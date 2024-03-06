YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Yaya’s Thai Street Fusion, a unique culinary destination nestled in the heart of Metairie. Our restaurant is where the vibrant flavors of Thai cuisine meet the relaxed atmosphere of a classic American bar and grill.
Location
2205 David Drive, Metairie, LA 70003
Gallery
