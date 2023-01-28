Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yaz's Table

1209 Bedford St

Abington, MA 02351

Order Again

Rise & Shine

Farm Fresh

Farm Fresh

$12.95

Two Farm Eggs, Toast, Bacon or Kofta Beef Sausage, Red Bliss Potato & Sweet Potato Home Fries

The Whole Farm

The Whole Farm

$17.95

Three Farm Eggs, Toast, Bacon, Kofta Beef Sausage, Short Rib or Veggie Potato “Hash”

Super Green Omelette

Super Green Omelette

$14.95

Farm Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta, Tabbouleh, Roasted Cherry Tomato, Chickpea Salad, Toast

The Sultan

The Sultan

$17.95

Short Rib, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries, Caramelized Onions, Poached Farm Egg, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Crispy Leeks, Harissa Hollandaise

The True King

The True King

$35.90

We add Butter Poached Lobster to our popular dish, The Sultan!

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$16.95

Grass Fed Burger, Sunny Side Farm Egg, Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Sujouk “Linguica” & Potato Hash, Toasted Portuguese Bun, Truffle & Parmesan Red Bliss Home Fries

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled Farm Eggs, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Bacon, Pico, Egyptian Slaw

Basturma & Eggs Skillet

$14.95

Scrambled Farm Eggs, Egyptian “Prosciutto”, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries, Shakshuka, Crispy Chickpeas, Lavash Bread

Breakfast Grand Bowl

Breakfast Grand Bowl

$13.95

Sunny Side Farm Eggs, Toasted Garlic & Sesame, Seasonal Sautéed Veggies, Caramelized Onions, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries

Egyptian Steak & Eggs

Egyptian Steak & Eggs

$27.95

Crispy Fried Chicken, House Made Waffle, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup

Napolean's Empire

Napolean's Empire

$15.95

Layered Crispy Panko Eggplant, Shaved Parmesan, Egyptian Tomato & Chickpea Shakshuka, Sunny Side Farm Eggs

Custom Omelette

$9.95

Omelette with your choice of toppings!

Lobster Omelette

$24.95

Butter Poached Lobster, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Harissa Hollandaise, Red Bliss and Sweet Potato Home Fries

Features

House Made Donut Holes

House Made Donut Holes

$12.95

Wild Berry "Pop Tart" - Vanilla Donut, Strawberry Jam Glaze, Pastry Crust Crumbles, Wild Berry House Whipped Cream

Smoked Salmon "Tartar"

$14.95

Rice Wine & Sesame Marinated Smoked Salmon, Scallions, Yaz's Spicy Kewpie Aioli, Smashed Avocado, Egyptian Kimchi, Diced Cucumbers, Momma's Wonton Chips

Boston Cream Double Baked French Toast

$14.95

Pastry Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream

Panko Crusted Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

$15.95

Panko & Graham Cracker Crust, Strawberry Whip, Crème Anglaise

Peaches & Cream Triple Stack Pancake "Souffle"

$15.95

Cream Cheese Anglaise, Sweet Peach Compote, VT Maple Whip, Peach Cobbler Praline Crumble

The Royal Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$15.95

Brown Sugar & Sage House Sausage Patty, Sunny Side Farm Egg, Honey Sriracha Maple, Roasted Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Toasted Everything Bagel, Home Fries

Yaz's Veggie Burger

Yaz's Veggie Burger

$16.95

Quinoa, Black Bean and Beet "Burger", Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Dill Aioli served with Chickpea Salad

Donut Holes For Life

Waffles, French Toast & Pancakes

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

Crispy Fried Chicken, House Made Waffle, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$12.95

Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream

Birthday Cake Waffle

Birthday Cake Waffle

$13.95

Fruity Pebbles, House Infused Whipped Cream, Golden Crème Anglaise

Mini Pancake Tacos

Mini Pancake Tacos

$14.95

3 Mini Pancake Tacos, Nutella Spread, Fresh Fruit, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream

Nutella Banana Foster French Toast

Nutella Banana Foster French Toast

$15.95

Nutella, Banana Fosters Sauce, Challah Bread, Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream

Belgian Waffle

$8.95

Single Pancake

$7.95

Double Pancake

$9.95

Half Order Challah French Toast

$6.95

Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream

Half Order Nutella Banana Foster French Toast

$8.95

Nutella, Banana Fosters Sauce, Challah Bread, Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream

Gluten Free French Toast

$14.95

Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream on Gluten Free Bread

Gluten Free Nutella Banana Foster French Toast

$17.95

Nutella, Banana Fosters Sauce, Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream on Gluten Free Bread

Benedicts

Served on Portuguese Sweet Bread, Farm Poached Eggs, Harissa Hollandaise
Basturma Benedict

Basturma Benedict

$15.95

Egyptian ‘Prosciutto’, House Pesto -

Butter Poached Lobster Benedict

Butter Poached Lobster Benedict

$24.95

Corn Rangoon Spread, Butter Poached Lobster

Surf & Turf Benedict

Surf & Turf Benedict

$28.95

Butter Poached Maine Lobster, Braised Short Rib, Herb Goat Cheese Spread, Crispy Leaks

Biscuits & Gravy Benedict

Biscuits & Gravy Benedict

$16.95

Kofta Beef Sausage Gravy, Momma’s Home Made Biscuits, Crispy Leeks

Chilled Smoked Salmon Benedict

Chilled Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.95

Dill Cream, Crispy Capers

Classic Benedict

$13.95

Farm Poached Eggs, Bacon, Grilled Tomato, Harissa Hollandaise served on an English Muffin

Breakfast Tacos

Two Flour Tortillas with Homefries

Basturma Breakfast Tacos

$14.95

Egyptian ‘Prosciutto’, Cheddar Cheese, Pico, Scrambled Farm Eggs, Harissa Hollandaise

Short Rib Breakfast Tacos

$14.95

Braised Short Rib, Egyptian Mustard Aioli, Egyptian Slaw, Crispy Fried Leeks

Butter Poached Lobster Breakfast Tacos

$23.95

Cairo’s Street Corn Salsa, Scrambled Farm Eggs, Harissa Hollandaise

Custom Breakfast Tacos

$9.95

Scrambled Farm Eggs with your choice of toppings!

The Green Wave

Acai Banana Split

Acai Banana Split

$15.95

Organic Acai Sorbet, Fresh Fruit, Granola, Peanut Butter Drizzle, Toasted Coconut Flakes

Yaz's Table Salad

$12.95

Chickpeas, Diced Tomato, Diced Red Onion, Cilantro, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Feta, Petit Greens, House Shallot Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Organic Chicken Breast, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Lettuce, Cleopatra’s Viper Aioli, Portuguese Bun, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries

King's Meatball Pocket

King's Meatball Pocket

$13.95

Momma Maggie's Falafel Wrap

$14.95

Fava Beans, Herbs, Hummus, Sesame Tahini, Tabbouleh, Pickled Turnips, Feta, Olives, Chickpea Salsa, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$16.95

Grass Fed Burger, Sunny Side Farm Egg, Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Sujouk “Linguica” & Potato Hash, Toasted Portuguese Bun, Truffle & Parmesan Red Bliss Home Fries

Short Rib Panini

$16.95

Slow Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Diced Jalapenos, Cleopatra’s Viper Aioli , Lally Farm’s Crumbled Goat Cheese, Table Salad, Egyptian Slaw

Yaz's Veggie Burger

Yaz's Veggie Burger

$16.95

Quinoa, Black Bean and Beet "Burger", Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Dill Aioli served with Chickpea Salad

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Build your Own! Served with Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries

Add Ons

Home Fries

$4.95

Red Bliss & Sweet Potatoes, House Seasoning

Side of Toast

$3.95

Single Farm Fresh Egg

$1.95

House Smoked Bacon

$5.95
Candied Honey Sriracha Maple Bacon

Candied Honey Sriracha Maple Bacon

$10.95

Careful! This Could Be Habit Forming

Wild Gem Truffle Home Fries

$8.95

Crispy Red Bliss, White Truffle, Shaved Parmesan

The Tyrant Short Rib Home Fries

$9.95

Red Bliss & Sweet Potato, Sautéed Onions, Slow Braised Short rib, Crispy Leeks

Veggie Hash

$6.95

Sautéed Farm Veggies, Home Fries

Kofta Beef Sausage Links

$6.95

Small Fruit Cup

$4.95

Assorted Fruit

Large Fruit Bowl

$8.95

Assorted Fruit

Chickpea Salad

$6.95

Sujouk "Linguica" & Potato Hash

$6.95

Tabbouleh

$7.95

Zaatar Naan Bread

$6.95

Green Zaatar & Sesame

Garlic Naan Bread

$5.95

Egyptian Coleslaw

$4.95

Side of House Greens

$5.95

House Shallot Vinaigrette

Homemade Muffin

$4.95

Individual Donut Hole

$2.95

1 Piece Linguica Hash

$4.95

Protein Sides

Side of Basturma

$9.95

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Side of Crispy Fried Chicken

