Southern
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar - Miami

1600 Lenox Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you. Online Ordering for pickup is available daily from 11 am - 9 pm.

1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

