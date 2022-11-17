American
YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES 5648 Green Lakes Park Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
A New Classic The seamless combination of cutting edge and comfort, of trends and tradition, of fresh thinking and established methods – Yards Grille is the New Classic American Restaurant. New classic is our inspiration. We begin with comfortable Americana fare and elevate it to a level that our guests find invigorating. Our service is attentive and seamless throughout each and every meal.
5648 Green Lakes Park Drive, Fayetteville, NY 13066
