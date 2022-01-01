Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Yaso Jamaican Grill 1501 Prospect St.

66 Reviews

$$

1501 Prospect St.

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Order Again

Popular Items

Jamaican Patty
Jerk Chicken
JD's Famous Oxtails

Daily Entrée

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

Chicken, marinated overnight with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.

JD's Famous Oxtails

JD's Famous Oxtails

$20.95

Fall-off-the-bone tender Oxtails stewed in gravy with carrots, tomatoes and garlic-scallion butterbeans.

Curry Chicken (*Bone-in)

Curry Chicken (*Bone-in)

$11.95

Mix of white & dark Chicken, Irish potatoes and carrots, seasoned and marinated with Jamaica’s finest spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.

Curry Goat (*Bone-in)

Curry Goat (*Bone-in)

$15.95

Goat, seasoned and marinated with Dada’s special blend of spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.

Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$15.95

Tender cut pork back ribs, seasoned and marinated with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.

Yaso Vegetable Stew

Yaso Vegetable Stew

$13.50

Special variety of Jamaican vegetables stewed in coconut milk, and a touch of scotch bonnet mixed with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then simmered to perfection.

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$12.00

A full order of Rice & Beans, Steamed Cabbage and Plantain.

Escovitch Red Snapper Filet

$25.50

Caribbean Red Snapper Fish seasoned and pan-fried to perfection then topped with a mild or spicy, lightly pickled vegetable medley.

Brown Stew Red Snapper Filet

Brown Stew Red Snapper Filet

$25.50

Caribbean Red Snapper Fish, seasoned and pan-fried then stewed in the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings and JD's amazing brown sauce! Fantastic!

Steamed Red Snapper Filet

Steamed Red Snapper Filet

$25.50

Caribbean Red Snapper Fish sautéed in a bed of the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings, then steamed to perfection.

Escovitch Whole Red Snapper

Escovitch Whole Red Snapper

$27.50

Caribbean Red Snapper Whole Fish seasoned and pan-fried to perfection then topped with a mild or spicy, lightly pickled vegetable medley. Incredible!

Brown Stew Whole Red Snapper

Brown Stew Whole Red Snapper

$27.50

Caribbean Red Snapper Whole Fish seasoned and pan-fried then stewed in the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings.

Steamed Whole Red Snapper

Steamed Whole Red Snapper

$27.50

Caribbean Red Snapper Whole Fish sautéed in a bed of the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings, then steamed to perfection.

JD's Jerk Shrimp

JD's Jerk Shrimp

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp marinated in JD's special jerk seasonings then sautéed to perfection.

Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$16.45

The Jamaican National Dish. Ackee and dried codfish sautéed in classic Jamaican seasonings.

Jerk Pork Steak

Jerk Pork Steak

$14.95
Coconut Curry Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$17.95
Jerk Chicken Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock
JD's Jerk Sauce Hot (Bottle)

JD's Jerk Sauce Hot (Bottle)

$6.50

JD's ORIGINAL, we're talkin' "can only get here (YASO)", flavor-filled, Jerk Hot Sauce. Not just hot... but DELICIOUSLY hot.

Turkey-Neck Stewpeas

$11.50Out of stock

JD's Jerk Sauce Mild (Bottle)

$6.50

JD's Jerk Sauce Sweet (Bottle)

$6.50

JD's Supreme Sauce (Bottle)

$8.50

Grace Scotch Bonnet Pepper(bottle)

$5.50

Grace Hot Pepper(red)

$3.50

Steamed Doctor Fish

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Jamaican Patty

$4.50

The famous, yellow, flaky pastry filled with a choice of either Spicy Beef, Chicken, or Steamed Veggies.

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Known in Jamaican as Rice &" Peas" and in the USA it is a red bean, a popular Jamacian dish.

White Rice

$4.50

Yaso flavored and steamed Jasmine Rice.

Plantain

$4.50

Plantain, pan fried to golden.

Fried Dumplins

$4.50

Dada's special recipe of fried flour dough.

Boiled Dumplins

$4.50

Soft flour dough boiled to perfection.

Festival

$4.50

Uncle John's special recipe of slightly sweet and fried dough.

Coco Bread

$4.50

Buttery and slightly sweet bread.

JD's Steamed Cabbage

$4.50

Chef Jermaine's take on a popular Jamaican staple.

Callaloo

$4.50

Seasoned and steamed green, leafy vegetable.

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50

Ja'Net's sweet, creamy and cheesy, baked Macaroni & Cheese.

Sauce

$0.85

Whole Hard Dough Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Breadfruit

$4.50Out of stock

Children 12 & under

Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Beef Hot Dog, Chips and Applesauce.

Mac&Cheese Meal

$6.00

Macaroni & Cheese, Chips and Applesauce.

Kids Jerk Chicken Piece

$6.00

One picece of Jerk Chicken Dark, Rice & Peas, Cabbage and Plantain.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Rum Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Rum Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Tropical Rum Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Tastee Cheese (Tin)

$30.00Out of stock

Whole Bun

$15.00Out of stock

Tastee Cheese (1\2 Tin)

$20.00Out of stock

Tropical Rum Cupcakes

$2.50Out of stock

Tropical Rum Mini Bundt Cakes

$6.50Out of stock

Bun & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Round Bun Only

$4.00Out of stock

Cornmeal Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Rum Chata Pound Cake

$4.50

Pina Colada Cupcake

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Puddng

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Pina Colada Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Rum Chata Cupcake

$5.25Out of stock

Double Chocolate Cream Cheese Rum Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Peanut Drops

$3.00Out of stock

Grater Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Gizzada

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Drops

$3.00Out of stock

Peppermint Rum Chata Cream Cheese Double Chcolate

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Chata Pound Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Tropical Rum Pound Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Authentic Jamaican Rum Cake

$5.00

Tamarind Ball (Candy)

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate& White Chiclate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Jamaican Snacks

$3.00Out of stock

Yaso Meats Only

Curry Chicken ONLY

$10.00

Brown Stew Chix THURSDAY ONLY

$10.00Out of stock

Goat ONLY

$13.00

Ribs ONLY

$13.00

Oxtail ONLY

$16.50

Jerk Shrimp ONLY

$14.00

Jerk Chicken ONLY

Coconut Curry Shrimp ONLY

$15.00

Drinks

Tropical Rhythms

Refreshing, rich, Caribbean flavored juices.

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Water

$1.50

100% Juice Capri Sun

$1.00

Big Bamboo Irish Moss

$3.00

Rich and creamy Irish Moss.

Supligen

$4.00

Green Ting

$3.75

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.50

Kola Champagne

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Snapple

$2.75

Baba Roots

$3.50

CUP OF WATER (Filtered) Togo

$1.00

Homemade Sorrel And Ginger

$4.50

Cucumber Ginger

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade Mango Guava

$4.50

Cream Soda

$3.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Coconut Water

$3.50Out of stock

Large Ting

$3.50Out of stock

Bigga Cream Soda

$3.75

Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Blue Mountain Coffee

$4.99

Cup Of Ice (Dine In)

Peanut Punch

$2.75Out of stock

Bigga Apple

$3.75

Pink Ting

$3.75

CUP OF ICE Togo

$0.50

Cup Of Water (Dine In)

Cran Wata

$3.50

Tru Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Combinations

Yaso Combinations

Try your choice of two different meat items. (Prices vary.)

Sunday Special

Jerk Pot Roast

Jerk Pot Roast

$13.95

Beef chuck roast, carrot, Irish potato and Jamaican sweet potato marinated in JD’s special Jerk seasonings then slow cooked in butter for over 8 hours. (Includes standard sides.)

Yaso Logo Shirts

Yaso Shirt S-XL

$20.00

Yaso Shirt 2X-5X

$25.00

Yaso Jerk Shirts

Jerk Shirt Blue S-XL

$30.00

Jerk Shirt Blue XL

$30.00Out of stock

Jerk Shirt Blue 3XL

$35.00

Jerk Shirt Blue 4XL

$35.00Out of stock

Jerk Shirt Orange Small

$30.00Out of stock

Jerk Shirt Orange Med.

$30.00Out of stock

Jerk Shirt Orange Large

$30.00

Jerk Shirt Orange XL

$30.00Out of stock

Jerk Shirt Orange 2XL

$35.00

Jerk Shirt Orange 3XL

$35.00

Jerk Shirt Orange 4XL

$35.00

Jerk Shirt White

$30.00

Jerk Shirt Yellow

$30.00

Yaso Logo Hats

Red Yaso Hat

$25.00

Black Yaso Hat

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Jamaican Bracelet

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The BEST Jamaican food in Indianapolis is found at Yaso Jamaican Grill.

Location

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

