Yaz's Table
1209 Bedford St
Abington, MA 02351
Rise & Shine
Farm Fresh
Two Farm Eggs, Toast, Bacon or Kofta Beef Sausage, Red Bliss Potato & Sweet Potato Home Fries
The Whole Farm
Three Farm Eggs, Toast, Bacon, Kofta Beef Sausage, Short Rib or Veggie Potato “Hash”
Super Green Omelette
Farm Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta, Tabbouleh, Roasted Cherry Tomato, Chickpea Salad, Toast
The Sultan
Short Rib, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries, Caramelized Onions, Poached Farm Egg, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Crispy Leeks, Harissa Hollandaise
The True King
We add Butter Poached Lobster to our popular dish, The Sultan!
Breakfast Burger
Grass Fed Burger, Sunny Side Farm Egg, Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Sujouk “Linguica” & Potato Hash, Toasted Portuguese Bun, Truffle & Parmesan Red Bliss Home Fries
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Farm Eggs, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Bacon, Pico, Egyptian Slaw
Basturma & Eggs Skillet
Scrambled Farm Eggs, Egyptian “Prosciutto”, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries, Shakshuka, Crispy Chickpeas, Lavash Bread
Breakfast Grand Bowl
Sunny Side Farm Eggs, Toasted Garlic & Sesame, Seasonal Sautéed Veggies, Caramelized Onions, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries
Egyptian Steak & Eggs
Crispy Fried Chicken, House Made Waffle, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup
Napolean's Empire
Layered Crispy Panko Eggplant, Shaved Parmesan, Egyptian Tomato & Chickpea Shakshuka, Sunny Side Farm Eggs
Custom Omelette
Omelette with your choice of toppings!
Lobster Omelette
Butter Poached Lobster, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Harissa Hollandaise, Red Bliss and Sweet Potato Home Fries
Features
House Made Donut Holes
Wild Berry "Pop Tart" - Vanilla Donut, Strawberry Jam Glaze, Pastry Crust Crumbles, Wild Berry House Whipped Cream
Smoked Salmon "Tartar"
Rice Wine & Sesame Marinated Smoked Salmon, Scallions, Yaz's Spicy Kewpie Aioli, Smashed Avocado, Egyptian Kimchi, Diced Cucumbers, Momma's Wonton Chips
Boston Cream Double Baked French Toast
Pastry Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream
Panko Crusted Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
Panko & Graham Cracker Crust, Strawberry Whip, Crème Anglaise
Peaches & Cream Triple Stack Pancake "Souffle"
Cream Cheese Anglaise, Sweet Peach Compote, VT Maple Whip, Peach Cobbler Praline Crumble
The Royal Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Brown Sugar & Sage House Sausage Patty, Sunny Side Farm Egg, Honey Sriracha Maple, Roasted Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Toasted Everything Bagel, Home Fries
Yaz's Veggie Burger
Quinoa, Black Bean and Beet "Burger", Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Dill Aioli served with Chickpea Salad
Donut Holes For Life
Waffles, French Toast & Pancakes
Chicken & Waffle
Crispy Fried Chicken, House Made Waffle, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup
Challah French Toast
Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream
Birthday Cake Waffle
Fruity Pebbles, House Infused Whipped Cream, Golden Crème Anglaise
Mini Pancake Tacos
3 Mini Pancake Tacos, Nutella Spread, Fresh Fruit, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream
Nutella Banana Foster French Toast
Nutella, Banana Fosters Sauce, Challah Bread, Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream
Belgian Waffle
Single Pancake
Double Pancake
Half Order Challah French Toast
Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream
Half Order Nutella Banana Foster French Toast
Nutella, Banana Fosters Sauce, Challah Bread, Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream
Gluten Free French Toast
Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream on Gluten Free Bread
Gluten Free Nutella Banana Foster French Toast
Nutella, Banana Fosters Sauce, Crème Anglaise, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream on Gluten Free Bread
Benedicts
Basturma Benedict
Egyptian ‘Prosciutto’, House Pesto -
Butter Poached Lobster Benedict
Corn Rangoon Spread, Butter Poached Lobster
Surf & Turf Benedict
Butter Poached Maine Lobster, Braised Short Rib, Herb Goat Cheese Spread, Crispy Leaks
Biscuits & Gravy Benedict
Kofta Beef Sausage Gravy, Momma’s Home Made Biscuits, Crispy Leeks
Chilled Smoked Salmon Benedict
Dill Cream, Crispy Capers
Classic Benedict
Farm Poached Eggs, Bacon, Grilled Tomato, Harissa Hollandaise served on an English Muffin
Breakfast Tacos
Basturma Breakfast Tacos
Egyptian ‘Prosciutto’, Cheddar Cheese, Pico, Scrambled Farm Eggs, Harissa Hollandaise
Short Rib Breakfast Tacos
Braised Short Rib, Egyptian Mustard Aioli, Egyptian Slaw, Crispy Fried Leeks
Butter Poached Lobster Breakfast Tacos
Cairo’s Street Corn Salsa, Scrambled Farm Eggs, Harissa Hollandaise
Custom Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled Farm Eggs with your choice of toppings!
The Green Wave
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Organic Chicken Breast, Candied Sriracha Maple Bacon, Lettuce, Cleopatra’s Viper Aioli, Portuguese Bun, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries
King's Meatball Pocket
Momma Maggie's Falafel Wrap
Fava Beans, Herbs, Hummus, Sesame Tahini, Tabbouleh, Pickled Turnips, Feta, Olives, Chickpea Salsa, Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries
Breakfast Burger
Grass Fed Burger, Sunny Side Farm Egg, Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Sujouk “Linguica” & Potato Hash, Toasted Portuguese Bun, Truffle & Parmesan Red Bliss Home Fries
Short Rib Panini
Slow Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Diced Jalapenos, Cleopatra’s Viper Aioli , Lally Farm’s Crumbled Goat Cheese, Table Salad, Egyptian Slaw
Yaz's Veggie Burger
Quinoa, Black Bean and Beet "Burger", Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Dill Aioli served with Chickpea Salad
Breakfast Sandwich
Build your Own! Served with Red Bliss & Sweet Potato Home Fries
Add Ons
Home Fries
Red Bliss & Sweet Potatoes, House Seasoning
Side of Toast
Single Farm Fresh Egg
House Smoked Bacon
Candied Honey Sriracha Maple Bacon
Careful! This Could Be Habit Forming
Wild Gem Truffle Home Fries
Crispy Red Bliss, White Truffle, Shaved Parmesan
The Tyrant Short Rib Home Fries
Red Bliss & Sweet Potato, Sautéed Onions, Slow Braised Short rib, Crispy Leeks
Veggie Hash
Sautéed Farm Veggies, Home Fries
Kofta Beef Sausage Links
Small Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit
Large Fruit Bowl
Assorted Fruit
Chickpea Salad
Sujouk "Linguica" & Potato Hash
Tabbouleh
Zaatar Naan Bread
Green Zaatar & Sesame
Garlic Naan Bread
Egyptian Coleslaw
Side of House Greens
House Shallot Vinaigrette
Homemade Muffin
Individual Donut Hole
1 Piece Linguica Hash
Protein Sides
Sauces & Spreads
Side of Herbed Goat Cheese Spread
Side of VT Maple Syrup (1.5oz)
Side of Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup (1.5oz)
Side of Yaz's Table House Salad Dressing
Shallot Vinaigrette
Side of Cleopatra's Viper Aioli
Side of Nutella
Hummus & Pita Chips
Side of Chocolate Chips
Side of House Whipped Cream
Side of Chimichurri
Side of Hollandaise
Side of House Jam
Side of Tahini
Side of Honey
Side Mustard Aioli
Kid's Menu
Big Kid
One Farm Egg, Home Fries, Bacon
YOU Pick
Pick One Waffle or Pancake, Bacon
French Toast Stix
Vermont Maple Syrup, Maple Whipped Cream, Fresh Fruit
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Strips, Home Fries
Homemade Mac n Cheese
Cheese, Cheese, and More Cheese
Little Buns
Two Mini Hamburger Sliders, Home Fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with Home Fries
Kid's Beverage NC
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Can of Soda
Coke | Diet Coke | Ginger Ale | Sprite
House Exotic Soda
Mango | Guava | Passion Fruit | Strawberry | Grapefruit | Kiwi Wild Berry | Green Apple | Pineapple
House Exotic Juice
Mango | Guava | Passion Fruit | Strawberry | Grapefruit | Kiwi Wild Berry | Green Apple | Pineapple
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Thatcher's Farm Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Loaded Hot Chocolate
All the fixins!
Aqua Panna (Still Water)
San Pellegrino (Sparkling Water)
Pure Pressed Juice
Orange Juice | Apple Juice | Limeade | Lemonade | Cranberry
NA Bloody Mary
Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix, Exotic Rim
NA Spicy Bloody Mary
Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix, House Sriracha Maple Syrup, Candied Sriracha Maple Glazed Bacon, Exotic Rim
Kid Beverage
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Double Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Double Espresso
Cold Brew
Americano
Macchiato
Latte
Iced Latte
Cappuccino
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Serendipitea Iced Tea
Yaz’s Strawberry & Blueberry Blend
Serendipitea Hot Tea
Earl Grey | Cha Cha Chai | Ceylon Black Moroccan Mint | Hojicha Green | Rose Petals | Decaf Black | Berry Blueberry Egyptian Chamomile | Wild Hibiscus
Specialty Lattes
Pistachio Latte
Organic Pistachio, Steamed Milk, Honey Comb & Baklava Dust Rim
Coconut Latte
Organic Cream of Coconut, Steamed Milk, Toasted Coconut Flake Rim
Egyptian Rose Petal Latte
Steamed Milk, Imported Pure Rose Essence, Organic Honeycomb
Golden Milk Latte
Steamed Milk, Turmeric, Vermont Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Cinnamon
Chai Latte
Steamed Milk, Chai Spice
Cocktails & Mimosas
House Bloody Mary
House Infused Vodka, Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix
Sweet & Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary
House Infused Vodka, Secret Egyptian Spiced Bloody Mary Mix, House Sriracha Maple Syrup, Candied Sriracha Maple Glazed Bacon
Mimosa
Choice of Juice!
Bucket Of Bubbles
Bottle of Sparkling Wine and your choice of juices!
Bucket of Bubbles Refill
Extra Bottle of Sparkling Wine
Prosecco
BYO Yazarita
Your Choice of Flavor!
Green Apple Goddess Mimosa
Green Apple Puree, St. Germaine Elderflower, Prosecco, Green Apple Boba
Espresso Bomb Martini
Vanilla Vodka, Bailey’s, Kahlua, Chocolate Liqueur, Espresso Bomb
Spiked Iced Pistachio Latte
Vanilla Vodka, Amaretto, Organic Pistachio, Espresso, Milk
Spiked Iced Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla Vodka, Double Shot Espresso, Milk, Caramel Drizzle
The Arabian Red Eye
Cold Brew Vodka, Brown Sugar Bourbon, Chocolate Whiskey, Bailey’s, Cold Brew, Caramel
Naughty But SoOo Nice
House Infused Tea, Bourbon, Lemon, Wildflower Honey
Gostosa Caipirinha
Cachaça, Kumquat Puree, Muddled Mint & Lime
The Lost Penguin
Vanilla Vodka, Peppermint, Crème de Cacao, Cream, Oreo Cookie Crumble, Fried Mint
The Queen's Tea
Deep Eddy’s Sweet Tea & Lemonade Vodkas, Lemonade, Lemon Bomb
Featured Yazarita
House Infused Mango Tequila, Ginger Syrup, Mango Puree, Limeade
Merry Cherry Tree Mimosa
Luxardo Potion, Prosecco, Floating Cranberries, Rosemary Tree
Yaz's Boozy Nog
Vanilla Vodka or Spiced Rum, Egg Nog Liquor, VT Maple Whip
Not Ya' Momma's Screwdriver
Honey Whiskey, Pure Pressed Orange Juice, Wildflower Honey
Tall Dark & Handsome
Hot & Steamy Butter Spiced Rum, Brown Sugar & Molasses House Simple, Cinnamon
The Heated Affair
House Infused Mango Tequila, Honey, Hibiscus Tea, Butterfly Pea Flower
Yaz's Spiked Hot Cocoa
Spiked Coconut Latte
Beer
Barrel House Bamboozled IPA
BHZ's first ever beer! Traditional Bavarian pilsner style with a handful of summer’s most memorable flavors. Pilsner and Munich malt. Hallertau & Mandarina Bavaria hops. Dry spiced with juniper berry, lemon peel, coriander and cardamom.
Night Shift Nite Lite
Truly delicious craft light lager. Pours sunny gold with a soft, white head.
Cisco Brewers Gripah Grapefruit IPA (12oz)
Liqueurs/Cordials
Retail Alcohol
Retail Food
Muffin
Cheesecake
Hekla
Scone
Croissant
Egyptian Baklava
Fire Peppers
Pickled Turnips
Pickled Beets
Hummus
Bottle of Hot Sauce
Bottle of Honey Sriracha Maple Syrup
10oz Yaz's Table Coffee Beans
16oz Yaz's Table Coffee Beans
Chocolate Strawberry
Gifts
Coffee Mug
Coffee Mug and Hot Sauce Gift Set
Donut Holes For Life Club
Love our donut holes and come here often? Time to sign up for our Donut Holes for Life Club. Included: $250 gift card split however you'd like, Donut Holes for Life* *Further set-up and information required. Not available for takeout. Only one name with valid ID per voucher.
Kiss Lip Balm
Sea Salt Scrub
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
New American Brunch with an Egyptian Flair!
1209 Bedford St, Abington, MA 02351