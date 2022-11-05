Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Yardley Bagel Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

670 Stony Hill Rd

Yardley, PA 19067

Order Again

Popular Items

**BACON, EGG, CHEESE
Bagel w/CC
**EGG, CHEESE

Bagels

Bagels Each

$1.49
Bagel w/CC

Bagel w/CC

$3.49

Fresh baked, kettle boiled bagel with our house blended cream cheese

Bagel w/Butter

$2.49

Fresh baked, kettle boiled bagel with butter

Bagel w/PB

$3.49

Bagel w/PBJ

$3.99

Bagel w/Jelly

$3.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

** EGG

** EGG

$3.29

Scrambled egg on your choice of one of our fresh baked, kettle boiled bagels

**EGG, CHEESE

**EGG, CHEESE

$3.69

Scrambled egg and cheese on your choice of one of our fresh baked, kettle boiled bagels

**BACON

$4.59

**BACON, EGG

$4.99

**BACON, CHEESE

$4.99
**BACON, EGG, CHEESE

**BACON, EGG, CHEESE

$6.29

**SAUSAGE

$4.59

**SAUSAGE, EGG

$4.99
**SAUSAGE, CHEESE

**SAUSAGE, CHEESE

$4.99
**SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE

**SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE

$6.29
**PORK ROLL

**PORK ROLL

$4.59

**PORKROLL, CHEESE

$4.99

**PORKROLL, EGG

$4.99
**PORKROLL, EGG, CHEESE

**PORKROLL, EGG, CHEESE

$6.29

**HAM

$4.59

**HAM, CHEESE

$4.78

**HAM, EGG

$4.66
**HAM, EGG, CHEESE

**HAM, EGG, CHEESE

$5.98

**SCRAPPLE

$4.59

**SCRAPPLE, CHEESE

$4.99

**SCRAPPLE, EGG

$4.99
**SCRAPPLE, EGG, CHEESE

**SCRAPPLE, EGG, CHEESE

$6.29

**TURKEY BACON

$4.59Out of stock

**TURKEY BACON, CHEESE

$4.78Out of stock

**TURKEY BACON, EGG

$4.99Out of stock
**TURKEY BACON EGG & CHEESE

**TURKEY BACON EGG & CHEESE

$6.29Out of stock

**TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.59

**TURKEY SAUSAGE, CHEESE

$4.99

**TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG

$4.99

**TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE

$6.29

** EGG WHITES

$3.29

** EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$3.69

** BACON, EGG WHITES

$4.99

** BACON, EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$6.29

** SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES

$4.99

** SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$6.29

** PORK ROLL, EGG WHITES

$4.99

** PORK ROLL, EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$6.29

** HAM, EGG WHITES

$4.99

** HAM, EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$6.29

** SCRAPPLE, EGG WHITES

$4.99

** SCRAPPLE, EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$6.29

** TURKEY BACON, EGG WHITES

$4.99Out of stock

** TURKEY BACON, EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$6.29Out of stock

** TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES

$4.99

** TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES, CHEESE

$6.29

Signature Sandwiches

**THE STONY HILL

$8.59

Avocado, scrambled egg, sriracha, cheddar cheese on whole grain bread.

**JAMMIN BACON

$8.59

Red pepper jelly, bacon, scrambled egg, goat cheese on whole grain bread.

**GRILLED HAM EGG & CHEESE

$7.49

Grilled ham, scrambled egg, gruyere cheese on whole grain bread.

**LUMBERJACK

$8.59

Sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, with a drizzle of real Vermont maple syrup. This is a customer favorite!

**HEART HEALTHY

$4.99

Egg whites, spinach and tomato

**DENVER

$7.69

Grilled ham, scrambled egg, green pepper, onion, Swiss cheese on choice of bagel or bread. A real Western treat!

**SANTA FE

$4.59

Scrambled egg, salsa, cheddar cheese on choice of bagel or bread.

**PHILLY STEAK EGG & CHEESE

$8.99

Chopped steak, scrambled egg, sautéed sweet onion, provolone cheese on choice of bagel or bread.

LOX

LOX

$9.10

Nova lox, plain cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato on bagel choice.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.99

