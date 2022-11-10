Yaso Noodle Bar imageView gallery

Yaso - IC 253 36th St

253 36th St

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Frozen

F1 Frozen Soup Dumplings Pork 48pcs

F1 Frozen Soup Dumplings Pork 48pcs

$49.99+
F2 Frozen Soup Dumplings Spicy Pork 48pcs

F2 Frozen Soup Dumplings Spicy Pork 48pcs

$49.99+

Spicy Pork Fillings.

F3 Frozen Soup Dumplings Chicken 48pcs

F3 Frozen Soup Dumplings Chicken 48pcs

$49.99+

Chicken Fillings.

F4 Frozen Soup Dumplings Beef 48pcs

F4 Frozen Soup Dumplings Beef 48pcs

$54.99+

Beef Fillings.

F5 Frozen Soup Dumplings Curry Chicken 48pcs

F5 Frozen Soup Dumplings Curry Chicken 48pcs

$54.99+

Curry Chicken Fillings.

F6 Frozen Bao (40 pieces)

F6 Frozen Bao (40 pieces)

$49.99+

Curry Chicken, Pork, or Vegetable Fillings.

F7 Frozen Jiaozi (80) - Chicken

F7 Frozen Jiaozi (80) - Chicken

$49.99+

Frozen Jiaozi, choose filllings.

F8 Braised Meatballs (12 meatballs, chilled)

F8 Braised Meatballs (12 meatballs, chilled)

$49.99+

Fully cooked then rapidly chilled.12 Meatballs in each pack. We recommend separate into individual meal servings upon receiving with containers and lids or food safety bag come with the delivery. Serving size: 1-1.5 meatball per person per meal. Storage: Store in fridge upon receiving and store in freezer if not consumed within 2 days. Prep Time: Microwave on High 1:30 to 2 minutes if defrosted or 4 to 5 minutes if frozen per serving (1000w). Or reheat food in a non-stick pan and keep siring till food temperate reaches 165F.

Dumplings

D1 Steamed Baos

D1 Steamed Baos

$3.99

2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos

D2 Fried Dumplings

D2 Fried Dumplings

$6.99

8 pcs fried pork or chicken Jiaozi

D3 Pork Soup Dumplings

D3 Pork Soup Dumplings

$4.99

4 steamed original pork soup dumplings

D4 Chicken Soup Dumplings

D4 Chicken Soup Dumplings

$5.36

4 steamed chicken soup dumplings

D5 Spicy Pork Soup Dumplings

D5 Spicy Pork Soup Dumplings

$4.99

4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings

D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi

D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi

$6.99

Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein

D9 Dumpling Jiaozi Soup

D9 Dumpling Jiaozi Soup

$6.99 Out of stock

Dumplings in chicken soup with choice of protein

D10 Boiled Jiaozi

D10 Boiled Jiaozi

$5.99

Boiled dumplings filled with choice of protein

Main Dishes

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut Sauce (no egg today)

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut Sauce (no egg today)

$8.99

Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil

N2 Braised Pork Meatballs Noodle(no egg today)

N2 Braised Pork Meatballs Noodle(no egg today)

$12.99 Out of stock

Traditional pork meatballs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice

N3 Sweet and Sour Pork Rib(no egg today)

N3 Sweet and Sour Pork Rib(no egg today)

$12.99

Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice

N4 Beef Noodle/Rice(no egg today)

N4 Beef Noodle/Rice(no egg today)

$12.99

Braised premium beef shank with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice

N6 Spicy Diced Chicken(no egg today)

N6 Spicy Diced Chicken(no egg today)

$11.99

Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice

N7 Spicy Sea Conch Dry Noodle(no egg)

N7 Spicy Sea Conch Dry Noodle(no egg)

$12.99

Sliced Sea Conch in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice

N8 Braised Tofu(no egg today)

N8 Braised Tofu(no egg today)

$11.99

Braised juicy tofu with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice

Small Dishes & Fried Rice

S2 Braised Pork Meatballs

S2 Braised Pork Meatballs

$7.99 Out of stock

2 traditional Shanghainese pork meatballs

S3 Sweet and Sour Rib

S3 Sweet and Sour Rib

$6.99

Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs

F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice

F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice

$7.99

Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend

Vegan

V1 Steamed Tofu Baos (2)

V1 Steamed Tofu Baos (2)

$3.99

2 steamed fresh vegatable baos

V2 Sweet and Spicy Veggie Wonton

V2 Sweet and Spicy Veggie Wonton

$6.99

Steamed wontons in a homemade spicy and sweet sauce

V3 Sticky Rice Dumplings (4)

V3 Sticky Rice Dumplings (4)

$4.99 Out of stock

Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce

V4 Crispy Vegan Rolls (3)

V4 Crispy Vegan Rolls (3)

$2.99 Out of stock

Crispy plant based vegan roll filled with plant based protein

V5 Braised Tofu

V5 Braised Tofu

$5.99

Juicy braised tofu

V6 Vegan Trio (Tofu and Greens)

$6.99 Out of stock

Juicy braised tofu and two kinds green vegetables.

V7 Cucumber Salad

V7 Cucumber Salad

$5.99 Out of stock

Fresh cucumber wedges with garlic

V8 Poached Garden Vegetable

V8 Poached Garden Vegetable

$3.99

Poached Garden Vegetable

V9 Soy Garlic Fried Rice (no egg)

V9 Soy Garlic Fried Rice (no egg)

$7.99

Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, and soy garlic spice blend

V10 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce (no egg)

V10 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce (no egg)

$8.99

Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil

V11 Braised Tofu Noodle/Rice (no egg)

V11 Braised Tofu Noodle/Rice (no egg)

$11.99

Braised tofu with garden veggies and a base of your choice

Sauces, Side Dishes and White Rice

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (8oz)

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (8oz)

$4.99

Hand crafted premium granulated ginger roots in distilled vinegar

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (8 oz)

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (8 oz)

$5.99

Hand crafted with traditional Chinese herbs and spices

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (8 oz)

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (8 oz)

$5.99

Hand selected premium yellow bean

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

$5.99

Hand crafted with a special blend of spice, peanut butter and sesame sauce

White Rice

White Rice

$1.99

Cooked long grain rice

Beverages

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.75

Brooklyn-made ginger ale

FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$2.75 Out of stock

Premium water

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Premium sparkling water

YEO'S Canned Beverage

YEO'S Canned Beverage

$2.50

Popular drink from Asia

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$2.00

Beer

$4.00

Tip our staff

Coffee (tip)

Coffee (tip)

$1.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a coffee. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Soda (tip)

Soda (tip)

$2.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a soda. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Juice (tip)

Juice (tip)

$3.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a juice. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Boba Tea (tip)

Boba Tea (tip)

$5.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a Boba tea. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

All hours
Sunday 11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
253 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