$8.95

Side of Butter Poached Lobster

$17.95

Side of Skirt Steak

$14.95

Side of Avocado

$3.95

Side of Short Rib

$9.95

Side of Smoked Salmon

$11.95

Side of 1 Piece Falafel

$1.95

Sauces & Spreads

Side of Herbed Goat Cheese Spread

$1.95

Side of VT Maple Syrup (1.5oz)

$3.50

Side of Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup (1.5oz)

$3.50

Side of Yaz's Table House Salad Dressing

$1.25

Shallot Vinaigrette

Side of Cleopatra's Viper Aioli

$1.50

Side of Nutella

$2.50

Hummus & Pita Chips

$7.95

Side of Chocolate Chips

$1.95

Side of House Whipped Cream

$1.95

Side of Chimichurri

$1.00

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

Side of House Jam

$1.00

Side of Tahini

$1.00

Side of Honey

$1.00

Side Mustard Aioli

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Big Kid

$10.00

One Farm Egg, Home Fries, Bacon

YOU Pick

$10.00

Pick One Waffle or Pancake, Bacon

French Toast Stix

$10.00

Vermont Maple Syrup, Maple Whipped Cream, Fresh Fruit

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fried Chicken Strips, Home Fries

Homemade Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Cheese, Cheese, and More Cheese

Little Buns

$10.00

Two Mini Hamburger Sliders, Home Fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Served with Home Fries

Kid's Beverage NC

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Can of Soda

$2.95

Coke | Diet Coke | Ginger Ale | Sprite

House Exotic Soda

$3.95

Mango | Guava | Passion Fruit | Strawberry | Grapefruit | Kiwi Wild Berry | Green Apple | Pineapple

House Exotic Juice

$3.95

Mango | Guava | Passion Fruit | Strawberry | Grapefruit | Kiwi Wild Berry | Green Apple | Pineapple

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Thatcher's Farm Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Loaded Hot Chocolate

$7.95

All the fixins!

Aqua Panna (Still Water)

$5.00

San Pellegrino (Sparkling Water)

$5.00

Pure Pressed Juice

Orange Juice | Apple Juice | Limeade | Lemonade | Cranberry

NA Bloody Mary

$7.95

Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix, Exotic Rim

NA Spicy Bloody Mary

$8.95

Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix, House Sriracha Maple Syrup, Candied Sriracha Maple Glazed Bacon, Exotic Rim

Kid Beverage

$2.95

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Latte

$5.95

Iced Latte

$5.95

Cappuccino

$5.95
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Serendipitea Iced Tea

$3.95

Yaz’s Strawberry & Blueberry Blend

Serendipitea Hot Tea

$4.95

Earl Grey | Cha Cha Chai | Ceylon Black Moroccan Mint | Hojicha Green | Rose Petals | Decaf Black | Berry Blueberry Egyptian Chamomile | Wild Hibiscus

Specialty Lattes

Our Most Popular Lattes served with or without Espresso

Pistachio Latte

$6.95

Organic Pistachio, Steamed Milk, Honey Comb & Baklava Dust Rim

Coconut Latte

$6.95

Organic Cream of Coconut, Steamed Milk, Toasted Coconut Flake Rim

Egyptian Rose Petal Latte

Egyptian Rose Petal Latte

$6.95

Steamed Milk, Imported Pure Rose Essence, Organic Honeycomb

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$6.95

Steamed Milk, Turmeric, Vermont Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Cinnamon

Chai Latte

$6.95

Steamed Milk, Chai Spice

Cocktails & Mimosas

House Bloody Mary

$12.00

House Infused Vodka, Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix

Sweet & Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary

$14.00

House Infused Vodka, Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix, House Sriracha Maple Syrup, Candied Sriracha Maple Glazed Bacon

Mimosa

Mimosa

$11.00

Choice of Juice!

Bucket Of Bubbles

$49.00

Bottle of Sparkling Wine and your choice of juices!

