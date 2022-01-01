Yarmouth House
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Yarmouth House is one of the most popular Cape Cod dining experiences. Whether you are craving fresh native seafood, choice beef entrees or any of the featured chef-prepared specialties, the menu is sure to please. Exceptional food and service make the Yarmouth House the ideal place to hold wedding receptions, reunions, anniversaries and more
Location
335 Main St, West Yarmouth, MA 02649
