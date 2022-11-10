New Yasmeen Bakery 13900 W. Warren Ave. Dearborn, MI 48126 Info@yasmeenbakery.org (313) 582-6035
532 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
New Yasmeen Bakery(Est 1986) is an authentic Lebanese Bakery/Restaurant serving a delicious variety of Fatayer, Manakeesh, traditional Lebanese dishes, Pastry & Pita bread. All our baking is done fresh in our ovens with the highest quality ingredients.. Come in and enjoy!
Location
13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN, MI 48126
