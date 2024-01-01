Yards Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Yards has been brewing in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994. We've brewed in Manayunk, Roxborough, Kensington and Northern Liberties, always making what we like to drink and sharing the rest with our friends, family and neighbors. That tradition lives on at our new brewery and taproom at 500 Spring Garden Street.
Location
500 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant