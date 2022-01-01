Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yarmouth House

No reviews yet

335 Main St

West Yarmouth, MA 02649

Popular Items

8 oz. FILET MIGNON*
CHICKEN CHAMPIGNON
FISH & CHIPS

CHICK/RISOTTO/PASTA/SEAFOOD

BUTTERNUT NO CHICKEN

$20.00

CHICKEN & BUTTERNUT RAVIOLI

$26.00

(Contains Nuts) Sautéed Chicken Breast Tossed in a Madeira Cream Sauce with Butternut Squash Stuffed Ravioli. Topped with Sun Dried Cranberries, Julienne Carrots and Toasted Almonds.

CHICKEN & VEGETABLE RISOTTO*

$27.00

Sautéed Tenderloins tossed in a Creamy Parmesan Risotto with Sweet Peas and Roasted Vegetables.

CHICKEN ATLANTIS*

$42.00

Our Signature Dish for More Than 20 Years Boneless Chicken Breast and Local Sea Scallops Sautéed with Shallot, Mushrooms, White Wine and Tarragon Cream. Placed on Rice and Garnished with Lobster Meat.

CHICKEN CHAMPIGNON

$26.00

Chicken Tenderloins Sauteed with Garlic, White & Exotic Mushrooms,Madeira Wine & Demi Glace, Tossed with Truffle Oil, Alfredo Sauce & Pappadelle Pasta

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$24.00

Tender Chicken Breast Crusted with Crisp Seasoned Crumbs, Finished with Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with Linguini.

CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO

$26.00

Sautéed Chicken Tenderloins tossed with Asparagus and Penne Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce.

CHICKEN PRIMAVARA AGLIOLIO

$27.00

Sauteed Chicken, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, White Wine and a splash of Lemon Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta.

FISH & CHIPS

$24.00

Sam Adams Beer Batter topped with Onion Rings, served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce.

LEMON CHICKEN

$25.00

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, caper berries, white wine & lemon-butter, served on linguine

OLD SCHOOL STUFFED HADDOCK

$27.00

Haddock baked topped with a stuffing of minced lobster meat & seasoned crumbs, topped with lobster sauce, served with rice & vegetable

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS DINNER

$34.00

Served with white Truffle Parmesan Risotto, Baby Arugula Salad & Pomegranate Drizzle

PECAN ENCRUSTED FILET OF COD

$27.00

Local Cod baked with pecan-panko crumbs. Topped with julienned vegetables tossed in a citrus beurre blanc. Served with mashed potatoes

PENNE & ASPARAGUS ALFREDO

$19.00

Asparagus Tips Tossed with Penne Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce

PENNE PRIMAVARA AGLIOLO

$20.00

Roasted Vegetables sautéed with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, White Wine and a splash of Lemon Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta.

SALMON ARMSTRONG*

$30.00

Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.

SHRIMP SCAMPI*

$28.00

Plump, Sweet, Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Garlic, Scallion, Roasted Tomato and Herbs. Finished with a Lemon-White Wine Sauce and served over Linguini.

VEGETABLE RISOTTO

$19.00

Roastd Vegetables & Sweet Peas Tossed in Our Creamy Parmesan Risotto

DESSERT

APPLE CRISP

$8.00

CHOC ICE CREAM

$4.50

RASPBERRY SORBET

$4.50

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.50

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER DREAM

$10.00

Layer upon layer of rich moist chocolate cake filled with a light, creamy peanut butter buttercream, topped with chocolate fudge ganache and yet more peanut butter buttercream and peanut butter cups

PISTASHIO TIRAMISU

$12.00

A delicious twist on a beloved classic! Made-from-scratch ladies fingers, soaked in pistachio liquor and cream, between layers of sweet, decadent mascarpone pistachio cream and finished with homemade whipped cream and chopped pistachios.

LEMON RICOTTA CAKE

$10.00

Classically delicious- light and fluffy, lemony and moist Italian ricotta cake. Served with Raspberry Sorbet & Whipped cream

KEY LIME PIE

$10.00

A Ture Islaand Style Rich & cream Key Lime in a Graham Cracker Crust

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

KID ENTREES

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KID CHICK PARM

$10.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$10.00

KIDS LINGUINE

$10.00

KIDS PENNE

$8.00

KIDS RIB

$18.00

$2.50

KID CHOC MILK

$2.50

LOBSTERS & SURF TURF

LOBSTER STACK*

$54.00

Filet Mignon Placed on Lobster Risotto and Topped with Butter Poached Lobster Meat. Served with Grilled Asparagus.

PRIME RIB & 1/2 LOBSTER*

$46.00

10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.

FILET MIGNON & 1/2 LOBSTER*

$54.00

Cabernet Demi Glace, 1/2 Boiled Lobster, Mushroom Risotto and Asparagus.

PRIME RIB & FULL LOBSTER*

$60.00

10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.

FILET MIGNON & FULL LOBSTER*

$68.00

Cabernet Demi Glace, 1/2 Boiled Lobster, Mushroom Risotto and Asparagus.

10 oz RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $70

$70.00

10oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style , Served With Vegetable, Mashed Potato and Au Jus.

