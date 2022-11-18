Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yasou Cafe - Fresh Mediterranean

50 Reviews

$$

3551 s Blairstone rd

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Chicken Shawerma Pita
Chicken Shawerma Plate

Utensils YES / NO

Utensils To Go

NO Utensils

Appetizers

Tazatziki App

Tazatziki App

$5.45

A home-made Tzatziki is prepared from Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, fresh dill,and Garlic with hint of lemon.

Hummus App

Hummus App

$5.45

a home-made puree’ of chickpeas, fresh garlic and Tahini, topped with olive oil and paprika.

Lemony Whipped Feta App

Lemony Whipped Feta App

$5.45

Whipped feta spread topped with lemon Zeste and Topped with olive ole and Za’ater

Baba Ghanoush App

Baba Ghanoush App

$5.45

a house-made , smooth blend of Roasted Eggplant Puree with fresh Garlic, tahini and lemon juice, topped with Olive Oil paprika

Three Dip Combo App

$13.95

Choice of 3 Dips and Warm Pitas or Vage

Dolmades App

Dolmades App

$6.45

Hand Rolled tender Grape Leaves Stuffed with ground lamb, Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Taziki dip

Spanakopita App

$5.99

Flaky phyllo daugh stuffed with a mixture of Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Small Crispy Falafel App

$5.95

crisp, golden deep-fried mixture of seasoned ground chickpeas and fava beans. Served with homemade Taziki or Tahini dip

Large Crispy Falafel App

$8.99

Small buffalo Falafel App

$5.95

crisp, golden deep-fried mixture of seasoned ground chickpeas and fava beans. Served with homemade Taziki or Tahini dip

Large Buffalo falafel App

$8.99

Fried Gyro App

$6.99

Ultimate Mezza Platteer

$19.99

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Crispy golden fries serve with our magic white sause or Taziki

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.99

Crispy golden fries topped with Feta, Mozzarella, Garlic butter & Green Onion serve with Taziki

Yasou Fries

Yasou Fries

$9.99

Our Greek Fries topped your choice of Gyro meat, chicken or meat shawarma or falafel and serve with Taziki

Soup & Salad

Avgolemono Soup

$4.99+

Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup

Soup + Salad

$9.99

Make it your own with an add on

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.95+

Fresh mixed lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and Greek dressing. top it with your favorite protein Make it you own with add on

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$6.49+

Fresh mixed lettuces, roasted red pappers ,tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta and kalamata olives toped with garbanzo beanz and rosted pecans served with feta vinaigrette dressing. Make it you own with add on top it with your favorite protein.

Pita & Sandwich

Served with one side of your choice. Fries, Yasou Rice, Extra pickles, Greek fries +1.99, Greek Salad +1.50, Veggie Kabob+1.50 Tabbouleh+1.99, Soup+1.50 or any dip +1.50

Chicken Shawerma Pita

$9.99

Marinated and spiced to perfection, our chicken shawerma is cooked on vertical broiler juicy and mouthwatering with caramelized ends, topped sliced tomatos onion and your choice of souce (magic sauce recommended)

Beef Shawerma Pita

Beef Shawerma Pita

$10.99

Marinated and spiced to perfection, our shawerma is cooked on vertical broiler juicy in the center with caramelized ends, topped sliced tomatos onion and your choice of souce (tahini recommended)

Gyro Pita

$9.99

Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler topped with sliced tomatos, onion, lettuces, feta and your choice of souce (Tazzike )

Fried Gyro Pita

$9.99

Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler topped with sliced tomatos, onion, lettuces, feta and your choice of souce (Tazzike )

Falafel pita

$9.99

Crisp, golden deep-fried mixture of seasoned ground chickpeas and fava beans topped with Lettuce,tomatos, oninon and your choice of souce ( Tahini )

Kofta Pita

$10.99

Flavorful ground beef mix with minced onion, garlic and our special spices, grilled to perfection and topped with sliced tomatoes, onion, lettuce and your choice of sauce (Tahini recommended)

Spicy Kofta Pita

$8.99

Flavorful ground beef mix with minced onion, garlic and our special spices, grilled to perfection and topped with sliced tomatoes, onion, lettuce and your choice of sauce (Tahini recommended)

Vegan Kofta Pita

$11.99

Grace Burger

$10.99

Half Pound Grilled Beef and Lamb mix topped with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Shawaburger

$9.99

Our Alx burger toped with beef shawerma +$1.00,checken shawerma or Gyro Meet

Fried Shrimp Pita

$9.99

Rita Pita

$9.99

Hummus, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and Taboola

Greek Kofta Pita stuffed

$12.99

Flavorful ground beef mix with minced onion, garlic and our special spices, grilled to perfection and topped with sliced tomatoes, onion, lettuce and your choice of sauce (Tahini recommended)

Signature Fatteh Bowls

Fatteh Bowls

Bed of Yasou rice topped with layer of butter pita chips and your choice of meet and choice of sauce with pickled vegetable and any side of your choice

Plate

Served with Yasou Rice, sauce, fresh Pita and your choice of 2 sides Greek Salad, Fries, Yasou Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Spanakopita, Extra pickles, Dolmades, Tabbouleh+1.99, Veggie Kabob+1.50, Greek fries +1.99, soup+1.50
Chicken Shawerma Plate

Chicken Shawerma Plate

$12.99

Marinated and spiced to perfection, our chicken shawerma is cooked on vertical broiler juicy and mouthwatering with caramelized ends

Beef Shawerma Plate

$13.99

Marinated and spiced to perfection, our shawerma is cooked on vertical broiler juicy in the center with caramelized ends

