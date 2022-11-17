Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES 5648 Green Lakes Park Drive

review star

No reviews yet

5648 Green Lakes Park Drive

Fayetteville, NY 13066

Popular Items

Hot Dog
Classic Smashburger
Single Burger

THE TURN

Hot Dog

$5.00

with a bag of chips

Single Burger

$7.00

Classic Smashburger

$12.00

double patty, cheddar, grilled onion, brioche, bag of chips

Bag of Ice

$1.50

Lunch Box

$15.00

Jello Shots

$6.00

1 Apple

$1.00

CANDY

Sandwich Crackers

$1.25

KIND Bar

$2.25

Snickers

$1.75

Peanuts

$2.00

Kit Kat

$1.75

Reese's Peanut Cups

$1.75

M&M's

$1.75

Peanut M&M's

$1.75

Skittles

$1.75

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

1 Cookie

$2.50

Cinn Bun

$5.00

Donut

$2.25

Scone

$3.00

Air Head X2

$1.25

SIDES/ADDS

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Chips

$3.00

Draft Beers

20oz. Saranac Pumpkin

$10.00

20 oz. Ithaca Lakeside Lager

$7.50
20 oz. Yuengling Lager

20 oz. Yuengling Lager

$7.00Out of stock

20 oz. Utica Club Plisener

$7.00Out of stock

20oz. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$9.75Out of stock

20 oz. Rohrback Oktoberfest

$9.75Out of stock
20 oz. Blue Moon

20 oz. Blue Moon

$8.25Out of stock

20 oz. Ithaca Nutty Brown

$7.50Out of stock

20 oz. Sam Adams

$8.25Out of stock

20 oz. Firestone Mind Haze IPA

$9.75Out of stock
20 oz. Fiddlehead IPA

20 oz. Fiddlehead IPA

$9.75

20oz Breakout Blonde Ale

$9.75Out of stock

20 Oz. Syracuse Pale Ale

$9.00Out of stock

20 oz Ellicott Blue Wheatcale

$9.75Out of stock

Bottle / Can

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.50

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.75

Heinekin

$5.75

Labatt Blue

$4.25

Labatt Blue Light

$4.25

White Claw Watermelon

$5.75Out of stock

White Claw Raspberry

$5.75

Second Fiddle IPA

$6.75

8.2% Imperial IPA, extensively dry hopped, citrus, tropical, pine notes.

Flower Power

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.75

N/A Heinekin

$5.75

Founder's All Day

$6.00

Big Ditch Hayburner IPA

$6.00Out of stock

7.2% Buffalo NY- orange, melon and grapefruit notes- named after Erie Canal

Young Lion Sour ale

$6.50Out of stock

7% Canandaigua NY- Tart and sweet with earthy notes. New beer march 30,2022

Sloop Juice Bomb IPA

$5.75Out of stock

6.5% Fishkill NY- Bursting with citrus flavor that balances with touch of bitterness

1911 Honeycrisp Cider

$5.75

1911 Original Cider

$5.75Out of stock

5.5% NY- Clean cider with hint of fresh apples with citrus overtones

Empire Skinny Atlas Strawberry

$5.75

5.3% NY- Light German pilsner, crisp and clean.

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

High Noon Mango

$6.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Peach

$6.50Out of stock

Tall Pineapple High Noon

$13.00Out of stock

White Claw Ruby

$5.75Out of stock

Blue Light Seltzer Lime

$5.75Out of stock

Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.75Out of stock

White Claw Strawberry

$5.75Out of stock

Blue Light Seltzer Blood Orange Blackberry

$5.75Out of stock

Blue Light Grapefruit Pilsner

$5.75Out of stock

1911 Original Cider-6 PACK

$26.50

Budwieser-6 PACK

$20.00

Coors Light-6 PACK

$20.00

Corona-Buy 6 PACK

$26.75

Heinekin-6 PACK

$26.75

Labatt Blue Light-6 PACK

$20.00

Labatt Blue-6 PACK

$20.00

Bud Light-6 PACK

$20.00Out of stock

White Claw Raspberry-6 PACK

$26.75

White Claw Black Cherry-6 PACK

$26.75

White Claw Mango-6 PACK

$26.75Out of stock

White Claw Strawberry-6 PACK

$26.75Out of stock

Pabst Blue Ribbon-6 PACK

$18.00

All Day Founders-6 PACK

$27.00

Juice Bomb 6 Pack

$26.75Out of stock

Michelob Ultra-6 PACK

$24.00Out of stock

Miller Lite-6 PACK

$24.00

6 Pack Mano High Noon

$28.75

Blue Light Selzer Tropical Grapefruit 6 Pack

$26.75Out of stock

Blue Light Seltzer Blood Orange Blackberry 6 Pack

$26.75Out of stock

Fiddlehead IPA-6 PACK

$30.50

Glass

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Firesteed Pinot Gris

$8.50

Bully Hill Riesling

$8.00

Santa Rita 120 Sav Blanc

$7.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$13.00Out of stock

Bottled

Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Gatorade G2

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade Zero

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Monster

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
A New Classic The seamless combination of cutting edge and comfort, of trends and tradition, of fresh thinking and established methods – Yards Grille is the New Classic American Restaurant. New classic is our inspiration. We begin with comfortable Americana fare and elevate it to a level that our guests find invigorating. Our service is attentive and seamless throughout each and every meal.

5648 Green Lakes Park Drive, Fayetteville, NY 13066