Breakfast Burritos

**Meat, Egg, Cheese Burrito

$7.99

**Hashbrown Burrito

$7.59
**Mexican Burrito

**Mexican Burrito

$6.99

Eggs, hash brown patty, green peppers, tomato, cheddar, salsa

**Steak Burrito

$8.99

**Veggie Burrito

$6.99

** Egg Burrito

$6.79

Breakfast

**2 Eggs w/Toast and Hashbrown**

$4.25

**2 Eggs, Meat w/Toast & Hashbrown**

$6.99

**Two Eggs Only

$3.99

**Three Eggs Only

$4.49

**Two Egg Whites Only

$4.49

**Three Egg Whites Only

$4.99

**French Toast**

$6.99
**FrenchToast With 2 Eggs**

**FrenchToast With 2 Eggs**

$7.59

**French Toast W/2 Eggs & Meat**

$7.99

**Hashbrown On Side

$1.59

Oatmeal

$3.45

Omelettes

**Build Your Own Omelet

$4.69

**Cheese Omlette

$5.99

**Egg, Meat,Cheese Omlette

$7.79

**California Omlette

$6.99

**Hashbrown Omlette

$6.79

Three egg omelette with American cheese and hash browns

**South of the Border Omlette

$6.99

**Farmers Omlette

$6.79

**Meat Lovers Omlette

$8.99

**Denver Omlette

$7.99

**Philly Steak Omlette

$10.99

**Egg White Omelet

$6.19

**Egg White, Cheese Omelet

$7.49

**Egg White, Meat, Cheese Omelet

$9.19

**Egg White Hashbrown Omelet

$8.29

**Egg Whites Farmers Omelet

$8.29

**Egg Whites Denver Omelet

$9.49

**Egg White California Omelet

$8.49

**Egg White South Of Border Omelet

$8.49

*Egg White Philly Steak Omelet

$10.49

**Egg White Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.49

Fajita Chicken Omelette

$9.99

Cream Cheese Tubs

Plain Cream Cheese Tub

$3.79

Veggie Tub

$3.99

Lox Spread Tub

$6.99

Scallion Tub

$3.99

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$4.49

Cinnamon Sugar Tub

$3.99

Garlic & Herb Tub

$3.99

Strawberry Tub

$3.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Tub

$3.99

Choc Chip CC

$3.99Out of stock

Cream Cheese 4oz Side

$1.99

Meat Sides

**Hashbrown On Side

$1.59

**Bacon On Side

$1.99

**Sausage On Side

$1.99

**Porkroll On Side

$1.99

**Ham On Side

$1.99

**Turkey Bacon On Side

$1.99Out of stock

**Turkey Sausage On Side

$1.99

**Scrapple On Side

$1.99

Pickle On Side

$0.50

Pickle And Chips On Side

$1.00

Salad Tubs And Lox

Chicken Salad Tub

$5.99

White Fish Salad Tub

$8.99

Tuna Salad Tub

$6.99

Butter Tub

$3.99

Everything Butter

$3.99

Lox Portion

$6.99

1/2 lb Lox

$17.99

1 lb Lox

$34.99

Whitefish 4oz Side

$4.49

Lunch Sandwiches

**Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

**Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, chipotle mayo, on toasted sour dough bread

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$8.69

Ham, lettuce, dijon aioli, cheddar cheese on rye bread

**Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.99

Ribeye steak, onions, provolone cheese on a long roll

BLT Sandwich

$8.59

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sour dough bread

**Grilled 3 Cheese & Tomato Sandwich

$7.99

Cheddar, American, gruyere, tomato on sourdough bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.69

Home made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on whole grain bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.69

Home made tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on Wheat bread

Smoked Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Smoked Whitefish salad, tomato, red onions, cucumber on toasted wheat bread

Grilled Turkey & Brie Sandwich

Grilled Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$9.99

Signature Turkey Sandwich

$8.99
AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.99

Burgers

**Yardley Café Burger

**Yardley Café Burger

$12.99

Sirloin burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion on a Brioche bun served with chips and a pickle spear.

**Bacon, Egg & Cheeseburger

**Bacon, Egg & Cheeseburger

$14.99

Sirloin burger topped with bacon, sunny side up egg and choice on cheese on a Brioche bun served with chips and a pickle spear.

**Hashburger

**Hashburger

$14.99

Sirloin burger topped with bacon hash brown patty and choice of cheese on a Brioche bun served with chips and a pickle spear.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.69

Tuna Wrap

$8.69
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese

Sweets

Choc Croissant

$2.25
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.99

Cookie

$1.99

Muffin

$2.79

Parfait

$3.89

Chips

$2.29

Everything Seeds

$4.99

Bagel Chips

$1.99

Catering

Express Pak I

$19.99

13 assorted bagels, 2 tubs cream cheese

Express Pak II

$35.99

26 assorted fresh baked kettle boiled bagels, 3 8 oz. tubs cream cheese

Express Pak III

$49.99

39 assorted fresh baked kettle boiled bagels, 4 8 oz. tubs cream cheese tubs

Coffee Box

$16.99Out of stock

Executive Breakfast

$12.50Out of stock

12.50 per person. Min of 10 Includes assorted bagels, croissants, muffins, cream cheese, jelly and fruit bowl. Served with coffee and OJ

Bagels & Smears

$5.95Out of stock

$5.95 per person Includes assorted bagels & cream cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

$7.95Out of stock

$7.95 per person, minimum 10, your choice of assorted breakfast sandwiches. Must be ordered with two hours notice.

Fruit Platter

$4.95Out of stock

$4.95 per person, 10 minimum Assorted Seasonal Fruit & Berries

Continental Breakfast

$9.95Out of stock

$9.95 per person, minimum 10 Assorted bagels, croissants, muffins, assorted cream cheese, butter, jelly, coffee and OJ

Bagels & Lox Platter

$15.95Out of stock

$15.95 per person, minimum 10 Assorted bagels, sliced smoked salmon, tomato slices, red onion, capers and cream cheese

Lunch Sandwich Platter

$12.95Out of stock

$12.95 per person, minimum 10 Assorted sandwiches including chicken salad, tuna salad, whitefish salad on your choice of bread served with chips

Deli Sandwich Platter

$11.95Out of stock

$11.95 per person, minimum 10 assorted meats and cheeses on choice of bread/or bagel. Served with lettuce, tomato, chips and pickles

Boxed Lunch Sandwich Platter

$12.95Out of stock

$12.95 per person, minimum 5 Each box contains a sandwich of your choice, chips, pickle, cookie and a bottled drink

Dessert Platter

$5.25Out of stock

$5.25 per person, 10 person minimum Assorted cookies, coffee cake and mini muffins

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for a delicious meal!

Website

Location

670 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067

Directions

