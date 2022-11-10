  • Home
  • /
  • Dearborn
  • /
  • New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035
Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Yasmeen Bakery 13900 W. Warren Ave. Dearborn, MI 48126 Info@yasmeenbakery.org (313) 582-6035

532 Reviews

$

13900 W WARREN AVE

DEARBORN, MI 48126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

New Yasmeen Bakery(Est 1986) is an authentic Lebanese Bakery/Restaurant serving a delicious variety of Fatayer, Manakeesh, traditional Lebanese dishes, Pastry & Pita bread. All our baking is done fresh in our ovens with the highest quality ingredients.. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
New Yasmeen Bakery image
New Yasmeen Bakery image
New Yasmeen Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shatila Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
14300 W Warren Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Caravan Cafe - 13501 W Warren Ave Dearborn MI 48126
orange starNo Reviews
13501 W Warren Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Roma Bakery and Pizzeria - 6412 Schaefer Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6412 Schaefer Rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn - 15010 W Warren Ave, St 111
orange starNo Reviews
15010 W Warren Ave, St 111 Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Wing Fellas
orange starNo Reviews
5854 Schaefer Rd. Dearborn, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Frozen Elephants - 6460 greenfield rd
orange star4.2 • 13
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DEARBORN

Buddy's Dearborn
orange star4.5 • 9,627
22148 Michigan Ave Dearborn Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Noah's Smokehouse - Downtown Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 2,255
940 Monroe St Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Ricky’s Sub Shop
orange star4.5 • 963
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Sheeba Restaurant - West Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 929
22048 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DEARBORN
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
Wyandotte
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston