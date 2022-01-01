Yaso Tangbao imageView gallery
Chinese

Yaso - Jersey City Jersey City

30 Hudson St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie
S2 Sweet & Spicy Jiaozi

Combos

Flavorful soy bean based steak
C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

$7.85Out of stock

Combo for one order of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Soup Dumplings Flavor.

C2 Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

C2 Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)

$7.85Out of stock

Combo for one order of Potstickers and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C3 Peanut Sauce Noodle + Potstickers (2 items)

C3 Peanut Sauce Noodle + Potstickers (2 items)

$12.85Out of stock

Combo for one order of Peanut Sauce Noodle and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$12.85Out of stock

Combo for two orders of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose two Soup Dumplings Flavor.

C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$15.00Out of stock

Combo for one order of Garlic Fried Rice, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

C6 Peanut Noodle + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

C6 Peanut Noodle + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)

$16.00Out of stock

Combo for one order of Peanut Noodle, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.

Soup Dumplings

D1 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork

D1 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings

D2 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork

D2 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings

D3 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken

D3 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken

$4.85Out of stock

4 steamed chicken soup dumplings

D4 Beef Soup Dumplings

D4 Beef Soup Dumplings

$5.35Out of stock

4 steamed beef soup dumplings

Potstickers

P1 Potstickers - Pork

P1 Potstickers - Pork

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, pork fillings.

P2 Potstickers - Spicy Pork

P2 Potstickers - Spicy Pork

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, spicy pork fillings.

P3 Potstickers - Chicken

P3 Potstickers - Chicken

$4.85Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, chicken fillings.

P4 Potstickers - Beef

P4 Potstickers - Beef

$5.35Out of stock

Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, beef fillings.

P5 Fried Veggie Wonton (8pcs)

P5 Fried Veggie Wonton (8pcs)

$6.85

Golden crusted fried wonton dumplings, veggie fillings.

P6 Fried Chicken Jiaozi (8pcs)

P6 Fried Chicken Jiaozi (8pcs)

$7.35

Golden crispy fried chicken Jiaozi dumpling.

Noodle & Rice

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce

N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce

$8.85

Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil.

N2 Meatball Dry Noodle

N2 Meatball Dry Noodle

$9.85Out of stock

1 Traditional Shanghainese pork meatball with garden veggies, half egg, and noodle.

N3 Chicken Broth Noodle

N3 Chicken Broth Noodle

$7.85

Noodle in house-made chicken broth, choose toppings ($8.85 +), recommend 1-2 toppings.

N4 Dry Noodle - choose topping(s)

N4 Dry Noodle - choose topping(s)

$6.85

Noodle with house-made soy garlic sauce, add topping(s), recommend 1-3 toppings.

R1 Rice Box - choose topping(s)

R1 Rice Box - choose topping(s)

$3.85

White rice with vegetables and egg. Add topping(s), recommend 2-3 toppings.

R2 Soy Garlic Fried Rice

R2 Soy Garlic Fried Rice

$7.85

Fried rice with house-made soy garlic sauce and vegetables, can choose "no egg" to make it a vegan dish.

R3 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)

R3 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)

$9.85

Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, and ham.

Sides

S1 Hot & Sour Soup

S1 Hot & Sour Soup

$3.85Out of stock

Housemade hot and sour soup

S2 Sweet & Spicy Jiaozi

S2 Sweet & Spicy Jiaozi

$6.85

Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein.

S3 Sweet and Sour Rib

S3 Sweet and Sour Rib

$7.85

Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs

S4 General Yaso Chicken (spicy, white meat)

S4 General Yaso Chicken (spicy, white meat)

$7.85Out of stock

White meat sweet and spicy fried chicken.

S5 Braised Pork Meatballs

S5 Braised Pork Meatballs

$7.85Out of stock

2 traditional Shanghainese pork meatballs

S6 Egg Rolls (2) - Vegan

S6 Egg Rolls (2) - Vegan

$4.85

Hand wrapped egg roll with cabbage and soy bean, vegan dish.

S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie

S7 Steam Baos (2) - Pork/Veggie

$3.85

2 steamed baos with filling choice.

S8 Braised Tofu

S8 Braised Tofu

$5.85

Juicy braised tofu.

S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan

S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan

$5.85Out of stock

Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce.

S10 Fried Chicken Fillet

S10 Fried Chicken Fillet

$5.85Out of stock

One piece chicken white meat in panko bread

S11 Hainan Chicken Rice

S11 Hainan Chicken Rice

$11.85Out of stock

Boneless quarter chicken, dark meat, ginger rice, radish soup, cucumber, cilantro, Jimmy sauce, signature soy sauce, garlic and chili sauce.

S12 Radish in Chicken Broth

S12 Radish in Chicken Broth

$4.99Out of stock

Nutritious Chicken Soup with Radish

S13 Cucumber Salad

S13 Cucumber Salad

$5.85

Fresh cucumber wedges with garlic.

S14 White Rice

$2.00

12 oz white rice

S15 Chicken Broth 16oz

$3.35

S16 Poached Egg

$1.85

Frozen Dumplings, Sauce, and Drinks

Beverage - Water/Soda

Beverage - Water/Soda

$2.00+

Selection of drinks

Beverage - BCGA Ginger Ale

Beverage - BCGA Ginger Ale

$3.50+

Selection of drinks

Beverage - Asian Drinks

Beverage - Asian Drinks

$2.50+

Selection of drinks

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (8oz)

Z1 Housemade Ginger Vinegar Sauce (8oz)

$5.85

Hand crafted premium granulated ginger roots in distilled vinegar

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (8 oz)

Z2 Housemade Chili Oil (8 oz)

$5.85

Hand crafted with traditional Chinese herbs and spices

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (8 oz)

Z3 Housemade Soy Sauce (8 oz)

$5.85

Hand selected premium yellow bean

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

Z4 Housemade Peanut and sesame sauce (15.9 oz)

$6.35

Hand crafted with a special blend of spice, peanut butter and sesame sauce

Tip our staff

Coffee (tip)

Coffee (tip)

$1.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a hot coffee. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Soda (tip)

Soda (tip)

$2.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a bubbly soda. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Juice (tip)

Juice (tip)

$3.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a sweet juice. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

Boba Tea (tip)

Boba Tea (tip)

$5.00

This tip will go towards buying our staff a boba tea. Thank you! Tipping is totally optional at Yaso. If you feel as though our service is awesome you may treat our staff to one or a few drinks! If there is an issue please contact us via info@yasotangbao.com

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

30 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Yaso Tangbao image