Gyro Meat Plate

Gyro Meat Plate

$12.99

Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler

Fried Gyro Plater

$12.99

Falafel Plate

$12.99

Crisp, golden deep-fried mixture of seasoned ground chickpeas and fava beans

Kofta Kabob Plate

Kofta Kabob Plate

$12.99

flavorful ground beef mix with minced oninon,garlic and spicel spices and grilled to prefaction

Spicy Kofta Kabob Plate

Spicy Kofta Kabob Plate

$12.99

flavorful ground beef mix with minced oninon,garlic and spicel spices and grilled to prefaction

Vegan Kofta Plate

$13.99
Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$12.99

Grilled juicy skewered Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated with mediterranean spice and fresh herbs

Beef Kabob plate

$13.99

Grilled juicy skewered beef marinated with mediterranean spice and fresh herbs

Lamb Kabob Plate

$15.99

Shrimp Kabob Plate

$13.99

Gambo shrimp marinated with garlic and secreat spices grilled and finished with lemon and butter

Atlantic Salmon Plate

$15.99

Grilled atlantic salmon with secreat seasoning

Mix Grill Plate

$16.99

Pick 3 choice of meet

greek Kofta Kabob Plate

greek Kofta Kabob Plate

$14.99

flavorful ground beef mix with minced oninon,garlic and spicel spices and grilled to prefaction

Kids Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese With Fries

$4.99

A classic kid’s favorite – now on pita bread. Served with fries

Kid's Pita Cheeseburger With Fries

$6.99

Served with fries

Kid's Gyro Platter

$6.99

Gyro meat served with rice or fries tomato, cucumber and pita bread

Kid's Chicken Kabob

$7.49

Chicken skewer served with rice or Fries tomato, cucumber and pita bread.

Kids chicken Shawerma

$6.99

Desserts

Baklava

$4.45

Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Sough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup

Rice Pudding

$2.49+

Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon

Baklava w/ Ice Cream

$4.95

Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey

Loukoumades

$3.95+

Om ali

$6.49

Puff pastry doblled baked in milk and nuts with golden crust on the top.

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

A La Cart

Chicken Shawarma

$4.99

Beef Shawarma

$5.99

Gyro meat

$4.99

Fried Gyro

$4.50

Falafel 4 pcs

$2.99

Kofta Kabab 1sk

$3.49

Kofta Kabob 2sk

$6.50

Vegan Kofta 1sk

$3.49

Vegan Kofta 2sk

$6.50

Chicken Kobobs 1sk

$2.49

Chicken Kobobs 2sk

$4.75

Beef Kabobs 1sk

$3.50

Beef Kabobs 2sk

$6.99

Lamb Kabobs 1sk

$4.99

Lamb Kabobs 2sk

$8.99

Shrimp Kabobs

$6.75

Atlantic Salmon

$8.99

Fried Shrimp

$4.99

Greek Salad Side

$2.99

Tzatziki Side

$2.99

Hummus side

$2.99

whipped Feta Side

$2.99

Baba Ghanoush Side

$2.99

Dolmades 3 pcs

$3.49

Spanakopita 2 pcs

$3.25

Yasou Rice Side

$1.99

Greek Frise Side

$2.99

Tabbouleh Side

$2.99

Vege Kabob side

$1.49

Pita Chips Side

$1.99

Pickles side

$1.49

Frise Side

$1.99

Warm Pita 8 Pc

$1.50

Warm Pita Whole

$1.50

Extras\Sauces

Taziki 2oz

$0.95

Hummus 2oz

$0.95

Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Yasou Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Tahini 2oz

$0.95

Greek Salad Dressing 2oz

$0.95

Italian Dressing 2oz

$0.95

Spice Lemon Spread 2oz

$0.95

Utensils To Go

No Utensils

NA Beverages

Hibiscus Tea

$3.49+

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

DR Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

Regular coffee

$2.49+

Decaf

$2.49+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$2.75+

Cuban Style Late

$3.99+

Hot Tea 16 Oz

$3.25

Beer&Wine

Beer Flight

$9.00

Mimosa Flight

$11.99

Proof - Mango Wit

$6.99

Proof - 850

$6.99

Bud Light

$4.50

Mic Ultra

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Oyster City_ Apalach

$6.99

Proof - Lala Land

$6.00

Oyster City - Tates Hellis

$6.99

Line39 - Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Camelot - Chardonnay

$5.50

Line 39 - Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.50

Camelot - Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Farmer's Daughter-Knockout

$12.00

Farmer's Daughter-Heart breaker

$12.00

Farmer's Daughter-Bombshell

$12.00

Farmer's Daughter- Saltwater Gypsy

$12.00

Mimosas

$6.99

Bottomless Mimosas

$14.99

Seltzer

$4.99

Frozen Wine

$7.00

Pitcher/Bottle

$15.00

Pinot Noir

$4.99

Pintot Grigio

$4.99

Beer Bottles

$5.99

Beer Cans

$4.99

BTL Farmer Daughter - Saltwater Gypsy-Semi-Sweet Blush

$34.00

ZOE Wine

$8.99

To-Go drinks

FIJI

$2.49

Perrier

$2.49Out of stock

Life Wtr

$2.49

Laziza

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Guava

$2.99

Basil Seed Drink

$2.49

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

Rasperry Komucha

$3.99

Mango Komucha

$3.99

Apple Farouz

$2.99Out of stock

Pineapple Farouz

$2.99Out of stock

Green Apple Fanta

$2.99Out of stock

BANG CFE

$3.99

STARBUCKS Frapp

$3.99

Schweppes, Pom

$2.99

Schweppes, Pom

$2.99

Beer Bottles

$5.99

Big Jerk Soda

$3.99

Tropicana

$3.99

Naked

$2.99

Freez

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy the best medditraninan food in Tallahassee

Location

3551 s Blairstone rd, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

Gallery
Yasou Cafe image
Yasou Cafe image
Yasou Cafe image

