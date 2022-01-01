A map showing the location of Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn 148 Lawrence StView gallery

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn 148 Lawrence St

1,852 Reviews

$

148 Lawrence St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Popular Items

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie
R2 Garlic Fried Rice

Chef Special & Beverages, Sauce, and Drinks, Frozen Dumplings

Spicy Sea Conch Salad (serve chilled)

Spicy Sea Conch Salad (serve chilled)

$7.85Out of stock

Sliced sea conch in chef special spicy dressing.

Beverage - Water/Soda

Beverage - Water/Soda

$2.00+

Selection of drinks

Beverage - Yeo Tea

Beverage - Yeo Tea

$2.50

Popular Dirnks from Asia

FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$2.75

Premium water

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (8oz)

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (8oz)

$5.85

Hand crafted premium granulated ginger roots in distilled vinegar

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (8 oz)

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (8 oz)

$2.50

Hand crafted with traditional Chinese herbs and spices

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (8 oz)

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (8 oz)

$5.85

Hand selected premium yellow bean

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

$6.35

Housemade peanut sauce

Yaso Combos

C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

$7.85Out of stock

Combo for one order of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Soup Dumplings Flavor.

C2 Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

C2 Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

$7.85Out of stock

Combo for one order of Potstickers and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C3 Peanut Sauce Noodle + Potstickers (2 items)

C3 Peanut Sauce Noodle + Potstickers (2 items)

$12.85Out of stock

Combo for one order of Peanut Sauce Noodle and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$12.85Out of stock

Combo for two orders of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose two Soup Dumplings Flavor.

C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$15.00Out of stock

Combo for one order of Garlic Fried Rice, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C6 Peanut Noodle + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C6 Peanut Noodle + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$16.00Out of stock

Combo for one order of Peanut Noodle, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

Soup Dumplings

D1 Pork Soup Dumplings (10 millions sold!)

D1 Pork Soup Dumplings (10 millions sold!)

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed original pork soup dumplings

D2 Spicy Pork Soup Dumplings

D2 Spicy Pork Soup Dumplings

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings

D3 Chicken Soup Dumplings

D3 Chicken Soup Dumplings

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed chicken soup dumplings

D4 Beef Soup Dumplings

D4 Beef Soup Dumplings

$5.35Out of stock

4 steamed beef soup dumplings

Potstickers

P1 Potstickers - Pork

P1 Potstickers - Pork

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, pork fillings.

P2 Potstickers - Spicy Pork

P2 Potstickers - Spicy Pork

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, spicy pork fillings.

P3 Potstickers - Chicken

P3 Potstickers - Chicken

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, chicken fillings.

P4 Potstickers - Beef

P4 Potstickers - Beef

$5.35Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, beef fillings.

P5 Fried Veggie Wonton (8pcs)

P5 Fried Veggie Wonton (8pcs)

$6.85

Golden crusted fried wonton dumplings, veggie fillings.

P6 Fried Chicken Jiaozi (8pcs)

P6 Fried Chicken Jiaozi (8pcs)

$7.35

Golden crispy fried chicken Jiaozi dumpling.

Noodle & Rice

Comes with half egg & vegetables
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce

$8.85

Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil

N2 Dry Noodle - Meatball

N2 Dry Noodle - Meatball

$9.85Out of stock

Traditional braised pork meatball with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice

N3 Chicken Broth Noodle

N3 Chicken Broth Noodle

$7.85

Noodle in house-made chicken broth, choose toppings ($8.85 +)

N4 Dry Noodle - choose topping(s)

N4 Dry Noodle - choose topping(s)

$6.85

Noodle with house-made soy garlic sauce, add topping(s).

R1 Rice Box - choose topping(s)

R1 Rice Box - choose topping(s)

$3.85

White rice with vegetables and egg. Add topping(s), recommend 2-3 toppings, extra charges.

R2 Garlic Fried Rice

R2 Garlic Fried Rice

$7.85

Fried rice with house-made soy garlic sauce and vegetables, can choose "no egg" to make it a vegan dish.

R3 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp & Ham)

R3 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp & Ham)

$9.85

Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, and ham.

Sides

S1 Hot & Sour Soup

S1 Hot & Sour Soup

$3.85

Housemade hot and sour soup

S2 Sweet & Spicy Jiaozi

S2 Sweet & Spicy Jiaozi

$6.85

Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein.

S3 Sweet and Sour Rib

S3 Sweet and Sour Rib

$7.85

Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs

S4 General Yaso

S4 General Yaso

$7.85Out of stock

White meat sweet and spicy fried chicken.

S5 Braised Pork Meatballs (6 millions sold)

S5 Braised Pork Meatballs (6 millions sold)

$7.85Out of stock

2 traditional Shanghainese pork meatballs

S6 Egg Rolls (2) - Vegan

S6 Egg Rolls (2) - Vegan

$4.85

Hand wrapped egg roll with cabbage and soy bean, vegan dish.

S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie

S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie

$3.85

2 steamed baos with filling choice.

S8 Braised Tofu

S8 Braised Tofu

$5.85

Juicy braised tofu.

S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan

S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan

$5.85Out of stock

Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce.

S10 Fried Chicken Fillet

S10 Fried Chicken Fillet

$5.85

One piece chicken white meat in panko bread

S12 Cucumber Salad

S12 Cucumber Salad

$5.85

Fresh cucumber wedges with garlic.

Tip our staff

Coffee (tip)

Coffee (tip)

$1.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a coffee. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Soda (tip)

Soda (tip)

$2.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a soda. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Juice (tip)

Juice (tip)

$3.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a juice. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Boba Tea (tip)

Boba Tea (tip)

$5.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a Boba tea. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

