Southern
Bars & Lounges
American

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas

review star

No reviews yet

2121 N Pearl St.

Dallas, TX 75201

Order Again

Popular Items

Yardbird Tenders
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
House Fries

Large Format Meals

Yardbird Fried Chicken for the Family

Yardbird Fried Chicken for the Family

$150.00

(Feeds 6 ppl) 24 pieces of our world famous 27 hour brined chicken, mac & cheese, and biscuits for all

Chicken Biscuit Snack Pack

Chicken Biscuit Snack Pack

$95.00

12 pack of crispy chicken biscuits, mac n cheese, crispy corn meal fried okra, house ranch

Backyard BBQ Bonanza

Backyard BBQ Bonanza

$175.00

Yardbird fried chicken, our famous mac n cheese, house pickles, St. Louis ribs, buttermilk biscuits, spiced cracklins, 1.5# smoked brisket over bacon baked beans

Appetizers

Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

$13.00

honey butter, house-made jam -four served-

Deviled Eggs GF

Deviled Eggs GF

$15.00

dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)

Fried Green Tomato BLT

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$18.00

house-smoked pork belly, pimento cheese, frisee, smoky tomato jam, lemon vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Biscuits

Crispy Chicken Biscuits

$18.00

pepper jelly -two served-

Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN

Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN

$22.00

pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$8.00

Fresh Cilantro, Fried Tortillas, Cumin Lime Sourcream, Fresh Avocado

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$16.00

Fresh Cilantro, Fried Tortillas, Cumin Lime Sourcream, Fresh Avocado

Skillet Cornbread

Skillet Cornbread

$16.00

sharp cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, honey butter

Salads

Butter Lettuce & Grilled Mango Salad

Butter Lettuce & Grilled Mango Salad

$18.00

char-grilled mango, smoked pecans, red onion, tomato, benne seed vinaigrette

Country Cobb Protein Bowl

Country Cobb Protein Bowl

$25.00

roasted chicken, field peas, corn, apples, avocado, kale, crispy quinoa, tomato, onion

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$18.00

house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing

Garden Vegetable & Butter Bean Salad

$20.00

broccolini, green bean, cauliflower, roasted tomatoes, country croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette

BBQ Grilled Salmon Salad

$28.00

Avocado, Grilled Corn, Cherry Tomato, Black Bean, Red Onion, Crispy Tortillas, Field Greens, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$22.00

Swiss cheese, smoky tomato jam, mayo, house pickles, ciabatta bread (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Roasted Chicken, Smoke Pecans, Grapes, Apples, Alfalfa Sprout, Avocado, Butter Lettuce, Tomato

Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich

Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich

$22.00

Carolina reaper rub, spicy slaw -eat at your own risk! (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)

The Great American Burger

The Great American Burger

$24.00

short rib, brisket, and chuck blend, double patty, house-smoked pork belly, American cheese, house pickles, special sauce (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)

Mains

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$42.00

cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-

Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken

Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken

$33.00

1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-

The Whole Bird

The Whole Bird

$76.00

watermelon and waffle, -available gluten free-

Yardbird Tenders

Yardbird Tenders

$22.00

house ranch, bbq, honey hot sauce -four served-

Yardbird Chicken Wings

Yardbird Chicken Wings

$24.00

twice-fried, tossed with Louisiana hot sauce, housemade buttermilk ranch, house fries

Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet

Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet

$33.00

olive relish, pesto

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

spiced honey

Grits

Grits

$14.00

Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese

Southern Street Corn

Southern Street Corn

$14.00

chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$15.00

Reggano Parmesan, Truffle Oil

House Fries

$12.00

house-made buttermilk ranch, bacon salt

Fried Okra

$12.00

Crispy Fried, Buttermilk Ranch Season

Local Texas Collard Greens

$14.00

smoked ham hocks, grilled, jalapenos, sweet onions - Val Verde Farm, McAllen, TX

Spiced Watermelon

Spiced Watermelon

$8.00

Desserts

Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake

Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake

$21.00

Nutella Frosting, Bourbon Salted Caramel

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Toasted Mint Meringue, Raspberry Sauce, Seasonal Fruit

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$16.00

Chocolate Sauce, Rice Krispie

Beverages To Go

1L Acqua Panna Still Water

1L Acqua Panna Still Water

$8.00
1L San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

1L San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

BTL Coke

$5.00

BTL Diet Coke

$5.00

BTL Sprite

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.

Website

Location

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
Yardbird image
Banner pic
BG pic
Yardbird image

