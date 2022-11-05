- Home
Yardley Bagel Cafe
No reviews yet
670 Stony Hill Rd
Yardley, PA 19067
Popular Items
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
** EGG
Scrambled egg on your choice of one of our fresh baked, kettle boiled bagels
**EGG, CHEESE
Scrambled egg and cheese on your choice of one of our fresh baked, kettle boiled bagels
**BACON
**BACON, EGG
**BACON, CHEESE
**BACON, EGG, CHEESE
**SAUSAGE
**SAUSAGE, EGG
**SAUSAGE, CHEESE
**SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE
**PORK ROLL
**PORKROLL, CHEESE
**PORKROLL, EGG
**PORKROLL, EGG, CHEESE
**HAM
**HAM, CHEESE
**HAM, EGG
**HAM, EGG, CHEESE
**SCRAPPLE
**SCRAPPLE, CHEESE
**SCRAPPLE, EGG
**SCRAPPLE, EGG, CHEESE
**TURKEY BACON
**TURKEY BACON, CHEESE
**TURKEY BACON, EGG
**TURKEY BACON EGG & CHEESE
**TURKEY SAUSAGE
**TURKEY SAUSAGE, CHEESE
**TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG
**TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE
** EGG WHITES
** EGG WHITES, CHEESE
** BACON, EGG WHITES
** BACON, EGG WHITES, CHEESE
** SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES
** SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES, CHEESE
** PORK ROLL, EGG WHITES
** PORK ROLL, EGG WHITES, CHEESE
** HAM, EGG WHITES
** HAM, EGG WHITES, CHEESE
** SCRAPPLE, EGG WHITES
** SCRAPPLE, EGG WHITES, CHEESE
** TURKEY BACON, EGG WHITES
** TURKEY BACON, EGG WHITES, CHEESE
** TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES
** TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG WHITES, CHEESE
Signature Sandwiches
**THE STONY HILL
Avocado, scrambled egg, sriracha, cheddar cheese on whole grain bread.
**JAMMIN BACON
Red pepper jelly, bacon, scrambled egg, goat cheese on whole grain bread.
**GRILLED HAM EGG & CHEESE
Grilled ham, scrambled egg, gruyere cheese on whole grain bread.
**LUMBERJACK
Sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, with a drizzle of real Vermont maple syrup. This is a customer favorite!
**HEART HEALTHY
Egg whites, spinach and tomato
**DENVER
Grilled ham, scrambled egg, green pepper, onion, Swiss cheese on choice of bagel or bread. A real Western treat!
**SANTA FE
Scrambled egg, salsa, cheddar cheese on choice of bagel or bread.
**PHILLY STEAK EGG & CHEESE
Chopped steak, scrambled egg, sautéed sweet onion, provolone cheese on choice of bagel or bread.
LOX
Nova lox, plain cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato on bagel choice.
AVOCADO TOAST
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast
**2 Eggs w/Toast and Hashbrown**
**2 Eggs, Meat w/Toast & Hashbrown**
**Two Eggs Only
**Three Eggs Only
**Two Egg Whites Only
**Three Egg Whites Only
**French Toast**
**FrenchToast With 2 Eggs**
**French Toast W/2 Eggs & Meat**
**Hashbrown On Side
Oatmeal
Omelettes
**Build Your Own Omelet
**Cheese Omlette
**Egg, Meat,Cheese Omlette
**California Omlette
**Hashbrown Omlette
Three egg omelette with American cheese and hash browns
**South of the Border Omlette
**Farmers Omlette
**Meat Lovers Omlette
**Denver Omlette
**Philly Steak Omlette
**Egg White Omelet
**Egg White, Cheese Omelet
**Egg White, Meat, Cheese Omelet
**Egg White Hashbrown Omelet
**Egg Whites Farmers Omelet
**Egg Whites Denver Omelet
**Egg White California Omelet
**Egg White South Of Border Omelet
*Egg White Philly Steak Omelet
**Egg White Meat Lovers Omelet
Fajita Chicken Omelette
Cream Cheese Tubs
Meat Sides
Salad Tubs And Lox
Lunch Sandwiches
**Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, chipotle mayo, on toasted sour dough bread
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
Ham, lettuce, dijon aioli, cheddar cheese on rye bread
**Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Ribeye steak, onions, provolone cheese on a long roll
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sour dough bread
**Grilled 3 Cheese & Tomato Sandwich
Cheddar, American, gruyere, tomato on sourdough bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Home made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on whole grain bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Home made tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on Wheat bread
Smoked Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Smoked Whitefish salad, tomato, red onions, cucumber on toasted wheat bread
Grilled Turkey & Brie Sandwich
Signature Turkey Sandwich
AVOCADO TOAST
Burgers
**Yardley Café Burger
Sirloin burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion on a Brioche bun served with chips and a pickle spear.
**Bacon, Egg & Cheeseburger
Sirloin burger topped with bacon, sunny side up egg and choice on cheese on a Brioche bun served with chips and a pickle spear.
**Hashburger
Sirloin burger topped with bacon hash brown patty and choice of cheese on a Brioche bun served with chips and a pickle spear.
Wraps
Catering
Express Pak I
13 assorted bagels, 2 tubs cream cheese
Express Pak II
26 assorted fresh baked kettle boiled bagels, 3 8 oz. tubs cream cheese
Express Pak III
39 assorted fresh baked kettle boiled bagels, 4 8 oz. tubs cream cheese tubs
Coffee Box
Executive Breakfast
12.50 per person. Min of 10 Includes assorted bagels, croissants, muffins, cream cheese, jelly and fruit bowl. Served with coffee and OJ
Bagels & Smears
$5.95 per person Includes assorted bagels & cream cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
$7.95 per person, minimum 10, your choice of assorted breakfast sandwiches. Must be ordered with two hours notice.
Fruit Platter
$4.95 per person, 10 minimum Assorted Seasonal Fruit & Berries
Continental Breakfast
$9.95 per person, minimum 10 Assorted bagels, croissants, muffins, assorted cream cheese, butter, jelly, coffee and OJ
Bagels & Lox Platter
$15.95 per person, minimum 10 Assorted bagels, sliced smoked salmon, tomato slices, red onion, capers and cream cheese
Lunch Sandwich Platter
$12.95 per person, minimum 10 Assorted sandwiches including chicken salad, tuna salad, whitefish salad on your choice of bread served with chips
Deli Sandwich Platter
$11.95 per person, minimum 10 assorted meats and cheeses on choice of bread/or bagel. Served with lettuce, tomato, chips and pickles
Boxed Lunch Sandwich Platter
$12.95 per person, minimum 5 Each box contains a sandwich of your choice, chips, pickle, cookie and a bottled drink
Dessert Platter
$5.25 per person, 10 person minimum Assorted cookies, coffee cake and mini muffins
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
670 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067