Bucket of Bubbles Refill

$39.95

Extra Bottle of Sparkling Wine

Prosecco

$11.00

BYO Yazarita

$13.00

Your Choice of Flavor!

Green Apple Goddess Mimosa

$13.00

Green Apple Puree, St. Germaine Elderflower, Prosecco, Green Apple Boba

Espresso Bomb Martini

Espresso Bomb Martini

$15.00

Vanilla Vodka, Bailey’s, Kahlua, Chocolate Liqueur, Espresso Bomb

Spiked Iced Pistachio Latte

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka, Amaretto, Organic Pistachio, Espresso, Milk

Spiked Iced Caramel Macchiato

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka, Double Shot Espresso, Milk, Caramel Drizzle

The Arabian Red Eye

$14.00

Cold Brew Vodka, Brown Sugar Bourbon, Chocolate Whiskey, Bailey’s, Cold Brew, Caramel

Naughty But SoOo Nice

$13.00

House Infused Tea, Bourbon, Lemon, Wildflower Honey

Gostosa Caipirinha

$13.00

Cachaça, Kumquat Puree, Muddled Mint & Lime

The Lost Penguin

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka, Peppermint, Crème de Cacao, Cream, Oreo Cookie Crumble, Fried Mint

The Queen's Tea

$14.00

Deep Eddy’s Sweet Tea & Lemonade Vodkas, Lemonade, Lemon Bomb

Featured Yazarita

$13.00

House Infused Mango Tequila, Ginger Syrup, Mango Puree, Limeade

Merry Cherry Tree Mimosa

$13.00

Luxardo Potion, Prosecco, Floating Cranberries, Rosemary Tree

Yaz's Boozy Nog

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka or Spiced Rum, Egg Nog Liquor, VT Maple Whip

Not Ya' Momma's Screwdriver

$13.00

Honey Whiskey, Pure Pressed Orange Juice, Wildflower Honey

Tall Dark & Handsome

$13.00

Hot & Steamy Butter Spiced Rum, Brown Sugar & Molasses House Simple, Cinnamon

The Heated Affair

$13.00

House Infused Mango Tequila, Honey, Hibiscus Tea, Butterfly Pea Flower

Yaz's Spiked Hot Cocoa

$14.00

Spiked Coconut Latte

$14.00

Beer

Barrel House Bamboozled IPA

$10.00

BHZ's first ever beer! Traditional Bavarian pilsner style with a handful of summer’s most memorable flavors. Pilsner and Munich malt. Hallertau & Mandarina Bavaria hops. Dry spiced with juniper berry, lemon peel, coriander and cardamom.

Night Shift Nite Lite

$10.00

Truly delicious craft light lager. Pours sunny gold with a soft, white head.

Cisco Brewers Gripah Grapefruit IPA (12oz)

$7.00

Old Cocktails

Passion on the Nile

$14.00

Spiked Hot Caramel Macchiato

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Limoncello (2oz)

$10.00

Bailey's (2oz)

$10.00

Retail Alcohol

Espresso Bomb Martini

$14.95

Bloody Mary Mix

$14.95

Sweet & Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

$15.95

House Infused Tequila

$6.95

House Infused Vodka

$6.95

Mango Yazarita

$14.95

Queen's Tea

$14.95

Small Cocktail Juice

$2.95

Retail Food

Muffin

$4.95

Cheesecake

$8.95

Hekla

$5.95

Scone

$4.95

Croissant

$6.95

Egyptian Baklava

$7.95

Fire Peppers

$13.95

Pickled Turnips

$8.95

Pickled Beets

$8.95

Hummus

$6.95

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$11.95

Bottle of Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup

$12.95

10oz Yaz's Table Coffee Beans

$15.95

16oz Yaz's Table Coffee Beans

$25.95

Chocolate Strawberry

$2.95

Gifts

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Coffee Mug and Hot Sauce Gift Set

$26.95

Donut Holes For Life Club

$250.00

Love our donut holes and come here often? Time to sign up for our Donut Holes for Life Club. Included: $250 gift card split however you'd like, Donut Holes for Life* *Further set-up and information required. Not available for takeout. Only one name with valid ID per voucher.

Kiss Lip Balm

$7.95

Sea Salt Scrub

$13.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American Brunch with an Egyptian Flair!

Website

Location

1209 Bedford St, Abington, MA 02351

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

