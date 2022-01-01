Yaso - Mercer St 289 Mercer St

Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Combos

C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

$7.85

Combo for one order of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Soup Dumplings Flavor.

C2 Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

C2 Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

$7.85

Combo for one order of Potstickers and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C3 Peanut Sauce Noodle + Potstickers (2 items)

C3 Peanut Sauce Noodle + Potstickers (2 items)

$12.85

Combo for one order of Peanut Sauce Noodle and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$12.85

Combo for two orders of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose two Soup Dumplings Flavor.

C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$15.00

Combo for one order of Garlic Fried Rice, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C6 Peanut Noodle + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C6 Peanut Noodle + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$16.00

Combo for one order of Peanut Noodle, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

Soup Dumplings

Dumplings in chicken soup with choice of protein
D1 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork

D1 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed pork soup dumplings

D2 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork

D2 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings

D3 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken

D3 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken

$4.85

4 steamed chicken soup dumplings

D4 Beef Soup Dumpling

$5.35Out of stock

Potstickers

P1 Potstickers - Pork

P1 Potstickers - Pork

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, pork fillings.

P2 Potstickers - Spicy Pork

P2 Potstickers - Spicy Pork

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, spicy pork fillings.

P3 Potstickers - Chicken

P3 Potstickers - Chicken

$4.85

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, chicken fillings.

P4 Potstickers - Beef

P4 Potstickers - Beef

$5.35Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, beef fillings.

P5 Fried Veggie Wonton (8pcs)

P5 Fried Veggie Wonton (8pcs)

$6.85

Golden crusted fried wonton dumplings, veggie fillings.

P6 Fried Chicken Jiaozi (8pcs)

P6 Fried Chicken Jiaozi (8pcs)

$7.35

Golden crispy fried chicken Jiaozi dumpling.

Noodle & Rice

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce

$8.85

Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil

N2 Meatball Dry Noodles

N2 Meatball Dry Noodles

$9.85

1 Traditional Shanghainese pork meatball with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice.

N3 Chicken Broth Noodle

N3 Chicken Broth Noodle

$7.85

Noodle in house-made chicken broth, choose toppings ($8.85 +), recommend 1-2 toppings.

N4 Dry Noodle - choose topping(s)

N4 Dry Noodle - choose topping(s)

$6.85

Noodle with house-made soy garlic sauce, add topping(s), recommend 1-3 toppings.

R1 Rice Box - choose topping(s)

R1 Rice Box - choose topping(s)

$3.85

White rice with vegetables and egg. Add topping(s), recommend 2-3 toppings.

R2 Soy Garlic Fried Rice

R2 Soy Garlic Fried Rice

$7.85

Fried rice with house-made soy garlic sauce and vegetables, can choose "no egg" to make it a vegan dish.

R3 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)

R3 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)

$9.85

Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, and ham.

Side Dishes

S1 Hot & Sour Soup

S1 Hot & Sour Soup

$3.85

Housemade hot and sour soup.

S2 Sweet & Spicy Jiaozi

S2 Sweet & Spicy Jiaozi

$6.85

Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein.

S3 Sweet and Sour Ribs

S3 Sweet and Sour Ribs

$6.99

Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs

S4 General Yaso Chicken

$7.85Out of stock
S5 Braised Pork Meatballs (2)

S5 Braised Pork Meatballs (2)

$7.99

2 traditional Shanghainese pork meatballs

S6 Egg Rolls

$4.85
S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie

S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie

$3.85

2 steamed baos with filling choice.

S8 Braised Tofu

S8 Braised Tofu

$5.85

Juicy braised tofu.

S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan

S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan

$5.85

Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce.

S10 Fried Chicken Fillet

S10 Fried Chicken Fillet

$5.49

One piece chicken white meat in panko bread

Poached Egg

Poached Egg

$1.75

Drinks, Sauces, and Frozen Dumplings

Beverage - Water/Soda

Beverage - Water/Soda

$2.00

Selection of drinks

Beverage - BCGA Ginger Ale

Beverage - BCGA Ginger Ale

$3.50

Selection of drinks

Beverage - Asian Drinks

Beverage - Asian Drinks

$2.50

Selection of drinks

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (12oz)

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (12oz)

$4.85Out of stock

Hand crafted premium granulated ginger roots in distilled vinegar

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (12 oz)

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (12 oz)

$5.35

Hand crafted with traditional Chinese herbs and spices

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (12 oz)

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (12 oz)

$4.85Out of stock

Hand selected premium yellow bean

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

$5.85

Hand crafted with a special blend of spice, peanut butter and sesame sauce

Tip our staff

Tipping is totally optional at Yaso! If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff one or few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com
Coffee (tip)

Coffee (tip)

$1.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a coffee. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff one or few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Soda (tip)

Soda (tip)

$2.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a bubbly soda. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff one or few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Juice (tip)

Juice (tip)

$3.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a fruity juice. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff one or few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Boba Tea (tip)

Boba Tea (tip)

$5.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a yummy boba drink. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff one or few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

289 Mercer St, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer image

