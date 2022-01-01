Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Cerritos Yasai

174 Reviews

$

12751 E. Town Center Dr.

Cerritos, CA 90703

Popular Items

#18. Chicken Breast & Beef + Cali Roll (4pcs)
#9. Chicken Breast Teriyaki Bowl
#11. Beef Teriyaki Bowl

Plates

Plate description_

#1. Chicken Breast Teriyaki Plate

$10.75

#2. Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$10.99
#3. Beef Teriyaki Plate

$10.45

#4. Salmon Teriyaki Plate

$12.50

#5. Spicy Pork Plate

$9.75

#6. Tempura Plate

$8.99

Shrimp (5 pcs) + Veggie (5 pcs) (No veggie skewer)

#7. Chicken Breast Cutlet Plate

$10.99

#8. Pork Cutlet Plate

$9.99

#71. Salmon Tempura Plate

$9.99

Fried Salmon (2 pcs) + Veggie (5 pcs) (No veggie skewer)

#72. Chicken Curry with Vegetable

$11.50

Bowls

Bowl Description-

#9. Chicken Breast Teriyaki Bowl

$9.50

#10 .Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

#11. Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$9.50
#12. Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

#13. Spicy Pork Bowl

$8.50

#14. Tempura Bowl

$7.99

Shrimp (3 pcs) + Veggie (3 pcs)

#15. Unagi & Avocado Bowl

$9.99

Fresh water eel, avocado, kaiware sprouts, yamagobo, & cucumber with unagi on rice

#16. Sashimi Bowl

$10.99
#17. Curry with Rice & Salad

$8.95

Beef flavored, sweet potato, potato, onion, carrots

Combo

#18. Chicken Breast & Beef + Cali Roll (4pcs)

$13.50

#19. Chicken Breast & Veggie Tempura + Cali Roll (4pcs)

$12.99
#20. Beef & Veggie Tempura + Cali Roll (4pcs)

$12.75

#21. Salmon & Veggie Tempura + Cali Roll (4pcs)

$12.75

Rolls

#22. California Roll

$8.50

Crab meat with mayo, cucumber, avocado

#23. Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado

#24. Crunch Roll

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, crunch

#25. Hot Night Roll

$11.75

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna

#26. Tiger Roll

$10.99

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, shrimp

#27. Unagi Dragon Roll

$11.50

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, fresh water eel

#28. Rainbow Roll

$11.99

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp

#29. Hawaiian Roll

$11.99

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, fresh tuna

#30. Washington Roll

$11.99

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, fresh salmon

#31. Salmon Skin Roll

$9.50

Salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo

#32. Salmon Tempura Roll

$9.75

Salmon tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado

#33. Philadelphia Roll

$11.99

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado

#34. Spider Roll

$11.50

Soft shell crab tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kaiware sprouts

#35. Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Cucumber, avocado, yamagobo

#36. Tempura California Roll

$8.99
#37. Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.99
#38. Sushi (10pc)

$16.75

Tuna, salmon, white fish, unagi, shrimp (2 pcs each)

#39. Sushi & Roll A

$11.99

Tuna, salmon, white fish (2 pcs each) + Cali roll (4 pcs)

#40. Sushi & Roll B

$12.50

Tuna, salmon, white fish (2 pcs each) + spicy tuna roll (4 pcs)

#41. Sushi & Roll C

$12.75

Tuna, salmon, white fish (2 pcs each) + crunch roll (4 pcs)

#42. Super Roll Special (12 pcs)

$12.99

Cali roll, spicy tuna roll, crunch roll (4 pcs each)

Noodles

#49. Udon

$7.75
#50. Shrimp Tempura Udon

$8.75

2 pc. shrimp tempura

#51. Shrimp Tempura Udon Combo (4pcs Cali Roll)

$10.45

#52. Shrimp Tempura Udon Combo (4pcs Spicy Tuna Roll)

$10.99

#74. Shrimp Tempura Udon Combo (4pc Crunch Roll)

$11.50

#81. Ramen

$6.50

#53. Yaki Udon Chicken

$9.50
#54. Yaki Udon Beef

$9.99

#75. Yaki Udon Seafood

$9.99

#78. Yaki Udon Chicken & Beef

$10.99

Yaki Udon Tofu

$8.25

Salad

#43. Oriental Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, almonds, crunchy noodles, mandarin oranges, and sesame seeds

#44. Sumi Salad

$6.00

Green cabbage, purple cabbage, carrots, green onions, almonds, crunchy noodles, sesame seeds

#45. Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce on oriental green salad

#46. Sashimi Salad

$9.25

Assorted fish, salmon, tuna, white fish (2 pcs each) with ponzu sauce on oriental green salad, kaiware sprouts, & yamagobo

#47. BBQ Salmon Salad

$9.00

BBQ salmon with teriyaki sauce on oriental green salad

#48. Cold Tofu Salad

$6.75

Cold tofu with ponzu sauce & bonitos on mixed green salad

#73. Grilled Beef Salad

$8.50

Grilled beef with teriyaki sauce on oriental green salad

#79. Spicy Pork Salad

$8.99

Grilled spicy pork with teriyaki sauce on oriental green salad

Sides

#55. Veggie Spring Roll (3pcs)

$4.49Out of stock

#56. Potstickers (6 pcs)

$4.99

#57. Shrimp & Veggie Tempura (3pcs ea.)

$6.99

#58. Yakitori (2 pcs)

$6.49

#59. Soft Shell Crab (2 pcs)

$6.75

#60. Edamame (soybean)

$3.50

#61. Miso Soup

$1.90

#62. Udon Soup

$2.25

#63. California Roll (4 pcs)

$4.49

#64. Spicy Tuna Roll (4pcs)

$5.50

#65. Crunch Roll (4 pcs)

$5.50

#66. Tuna Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.99

#67. Salmon Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.99

#68. Veggie Skewer

$1.75

#69 Brown Rice

$2.00
#70. Spam masubi

$2.99

#76. Side Salad

$3.00

#80. Poke

$10.99

White Rice

$1.00

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side Beef

$4.75

Curry sauce

$3.00

Half avocado

$2.00

Whole avocado

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.10+Out of stock
Coca Cola

$2.10+Out of stock
Lemonade

$2.10+
Dr. Pepper

$2.10+
Sprite

$2.10+
Orange Fanta

$2.10+
Diet Coke

$2.10+

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Arizona Green Tea

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Yasai!

12751 E. Town Center Dr., Cerritos, CA 90703