FILET MIGNON & LAZY LOBSTER $75

$75.00

8oz Filet Mignon and 7 oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style,Served with Lobster Risotto and Grilled Asparagus

20oz PRIME RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $85

$85.00

20oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Mans Style, Served with Mashed Potato & Vegetable

14oz & LAZY

$73.00

SALADS

$13 CAPRESE *

$13.00

Sliced Ripe Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella and a Balsamic Drizzle

$14 BACON BLEU WEDGE

$14.00

Shredded Romaine tossed with Vine Ripe Tomato, Blue cheese Dressing & Crispy Bacon, Topped with blue Cheese crumbles & Candied Walnuts

$14 HORIATIKI

$14.00

Traditional Greek Salad with Baby Arugula, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olives, Peppers and Feta Cheese tossed in Greek Dressing.

ADD CAPRESE *

$7.00

Sliced Ripe Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella and a Balsamic Drizzle

CAESAR SALAD*

$12.00

Crisp Romaine, Seasoned Croutons, Shredded Parmesan and Classic Dressing. Anchovy Filets Optional.

GORGONZOLA SALAD*

$14.00

Mesclun Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries and Candied Walnuts tossed in a Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Gorgonzola Cheese.

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

SMALL PLATES

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$16.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp tossed in a Spicy Asian Sauces.

CHILLED AHI TUNA

$17.00

While it lasts!! Sesame crusted Ahi seared rare then chilled and sliced, served with seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sweet soy sauce and wasabi aioli

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

Flash Fried Brussels' Sprouts Tossed with Fire Roasted Red Peppers & House Made BacOn Jam

JUMBO SHRIMP MARTINI*

$16.00

3 Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Fresh Sliced Lemon Add Shrimp 4.00 each

LOB ST MUSHROOMS

$15.00

White Mushroom Caps Stuffed with Minced Lobster Meat & Seasoned Crumbs, Toppe with Lobster Sauce

OYSTERS ON 1/2 SHELL*

$18.00

Sriracha Cocktail Sauce or Mignonette (lemon) Add Oysters 3.00 each

SCALLOP APP *

$18.00

Local Sea Scallops, Golden Seared, placed on Cucumber and Avocado-Sriracha Cream Tower and Drizzled with Citrus Aioli.

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$75.00

Six Shrimp Cocktail, Six Oysters on the 1/2 Shell, Ahi Tuna & Chilled Boiled Lobster, Served with Appropriate Condiments

SPICY PEANUT CHICKEN

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Tenderloins tossed in a Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, With Noodles and garnished with Green Onion.

STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS

$14.00

Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch Sauce for Dipping.

SOUPS

SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00

Our Chef’s Homemade Soup of the Day

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00

Thick and Creamy

SPECIALS

BALSAMIC PORK CHOPS

$26.00

Char-broiled, Maple Brined, Center Cut Chops Topped with Balsamic Glaze, Sweet & Hot Peppers, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable

GENERALS CHICKEN

$14.00

Chicken Tenderloins Tossed with Fire Roasted Peppers & Broccoli in a Sweet & Spicy Asian Sauce

Margarita Of Day

$13.00

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS "CASINO STYLE"*

$33.00

with bacon, fire roasted peppers and garlic butter. Served over linguine.

Sangria Of Day

$12.00

SCALL GORGONZOLA

$34.00

Local Sea Scallops Sauteed with Garlic & White Wine, Tossed with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Tortellini & a Sauce of Pancetta Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese & Cream, Topped with Candied Walnuts

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$31.00

Blue Shell Mussels, Scallops & Shrimp Simmered in a Spicy Red Sauce, Served on Linguine

SHRIMP PICATTA

$27.00

(6) Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed with Shallot, Artichoke Hearts, Capers, & White Wine, Tossed in Lemon Sauce & Served on Pappadelle Pasta

PORK NORMANDY

$26.00

Scallopini of Pork Tenderloin Sauteed with Fire Roasted Apples, Apple Brandy, Demi Glace & Cream, Served with Rice & Vegetables

STEAK HOUSE

10 oz PRIME RIB*

$34.00

Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable

14oz PRIME RIB*

$41.00

Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable

20oz PRIME RIB*

$49.00

Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable

8 oz. FILET MIGNON*

$40.00

Center Cut Tenderloin served with Wild Mushroom Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.

BRAISED BEEF SHEPHERD'S PIE

$25.00

Choice Beef, Carrots and Peas in a Rich Brown Sauce. Topped with Cheddar Jack Mashed Potatoes.

BRAISED BLACK ANGUS SHORT RIBS OF BEEF

$34.00

Placed on Red Bliss Mashed, served with Roasted Vegetables and Topped with Cabernet Demi Glace.

MAPLE GLAZED BONELESS PORK CHOP

$24.00

Char-broiled, Maple Brined, Center Cut Chops placed on Caramelized Onion and Apple Risotto. Served with House Made Pickled Onions.

TENDERLOIN STEAK AU POIVRE

$40.00

Trimmed Strip Steak, Cracked Peppercorns, Cognac Demi-Glace, Dijon Cream. Served with Red Bliss Mashed Potato and Grilled Asparagus.

48oz Players Cut.

$99.00

12 oz. NY SIRLOIN SIRLOIN*

$33.00Out of stock

Grilled to your liking. Served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes & Grilled Asparagus.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Yarmouth House is one of the most popular Cape Cod dining experiences. Whether you are craving fresh native seafood, choice beef entrees or any of the featured chef-prepared specialties, the menu is sure to please. Exceptional food and service make the Yarmouth House the ideal place to hold wedding receptions, reunions, anniversaries and more

335 Main St, West Yarmouth, MA 02649

