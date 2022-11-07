Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

809 Dempster Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Eiw
Panang Curry

Appetizers

Baby Egg Rolls

$5.95

Thai seasoned ground chicken, ground shrimps, clear noodles, and fresh garlic.

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Grilled strip of chicken tender, coconut milk, curry powder, sugar, salt, peanut sauce served with cucumber salad.

Fried coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Butterfly and breaded with coconut shavings, crispy fried serve with red chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$5.95

Cream cheese, crab meat, celery and carrots

Cry Tiger

$12.95

Most famous grilled marinated Thai style steak serve with Thai chili house sauce

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Crispy fresh cucumber with sweet and sour dressing topped with red onions and carrots

Fried Marinated Pork

Fried Marinated Pork

$9.95

Deep fried marinated pork served with Thai spicy sauce

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Deep Fried Tofu serve with sweet & sour sauce

Grilled Marinated Pork Shoulder

$11.95

Grilled Marinated Pork shoulder in Thai herb and seasoning serve with Thai chili tamarind sauce

Pot Stickers

$6.95

Deep fried, wheat flour pastries filled with a blend of chicken and vegetables.

Salmon Cake

Salmon Cake

$10.95

Homemade salmon cake season with red curry paste, slide green onion, lime leaves served with cucumber salad.

Thai North Eastern Sausage

$9.95

Deep fried Thai sausage (ground pork), sticky rice, garlic,pepper served with fresh ginger, Thai chili, and peanut.

Fried Herb wings

$10.95

Deep Fried Chicken wings marinated with Thai herb served with house sauce

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$6.95

Homemade egg roll stuffed with bean thread noodles, carrots, onions, and cabbage.

Fried Shrimp Rolls

$9.95

Summer Rolls

$7.95

Fresh rolls filled with beansprouts,cucumber,cooked tofu, shredded carrots and green leaves.

Vegetables Pot Stickers

$6.95

Spring Rolls

$6.95

Chicken Curry Puffs

$7.95

Curry

Choo-Chee

Choo-Chee

$12.95

Fried salmon or fried tofu in red curry sauce stream broccoli topped lime leaves with coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$12.95

Fusion of Thai and Indian style curry, coconut milk, white onion, ,potatoes, and roasted peanuts

Panang Curry

$12.95

Panang curry, bell pepper in coconut milk topped with sweet basil leaves

Red Curry

$12.95

Red Curry pasted simmered in Coconut milk , bamboo shoots, bell pepper,Thai eggplants top with sweet basil leaves

Roasted Duck Curry

$24.95

Our special roasted duck in red curry with tomatoes, bell peppers, basil leaves, and pineapple

Green Curry

$12.95

Rama Tofu

$13.95

Hor Mok Catfish

$14.95

Noodle and Rice

Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir fried rice with egg, onions, green onion, broccoli, tomato, green peas, carrot, lime, and cilantro

Hoi Tod

$15.95

Crispy fried New Zealand mussel pancake, egg, green onion, bean sprouts and cilantro.

Lard Nar

$11.95

Wild rice noodle topped with broccoli topped with gravy sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$11.95

Stir fried wild noodle with bell pepper, chilli paste , basil, carrots, broccoli and jalapeno pepper

Pad See Eiw

Pad See Eiw

$11.95

Stir fried wide noodles with chicken, egg broccoli and sweet soy sauce

Pad Thai

$11.95

Famous Thai noodle dish! Thin rice noodle stir fried with egg, beansprouts,ground peanuts,tofu ,Chives in Pad Thai tamarind sauce

Pad Woonsen

$11.95

Stir-fried glass noodle with egg, carrots, beansprouts, white onion, green onion and green peas

Basil Fried Rice Tofu

$13.95

Fried Rice Basil

$12.95

Hawaian Fried Rice

$13.95

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$14.95

Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Noodle Soup

Ka Nom Jean Nam Ya

Ka Nom Jean Nam Ya

$12.95

Rice Vermicelli with Fish curry & fish ball served with fresh mixed vegetable

BBQ Pork With Egg Noodles

$14.95

Salads

Som Tum Thai

Som Tum Thai

$10.95

Papaya salad with fresh lime juice, tomato, green bean & peanuts

Yasotorn Som Tum

$11.95

Papaya salad, with green bean, tomato, lime juice, sauteed crab, fermented fish sauce and Thai chili

Seaweed Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Side

Jasmin Rice

$2.00

Riceberry Rice

$3.00

Steam Thin Noodle

$3.00

Steam Wide Noodle

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Glass Noodles

$3.00

Thai vermicelli (Khanom Jeen)

$3.00

Vegetable Plater

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Crispy Noodles

$3.00

Crispy Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Broc

$4.00

Soups

Tom Yum Shrimp

$11.95

Yasotorn Kang Omm

$8.95

Authentic soup, Northeastern style with cabbage and herbs

Tom Yum Chicken

$7.95

Tom Yum Tofu

$7.95

Tom Yum Vegetables

$7.95

Tom Yum Vegan Protein

$11.95

Tom Kha Chicken

$7.95

Tom Kha Beef

$9.95

Tom Kha Vegetables

$7.95

Tomkha Tofu

$7.95

Tom Kha Shrimp

$11.95

Tofu Soup

$6.95

Chicken Rice Soup

$7.95

Wonton Soup

$8.95

Tom Kha Vegan Protein

$11.95

Tom Yum Squid

$11.95

Stir Fry

Broccoli

$12.95

Garlic & Pepper

$12.95

Stir-fried fresh garlic with your choice of meat, ground pepper served with steamed broccoli, and topped with cilantro

Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Stir fried garden vegetable with your choice of meat of plain vegetables in gravy sauce and garlic

Pad Prik

$12.95

Stir fried onions, carrot, basil, bamboo shoots and bell pepper in spicy sauce with your choice of meat.

Spicy Basil Leaves

$12.95

Stir-fried ground chicken basil leaves with your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrot and jalapeno

Stir Fried Cashew

$12.95

Stir fried roasted cashew nuts with your choice of meat, bell pepper, pineapple, mushrooms and carrots, tomato, and dried hot pepper.

Stir Fried Ginger

$12.95

Stir fried fresh ginger,onions, mushrooms,carrots,bell pepper

Orange Chicken

$12.95

Stir-fried chunks of pineapples, onions, bell peppers, carrots and tomatoes and sweet & sour gravy with your choice of meat served with steamed broccoli

Rama Chicken

$13.95

Stir fried chicken topped with peanut sauce and steam broccoli

Basil Ground Pork

$13.95

Thai Salads

Nam Tok (Pork)

$11.95

Slices Char-broiled Thai Steak with Red Onion, Green Onion, Mints, Roasted Rice, Lime juice, Chilli pepper

Larb Chicken

$10.95

Ground Chicken mixed with fresh Red Onion, Mints, Green onion,Cilantro, Lime juice

Yasotorn Duck Salad

Yasotorn Duck Salad

$19.95

Most famous Duck salad Yasotorn style , Red Onion, Lime leaves,Lime juice,Mints,Roasted rice,Chilli pepper top with crispy fried duck skin

Spicy Bamboo shoots salad

Spicy Bamboo shoots salad

$10.95

Cooke Bamboo shoots in Thai herb, Mints, Roasted Rice, Green Onion, Red Onion

Nam Tok (Beef)

$13.95

Grilled Salt Rub Whole Tilapia

$27.95

Grilled whole fish served with vegetable and vermicelli noodles and spicy seafood sauce.

Soft Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Diet 7up

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$7.00

Beer Corkage Fee

$1.00

Bubble Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00

Green tea Latte

$6.00

Tapioca Balls

$1.00

Smoothies

Mango

$5.00

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Stawberry

$5.00

Wild Raspberry

$5.00

Caribbean Colada

$5.00

Mandarin Orange

$5.00Out of stock

Peach

$5.00

Tapioca Balls

$1.00

Green Tea Smoothy

Ice Cream

Coconut Ice CReam

$6.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.95

Mango Ice Cream

$6.95

Desserts

Yasotorn Lod Chong

$6.95

Boba Crepe Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Green Tea Cheese Cake

$7.95

Yasotorn Cheese Cake

$7.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Thai Taro Custard

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Local & Authentic. Come in and enjoy!

Location

809 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby of Siam - Skokie - 9420 Skokie Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,623
9420 Skokie Blvd Skokie, IL 60077
View restaurantnext
Arun's Thai Restaurant - Flagship
orange star4.6 • 45
4156 N Kedzie Avenue Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Same Same
orange star4.7 • 373
2022 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
orange star4.6 • 3,342
2032 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park
orange star4.3 • 1,759
5056 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 606
2415 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Evanston

Farmhouse - Evanston
orange star4.0 • 3,710
703 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tapas Barcelona - 1615 Chicago Ave
orange star4.2 • 2,351
1615 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Kansaku - Evanston
orange star4.4 • 1,646
1514 Sherman Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Prairie Moon
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1635 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Bluestone
orange star4.1 • 796
1932 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Viet Nom Nom
orange star4.2 • 495
618 1/2 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evanston
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston