Yeah Mon Restaurant & Lounge

81 E Main St Suite D

Walden, NY 12586

Main Menu

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Deep fried shrimp, coated in crispy sweet coconut crust.

Jerk Chicken Bites

$6.50

Slow smoked chicken marinated in our delicious in-house jerk marinade.

Jerk Wings

$6.50

Deep fried chicken wings dipped in our flavorful jerk sauce.

Sandwiches and Pastas

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Juicy chicken fried to golden perfection, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo.

Barbi-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Deep fried then baked in BBQ glaze and our delicious slaw.

Yeah Mon Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Penne and bell peppers fold into a creamy sauce.

Mains

Served with a choice or rice and vegetable.

Oxtail

$20.00

Succulent oxtail stew served with butter beans. (Bone-in)

Curried Goat

$15.00

Savory goat stew marinated with Jamaican green curry, herbs, and spices. (Bone-in)

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Juicy chicken fried to perfection.

Quater Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Slow smoked chicken marinated in our in-house jerk marinade.

Half Jerk Chicken

$13.00

Slow smoked chicken marinated in our in-house jerk marinade.

Jerk Pork

$17.99

Slow smoked pork marinated in our in-house jerk marinade.

Seafood (Done to order 20-25mins)

Snapper fish steams with vegetables herbs and spices.

Curried Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp marinated in Jamaican green curry, herbs, and spices.

Brown Stew Fish

$20.00

Snapper fish fried then simmered in a savory sauce.

Steamed Fish

$20.00

Snapper fish steams with vegetables herbs and spices.

Escovitch Fish

$20.00

Fried snapper fish served with pickled vegetables.

Sides

Rice & Peas

$6.50

Rice cooked with red kidney beans, coconut milk and herbs.

Plain rice

$5.50

Plain white rice.

Fried plantain

$4.00

Sweet plantain deep fried until golden.

Yeah Mon House Vegetable

$5.50

Pickled cabbage, carrot, peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Coleslaw

$5.50

Cabbage and carrot tossed in a creamy tangy-sweet sauce.

Steamed Vegetables

$5.50

Seasoned steamed cabbage and carrot.

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy golden French fries

Fried Chicken

$9.99

Juicy chicken fried to perfection.

Quater Jerk Chicken

$6.99

Slow smoked chicken marinated in our in-house jerk marinade.

Half Jerk Chicken

$10.99

Slow smoked chicken marinated in our in-house jerk marinade.

Jerk Pork (1lb)

$15.00

Beverages

Sprite

$3.35

Pepsi

$3.35

Diet Pepsi

$3.35

Sierra

$3.35

Ginger Ale

$3.35

Ice Tea

$3.35

Orange

$3.35

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.35

Water

Sparkling Water

$2.15

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

Chicken & Chips

$5.50

Fried Chicken, served with a choice of French Fries, or Festival, and a drink.

Fish & Chips

$5.50Out of stock

Fried Fish with a choice of French Fries or Festival, and a drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come and enjoy authentic island cuisine with a flare.

Location

81 E Main St Suite D, Walden, NY 12586

Directions

