Tia Maria Dark Liqueur

Tia Maria Dark Liqueur

$28.00
Il Mallo Nocino Liqueur

Il Mallo Nocino Liqueur

$42.00

COCKTAIL BITTERS BOTTLES

Angostura

$14.00
Angostura Orange

Angostura Orange

$12.00

4oz BOTTLE

Regan’s Orange

Regan’s Orange

$14.00
Peychaud’s

Peychaud’s

$10.00
Fee Bros. Whiskey Barrel-Aged

Fee Bros. Whiskey Barrel-Aged

$10.00

RETAIL

Llama Spit Hand Sanitizer

$2.00

Yapa Pin

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Yapa image
Yapa image
Yapa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yunomi Handroll - DTLA Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurantnext
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
orange star4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo
orange starNo Reviews
456 East 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo
orange star4.6 • 315
134 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Wurstküche DTLA
orange star4.7 • 1,517
800 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction - 811 Traction Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
811 Traction Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston