YaYa's Euro Bistro Yaya's - DTC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Euro Cuisine in a sophisticated atmosphere. Seasonal farm to table chef driven menu. Award winning wine list. Beautiful patio overlooking Greenwood Village Crescent park and fountains.
Location
8310 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burnt End BBQ - Burnt End - DTC
No Reviews
5332 Dtc Boulevard, #100 Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street
No Reviews
4940 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenwood Village
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurant