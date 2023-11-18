Yards Taphouse 2731 Colorado Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2731 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street
No Reviews
1617 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurant
Beau Jo's Pizza - Food Truck- Beau Jo's Pizza
No Reviews
1517 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurant
More near Idaho Springs