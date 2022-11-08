Southern
American
Bars & Lounges
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar - Miami
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you. Online Ordering for pickup is available daily from 11 am - 9 pm.
Location
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
