Chinese
Yaso - Jersey City Jersey City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
30 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spicy Moon West Village - West Village
4.0 • 2
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant New York, NY 10012
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near Jersey City